Goals and Highlights: El Salvador 2-1 Haiti in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you!
With hope burning
Final
90'
90'
87'
85'
84'
Hernandez leaves and Calvillo enters
Chávez enters and Menjívar leaves.
79'
75'
67'
64'
61'
Francois and Jean entered
Archelus and Dorlus left.
60'
Castillo enters and Rivas leaves.
58'
53'
53'
50'
46'
El Salvador 2-1 Haití
Goal El Salvador 2-1
⚽️ ¡Gol @fesfut_sv ! 🇸🇻 Joshua Pérez anota su segundo gol del partido antes del descanso | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/EMx8yCd5Kj — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 26, 2021
Half time
45+2'
Perez hits the post, but on the counter he makes no mistake to make it 2-1.
45+1
45'
41'
36'
33'
29'
Goal Haití 1-1
⚽️ ¡Goal by Roberto Louima! 🇭🇹 @fhfhaiti scores a fast equalizer and the score is 1-1 now. | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/dY4ugj38ss — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 26, 2021
Goal El Salvador
⚽️ ¡Gol de @fesfut_sv! 🇸🇻 Joshua Pérez anota el primer gol de partido | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/3TeQ8IY5XQ — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 25, 2021
21'
Louima's left-footed, slightly over-hit, but well-placed shot to tie the match.
19'
Perez scores inside the box and sets El Salvador dreaming.
18'
15'
14'
11'
9'
5'
0'
Everything is ready
They jump into the field
In case you missed it... the lineups
Last result Haiti
Alternates Haiti
XI Haití
Both teams are warming up
The souvenir photo
This is how El Salvador arrived at the Jalisco Stadium
Major category activity
Substitutes El Salvador
XI El Salvador
Last game
The schedule for the last round
Maintaining hope
Tune in here
How to watch El Salvador vs Haiti Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Haiti
Key player El Salvador