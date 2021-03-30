Goal and Highlights: Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica in International Friendly Game 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you!
Great victory
Goal México 1-0
¡Gooool! ¡Gooool! ¡Goooool! ¡Chucky Lozano abre el marcador con un cabezazoooo! 🔥⚽
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 1-0 @fedefutbolcrc 🇨🇷
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/n9SYFUBOdf
📺📲 TUDN y Canal 5
⁰#PasiónPorTuSelección I #TriPorTUDN I #SelecciónMexicana pic.twitter.com/JB6SWDcAul — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 30, 2021
End game
93'
91'
91'
89'
On a two-touch play from a corner kick, Lozano makes it 1-0.
85'
81'
Corona replaces Corona and Álvarez comes on.
76'
73'
70'
68'
68'
63'
62'
60'
57'
56'
52'
48'
46'
46'
Near Lozano
💥⚽ ¡Era de gol, Chuckyyyyy! ¡Lozano pone a temblar a Keylor Navaaas! 💥⚽
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 0-0 @fedefutbolcrc 🇨🇷
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/n9SYFUBOdf
📺📲 TUDN y Canal 5
⁰#PasiónPorTuSelección I #TriPorTUDN I #SelecciónMexicana pic.twitter.com/a6ROAGQj0S — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 30, 2021
México 0-0 Costa Rica
Half time
45+1'
44'
40'
38'
35'
33'
28'
26'
23'
20'
16'
13'
8'
7'
5'
0'
Enter the field
To minutes
Many changes
They are ready
They go with the black t-shirt again
Substitutes México
XI México
Match data
For a rematch
Declare themselves ready
Mexico's arrival at the stadium
🇲🇽 ¡México y Costa Rica ya arribaron al estadio Wiener Neustadt! 🇨🇷
🔴 ¡EN VIVO por TUDN! 📺#SelecciónMexicana I #TriPorTUDN I #PasiónPorTuSelección pic.twitter.com/x79HNob28n — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 30, 2021
XI Costa Rica
Tata's respect for Costa Rica
For the first victory
Extending the streak
We start
Tune in here
Last games
How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Costa Rica
Key player Mexico