Goal and highlights: Atlanta United FC 1-0 Toronto FC in 2021 MLS
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

9:40 PM6 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
9:40 PM6 days ago

Goal and highlights

9:00 PM6 days ago

Match ends!

With a goal by Ezequiel Barcos, Atlanta defeats Toronto 1-0 at home in Week 20 of MLS 2021.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:56 PM6 days ago

90'

Three minutes are added.
8:42 PM6 days ago

77'

Last change for Toronto: Marco Delgado replaces Noble Okello.
8:42 PM6 days ago

72'

Toronto makes one more change: Ifunanyachi Achara comes in for Patrick Mullins.
8:34 PM6 days ago

68'

New Atlanta's change: Luis Araujo comes out and Erik López enters.
8:28 PM6 days ago

61'

Close! Alejandro Pozuelo's shot goes just over the top of the home goal. Once again, Toronto came close to equalizing.
8:28 PM6 days ago

59'

First Atlanta's first move: Amar Sejdic comes on for Santiago Sosa.
8:28 PM6 days ago

57'

Almost there! Patrick Mullins' header barely goes over the crossbar. Atlanta is saved.
8:18 PM6 days ago

52'

Toronto makes three changes: Kemar Lawrence, Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo replace Eriq Zavaleta, Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg.
8:09 PM6 days ago

The second half is underway!

The match between Atlanta and Toronto resumes.
7:54 PM6 days ago

The first half ends!

With a goal by Ezequiel Barco, Atlanta is defeating Toronto by the minimum difference.
7:48 PM6 days ago

38'

Atlanta continues to outplay Toronto, and also maintains the advantage on the scoreboard.
7:36 PM6 days ago

26'

Close! Auro enters the box and shoots, but Brad Guzan holds on and keeps the ball out with his legs. Atlanta is saved.
7:34 PM6 days ago

23'

With this goal, Atlanta is beating Toronto.  
7:30 PM6 days ago

ATLANTA GOAL!

Inside the penalty area, Ezequiel Barco scored with a cross and placed shot to put the home team ahead on the scoreboard.
7:20 PM6 days ago

9'

Almost there! Luis Araujo's powerful shot is blocked by Quentin Westberg with both hands. It was the first warning of the match.
7:16 PM6 days ago

6'

Atlanta's dominance was quite clear in the first few minutes; they maintained possession from the start.
7:09 PM6 days ago

The match begins!

Atlanta and Toronto are already playing their game corresponding to week 20 of MLS 2021.
6:52 PM6 days ago

Toronto: substitutes

A. Bono; A. Pozuelo, K. Lawrence, J. Perruza, I. Achara, M. Delgado, L. Singh, N. DeLeon y Y. Soteldo.
6:51 PM6 days ago

Atlanta: substitutes

A. Kann; E. López, M. Ambrose, J. Damm, A. Sejdic, R. Hernández, G. Campbell, E. Torres y J. Conway.
6:38 PM6 days ago

Toronto: confirmed lineup

Q. Westberg; R. Laryea, J. Morrow, E. Zavaleta, O. González, A. de la Cruz, M. Bradley, N. Okello, J. Osorio, J. Shaffelburg y P. Mullins.
6:36 PM6 days ago

Atlanta: confirmed lineup

B. Guzan; M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, B. Lennon, M. Moreno, S. Sosa, G. Bello, E. Barco, J. Martínez and L. Araujo.
6:29 PM6 days ago

Toronto's absentees

For their part, the visitors will be without Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso; Dom Dwyer and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty were also doubtful for this match due to physical problems.
6:22 PM6 days ago

Atlanta's absentees

The home team has at least two players who will not be called up due to injury: Emerson Hyndma and Mo Adams; in addition, Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra were doubtful due to physical problems, while the participation of Luis Araujo, their latest reinforcement, is also uncertain because some immigration procedures are still pending before he can be registered.
6:22 PM6 days ago

How is Toronto FC doing?

Also playing at home, they were defeated 1-2 by New England; their goal was scored by Jonathan Osorio. They have now gone four games without a win.
6:17 PM6 days ago

How is Atlanta United FC coming along?

Last Sunday, playing at home, they won their second consecutive victory after defeating Los Angeles FC by the minimum difference (1-0), with a goal by Josef Martinez.
6:12 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC live, as well as the latest information from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
6:07 PM6 days ago

How to watch Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlanta vs Toronto live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+, Bally Sports South.

If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports and ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:02 PM6 days ago

Records between Atlanta and Toronto

Historically, in MLS, these clubs have only faced each other eight times; so far, the balance is three draws, one win for Atlanta and four for Toronto.
5:57 PM6 days ago

Toronto FC: last lineup

A. Bono; R. Laryea, O. González, E. Zavaleta, K. Lawrence, M. Delgado, R. Priso, J. Osorio, A. Pozuelo, Y. Soteldo and I. Achara.
5:52 PM6 days ago

Atlanta United FC: last lineup

B. Guzan; R.Hernández, M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, G. Bello, M. Rossetto, S. Sosa, M. Moreno, J. Martínez and E. Barco.
5:47 PM6 days ago

Referees for the match Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC

The referee for this match will be Alan Kell; Nick Uranga, first official; Kathryn Nesbitt, second assistant; Elvis Osmanovic, fourth official; Edvin Jurisevic, VAR; and Joshua Patlak, AVAR.
5:42 PM6 days ago

Toronto, not to stay at the bottom

The current situation is not at all good, nor does it correspond to the quality of the squad they have; however, a good end to the tournament could qualify them for the next phase.

At the moment, they are in last place (fourteenth) with 15 points, after three wins, six draws and ten losses; they have scored 24 goals and conceded 40.

(Photo: Toronto)
(Photo: Toronto)
5:37 PM6 days ago

Atlanta, to get closer to the finals zone

There is no doubt that they have not had the desired participation in their local league this season; however, they are not far from their goal of qualifying.

They are in ninth place with 21 points, the result of four wins, nine losses and six draws; they have scored 22 goals and conceded 25.

(Photo: Atlanta)
(Photo: Atlanta)
5:32 PM6 days ago

Atlanta and Toronto, looking for a reaction in the tournament

This Wednesday afternoon, in the state of Georgia, the teams led by Gonzalo Pineda and Javier Pérez will be looking for a win, as they are among the most needy, and with it, climb a few steps in the general classification, as they are at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference.
5:27 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Playoffs of the 2021 MLS Week 20: Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FCLive Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo