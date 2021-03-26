Goals and Highlights: El Salvador 2-1 Haiti in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

8:37 PM8 days ago

Highlights

8:30 PM8 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for following the El Salvador vs Haiti telecast at the close of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic group stage. See you next time.
8:29 PM8 days ago

With hope burning

El Salvador won and needs Canada to lose by three goals (3-0) to advance to the next round.
8:28 PM8 days ago

Final

El Salvador 2-1 Haití
8:25 PM8 days ago

90'

Four more minutes are added.
8:24 PM8 days ago

90'

A shot by Thomas that Romero flies in to deny the ball.
8:20 PM8 days ago

87'

Perez's left-footed shot hits the net, but on the outside.
8:19 PM8 days ago

85'

Louima's cross to the far post was picked up by Romero with no problem.
8:17 PM8 days ago

84'

El Salvador changes

Hernandez leaves and Calvillo enters

Chávez enters and Menjívar leaves.

8:13 PM8 days ago

79'

El Salvador tries with some centers that have been broken down.
8:09 PM8 days ago

75'

Perez with the service taken by the goalkeeper inside the small area.
8:00 PM8 days ago

67'

Jospeh's shot forces the goalkeeper to fly out for a corner kick.
7:59 PM8 days ago

64'

Louima's header goes wide.
7:56 PM8 days ago

61'

Changes for Haiti.

Francois and Jean entered

Archelus and Dorlus left.

7:55 PM8 days ago

60'

Change of El Salvador.

Castillo enters and Rivas leaves.

7:52 PM8 days ago

58'

Campos' header goes wide from a set piece.
7:47 PM8 days ago

53'

Perez was alone in the area and his header went wide.
7:46 PM8 days ago

53'

Diaz's shot from half distance is deflected for a corner kick by the goalkeeper.
7:43 PM8 days ago

50'

Marvin Márquez put Marvin Márquez's diagonal shot over the top.
7:39 PM8 days ago

46'

The second half begins.
7:37 PM8 days ago

El Salvador 2-1 Haití

7:33 PM8 days ago

Goal El Salvador 2-1

7:24 PM8 days ago

Half time

El Salvador 2-1 Haití
7:23 PM8 days ago

45+2'

El Salvador goal

Perez hits the post, but on the counter he makes no mistake to make it 2-1.

7:22 PM8 days ago

45+1

Rivas misses it on the rebound that the defense chests out on the line.
7:21 PM8 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
7:18 PM8 days ago

41'

Louima tries to run down the left flank, but is robbed of the ball as he enters the box.
7:13 PM8 days ago

36'

Diaz's shot from inside the area hits the net on the outside.
7:09 PM8 days ago

33'

Louima gets the shot off and the defense saves at the line when it looked like the second.
7:05 PM8 days ago

29'

Rivas' shot goes slightly over the top of the goal.
7:04 PM8 days ago

Goal Haití 1-1

7:03 PM8 days ago

Goal El Salvador

6:57 PM8 days ago

21'

Goal Haiti

Louima's left-footed, slightly over-hit, but well-placed shot to tie the match.

6:55 PM8 days ago

19'

Goal El Salvador

Perez scores inside the box and sets El Salvador dreaming.

6:54 PM8 days ago

18'

Perez's mid-range shot goes high and wide.
6:51 PM8 days ago

15'

Jerome is cautioned for a hard tackle.
6:51 PM8 days ago

14'

Wendy's header from a corner is blocked by the goalkeeper's hand.
6:48 PM8 days ago

11'

Márquez's shot into the goalkeeper's hands but El Salvador is coming closer.
6:46 PM8 days ago

9'

Joseph with a deflected header that goes just wide. Haiti's first.
6:41 PM8 days ago

5'

El Salvador with more control of the ball, but without being dangerous so far.
6:36 PM8 days ago

0'

The match begins.
6:34 PM8 days ago

Everything is ready

Everything is ready from the field of the Jalisco Stadium for the start of the third game for both El Salvador and Haiti.
6:31 PM8 days ago

They jump into the field

El Salvador and Haiti are already on the field and both national anthems can now be heard.
6:26 PM8 days ago

In case you missed it... the lineups

6:21 PM8 days ago

Last result Haiti

Already with a full team, Haiti held Canada to a goalless draw.
6:12 PM8 days ago

Alternates Haiti

Alexis, Francois, Thomas, Experience, Lauture, Jean.
6:08 PM8 days ago

XI Haití

Jerome; Wendy, Dulysse, Jerome, Pierre; Dorlus, Bissainte, Archelus, Clerveaux, Louima; Joseph Jr.
6:06 PM8 days ago

Both teams are warming up

5:59 PM8 days ago

The souvenir photo

5:55 PM8 days ago

This is how El Salvador arrived at the Jalisco Stadium

5:49 PM8 days ago

Major category activity

This day El Salvador will face Grenada and Haiti will do the same against Belize.
5:43 PM8 days ago

Substitutes El Salvador

González, Henríquez, Portillo, Castillo, Alvarado, Calvillo, Chávez, Alguera.
5:42 PM8 days ago

XI El Salvador

Romero; Claros, Menjívar, Villalobos, Renderos; Martagena, Díaz, Dueñas, Pérez; Rivas, Márquez.
5:35 PM8 days ago

Last game

El Salvador is coming from a 1-1 draw against Honduras.

5:33 PM8 days ago

The schedule for the last round

5:30 PM8 days ago

Maintaining hope

If El Salvador or Haiti want to advance to the semifinals to face Mexico, they will have to score at least three goals and hope that Canada or Honduras loses by a landslide. Let's get started.
4:26 PM8 days ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this El Salvador vs Haiti match.
4:21 PM8 days ago

How to watch El Salvador vs Haiti Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:16 PM8 days ago

Key player Haiti

Goalkeeper Alan Jérôme was the hero in the last game where he kept a clean sheet and will be looking to do the same for this game.

4:11 PM8 days ago

Key player El Salvador

Marvin Márquez came on as a substitute and in addition to changing the face of the offense, he scored the country's first goal in this tournament.

4:06 PM8 days ago

Last lineup Haiti

Jerome; Wendy, Dulysse, Jerome, Pierre; Archelus, Dorlus, Bissainte, Louima; Joseph Jr, Clervaux.
4:01 PM8 days ago

Last lineup El Salvador

Martinez; Saravia, Gomez, Campos, Renderos; Perez, Rivas, Molina, Rivas; Hernandez, Calvillo.
3:56 PM8 days ago

Haiti: everything to gain

They were not the favorites to advance and with everything against them, they will have to play without pressure and with the same attitude they had in the second half of the match against Canada where they also had chances to win it.
3:51 PM8 days ago

El Salvador: to be more effective

Against Honduras they wasted some opportunities and this Thursday they will have to be more effective if they want to think about any possible qualification.
3:46 PM8 days ago

For the miracle

Both El Salvador and Haiti need to win by several goals and wait for a winner in the match between Canada and Honduras to think about getting into second place in the group.
3:41 PM8 days ago

Kick-off time

The El Salvador vs Haiti match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:36pm ET.
3:36 PM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic match: El Salvador vs Haiti!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo