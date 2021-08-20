Goal and highlights Inter 4-0 Genoa en 2021 Serie A
Picture VAVEL 

2:47 PM4 days ago

Highlights of the match!

2:29 PM4 days ago

2:28 PM4 days ago

And the match ends!!

A very uneven game in the first half, Inter attacked a lot, and scored two goals, and Genoa did nothing, in the second half Genoa had chances but did not make them concrete and Inter scored 2 more goals. The best of Inter were Calhanoglu or Vidal, the best of Genoa was Sirigu, for intervening in many plays, although he conceded 4 goals
2:25 PM4 days ago

Inter's tweet after the fourth goal

2:22 PM4 days ago

And the referee ads 4 minutes

The match will go until th 94th minute 
2:19 PM4 days ago

Min 87: Goal for Inter!!

What a ball from Arturo Vidal, Dzeko gets in the area and heads it in!! 4-0!!
2:15 PM4 days ago

Change for Inter

Bastoni leaves the pitch 

Dumfries enters the pitch 

2:13 PM4 days ago

2:11 PM4 days ago

Min 78: Cleared on the Line!!

Vandheusden recieves a ball on the area on a complicated angle, shoots and Skriniar clears it on the Line!
2:09 PM4 days ago

Yellow card for Inter

Vecino gets a yellow card!
2:08 PM4 days ago

Changes for Inter:

Vecino enters the pitch

Barella leaves the pitch 

 

Calhanoglu leaves the pitch 

Satriano leaves the pitch 

2:05 PM4 days ago

Goal for Inter!!!

Di Marco has a shoots, Sirigu blocks it but it gets to Vidal and he shoots it in!! 3-0!!
2:04 PM4 days ago

Change for Genoa

Melegoni enters the pitch 

Sturaro leaves the pitch 

2:02 PM4 days ago

MIN 70: the ball is celare on the Line!!!

Corner from Calhanoglu, Dzeko headers it and Sirigu clears it on the Line!!
2:00 PM4 days ago

Changes for Inter

Di Marco enters the pitch 

Perisic Leaves 

 

Vidal enters the pitch 

Sensi leaves the pitch 

1:57 PM4 days ago

Min 65: second yellow card for Genoa

Second yellow card for Genoa, Stefano Sturaro gets it 
1:49 PM4 days ago

Min 56: Shot from Genoa

Sabelii enters the area, has a shot, and Handanovic parréis it away. 
1:46 PM4 days ago

Change for Genoa

Andrea Favilli enters the pitch 

Kallon leaves the pitch 

1:39 PM4 days ago

Changes for Genoa

Laurens Serpe enters the pitch 

Davide Birarshi leaves 

 

Flavio Biarchi enters 

Hernani leaves 

 

Stefano Sabelli enters 

Andrea Cambiasso leaves 

1:36 PM4 days ago

And the second half begins!!

Inter move the ball
1:21 PM4 days ago

And the first half ends!!

A very good game by Inter, with many options, they could have been 3-0, but they disallowed a goal against Perisic, they are showing that they can win without Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez. On the other hand, a very poor first half of Genoa, they could not generate clear options, more than one of Kallon.
1:17 PM4 days ago

3 minutes of added time!!

The referee ads 3 more minutes 
1:16 PM4 days ago

Min 44: Close from Genoa!!

Kallon shoots and it goes barely wide!!
12:58 PM4 days ago

min 27: another shot from ínter!!

Brozovic shoots first time, but it goes wide!!
12:57 PM4 days ago

Min 25: cooling break!

Both teams get a break to rest some minutes 
12:55 PM4 days ago

Min 23: another shot from Inter!!

Dzeko relieves alone in the area, has a shot and it clips the crossbar!!
12:50 PM4 days ago

Second tweet from Inter

12:47 PM4 days ago

Min 14: What a goal for Inter!!!

What a piece of art from Calhanoglu!! outside the box!! 2-0!!
12:45 PM4 days ago

Min 10: What a shot from ínter!!!

Brozovic shoots and Sirigu blocks it!!
12:42 PM4 days ago

12:37 PM4 days ago

Min 5: Goal for Inter!!!!

Corner kick from Chalhanoglu, gets to Skriniar's head, and heads it in!!! 1-0!
12:32 PM4 days ago

Min 1: the first yellow card!

Domenico Crisctito takes the yellow card
12:31 PM4 days ago

and the match starts!!

Genoa move the ball!
12:24 PM4 days ago

¡Inter are unbeaten!

Inter Milan come to this match undefeated, without losing on the first match since 1987.
12:07 PM4 days ago

Genoa players on the pitch

Genoa players arrive at the pitch, focused and waiting for the match to start
12:06 PM4 days ago

Inter players on the pitch

Inter players training before the match, hoping for the win
12:02 PM4 days ago

Can Genoa have a better season than last one?

Last season Genoa had a regular season, finishing 11th, can they have a better season than last?
11:58 AM4 days ago

Can Inter be Champions again

Inter comes from being champions of Serie A, with a very good championship, but they no longer have their best player Romelu Lukaku, can they make a good squad without Lukaku?
11:50 AM4 days ago

Starting XI for Genoa

Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Davide Birashi, Zinho Vanheusden; Andrea Cambiasso, Milan Badelj, Hernani, Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovela; Yayah Kallon, Goran Pandev
11:47 AM4 days ago

Starting XI for Inter

Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicoló Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu; Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko
11:42 AM4 days ago

¡Inter have three big injuries!

Inter Milan has three very important casualties for this game, Alexis Sanchez, Roberto Gagliardini and the most important Lautaro Martínez. Can Inter have a good game despite the casualties?
9:19 PM4 days ago

Tule in here Inter vs Genoa live score

Do not miss a detail  of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Inter vs Genoa match. 
9:14 PM4 days ago

Last XI from Genoa

Marchetti; Zinho Vanheusden, Davide Birashi, Domenico Criscito; Stefano Sabelli, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Hernani, Andrea Cambiasso; Caleb Ekuban, Flavio Bianchi.
9:09 PM4 days ago

Last XI from Inter

Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij; Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian; Stefano Sensi, Nicoló Barella; Edin Dzeko
9:04 PM4 days ago

Player to watch from Genoa: Goran Pandev

The 38-year-old Macedonian comes from being with his team in the Eurocup, and from the beginning he has proven that he is a goalscorer, in whatever team he is in. Will he be able to score tomorrow against Inter?
8:59 PM4 days ago

Player to watch from Inter: Denzel Dumfries

The new Inter Milan right-back from PSV is coming to win over Matteo Darmian as he is a very good right-back, and he showed it at PSV.
8:54 PM4 days ago

When and where to watch the match Inter vs Genoa live and online

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Play Also, if you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:49 PM4 days ago

Diferentes times to watch the match

Mexico: 11:30 am

Italy: 6:30 p.m.

USA: 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 p.m.

Canada: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 10:30 am

8:44 PM4 days ago

¡Genoa come from a good preseason!

Genoa comes from having played 3 friendly matches, having won 2 matches and lost 1. Can Davide Ballardini's team beat past Serie A champions on matchday one?
8:39 PM4 days ago

¡El Inter viene invicto en amistosos!

Simone Inzaghi's team is coming off an almost perfect preseason, having played 4 friendly matches, winning 3 matches and drawing 1. Can Simone's team win their first match in Serie A?
8:34 PM4 days ago

¡The first match of the Serie A 2021!

The Giuseppe Meazza located in Milano, Italy, will be the field that will host the match of matchday 1 of Serie A between Inter and Genoa. This stadium has space for 80,018 people. 
8:29 PM4 days ago

¡Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of The match between Inter and Genoa, corresponding to matchday one of the Serie A. The venue of the match will be at the Giuseppe Meazza at 11:30 am. 
