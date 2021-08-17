Goals and Highlights Flamengo 5-1 Olimpia in 2021 Copa Libertadores

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Final Score
Enter Fernando Cardozo for Derlis González.
Enter Jordán Santacruz for Richard Ortiz.
Gabigol heads in and scores his second goal of the game.
Matheuzinho enters replacing Rodinei
Enter Ramon for Filipe Luís.
Enter Néstor Camacho for Jorge Recalde.
Enter Walter González for Roque Santa Cruz.
Enter Michael for Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Enter Pedro for Everton Ribeiro.
Enter Vitinho for Bruno Henrique.
Own goal by Saúl Salcedo. Olimpia dramatically sinks.
Willian Arao shoots very close to the goal line after a free kick.
Half Time
Flamengo 2-1 Olimpia
Jorge Recalde shoots crossed to beat goalkeeper Alves.
Bruno Henrique's header that defeats Aguilar.
Shot from Gabigol that enters the goal
Offside is marked.
Game Starts
All ready for a great match tonight
Olimpia with new Coach
Flamengo begins to warm up
The team looks calm and relaxed after gaining a wide lead in the first leg.
Lineup Olimpia
He comes out with the best team to face Flamengo:
Lineup Flamengo
All ready in Brazil
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
How to watch Flamengo vs Olimpia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services beIN Sports CONNECT.
If you want to watch it on internet , VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Flamengo vs Olimpia match for 2021 Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 7:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Bolivia: 6:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Brazil: 7:15 PM in Fox Sports
Chile: 6:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Colombia: 5:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Ecuador: 5:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
USA (ET): 6:15 PM in beIN Sports
Spain: 12:15 AM in DAZN
Mexico: 5:15 PM in Claro Sports y Marca Claro
Paraguay: 6:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Peru: 5:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Uruguay: 7:15 PM in Fox Sports 2
Venezuela: 6:15 PM
Latest games between Flamengo vs Olimpia
The scorers were De Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa twice and Vitinho. For the Paraguayans, Iván Torres discounted.
Key player of Olimpia
Nicknamed "the Magician" for his great individual technique, he has great facility to turn and shoot at goal from outside the area, and very good vision of the game to assist his teammates thanks to his great ball hitting.
Key player of Flamengo
Barbosa is left-handed, and his game is much more centralized. Due to his characteristics, he can play in any attacking position, but where he most often starts his plays is on the left wing.
He stands out for his speed, his hitting technique (whether to pass or shoot), as well as for his field vision, without ruling out the main characteristic of every good Brazilian who plays in his position: dribbling. It also highlights the fact that he has an enviable condition, which he takes advantage of to support the team in defensive work.
Probable lineups of Flamengo vs Olimpia
D. Alves; Mauricio Isla, Bruno Viana, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Everton Ribeiro, Gomes, Willian Arão, De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Bruno Henrique.
Coach: Renato Gaúcho
Olimpia:
Aguilar; Otálvaro, Santacruz, Salcedo, Torres; Quintana, Ortiz, Ojeda, Sosa; Derlis González, Roque Santa Cruz.
Coach: Enrique Landaida
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Olimpia: For the feat
This change occurred last Saturday, after the 0-3 defeat against Cerro Porteño in the Paraguayan Clausura 2021 tournament.
With this radical change, Olimpia will go out with new spirit in search of the miracle in Brasilia.
Flamengo: to make the pass
In addition, those led by Renato Gaúcho, last Sunday beat Recife 2-0 at the Brasileirao and arrive strengthened for this match.
The match will be played at the Mané Garrincha Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Copa Libertadores quarter finals match: Flamengo vs Olimpia Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.