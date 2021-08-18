Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-1 Rayados Monterrey in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Cruz Azul 1-1 Rayados Monterrey
In Josué Reyes, Out Jonathan Rodríguez.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Rayados
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez convirtió el penal y le dio la ventaja a la ‘Máquina’.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Rayados#CreandoOportunidades ➡️ #PorLaEducación ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/F4QmobbDyx — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 19, 2021
In, José Alvarado Out: Carlos Rodríguez.
Curious!
Monterrey's goalkeeper was cautioned prior to the start of the second half for making a mark inside the playing area.
Andrada marcó el área antes de arrancar el segundo tiempo, el árbitro lo notó, y se llevó la tarjeta amarilla 👀@CruzAzul 0-0 @Rayados
💻EN VIVO: https://t.co/Vr09kVXLmJ
📺Canal 5#Rómpela I #ArribaElMonterrey I #TuApertura2021 I #GritaMexicoA21 pic.twitter.com/VZW7c172BZ
The second half begins!
All set from the Azteca for the second half.
Halftime at the Azteca Stadium!
Cruz Azul and Rayados tie it up in a very hot duel.
Se terminó el primer tiempo en la cancha del Estadio Azteca 🏟️@CruzAzul 0-0 @Rayados
💻EN VIVO: https://t.co/Vr09kVXLmJ
📺Canal 5#Rómpela I #ArribaElMonterrey I #TuApertura2021 I #GritaMexicoA21 pic.twitter.com/82D62sqGqk
Excellent Gudiño!
The goalkeeper of the local team intervenes correctly.
El arquero de la máquina levanta la mano con esta oportunidad✋@CruzAzul 0-0 @Rayados
💻EN VIVO: https://t.co/Vr09kVXLmJ
📺Canal 5#Rómpela I #ArribaElMonterrey I #TuApertura2021 I #GritaMexicoA21 pic.twitter.com/fth22SxPpD
This is how Rayados was saved!
The tie at the Coloso de Santa Ursula is maintained
¡¡Atajada!!
Esteban Andrada desvió el disparo del ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. El partido continúa empatado.#CreandoOportunidades ➡️ #PorLaEducación ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/v0Rcu12SUn
Balance between the two
Cruz Azul and Monterrey have an even record in their last six Liga MX matches. Both won two home games by the same 1-0 scoreline in each case, while drawing twice.
All set from the Azteca Stadium!
This is how the field of the World Cup stadium looks like.
Lineup: Cruz Azul
Lineup: Monterrey
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match.
What time is Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match for international friendly?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Monterrey of 18th August in several countries: Argentina: 21:00 PM Bolivia: 18:00 PM Brazil: 21:00 PM Chile: 18:00 PM Colombia: 19:00 PM Ecuador: 19:00 PM USA (ET): 20:00 PM Spain: 2:00 AM Mexico: 19:00 PM Paraguay: 18:00 PM Peru: 18:00 PM Uruguay: 21:00 PM Venezuela: 21:00 PM
Key Player Cruz Azul
Key Player Rayados
Last lineup: Cruz Azul
Last lineup: Monterrey
Cruz Azul: Going from strength to strength
Despite starting the tournament with a loss to Mazatlán and then a draw, the reigning champions have been able to rectify the situation and have now accumulated two consecutive victories that have them in seventh place in the tournament.
Monterrey: Keeping the unbeaten streak alive
One of the teams that has not lost in the current tournament is the Sultana del Norte squad. In Monterrey, they do not know what it is like to lose, as they have two wins and two draws, which have them in fourth place with 8 points.
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match will be played at The Azteca Stadium, in Mexico, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs Monterrey!
My name is Claudio Jesus and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.