Goal and highlights: Atlanta United FC 1-0 Toronto FC in 2021 MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM
Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
Goal and highlights
Match ends!
With a goal by Ezequiel Barcos, Atlanta defeats Toronto 1-0 at home in Week 20 of MLS 2021.
90'
Three minutes are added.
77'
Last change for Toronto: Marco Delgado replaces Noble Okello.
72'
Toronto makes one more change: Ifunanyachi Achara comes in for Patrick Mullins.
68'
New Atlanta's change: Luis Araujo comes out and Erik López enters.
61'
Close! Alejandro Pozuelo's shot goes just over the top of the home goal. Once again, Toronto came close to equalizing.
59'
First Atlanta's first move: Amar Sejdic comes on for Santiago Sosa.
57'
Almost there! Patrick Mullins' header barely goes over the crossbar. Atlanta is saved.
52'
Toronto makes three changes: Kemar Lawrence, Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo replace Eriq Zavaleta, Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg.
The second half is underway!
The match between Atlanta and Toronto resumes.
The first half ends!
With a goal by Ezequiel Barco, Atlanta is defeating Toronto by the minimum difference.
38'
Atlanta continues to outplay Toronto, and also maintains the advantage on the scoreboard.
26'
Close! Auro enters the box and shoots, but Brad Guzan holds on and keeps the ball out with his legs. Atlanta is saved.
23'
With this goal, Atlanta is beating Toronto.
🗣 BARCO!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 18, 2021
Whatta finish to give @ATLUTD the lead! pic.twitter.com/zFJ3DSvfoj
ATLANTA GOAL!
Inside the penalty area, Ezequiel Barco scored with a cross and placed shot to put the home team ahead on the scoreboard.
9'
Almost there! Luis Araujo's powerful shot is blocked by Quentin Westberg with both hands. It was the first warning of the match.
6'
Atlanta's dominance was quite clear in the first few minutes; they maintained possession from the start.
The match begins!
Atlanta and Toronto are already playing their game corresponding to week 20 of MLS 2021.
Toronto: substitutes
A. Bono; A. Pozuelo, K. Lawrence, J. Perruza, I. Achara, M. Delgado, L. Singh, N. DeLeon y Y. Soteldo.
Atlanta: substitutes
A. Kann; E. López, M. Ambrose, J. Damm, A. Sejdic, R. Hernández, G. Campbell, E. Torres y J. Conway.
Toronto: confirmed lineup
Q. Westberg; R. Laryea, J. Morrow, E. Zavaleta, O. González, A. de la Cruz, M. Bradley, N. Okello, J. Osorio, J. Shaffelburg y P. Mullins.
Atlanta: confirmed lineup
B. Guzan; M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, B. Lennon, M. Moreno, S. Sosa, G. Bello, E. Barco, J. Martínez and L. Araujo.
Toronto's absentees
For their part, the visitors will be without Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso; Dom Dwyer and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty were also doubtful for this match due to physical problems.
Atlanta's absentees
The home team has at least two players who will not be called up due to injury: Emerson Hyndma and Mo Adams; in addition, Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra were doubtful due to physical problems, while the participation of Luis Araujo, their latest reinforcement, is also uncertain because some immigration procedures are still pending before he can be registered.
How is Toronto FC doing?
Also playing at home, they were defeated 1-2 by New England; their goal was scored by Jonathan Osorio. They have now gone four games without a win.
How is Atlanta United FC coming along?
Last Sunday, playing at home, they won their second consecutive victory after defeating Los Angeles FC by the minimum difference (1-0), with a goal by Josef Martinez.
Tune in here Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC live, as well as the latest information from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atlanta vs Toronto live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+, Bally Sports South.
If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports and ESPN App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Records between Atlanta and Toronto
Historically, in MLS, these clubs have only faced each other eight times; so far, the balance is three draws, one win for Atlanta and four for Toronto.
Toronto FC: last lineup
A. Bono; R. Laryea, O. González, E. Zavaleta, K. Lawrence, M. Delgado, R. Priso, J. Osorio, A. Pozuelo, Y. Soteldo and I. Achara.
Atlanta United FC: last lineup
B. Guzan; R.Hernández, M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, G. Bello, M. Rossetto, S. Sosa, M. Moreno, J. Martínez and E. Barco.
Referees for the match Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC
The referee for this match will be Alan Kell; Nick Uranga, first official; Kathryn Nesbitt, second assistant; Elvis Osmanovic, fourth official; Edvin Jurisevic, VAR; and Joshua Patlak, AVAR.
Toronto, not to stay at the bottom
The current situation is not at all good, nor does it correspond to the quality of the squad they have; however, a good end to the tournament could qualify them for the next phase.
At the moment, they are in last place (fourteenth) with 15 points, after three wins, six draws and ten losses; they have scored 24 goals and conceded 40.
Atlanta, to get closer to the finals zone
There is no doubt that they have not had the desired participation in their local league this season; however, they are not far from their goal of qualifying.
They are in ninth place with 21 points, the result of four wins, nine losses and six draws; they have scored 22 goals and conceded 25.
Atlanta and Toronto, looking for a reaction in the tournament
This Wednesday afternoon, in the state of Georgia, the teams led by Gonzalo Pineda and Javier Pérez will be looking for a win, as they are among the most needy, and with it, climb a few steps in the general classification, as they are at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Playoffs of the 2021 MLS Week 20: Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FCLive Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.