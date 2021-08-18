Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-1 Rayados Monterrey in Liga MX 2021
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:11 PM6 days ago

Thanks for tuning in

Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow all the details related to soccer through VAVEL.com
10:10 PM6 days ago
10:08 PM6 days ago

Cruz Azul 1-1 Rayados Monterrey

10:03 PM6 days ago

90´ + 4

Yellow card for Juan Escobar! 
9:58 PM6 days ago

90´ + 2

Goal Monterrey! José Alvarado heads a shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.
9:53 PM6 days ago

90´ + 1

Funes Mori right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Medina. 
9:48 PM6 days ago

89´

Change of Cruz Azul team
In Josué Reyes, Out Jonathan Rodríguez. 
9:43 PM6 days ago

86´

Red card for Cruz Azul's Ignacio Rivero!
9:38 PM6 days ago

Cruz Azul 1-0 Rayados

9:33 PM6 days ago

83´

Change of Monterrey! 
In, José Alvarado Out: Carlos Rodríguez. 
9:28 PM6 days ago

67´

Goal for Cruz Azul! Jonathan Rodríguez converted the penalty with a right footed shot. 
9:23 PM6 days ago

62´

Cambio de Monterrey: Joel Campbell enters, Arturo González saves. 
9:18 PM6 days ago

59´

 Double change for Cruz Azul Santiago Giménez and Juan Escobar come on, Roberto Alvarado and Bryan Angulo come off. 
9:13 PM6 days ago

Curious!

 

Monterrey's goalkeeper was cautioned prior to the start of the second half for making a mark inside the playing area. 

 

9:08 PM6 days ago

52´

Cruz Azul came close to scoring! Pol comes close to slotting his shot inside the opponent's net. 
9:03 PM6 days ago

49´

Yellow card for Alexis Peña!
8:58 PM6 days ago

46´

Yellow card for Monterrey's Andrada! 
8:53 PM6 days ago

The second half begins!

 

All set from the Azteca for the second half. 

8:48 PM6 days ago

Halftime at the Azteca Stadium!

 

Cruz Azul and Rayados tie it up in a very hot duel. 

 

8:43 PM6 days ago

45´ + 3

The first half ends with three minutes of added time. Cruz Azul and Monterrey split the points at the moment, the match is very tight due to repeated fouls. 
8:38 PM6 days ago

45´

The first forty-five minutes are over.
8:33 PM6 days ago

40´

The match had started with a very fast pace but in the last minutes of the first half the clubs lowered that kind of condition. 

8:28 PM6 days ago

33´

The number of fouls between the two teams in the match has increased, so that the actions are paused.
8:23 PM6 days ago

25´

Offside. Cruz Azul's Yotún tries a through ball, but Fernández is caught offside and can't do anything else. 
8:18 PM6 days ago

Excellent Gudiño!

 

The goalkeeper of the local team intervenes correctly. 

 

8:13 PM6 days ago

21´

Monterrey had a chance, but Meza's shot skimmed the crossbar of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Gudiño.
8:08 PM6 days ago

This is how Rayados was saved!

 

The tie at the Coloso de Santa Ursula is maintained

 

 

8:03 PM6 days ago

14´

Cruz Azul is close! Cabecita Rodríguez had the first dangerous chances, but Andrada was attentive to the home team's attack.
7:58 PM6 days ago

In the first few minutes, Rayados took possession of the game. However, both still had no shots on goal.
7:53 PM6 days ago

Rayados' Meza fouled 
7:48 PM6 days ago

Carlos Rodríguez of Rayados receives a yellow card. 
7:43 PM6 days ago

The match kicks off at the Estadio Azteca.
7:38 PM6 days ago

Balance between the two

 

Cruz Azul and Monterrey have an even record in their last six Liga MX matches. Both won two home games by the same 1-0 scoreline in each case, while drawing twice. 

7:33 PM6 days ago

All set from the Azteca Stadium!


This is how the field of the World Cup stadium looks like. 

7:28 PM6 days ago

Lineup: Cruz Azul

Gudiño; Domínguez, Peña, Rivero, Aguilar; Yotún, Baca, Alvarado, Fernández; Rodríguez, Angulo
7:23 PM6 days ago

Lineup: Monterrey

Andrade; Gutiérrez, Montes, Medina, Vegas; Rodríguez, Kranevitter, González; Gallardo, Meza y Funes Mori
7:18 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Live Score

 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match.

7:13 PM6 days ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match for international friendly?

 

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Monterrey of 18th August in several countries: Argentina: 21:00 PM Bolivia: 18:00 PM Brazil: 21:00 PM Chile: 18:00 PM Colombia: 19:00 PM Ecuador: 19:00 PM USA (ET): 20:00 PM Spain: 2:00 AM Mexico: 19:00 PM Paraguay: 18:00 PM Peru: 18:00 PM Uruguay: 21:00 PM Venezuela: 21:00 PM

7:08 PM6 days ago

Key Player Cruz Azul

Santiago Giménez wants to lead the offense and continue scoring points to establish himself in the Celestes' starting lineup. The opportunities he gets will be fundamental on the field.

7:03 PM6 days ago

Key Player Rayados

Funes Mori, who has more than enough motivation to become Rayados' top scorer, a distinction he achieved in the last match. He will be looking to continue adding to his personal goalscoring quota. 

6:58 PM6 days ago

Last lineup: Cruz Azul

Sebastián Jurado; Julio Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Joaquín Martínez, Juan Escobar, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado, Pol Fernández, Orbelín Pineda, Bryan Angulo y Santiago Giménez.
6:53 PM6 days ago

Last lineup: Monterrey

Andrada, Montes, Gallardo, Vegas, Medina, Kranevitter, González, Rodríguez, Funes Mori, Campbell, Vergara.
6:48 PM6 days ago

Cruz Azul: Going from strength to strength

 

Despite starting the tournament with a loss to Mazatlán and then a draw, the reigning champions have been able to rectify the situation and have now accumulated two consecutive victories that have them in seventh place in the tournament. 

6:43 PM6 days ago

Monterrey: Keeping the unbeaten streak alive

 

One of the teams that has not lost in the current tournament is the Sultana del Norte squad. In Monterrey, they do not know what it is like to lose, as they have two wins and two draws, which have them in fourth place with 8 points. 

6:38 PM6 days ago

Kick-off time

 

The Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match will be played at The Azteca Stadium, in Mexico, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.

6:33 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs Monterrey!

 

My name is Claudio Jesus and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo