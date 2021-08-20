Goals and highlights: Stade Brest 2-4 PSG in Ligue 1 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
Game over!
With goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappé, Idrissa Gueye and Ángel Di María, PSG beat Brest, who scored through Franck Honorat and Steve Mounie, on the third matchday of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season.
With this win, the home side remains on two points, while the visitors have nine points, making them the new leaders of the competition.
In the next matchday, the Brestois team will visit Racing Strasbourg, and the Parisians will visit Stade Reims.
90'
Four minutes of repositioning are added.
PSG GOAL!
Angel Di Maria scored with a superb lobbed shot to put the game beyond doubt.
87'
PSG also continue to change their lineup: Arnaud Kalimuendo replaces Mauro Icardi, who comes off due to injury.
86'
Brest made another change: Ronael Pierre came on for Jean Duverne.
BREST GOAL!
Steve Mounie crosses inside the box to put the home side on the scoreboard.
81'
New change for PSG: Angel Di Maria replaces Kylian Mbappé.
78'
Brest made its first moves: Jéremy Le Douaron and Hugo Magnetti came in for Irvin Cardona and Haris Belkebla.
77'
Almost there! From Franck Honorat's pass, Ronael Pierre shoots inside the box, but Keylor Navas holds on and pushes his shot away. PSG are saved.
PSG GOAL!
Idrissa Gana Gueye scores his side's third goal after a shot from outside the box that goes in with Marco Bizto's cooperation.
71'
PSG's first change: Julian Draxler comes on in place of Marco Verratti.
65'
PSG's Kylian Mbappé joins the list of cautioned players.
54'
PSG's Marco Verratti also receives a yellow card.
52'
Brest's Lilian Brassier gets the first yellow card of the match.
48'
In doing so, PSG scored its second goal of the afternoon.
August 20, 2021
The second half begins!
Action resumes between Brest and PSG in the Brittany region.
Ander Herrera's first goal of the match and PSG's first goal of the game
The first half is over!
After 45+1', and with goals from Ander Herrera and Kylian Mbappé, PSG are beating Brest, who narrowed the gap with Franck Honorat's goal.
45'
One minute of compensation is added.
BREST GOAL!
Romain Faivre set up Franck Honorat in the box for a low, cross-shot. The home side took the lead.
PSG GOAL!
Kylian Mbappé took advantage of a rebound inside the box to score his team's second goal after heading in a powerful cross.
32'
Marco Bizot! Once again, the Brest goalkeeper prevents another PSG goal, this time after holding Achraf Hakimi's shot, who had previously made a great cut inside the box.
PSG GOAL!
Ander Herrera volleyed a shot from just outside the box that beat Marco Bizot. The visitors are already ahead.
15'
Close! Kylian Mbappé sets up Marco Verrati, who - alone inside the area - shoots over the top of the goal. PSG missed a great chance to score.
11'
PSG has total control of the match, but has not yet been able to get on the scoreboard.
3'
Marco Bizot! The home keeper dives to keep out Kylian Mbappé's shot. It was PSG's first warning of the match.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Brest and PSG are already playing their third match of the season.
Brest finalizes details
The home team is warming up, just before the start of the match. This afternoon, they will be looking to end a 17-match winless streak in Ligue 1.
Brest, to play a perfect game
On the other hand, Michel Der Zakarian acknowledged his team's inferiority in terms of quality; however, he assured that they can find a way to make the match difficult for PSG: "We want to perform well collectively to cause them problems, even if we know that they are ten times better than us."
PSG, still building a winning team
Ahead of this match, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about what he hopes to do with his squad: "The most important thing is to try to build a united and strong team. It's a big challenge, we have to get everyone going in the same direction. Obviously I'm happy with the squad, we have incredible talent. We have to get it done."
PSG arrive at the stadium
The Parisian team is already at the home of Brest, where this afternoon they will look to continue their perfect run to become the new leader of Ligue 1.
PSG: substitutes
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Eric Junior, Nathan Bitumazala, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Julain Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Rafinha Alcántara, Ángel Di María and Marcos Aoas.
Brest: substitutes
Gautier Larsonneur; Jean Duverne, Romain Phillippoteaux, Denys Bain, Julien Faussurier, Jéremy Le Douaron, Hugo Magnetti and Noe Sow.
PSG: confirmed lineup
Meanwhile, these are the players chosen by Mauricio Pochettino to play this afternoon: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Jimpembe (C), Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Marco Verrati, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi.
Stade Brest: confirmed lineup
These are Michel Der Zakarian's selection for today's match: Marco Bizot; Lilian Brassier, Brendan Chardonnet (C), Jere Uronen, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Ronael Pierre, Romain Faivre, Hianga'a Mbock, Irvin Cardona and Steve Mounie.
History between Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain
Since the 1993-1994 season, the two sides have met nine times; so far, the record is one draw and eight wins for PSG.
What's next for PSG?
On Saturday, in their second game of the tournament, the Parisians took advantage of their home advantage to defeat Racing Strasbourg 4-2, with goals from Mauro Icardi, Ludovic Ajorque (own goal), Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia.
How is Stade Brest coming along?
Last Sunday, on the second day of the competition, the team from Brestois ended up salvaging a point at home against Stade Rennes, with a one-goal draw; Jéremy Le Douaron scored his goal in stoppage time.
PSG: last lineup
K. Navas; A. Hakimi, T. Kehrer, P. Kimpembe, A. Diallo, E. Ebimbe, A. Herrera, G. Wijnaldum, J. Draxler, M. Icardi and K. Mbappé.
Stade Brest: last lineup
M. Bizot; R. Pierre, B. Chardonnet, L. Brassier, J. Uronen, H. Mananga, H. Magnetti, F. Honorat, R. Faivre, I. Cardona and S. Mounié.
Referees for Stade Brestois v Paris Saint-Germain
The referee for the match will be Eric Wattellier; Frederic Haquette, first assistant; Gwenael Pasqualotti, second line; Abdelatif Kherradji, fourth official; Clement Turpin, AVAR; Cyril Gringore, AVAR; Olivier Chovaux, delegate; and Georges Ceccaldi, delegate observer.
PSG, looking to continue their perfect form
For their part, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino has a completely different goal: the title, and will seek to achieve it with a new record of points and goals, in view of the great reinforcements they have added to their squad, such as Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. At the moment, they are in third place in the general classification with six points, as they have won their two matches; they have scored six goals and conceded three.
Stade Brest, looking to extend their unbeaten run
The team coached by Michel Der Zakarian, whose objective is to remain in the First Division of French soccer, has not had a bad start, although they have not won. For the moment, they are in eleventh place with two points, after having drawn their two matches played; they have scored and conceded two goals.
Stade Brestois and Paris Saint-Germain to stay unbeaten
This Friday afternoon, in the Brittany region, Brest and PSG will meet for the first time this season for their third meeting in the league, in which they have not lost, although they have achieved different results with completely different squads.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Day 3 of the Ligue 1: Stade Brest vs PSG Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.