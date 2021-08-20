Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich at the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Ranking Table
STATISTIC: CITY - NORWICH
Sure shots: 5-0
possession: 68% - 32%
passes: 718 - 349
Passing accuracy: 93% - 83%
Fouls: 13-7
Yellow cards: 1-0
Offside: 2-3
corners: 6-1
93'
90'
84' GOOOAL CITY
76' Substitution in Norwich
In: Sargent
74' Substitution in City
Entra: Mahrez
70' GOOOAL CITY
68' Substitution in City
In: Palmer
64' GOOOOAL CITY
60' Substitution in City
In: Sterling
58'
55'
54' EDERSON
51'
49'
45'
Substitution in Norwich
In: McLean
Substitution in Norwich
In: Mumba
STATISTIC: CITY - NORWICH
Sure shots: 1-0
Possession: 65% - 35%
passes: 368 - 205
passing accuracy: 93% - 84%
Fouls: 5-3
Yellow Cards: 1-0
corners: 2-0
46'
45'
34'
21' GOOOAL CITY
14' GOAL POSTPONED
12'
6' GOOOAL CITY
4'
2'
1'
1'
00'
⏱️
⏱️
"E no sexto dia, Deus criou o Manchester City"— Manchester City (@ManCityPT) August 21, 2021
🔷 #MCFCPortugues | #MCINOR pic.twitter.com/oxt4ud2Npp
⏱️
🏴🇫🇮🇺🇸 Let's go City!#MCINOR pic.twitter.com/8r20XYX3q7— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 21, 2021
⏱️
At the ready! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2021
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/MLPtO3m0vr
Canary Reserves
Norwich lineup
City Reserves
City lineup
Video Refereeing
Video Assistant: Timothy Wood
Field Referee
Assistant 1: Harry Lennard
Assistant 2: Simon Long
Fourth referee: Peter Bankes
What time is Manchester City vs Norwich match for Premier League?
If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Manchester City vs Norwich match for the Premier League?
Argentina: ESPN3 Sur
Bolivia: ESPN3 Sur
Brazil: ESPN Brazil
Chile: ESPN3 Sur
Colombia: ESPN3 Sur
Ecuador: ESPN3 Sur
USA (ET): nbcsports.com, NBCSN, NBC Sports App
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: Sky HD
Paraguay: ESPN3 Sur
Peru: ESPN3 Sur
Uruguay: ESPN3 Sur
Venezuela: ESPN3 Sur