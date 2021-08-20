Goal and highlights Inter 4-0 Genoa en 2021 Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights of the match!
And the match ends!!
Inter's tweet after the fourth goal
🦢 | EDIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 21, 2021
👤 Di testa @EdDzeko! il primo gol nel suo nuovo stadio 😍
E SONO QUATTRO #InterGenoa 4️⃣-0️⃣#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/6i7WwbpLR0
And the referee ads 4 minutes
Min 87: Goal for Inter!!
Change for Inter
Dumfries enters the pitch
Tweet from Inter
Tweet after Inter scoring the third goal
🇨🇱 | ARTURITOOOOOOOOOO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 21, 2021
Clamoroso assist di tacco👠 di #Barella, @kingarturo23 segna il terzo gol interista!#InterGenoa 3️⃣-0️⃣#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/7RMl0ZDyS1
Min 78: Cleared on the Line!!
Yellow card for Inter
Changes for Inter:
Barella leaves the pitch
Calhanoglu leaves the pitch
Satriano leaves the pitch
Goal for Inter!!!
Change for Genoa
Sturaro leaves the pitch
MIN 70: the ball is celare on the Line!!!
Changes for Inter
Perisic Leaves
Vidal enters the pitch
Sensi leaves the pitch
Min 65: second yellow card for Genoa
Min 56: Shot from Genoa
Change for Genoa
Kallon leaves the pitch
Changes for Genoa
Davide Birarshi leaves
Flavio Biarchi enters
Hernani leaves
Stefano Sabelli enters
Andrea Cambiasso leaves
And the second half begins!!
And the first half ends!!
3 minutes of added time!!
Min 44: Close from Genoa!!
min 27: another shot from ínter!!
Min 25: cooling break!
Min 23: another shot from Inter!!
Second tweet from Inter
The second tweet from Inter after scoring the 2-0
🚀 | UN RAZZO@hakanc10 dalla distanza fa esplodere il suo destro#InterGenoa 2️⃣-0️⃣#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/AO19k9hdZ5— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 21, 2021
Min 14: What a goal for Inter!!!
Min 10: What a shot from ínter!!!
Tweet from Inter
Tweet from inter after scoring
⚽ | GOOOOL— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 21, 2021
Calcio d'angolo pennellato da Calhanoglu, stacco imperioso in area di Skriniar e palla in rete con Sirigu immobile! #InterGenoa #ForzaInter https://t.co/VA1W8zSItl
Min 5: Goal for Inter!!!!
Min 1: the first yellow card!
and the match starts!!
¡Inter are unbeaten!
Genoa players on the pitch
🏟 Siamo al Meazza!
🔴🔵 #InterGenoa pic.twitter.com/rC1eVx4wwp — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) August 21, 2021
Inter players on the pitch
😍 | #BROTHERSOFTHEWORLD
Bello vedervi di nuovo qui, #InterFans!#InterGenoa #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/bFgqut0rwD — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 21, 2021
Can Genoa have a better season than last one?
Can Inter be Champions again
Starting XI for Genoa
Starting XI for Inter
¡Inter have three big injuries!
Tule in here Inter vs Genoa live score
Last XI from Genoa
Last XI from Inter
Player to watch from Genoa: Goran Pandev
Player to watch from Inter: Denzel Dumfries
When and where to watch the match Inter vs Genoa live and online
Diferentes times to watch the match
Italy: 6:30 p.m.
USA: 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Brazil: 2:30 p.m.
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Canada: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 am
Guatemala: 10:30 am