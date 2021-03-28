Goals and Highlights: Honduras 2-1 USA in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you!
Another failure
End game
94'
93'
90'
90'
88'
86'
85'
80'
Obregón and Palma leave
Honduras changes.
75'
73'
73'
73'
69'
67'
66'
63'
63'
56'
Goal USA 1-2
⚽️ ¡ GOAL @USYNT! 🇺🇸 Jackson Yueill shortens the difference! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/K3JfBgbV4m — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
Goal Honduras 2-0
⚽️ ¡GOL de @FenafuthOrg! 🇭🇳 Luis Palma amplía la ventaja a 2-0 sobre @USYNT | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/sFEDlyCKAz — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
53'
50'
47'
A big mistake by the goalkeeper and Luis Palma pushes the ball in.
46'
Goal Honduras 1-0
⚽️ ¡GOL de @FenafuthOrg! 🇭🇳 ¡Juan Carlos Obregón abre el marcador al final del primer tiempo! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/jzXVXFYdkp — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
Honduras 1-0 USA
Half time
45+4'
Obregón scores alone in the six-yard box to open the scoring.
45+2'
45'
40'
30'
28'
20'
18'
16'
15'
11'
8'
5'
0'
In case you missed the lineups...
They jump into the field
Who will qualify for the Olympic Games?
Jalisco Stadium in excellent condition
Substitutes USA
Substitutes Honduras
How does USA arrive?
How does Honduras arrive?
All or nothing in 90 minutes
Honduras 🇭🇳 and USA 🇺🇸 face off in the first semifinal of the night 🔥 Who ya got?@FenafuthOrg vs @USYNT | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/hq4r4ENmQD — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021
Solid defense
Catrachos know the playing field
XI USA
XI Honduras
With support
🗣 #VamosHonduras el grito que se escucha desde #Grecia 🇬🇷 Hasta #Guadalajara 🇲🇽 Por #Honduras 🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳💪🏽#VamosCatrachos #SiPODEMOS pic.twitter.com/RZ8FBBEE9y— Selección Nacional de Honduras (@FenafuthOrg) March 28, 2021
For classification
We start
Tune in here
How to watch Honduras vs USA Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player USA
Key player Honduras