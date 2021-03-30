Goal and Highlights: Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica in International Friendly Game 2021
Image: VAVEL

5:02 PM3 days ago

Highlights

4:59 PM3 days ago

4:58 PM3 days ago

Great victory

With an effective second half in which they wasted several chances, Mexico took their first win of 2021 with a narrow victory over Costa Rica.
4:57 PM3 days ago

Goal México 1-0

4:56 PM3 days ago

End game

México 1-0 Costa Rica.
4:55 PM3 days ago

93'

Watson made a mistake on the service cut by defender Romo.
4:54 PM3 days ago

91'

Five minutes were added.
4:53 PM3 days ago

91'

Cruz's header goes wide.
4:51 PM3 days ago

89'

Mexico Goal 

On a two-touch play from a corner kick, Lozano makes it 1-0.

4:44 PM3 days ago

85'

Álvarez could not put it inside the small area and it ended up flying away.
4:43 PM3 days ago

81'

Ruiz comes off and Martínez comes on for Costa Rica.

Corona replaces Corona and Álvarez comes on.

4:38 PM3 days ago

76'

Triple wall outside the area that ends with Lozano's shot that passes close.
4:34 PM3 days ago

73'

Lozano and Pineda both hit the crossbar within seconds of each other and Mexico's goal was snuffed out.
4:33 PM3 days ago

70'

Romo's shot from half distance goes wide.
4:30 PM3 days ago

68'

A pass from Orbelín that Lozano crosses to Lozano without much power, making it easy for Navas to make a save.
4:29 PM3 days ago

68'

Herrera and Orbelín enter. Gutiérrez and Dos Santos leave. Mexico changes.
4:26 PM3 days ago

63'

Ruiz's cross header goes wide. Costa Rica close.
4:24 PM3 days ago

62'

Venegas' free kick is deflected for a corner kick.
4:22 PM3 days ago

60'

Matarrita with the overflow, but the cross easily reaches the hands of Talavera.
4:19 PM3 days ago

57'

Lozano's long-range shot passes close to the goal.
4:17 PM3 days ago

56'

Sanchez's cross shot that passes through the small area and does not find a recipient.
4:13 PM3 days ago

52'

Corona hits it from outside the area and the ball goes wide.
4:10 PM3 days ago

48'

A cross to the near post is blocked by Corona.
4:09 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half begins.
4:06 PM3 days ago

46'

Change of Costa Rica. Lassiter enters and Oviedo leaves.
4:00 PM3 days ago

Near Lozano

3:53 PM3 days ago

México 0-0 Costa Rica

3:50 PM3 days ago

Half time

México 0-0 Costa Rica.
3:49 PM3 days ago

45+1'

Lozano's header was saved by Navas, although he had been flagged offside.
3:47 PM3 days ago

44'

Jesús Corona hits a first-time shot very weakly at the goalkeeper.
3:43 PM3 days ago

40'

Talavera was left lying on the ground and the medical team went in to attend to him.
3:41 PM3 days ago

38'

Ruiz doesn't shoot on goal, he wants to give the ball away and then Talavera anticipates to grab the ball.
3:39 PM3 days ago

35'

Costa Rica has evened the game, but there are no dangerous actions in both goals.
3:36 PM3 days ago

33'

Talavera had already released the ball, even though he had made the save afterwards.
3:31 PM3 days ago

28'

Lozano's shot from half distance goes over the top.
3:29 PM3 days ago

26'

Corona's overflow and Arteaga's first-time shot ends up flying over.
3:26 PM3 days ago

23'

Watson's header into the hands of Talavera.
3:24 PM3 days ago

20'

Dos Santos' free kick into the wall.
3:20 PM3 days ago

16'

Watson is cautioned by Costa Rica.
3:16 PM3 days ago

13'

Lozano's cross is cut out by the defense at the near post.
3:11 PM3 days ago

8'

Gutiérrez claimed a push, but the referee did not sanction anything and a corner kick was awarded.
3:10 PM3 days ago

7'

Mexico has started the game better, although it has not been able to be deep.
3:08 PM3 days ago

5'

Direct free kick by Mexico, but Moreno was ruled offside.
3:03 PM3 days ago

0'

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica kicks off.
2:57 PM4 days ago

Enter the field

Mexico and Costa Rica are already on the field and their respective national anthems are already being sung.
2:53 PM4 days ago

To minutes

The teams are about to enter, while the substitutes are already in the stands.
2:47 PM4 days ago

Many changes

Marino made many changes for this game, although all eyes will be on what Luis Romo can do.
2:43 PM4 days ago

They are ready

Mexico has also declared itself ready and took the opportunity to take a souvenir photo.
 

 

2:37 PM4 days ago

They go with the black t-shirt again

2:35 PM4 days ago

Substitutes México

Ochoa, Orozco, González, Álvarez, Gallardo, Montes, Rodríguez, Herrera, Lainez, Pineda, Álvarez.
2:31 PM4 days ago

XI México

Talavera; Arteaga, Moreno, Salcedo, Sánchez; Romo, Dos Santos, Gutiérrez, Pizarro; Corona, Lozano.
2:23 PM4 days ago

Match data

2:19 PM4 days ago

For a rematch

Héctor Moreno and El Tri will be looking to put on a better soccer display compared to the narrow loss to Costa Rica.

2:15 PM4 days ago

Declare themselves ready

Today morning was Costa Rica's last training session and they have declared themselves ready to defeat Martino for the second time.
2:12 PM4 days ago

Mexico's arrival at the stadium

2:11 PM4 days ago

XI Costa Rica

Navas; Fuller, Navas, Watson, Calvo; Oviedo, Cruz, Ruiz, Campbell, Sequeira; Venegas, Brown.
2:09 PM4 days ago

Tata's respect for Costa Rica

2:06 PM4 days ago

For the first victory

Both Mexico and Costa Rica were unable to win in their first matches and will now be looking to give their fans something to cheer about.
2:05 PM4 days ago

Extending the streak

Mexico has not lost six games against Costa Rica in any competition.

2:00 PM4 days ago

We start

Mexico will be looking for its first win of 2021 and this match will serve as an appetizer, because in a few months they will face Costa Rica again, but in the Nations League. We begin.
8:40 AM4 days ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Costa Rica match.
8:35 AM4 days ago

Last games

The Aztecs have the advantage in their last five matches with a record of three wins and two draws and are still undefeated.

8:30 AM4 days ago

How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:25 AM4 days ago

Key player Costa Rica

If there is someone who knows how to play against Mexico, it is Joel Campbell, as he is a player of Leon and his ability to step on the opponent's area will be key throughout the 90 minutes.

8:20 AM4 days ago

Key player Mexico

Mexico's best player now is Jesús Corona, whose overflowing runs down the flanks could be the key to generate damage in this match.

8:15 AM4 days ago

Last lineup Costa Rica

Moreira; Oviedo, Calvo, Waston, Fuller; Sequeira, Ruiz, Tejeda, Campbell; Brown, Venegas.
8:10 AM4 days ago

Last lineup Mexico

Ochoa; Gallardo, Salcedo, Montes, Rodriguez; Alvarez, Herrera, Corona, Pineda, Guardado; Lozano.
8:05 AM4 days ago

Costa Rica: show signs of improvement

The Ticos did not look too bad last Saturday against Bosnia and Herzegovina, although they were held to a goalless draw. On neutral territory, they will be looking to give a blow of authority in CONCACAF.
8:00 AM4 days ago

Mexico: to put on a better show

After the defeat against Wales, Mexico will have to improve a lot on the field, especially on offense, where it was left to do its homework.
7:55 AM4 days ago

Kick-off time

The Mexico vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt, in Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
7:50 AM4 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 International Friendly game: Mexico vs Costa Rica! My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
