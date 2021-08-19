Goals and Highlights: Betis 1-1 Cadiz in La Liga 2021

Highlights

Game over

Betis and Cádiz draw to one goal at the Benito Villamarín stadium
90'

Yellow  for Miranda and Garcia for action on Espino
90'

Five minutes of compensation time is added
89'

Great intervention by Ledesma to avoid the 1-2
87'

Juanmi leaves and Loren Morón enters.
81'

Andres Guardado is replaced by Cristian Tello due to an injury to the back of his thigh.
76'

Cádiz change. Álvaro Jiménez comes in, Anthony Lozano comes out.
70'

Cambio de Cádiz. Sale Álvaro Negredo and ingresa Miultin Osmajic
69'

Triple change for Betis. Rodri, Borja Iglesias and Martín Montoya come on. Joaquín Sánchez, William Carvalho and Aitor Ruibal come in.
62'

Preventive card for Martin Montoya
62'

Espino's great cross that Lozano fails to finish
50'

Close. Juan Miranda takes a free kick and the ball passes very close to the Cádiz goal.
47'

Cádiz changes. Jens Jonsson and Alberto Perea come out, Isaac Carcelén and Álex Fernández come in.
45'

Second half begins  Betis vs Cádiz
45'+5'

Medio tiempo. Betis1-1 Cádiz
45'

Add 5 minutes of aggregate
37'

Close. Betis continues to try and Juanmi is encouraged with a shot that ends up hitting the post.
31'

Whistler indicates hydration pause
26'

Poste! Alarcón heads alone in front of goal but hits the right post. Betis is saved
21'

GOOOOL. Juanmi ties the score with a header from the corner to make it 1-1.
18'

Fali's cut to Montoya's cross. Betis presses in the visitors' area
13'

Canales' shot is deflected wide
11'

GOOOOOL. Negredo repeats the shot and this time scores, the striker opted to repeat the left angle on the shot.
9'

Álvaro Negredo missed it! Álvaro Negredo took the spot kick and gave it to Silva. The penalty will be retaken due to the goalkeeper's overtaking in the marking.
7'

Penalty! Rui Silva fouls Lozano, the goalkeeper is shown the yellow card and a penalty is awarded to the visitors.
Kickoff

Actions begin on the Benito Villamarín turf
Warm up!

Betis is already on the pitch performing the warm-up routine prior to the opening whistle.
With special dedication

The armband worn by the captain this afternoon on behalf of Betis will be dedicated to the Triana neighborhood.
2:36 PM5 days ago

Cádiz has arrived at the Benito Villamarín!

The visiting team is present at the Benito Villarín Stadium.
Champions of America

Betis shared a photo of Guido Rodríguez and Germán Pezzela, the current Argentinean European champions.
Cadiz starting lineup

1 Ledesma
2 Jonsson
3 Fali
5 Haroyán
7 Sánchez
9 Lozano
10 A. Perea
12 Alarcón
15 Akapo
18.Negredo
22 Espino

DT. Álvaro Cereveda

Betis starting lineup

13 Rui Silva
2 Montoya
3 Edgar
6 Víctor Ruiz
33 Miranda
18 Andrés Guardado
10 Canales
28 Rodri
7 Juanmi
8 N.Fekir
9 Borja Iglesias
DT. Manuel Pellegrini
We are back

We are just minutes away from kickoff of Betis vs Cádiz and shortly we will share with you the 22 men that Manuel Pellegrini and Álvaro Cervera will send to the Benito Villamarín pitch this afternoon for kickoff.
Betis last lineup

Rui Silva, A.Moreno, V.Ruiz, Edagr González, M.Montoya, Canales, P. Akouokou, Aitor Ruibal, N.Fekir, Rodri, B. Iglesias
Cádiz last lineup

J. Ledesma, Carlos Akapo, V.Haroyan, Fali Jiménez, A. Espino, T. Alarcón,J. Jonsson, Salvo, Álex, A. Lozano, A.Negredo
What time is Betis vs Cadiz match for {{Copa América}}?

This is the start time of the game Betis vs Cádiz of the 20 June 2021 in several countries:

USA (ET): 15:00 PM 
Spain: 19:00 PM in Cuatro TV
Mexico: 14:00 PM in Sky Sports

Cadiz key player

Luis Alfonso Espino García, known as Pacha Espino, is an Uruguayan footballer. He plays as a defender and his current team is Cádiz C. F. of the First Division of Spain.despite his play as a defender, the charrúa already scored a goal for the team in the first day of the season.
Betis key player

Juan Miguel Jiménez López, known as Juanmi, is a Spanish footballer. He plays as a striker and his current team is Real Betis Balompié of the Spanish Primera División. Juanmi is the only player who has scored a goal for Betis at the beginning of this season.
Reeferee

Referee: Pizarro Gómez V. (Esp)
Face to face

These are the results of the last five clashes between these teams

28.02.21Cádiz vs Real Betis 0 -1

23.12.20 Real Betis vs Cadiz 1- 0

22.08.20 Real Betis vs Cadiz 1-0

30.11.17 Real Betis vs Cadiz 3- 5

24.10.17 Real Cadiz vs Real Betis1-2

Cadiz

Cadiz did the same against Levante rescuing a unit in Day 1. They are sixth in the standings at the moment and these will be the absentees in their match against Betis:

Arzamendia S. (Injury - muscular).

Garrido J. A. (Injury - tendinous)

José Mari (Injury - muscular)

Perea A. (Injury - knee)

Real Betis

Real Betis comes from a draw against Mallorca in its debut, getting a unit that places them momentarily as eighth in the overall standings. To face Cádiz these are the team's absentees:

Bartra M. (Injury - muscular)

Lainez D. (Injury - knee)

Moreno A. (Injury - muscular)

Sabaly Y. (Injury - muscular)

Day 2

One of the most followed leagues in the world, La Liga Española, has kicked off and with it the spectacle. This August 20, the second of 38 matchdays begins with Betis hosting Cádiz.
Benito Villamarín Stadium

The Benito Villamarín Stadium is a sports complex owned by Real Betis Balompié, located on Avenida de la Palmera in the Heliópolis district of Seville, Spain. It was inaugurated on March 17, 1929 and its capacity is currently 60,721 spectators, being the largest stadium in Andalusia and the fourth largest in Spain.

It was one of the seventeen venues of the 1982 World Cup, having hosted two matches. It has also hosted fifteen matches of the Spanish national team, including the historic 12-1 win over Malta.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 La Liga match: Betis vs Cadiz Live Updates!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
