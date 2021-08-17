Goals and Highlights Atletico-MG 3-0 River Plate in Copa Libertadores
10:35 PM6 days ago

Highlights

10:27 PM6 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between River Plate and Atlético-MG of the Copa Libertadores 2021.
10:24 PM6 days ago

To the semifinals

Atlético Mineiro won the series with a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory over a River Plate side that lacked punch and ended up paying dearly for it.
10:23 PM6 days ago

End game

Atlético Mineiro 3-0 River Plate.
10:20 PM6 days ago

90'

Three more minutes are added.
10:18 PM6 days ago

88'

Marcos' shot is saved by the goalkeeper and avoids the fourth goal.
10:14 PM6 days ago

85'

Éverson's save from a direct free kick that was already looking for an angle.
10:12 PM6 days ago

81'

Girotti with a long-range shot that Emerson saves and stays on the turf for a few seconds.
10:09 PM6 days ago

78'

Dangerous service that Franco Armani controls to defuse the danger.
10:04 PM6 days ago

Goal Mineiro 3-0

10:03 PM6 days ago

74'

Carrascal and Girotti join the team.

Álvarez and Suárez leave.

River Plate changes.

10:03 PM6 days ago

71'

Da Silva and Réver came on. Hulk and Rodrigues came out. Atlético-MG changes.
9:59 PM6 days ago

68'

Hulk with the pumped shot that goes just wide of the goal.
9:56 PM6 days ago

65'

Romero's left-footed shot goes wide of the goal. It was a close call.
9:52 PM6 days ago

62'

Mineiro Goal

Zaracho headed in a delayed diagonal and the game is over.

9:47 PM6 days ago

57'

Jair comes off and Tché Tché enters, Atlético Mineiro substitution.
9:45 PM6 days ago

55'

Hulk clears the area, but Zaracho sends it to the stand and missed the third.
9:43 PM6 days ago

53'

Double contact inside the area that reaches Franco Armani with no problem.
9:42 PM6 days ago

51'

Nico de la Cruz's shot hits a defender and the ball goes wide.
9:39 PM6 days ago

49'

Suárez's long-range shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
9:37 PM6 days ago

47'

Savarino was on his own, but Armani managed to get the ball away from him in a timely manner.
9:36 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins with a foul on Edu Vargas.
9:35 PM6 days ago

46'

Vigo and De la Cruz were substituted

Anglieri and Zucolini came out.

River Plate changes.

9:34 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins.
9:18 PM6 days ago

Half time

Atlético MG 2-0 River Plate.
9:16 PM6 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
9:15 PM6 days ago

44'

Héctor Martínez won the position, but his header went wide.
9:13 PM6 days ago

Goal Mineiro 2-0

9:07 PM6 days ago

37'

Vargas stretches the ball too long and Armani comes out in time to steal it.
9:05 PM6 days ago

34'

Mineiro Goal

Hulk in a one-on-one situation pumps the ball and it goes crying into the back of the net. 2-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.

8:59 PM6 days ago

Goal Atlético Mineiro 1-0

8:59 PM6 days ago

28'

Julián Álvarez breaks free and gets in a shot that Éverson one-handedly saves to keep the ball out of his net.
8:58 PM6 days ago

27'

The ball passes all over the area and Vargas fails to close with the sweep.
8:53 PM6 days ago

22'

Mineiro Goal

Matias Zaracho smashes in a spectacular bicycle kick inside the box to open the scoring. A great goal.

8:50 PM6 days ago

20'

Suárez surprises with a long-range shot that Everson saves with one hand to prevent the first of the night.
8:46 PM6 days ago

15'

Brian Romero with a shot that goes very easy to the goalkeeper's location.
8:44 PM6 days ago

14'

Nathan Silva cuts off a promising move and is cautioned.
8:39 PM6 days ago

9'

Matías Suárez's hammer shot, which is stinging and easily reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
8:38 PM6 days ago

8'

Zaracho's shot into the goalkeeper's hands when he had been left alone inside the area.
8:36 PM6 days ago

5'

Vargas anticipates the cross, but the ball goes out crying and close to the post.
8:35 PM6 days ago

5'

Edu Vargas missed it with a shot that Franco deflected aside.
8:34 PM6 days ago

3'

Both teams were very imprecise in front of a crowd of just over 20 thousand spectators at the Mineirao.
8:30 PM6 days ago

0'

Atlético Mineiro vs River Plate kicks off.
8:23 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between Atlético Mineiro and River Plate will kick off for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.
8:15 PM6 days ago

Already warming up

River Plate is already on the Mineirao carpet finishing the last warm-up exercises.
8:13 PM6 days ago

The rival

Palmeiras beat Sao Paulo yesterday and advanced to the semifinals, where they are now awaiting River Plate or Atlético Mineiro.
8:10 PM6 days ago

Substitutes Atlético Mineiro

 4 Réver

  6 Dodô

  37 Tchê Tchê

  18 Eduardo Sasha

  20 Hyoran

  11 Keno

  16 Igor Rabello

  23 Nathan

  21 Alan Franco

  2 Claudio

  19 Dylan Borrero

  31 Matheus Mendes

8:05 PM6 days ago

River Plate Substitutes

  25 Enrique Bologna

  27 Agustín Fontana

  10 Jorge Carrascal

  8 Agustín Palavecino

  2 Robert Rojas

  11 Nicolás De La Cruz

  30 Benjamín Rollheiser

  16 Alex Vigo

  26 José Paradela

  15 Federico Girotti

  31 Santiago Simon

  18 Tomás Galván

8:00 PM6 days ago

XI River Plate

  1 Franco Armani

  4 Jonathan Maidana

  6 Héctor Martínez

  17 Paulo Díaz

  13 Enzo Jeremias Fernandez

  5 Bruno Zuculini

  3 Fabrizio Angileri

  20 Milton Casco

  19 Braian Romero

  7 Matías Suárez

  9 Julián Álvarez

7:55 PM6 days ago

XI Atlético Miniro

  22 Éverson

  3 Júnior Alonso

  40 Nathan Da Silva

  13 Guilherme Arana

  25 Mariano

  17 Jefferson Savarino

  29 Allan

  8 Jair

  7 Hulk

  10 Eduardo Vargas

  15 Federico Zaracho

7:50 PM6 days ago

This is how River arrived

River Plate will be looking for a chance to advance to the semifinal round in Brazil.
7:45 PM6 days ago

The advantage

Atlético Mineiro won the first leg 1-0, which is why they will be advancing to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores if they do not lose tonight.
7:40 PM6 days ago

Start

Atlético Mineiro and River Plate will put a large part of their aspirations for transcendence on the line when they play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Wednesday. We begin with coverage of the game.
7:35 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Atletico-MG vs River Plate Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico-MG vs River Plate match Copa Libertadores.
7:30 PM6 days ago

What time is Atletico-MG vs River Plate match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game Atletico-MG vs River Plate of 18th August in several countries:

Argentina: 9:030 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 8:30 PM in ESPN

Brazil: 9:30 PM in ESPN

Chile: 8:30 PM in ESPN

Colombia: 7:30 PM in ESPN

Ecuador: 7:30 horas in ESPN

USA (ET): 8:30 PM in Bein Sports.

Spain: 2:30 AM

Mexico: 7:30 PM in Claro Sports.

Paraguay: 9:30 PM in ESPN

Peru: 5:00 PM in ESPN

Uruguay: 7:00 PM in ESPN

7:25 PM6 days ago

Last games

The only game that Atletico-MG and River Plate have ever played in an international championship was the first leg of the quarterfinals that took place last Wednesday in Argentina, with the Brazilian team winning 1-0 with a goal by Nacho Fernández, who was sent off minutes after the game.
7:20 PM6 days ago

Key player River Plate

Experience will have to come to the fore for this type of playoffs and what Nicolás de la Cruz can contribute both on and off the field will be key, especially with his mid-range shot, which could be the formula if the playoffs remain close.

7:15 PM6 days ago

Key player Atletico-MG

After overcoming Covid-19, Chilean Eduardo Vargas is back and back to his best. Normally the Andean striker usually appears in important games, so he will have to do so in Belo Horizonte for the benefit of the Mineirao.

7:10 PM6 days ago

Last Team River Plate

1 Franco Armani, 6 Héctor Martínez, 17 Paulo Díaz, 24 Enzo Pérez, 3 Fabrizio Angileri, 20 Milton Casco, 5 Bruno Zuculini, 10 Jorge Carrascal, 11 Nicolás De La Cruz, 9 Julián Álvarez, 19 Braian Romero.
7:05 PM6 days ago

Last Team Atletico-MG

22 Éverson, 3 Júnior Alonso, 40 Nathan Da Silva, 13 Guilherme Arana, 25 Mariano, 26 Ignacio Fernández, 29 Allan, 8 Jair, 7 Hulk, 10 Eduardo Vargas, 15 Federico Zaracho.
7:00 PM6 days ago

River Plate: leave everything on the pitch

After the elimination in the Copa Argentina and after losing to Godoy Cruz on the weekend, River Plate will have to go out to die on the field in the search for a victory at any cost. To do so, they need to win by any score and, in case it is 1-0, as it was said, it will force the game to go to extra time.
6:55 PM6 days ago

Atletico-MG: not to be overconfident

Atletico-MG needs not to be overconfident and think that the result is not in their favor, remembering that their series and last matches have been very close. They need to win or draw to advance, and if they lose only 1-0 to force the tie into extra time.
6:50 PM6 days ago

Who does the winner go up against?

The winner of the series between Atlético Mineiro and River Plate will face the winner of the Brazilian series between Sao Paulo and Palmeiras.
6:45 PM6 days ago

Kick-off time

The Atletico-MG vs River Plate match will be played at the Mineirao Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
6:40 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 Copa Libertadores: Atletico-MG vs River Plate!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
