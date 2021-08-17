Goals and Highlights Atletico-MG 3-0 River Plate in Copa Libertadores

ADVERTISEMENT
To the semifinals
End game
Goal Mineiro 3-0
¡GOLAAAAZOOO! ¡GOLAAAAAZOOO DE ATLÉTICO MINEIRO!⚽️
Centro poderoso que toma mal parada a la defensa y Zaracho, de 'palomita', la manda al fondo@Atletico (4)3⃣-0⃣(0) @RiverPlate
EN VIVO: https://t.co/OtZfYAsMES pic.twitter.com/dfj9JBljam — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) August 19, 2021
Álvarez and Suárez leave.
River Plate changes.
Zaracho headed in a delayed diagonal and the game is over.
Anglieri and Zucolini came out.
River Plate changes.
Half time
Goal Mineiro 2-0
¡QUÉ GOLAZO! ¡GOLAZO! ¡GOLAAAAAAAAAZOOOO DEL ATLÉTICO MINEIRO!⚽️
Hulk llega como los grandes al área, pica la pelota y la manda al fondo... ¡brutal!🤯@Atletico (3)2⃣-0⃣(0) @RiverPlate
EN VIVO: https://t.co/OtZfYAbbgi pic.twitter.com/9PKv7iJ4cx — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) August 19, 2021
Hulk in a one-on-one situation pumps the ball and it goes crying into the back of the net. 2-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.
Goal Atlético Mineiro 1-0
¡QUÉ GOLAZO! ¡GOLAZO! ¡GOLAAAAAAAAAAAAZOOOOO DEL @ATLETICO!⚽️
Zaracho vuela por los aires brasileños, saca la tijera en el área y vence a Armani... ¡impresionante lo del ariete!@Atletico (2)1⃣-0⃣(0) @RiverPlate
EN VIVO: https://t.co/OtZfYAbbgi pic.twitter.com/NZpgYu3qpj — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) August 19, 2021
Matias Zaracho smashes in a spectacular bicycle kick inside the box to open the scoring. A great goal.
Minutes away
Already warming up
Con todo, Millonario ❤️#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bQzO7aBFQq— River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 19, 2021
The rival
Substitutes Atlético Mineiro
6 Dodô
37 Tchê Tchê
18 Eduardo Sasha
20 Hyoran
11 Keno
16 Igor Rabello
23 Nathan
21 Alan Franco
2 Claudio
19 Dylan Borrero
31 Matheus Mendes
River Plate Substitutes
27 Agustín Fontana
10 Jorge Carrascal
8 Agustín Palavecino
2 Robert Rojas
11 Nicolás De La Cruz
30 Benjamín Rollheiser
16 Alex Vigo
26 José Paradela
15 Federico Girotti
31 Santiago Simon
18 Tomás Galván
XI River Plate
4 Jonathan Maidana
6 Héctor Martínez
17 Paulo Díaz
13 Enzo Jeremias Fernandez
5 Bruno Zuculini
3 Fabrizio Angileri
20 Milton Casco
19 Braian Romero
7 Matías Suárez
9 Julián Álvarez
XI Atlético Miniro
3 Júnior Alonso
40 Nathan Da Silva
13 Guilherme Arana
25 Mariano
17 Jefferson Savarino
29 Allan
8 Jair
7 Hulk
10 Eduardo Vargas
15 Federico Zaracho
This is how River arrived
📍 Mineirao. ¡Acá estamos! 🤜🤛#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zcJlExLRV0— River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 18, 2021
The advantage
Start
Tune in here Atletico-MG vs River Plate Live Score
What time is Atletico-MG vs River Plate match for Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 9:030 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 8:30 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 9:30 PM in ESPN
Chile: 8:30 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 7:30 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 7:30 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 8:30 PM in Bein Sports.
Spain: 2:30 AM
Mexico: 7:30 PM in Claro Sports.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM in ESPN
Peru: 5:00 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 7:00 PM in ESPN
