Goals and Highlights: Honduras 2-1 USA in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

7:11 PM5 days ago

Highlights

7:05 PM5 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for following the Honduras vs. United States CONCACAF Pre-Olympic semifinal.
7:03 PM5 days ago

Another failure

The United States continues to fail to qualify for the Olympic Games and has been eliminated. Honduras will travel to Tokyo and play in the final.
7:02 PM5 days ago

End game

Honduras 2-1 USA
7:01 PM5 days ago

94'

Cardoso's header from a corner goes over the top.
6:59 PM5 days ago

93'

The U.S. is pressing on the basis of centers that have not been effective.
6:57 PM5 days ago

90'

Five minutes are added.
6:57 PM5 days ago

90'

Dangerous service looking for Soto, but the defense turned the ball away for a corner kick.
6:55 PM5 days ago

88'

Lewis leaves and Cardoso enters. Change of USA.
6:52 PM5 days ago

86'

Vuelto steals the ball from the goalkeeper, but finishes over the top of the goal.
6:51 PM5 days ago

85'

Rosales came out and Vuelto came in. Honduras substitution.
6:47 PM5 days ago

80'

Martinez and Pinto enter

Obregón and Palma leave

Honduras changes.

6:41 PM5 days ago

75'

They called for a penalty kick in favor of the U.S. but there was an offensive foul beforehand.
6:40 PM5 days ago

73'

Earlier there was a change in Honduras where Rivas left and Núñez entered.
6:39 PM5 days ago

73'

Time of rehydration.
6:39 PM5 days ago

73'

Dotson is replaced by Tesstmann. Change for the United States.
6:35 PM5 days ago

69'

Direct free kick to the goalkeeper's post, which Guity deflects.
6:34 PM5 days ago

67'

Meléndez is cautioned for a foul on the edge of the area.
6:32 PM5 days ago

66'

Palma's free kick goes over the goal.
6:31 PM5 days ago

63'

Soto entered and Perea left, instead of the United States.
6:29 PM5 days ago

63'

Lewis' shot is saved in the small area by the defense.
6:24 PM5 days ago

56'

Ander Herrera of USA was cautioned.
6:23 PM5 days ago

Goal USA 1-2

6:22 PM5 days ago

Goal Honduras 2-0

6:21 PM5 days ago

53'

USA goal. Yueill's mid-range shot to score the goal.
6:21 PM5 days ago

50'

Reyes is left with the ball in the area, but his shot goes slightly wide.
6:20 PM5 days ago

47'

Goal Honduras

A big mistake by the goalkeeper and Luis Palma pushes the ball in.

6:11 PM5 days ago

46'

The second half begins.
6:00 PM5 days ago

Goal Honduras 1-0

5:59 PM5 days ago

Honduras 1-0 USA

5:57 PM5 days ago

Half time

Honduras 1-0 USA.
5:55 PM5 days ago

45+4'

Honduras Goal

Obregón scores alone in the six-yard box to open the scoring.

5:53 PM5 days ago

45+2'

Rivas is caught offside just as he was tasting the one-on-one.
5:51 PM5 days ago

45'

Four more minutes are added.
5:47 PM5 days ago

40'

A long shot that hits Obregón in the back and a good opportunity for Honduras.
5:36 PM5 days ago

30'

Garcia is left lying after a strong kick.
5:35 PM5 days ago

28'

Palma's long-range shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
5:27 PM5 days ago

20'

Another shot by Rodriguez that Ochoa saves.
5:24 PM5 days ago

18'

Rodriguez with a mid-range shot that Ochoa saves.
5:22 PM5 days ago

16'

A very high shot from Lewis.
5:21 PM5 days ago

15'

Rivas with a long-range shot that went wide.
5:18 PM5 days ago

11'

Lewis's left-footed cross is deflected wide.
5:15 PM5 days ago

8'

Dangerous service that the goalkeeper of Honduras sends away for a corner kick.
5:11 PM5 days ago

5'

Obregón came close to the first after Ochoa's save, but was offside.
5:06 PM5 days ago

0'

The match kicks off at Estadio Jalisco.
5:03 PM5 days ago

In case you missed the lineups...

5:00 PM5 days ago

They jump into the field

Honduras and the United States take the field and both national anthems will now be played.
4:55 PM5 days ago

Who will qualify for the Olympic Games?

4:50 PM5 days ago

Jalisco Stadium in excellent condition

4:45 PM5 days ago

Substitutes USA

Marcinkowski, Araujo, Pineda, Saucedo, Tessmann, Freese, Michel, Cardoso, Soto.
4:39 PM5 days ago

Substitutes Honduras

Meléndez, Núñez, Vuelto, Perelló, Pinto, Facussé, Martínez, Ramos.
4:35 PM5 days ago

How does USA arrive?

The United States finished second in the group after defeating the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, in addition to the loss to Mexico.
4:30 PM5 days ago

How does Honduras arrive?

Honduras finished top of Group B with a win over Haiti and two draws with Canada and El Salvador.
4:26 PM5 days ago

All or nothing in 90 minutes

4:20 PM5 days ago

Solid defense

The United States conceded only one goal and that came in a 1-0 loss to Mexico last Wednesday.
4:15 PM5 days ago

Catrachos know the playing field

4:10 PM5 days ago

XI USA

Ochoa; Keesler, Glad, Yueill, Lewis, Mihaelovic, Ferreira, Vines, Perea, Herrera, Dotson.
4:08 PM5 days ago

XI Honduras

Barrios; Maldonado, Decas, Meléndez, Reyes, Rodríguez, Obregón, Rivas, Palma, Rosales, García.
4:04 PM5 days ago

With support

The senior national team sent a message to the U-23 team to help them reach Tokyo 2020.
4:02 PM5 days ago

For classification

Honduras is seeking its fourth straight qualification to the Olympic Games, and was the team that shot the most shots in the group stage, with 43.

3:59 PM5 days ago

We start

The first finalist of this tournament and the first country to qualify for the Olympic Games on behalf of CONCACAF will be defined.
11:41 AM6 days ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Honduras vs USA match.
11:36 AM6 days ago

How to watch Honduras vs USA Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:31 AM6 days ago

Key player USA

Sebastián Saucedo has been one of the most outstanding players in the North American midfield, capable of generating something from his boots that could make a difference in the game.

11:26 AM6 days ago

Key player Honduras

Denil Maldonado is the leader in the defense and, in addition, he is one of the specialists in set pieces, remembering that he already scored a goal against Canada.

11:21 AM6 days ago

Last lineup USA

Ochoa; Herrera, Keesler, Pineda, Araujo; Dotson, Perea, Cardoso; Soto, Mihalovic, Saucedo.
11:16 AM6 days ago

Last lineup Honduras

Guity; Meléndez, Maldonado, García; Decas, Palma, Rodríguez, Arriaga, Reyes; Rivas, Obregón.
11:11 AM6 days ago

United States: making history

The U.S. has failed to qualify for two Olympic Games, making this the most important match in this category in recent years.
11:06 AM6 days ago

Honduras: no slip-ups

They have conceded two goals in the tournament, both of them due to defensive errors, which is why they will have to be attentive during the 90 minutes, especially down low.
11:01 AM6 days ago

For the ticket to Tokyo

The first ticket to the Olympic Games is up for grabs and the match looks very even, with the possibility that whoever makes the fewest mistakes will reach the final.
10:56 AM6 days ago

Kick-off time

The Honduras vs USA match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 5pm ET.
10:51 AM6 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic semifinal match: Honduras vs USA! My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo