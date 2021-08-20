Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich at the Premier League
Ranking Table

With the victory, City rises to fourth place, with four points. However, they can be overtaken in the round. Norwich fell to last place, 20th, without scoring a single point.
STATISTIC: CITY - NORWICH

Shots: 16-1

Sure shots: 5-0 

possession: 68% - 32%

passes: 718 - 349

Passing accuracy: 93% - 83%

Fouls: 13-7

Yellow cards: 1-0

Offside: 2-3

corners: 6-1

93'

END OF STORY
90'

+3
84' GOOOAL CITY

Rúben Dias takes the ball in the highest category to Mahrez, who dominates and touches Krul's exit
76' Substitution in Norwich

Out: Pukki

In: Sargent

74' Substitution in City

Sai: Grealish

Entra: Mahrez

70' GOOOAL CITY

IT'S GOOD! Walker reaches out to Gabriel Jesus, who rolls the ball to Sterling
68' Substitution in City

Out: Gündogan

In: Palmer

64' GOOOOAL CITY

Gündogan takes a corner, Laporte heads it, but it hits Hanley, who can't clear it. The defender takes advantage and kicks with a slap
60' Substitution in City

Out: Ferrán Torres

In: Sterling

58'

Ferrán Torres takes a shot from outside the area and the ball explodes off Hanley
55'

After a bounce in the box, Gabriel Jesus finds space and shoots wide
54' EDERSON

Rashica is tackled in the attack. Ederson leaves the goal and dives to clear the danger
51'

Gabriel Jesus looks for Gündogan in the box. The defender pushes it away. Rodri picks up the rebound and sends it to the left of the goal
49'

Cancelo makes a good move down the left, crosses low. Gibson rebounds the danger
45'

The second half begins
Substitution in Norwich

Out: Rupp

In: McLean

Substitution in Norwich

Out: Giannoulis

In: Mumba

STATISTIC: CITY - NORWICH

Shots: 6-0

Sure shots: 1-0

Possession: 65% - 35%

passes: 368 - 205

passing accuracy: 93% - 84%

Fouls: 5-3

Yellow Cards: 1-0

corners: 2-0

46'

The first half ends
45'

+1
34'

Bernardo Silva crosses into Krul's arms
21' GOOOAL CITY

YES! Gabriel Jesus crosses low from the back line. Grealish deflects it with his knee at the second post
14' GOAL POSTPONED

Rashica goes down after a scuffle with Bernardo Silva. Gabriel Jesus lines up Ferrán Torres to score. The VAR called the referee who reviewed the play: the Portuguese had left his foot to prevent the advance of the Canary forward
12'

Giannoulis crosses from the left side straight into Ederson's hands
6' GOOOAL CITY

IT'S AGAIN! Rodri makes a great throw to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian kills in the chest and cross low. Hanley tries to clear, but the ball deflects off Krul and ends up in the back of the net
4'

Norwich can't get out of the penalty area. City put a lot of pressure on their opponents
2'

Grealish gingers over the marking, plays to Gündogan, who overdoes the force when crossing in the area
1'

Grealish is played on the left, but the assistant signals offside
1'

City start by trapping Norwich in their backfield
00'

Ball rolling
Teams entering the field
"And on the sixth day, God created Manchester City"
 
Dressing room for the canaries and their nationalities
9:33 AM4 days ago

Arrival of the Cityzens 
Canary Reserves

Gunn, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, Mclean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah, Omobamidele
Norwich lineup

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, Rupp, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell
City Reserves

Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer
9:13 AM4 days ago

City lineup

Ederson; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres.
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jonathan Moss 

Video Assistant:  Timothy Wood

Field Referee

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistant 1: Harry Lennard

Assistant 2: Simon Long 

Fourth referee: Peter Bankes

What time is Manchester City vs Norwich match for the Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Norwich of 21th August 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: ESPN3 Sur

Bolivia: ESPN3 Sur

Brazil: ESPN Brazil

Chile: ESPN3 Sur

Colombia: ESPN3 Sur

Ecuador: ESPN3 Sur

USA (ET): nbcsports.com, NBCSN, NBC Sports App

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Mexico: Sky HD

Paraguay: ESPN3 Sur

Peru: ESPN3 Sur

Uruguay: ESPN3 Sur

Venezuela: ESPN3 Sur

Canary without some "feathers

Coach Daniel Farke commented in his press conference on the return of Andrew Omobamidele, who has recovered from tonsillitis, and Onel Hernandez, who started pre-season later and sat out against Liverpool.
8:43 AM4 days ago

At Guardiola's disposal

Kyle Walker and John Stones are fit and available for manager Pep Guardiola. Both did not play in the opening game.
8:38 AM4 days ago

Doubts around the Sky Blues

Kevin De Bruyne became a doubt at the last moment. The Belgian was unable to train due to ankle pain, but will be re-evaluated before the game. The other one revolves around Ilkay Gundogan, who felt discomfort in his shoulder.
8:33 AM4 days ago

Heavy defeat

Like their opponent, Norwich was also defeated. However, they were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool, at home, in their Premier League match. The heavy blow leaves the Canaries sharing 18th place in the relegation zone with Crystal Palace.
8:28 AM4 days ago

Bitter taste

Manchester City don't do well when they visit Tottenham. The Cityzens have lost all of their last three games. And the saga continued in the opening game of the competition: TOT 1-0 MAC. With a negative balance of -1, they are in 13th place, next to Wolverhampton.
8:23 AM4 days ago

Eye on the Game

Manchester City vs Norwich live face off this saturday (21), at Etihad Stadium, at 10:00 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the second round of the competition.
8:18 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Manchester City vs Norwich Coast Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA
