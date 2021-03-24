Goals and Highlights of Costa Rica 5-0 Dominicana on CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying  2021 (5-0)
Image: VAVEL

8:07 PM9 days ago

Thank you!

Remember that in VAVEL we have all the details of this tournament.
7:55 PM9 days ago

90'

The match ends, Costa Rica rescues three points in this tournament. Dominican Republic leaves the tournament with no points.
7:44 PM9 days ago

73'

Double change for the Dominican Republic. Fabian Messina and Nowend Lorenzo are out, Dorny Romero and Gerard Lavergne are in.
7:40 PM9 days ago

73'

Change Costa Rica.  Luis Hernández and Kevin Espinoza are substituted, Randall Leal and Aáron Salazar are substituted.
7:37 PM9 days ago

72'

GOAL! Aáron Salazar scores the fifth goal for the Costa Ricans
7:36 PM9 days ago

70'

Score! Randall Leal makes it 4-0.
7:34 PM9 days ago

67'

Triple change for Costa Rica. Jurgens Montenegro, Jimmy Marín and Adrián Martínez are substituted. Manfred Ugalde, Gerson Torres and Luis Díaz are out.
7:27 PM9 days ago

65'

Change of Dominican Republic. Juanca Pineda is out, Kelvin Martínez is in.
7:25 PM9 days ago

60'

GOOOOOOOOL! Third for the 'ticos'. Randall Leal takes advantage and scores the third goal of the night.
7:18 PM9 days ago

54'

Edison Azcona is cautioned
7:14 PM9 days ago

51'

Saved! Costa Rican goalkeeper intervenes to keep a clean sheet
7:09 PM9 days ago

45'

Kickoff for second half Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic
6:53 PM9 days ago

45'+1'

The first half of the match ends. Costa Rica partially wins it
6:51 PM9 days ago

42'

THE SECOND! Costa Rica takes a 2-0 lead after a great triangular play. Bernald Alfaro scores the goal.
6:37 PM9 days ago

29'

GOAL! Costa Rica takes the lead with a goal by Ugalde after a mistake by the Dominican defense.
6:32 PM9 days ago

25'

Caution for Brian Lopez
6:22 PM9 days ago

15'

Warning card for Alexis Gamboa, Costa Rican defender
6:18 PM9 days ago

10'

Azcona is on the diagonal but his shot is off target.
6:15 PM9 days ago

7'

Costa Rica presses in the opponent's penalty area
6:13 PM9 days ago

2'

Tempranera! Yellow card for midfielder Fabian Messina of Dominican Republic.
6:08 PM9 days ago

1'

Game starts!
5:40 PM9 days ago

Costa Rica starting lineup

5:36 PM9 days ago

Dominican Republic Starting lineup

5:33 PM9 days ago

We are back

We are minutes away from the start of the match between Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, in a few seconds we will give you the details.

 

 

5:27 PM9 days ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic match.

 

5:22 PM9 days ago

5:17 PM9 days ago

Dominican Republic last lineup

Guzmán, De la  Cruz, Jimenez, Lopez, Castillo, Mangas, Lavergne, Reyes, Mata, Cabrera, Azcona.
5:12 PM9 days ago

Costa Rica last lineup

Chamorro; Salazar, Román, Smith, Loria, Alfaro, Leal, Díaz, Gamboa, Martínez, Torres.
5:07 PM9 days ago

Dominican Republic

The Dominicans made their debut in this Pre-Olympic with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mexican National Team, and later repeated their 4 goals against the team of the Stars and Stripes.
5:02 PM9 days ago

Costa Rica

The 'Tica' team lost by the minimum against the United States in their debut in the tournament, and in their second match they lost 3-0 against the Mexicans.
4:57 PM9 days ago

They do not want to leave in zero

Although the ticket to the semifinals is already clinched by Mexico and the United States, both Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic do not want to leave with zero points and will be looking for honor points.
4:52 PM9 days ago

Group A

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic complete Group A along with Mexico and the United States. The presence of Mexico and USA in this group gave the Costa Ricans and Dominicans the pressure of beating the strongest rivals in the continent.
4:47 PM9 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Soccer Qualifying match: Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
