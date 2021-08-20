Highlights and goals: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
End of game
92' Liverpool change
90' Time expired
86' Mane had the third
79' Changes
78' Changes
75' Changed
68' GOOOOOOOOOAL LIVERPOOL
61' Mane again
59' Salah tries
57' Mané had it
46' Wood offside
The second half begins
Half Time
Jota (LIV) 17'
44' Tarkowski had it
42' Liverpool is a storm
35' Arnold tries
27' Offside - Goal disallowed
21' Salah tries
18' GOOOOOOOAL FOR LIVERPOOL
17' Chance for Wood
13' Liverpool take a corner
4' Arnold saved
The match is underway!
Dyche waits for a new contract
"So I'm waiting for news on when it can be sorted and when it's being sent to me. Hopefully it's all in place and it gets sorted out."
Jürgen Klopp: 'Welcome back - we've missed you like crazy'.
"Good afternoon and welcome back to Anfield for our Premier League game against Burnley".
"You have no idea how good it feels to say that. Welcome back. And a full welcome. A full Anfield. With a full away support. Soccer is back and it's wonderful".
"Last week against Norwich City was a great learning experience for us. We didn't start the game well and I'm sure part of that was us all adjusting to the 'new' environment we faced with the return of the capacity attendance."
"It helped us to have the two friendlies at home before the campaign started and it served as a reacclimatization measure. But nothing can compare to when it's for real. And that will be today".
Burnley substitutes
Liverpool substitutes
Fans returning to Anfield
Burnley FC- Starting Lineup
|1. Pope
|2. Lowton 5. Tarkowski 6. Mee 3. Taylor
|7. Gudmundsson 8. Brownhill 4. Cork 11. McNeil
|9. Wood 10. Barnes
|DT. S. Dyche
Liverpool- Starting Lineup
|1. Allison
|66. Arnold 32. Keita 4. Van Dijk 21. Tsimikas
|8. Keita 14. Henderson 67. Elliott
|10. Mané 20. Jota 11. Salah
|DT. J. Kloop
We start!
Tune in here Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score!
What time is the Liverpool vs Burnley match?
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 7:30 hrs.
Brasil: 8:30 hrs.
Chile: 7:30 hrs.
Colombia: 6:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 6:30 hrs.
España: 13:30 hrs.
México: 6:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 7:30 hrs.
Perú: 6:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs.
Key player - Burnley
Last season with Pope in goal, they not only managed to get the zero, at Anfield, but they took all three points for Turf Moor, a feat they hope to repeat this Saturday.
Key Player - Liverpool
Jota opened the offensive account of the season, and proposed to fight Roberto Firmino on the attack front.
Rivalry and history
The Clarets want to add to get out of the red zone
It can be to become a negative point for those led by Dyche, or a turning point that allows them to face a rival of carats, like this Saturday, to start adding in the fight not to fall to the Championship.
Reds never walk alone
Stadium
The fans of the team, after a long time without being able to attend the field, are expected to accompany Jurgen Kloop's team en masse.
