Goals and Highlights of Costa Rica 5-0 Dominicana on CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying  2021 (5-0)

90'
The match ends, Costa Rica rescues three points in this tournament. Dominican Republic leaves the tournament with no points.
73'
Double change for the Dominican Republic. Fabian Messina and Nowend Lorenzo are out, Dorny Romero and Gerard Lavergne are in.
73'
Change Costa Rica. Luis Hernández and Kevin Espinoza are substituted, Randall Leal and Aáron Salazar are substituted.
72'
GOAL! Aáron Salazar scores the fifth goal for the Costa Ricans
70'
Score! Randall Leal makes it 4-0.
67'
Triple change for Costa Rica. Jurgens Montenegro, Jimmy Marín and Adrián Martínez are substituted. Manfred Ugalde, Gerson Torres and Luis Díaz are out.
65'
Change of Dominican Republic. Juanca Pineda is out, Kelvin Martínez is in.
60'
GOOOOOOOOL! Third for the 'ticos'. Randall Leal takes advantage and scores the third goal of the night.
54'
Edison Azcona is cautioned
51'
Saved! Costa Rican goalkeeper intervenes to keep a clean sheet
45'
Kickoff for second half Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic
45'+1'
The first half of the match ends. Costa Rica partially wins it
42'
THE SECOND! Costa Rica takes a 2-0 lead after a great triangular play. Bernald Alfaro scores the goal.
29'
GOAL! Costa Rica takes the lead with a goal by Ugalde after a mistake by the Dominican defense.
25'
Caution for Brian Lopez
15'
Warning card for Alexis Gamboa, Costa Rican defender
10'
Azcona is on the diagonal but his shot is off target.
7'
Costa Rica presses in the opponent's penalty area
2'
Tempranera! Yellow card for midfielder Fabian Messina of Dominican Republic.
1'
Game starts!
Costa Rica starting lineup
Dominican Republic Starting lineup
We are back
We are minutes away from the start of the match between Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, in a few seconds we will give you the details.
Dominican Republic last lineup
Guzmán, De la Cruz, Jimenez, Lopez, Castillo, Mangas, Lavergne, Reyes, Mata, Cabrera, Azcona.
Costa Rica last lineup
Chamorro; Salazar, Román, Smith, Loria, Alfaro, Leal, Díaz, Gamboa, Martínez, Torres.
Dominican Republic
The Dominicans made their debut in this Pre-Olympic with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mexican National Team, and later repeated their 4 goals against the team of the Stars and Stripes.
Costa Rica
The 'Tica' team lost by the minimum against the United States in their debut in the tournament, and in their second match they lost 3-0 against the Mexicans.
They do not want to leave in zero
Although the ticket to the semifinals is already clinched by Mexico and the United States, both Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic do not want to leave with zero points and will be looking for honor points.
Group A
Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic complete Group A along with Mexico and the United States. The presence of Mexico and USA in this group gave the Costa Ricans and Dominicans the pressure of beating the strongest rivals in the continent.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying match: Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic!
My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.