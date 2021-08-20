Goals and Highlights: Freiburg 2 vs 1 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga
Photo: VAVEL Brasil

END GAME

WHAT A WIN! With goals from Grifo and Sallai, Freiburg beats Borussia Dortmund  and goes up on the Bundesliga table!
90' + 4 minutes

The referee gives four more minutes!
86' SUB ON FREIBURG

Out: Keitel

In: Eggestein

86' YELLOW CARD FOR DEMIROVIC

Demirovic takes the yellow card for a dangerous foul.
84' SUB ON FREIBURG

Out: Grifo

In: Kübler

80' SUBS ON DORTMUND

Out: Witsel, Passlack and Malen

In: Hummels, Can and Moukoko

76' YELLOW CARD FOR GUERREIRO

Raphael Guerreiro takes a yellow cardfor a dangerous foul.
71' SUBS ON FREIBURG

Out: Sallai, Höler and Yeong

In: Schade, Demirovic and Haberer

70' SUB ON DORTMUND

Out: Reyna

In: Brandt

68' HAALAND TRIES

Erling Haaland tries with the left foot from the middle of the area, with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the  ball goes out!
61' YELLOW CARD FOR AKANJI

Akanji receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul!  
59' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR DORTMUND

OWN GOAL, GUYS! Yannik Keitel touches the ball with the knee after the shot from Bellingham!
57' DORTMUND TRIES AGAIN

Raphael Guerreiro tries with the left foot from outside the area, with assist from Mahmoud Dahoud, but the ball goes out.
52' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL FROM FREIBURG

Sallai makes it 2 with a shoot with the right foot from the middle of the area on the right side of the goal!
48' UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUH

Erling Haaland tries with a header from the middle of the area, but the ball goes out of the pitch.
THE SECOND HALF STARTS

The second half starts! For now, 1-0 for Freiburg!
END OF FIRST HALF

With a beautiful goal from Grifo, Freiburg is leading the sore against Borussia Dortmund at the Bundesliga game!
45' +3 minutes

The referee gives three more minutes!
38' SUB ON BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Out:  Schulz

In: Raphaël Guerreiro

38' BORUSSIA TRIES AGAIN

Jude Bellingham  shoots with the right foot from outside the area,  with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the goalkeeper stays with the ball. On the next move, Dahoud  tries with the right foot from outside the area, but the ball goes out of the pitch.
34' YELLOW CARD FOR DAHOUD

Mahmoud Dahoud gets a yellow card for a dangerous foul. 
30' FREIBURG TRIES

Another chance after a free kick from Grifo. This time, Nico Schlotterbeck's header goes in the middle of the goal and Kobel stays with the ball.
29' UUUUUUUUUUUUUUH

Erling Haaland  tries a shoot with the left foot from the middle of the area, but loses the chance to tie the game!
24' FREIBURG TRIES

Jeong Woo-Yeong tries to shoot with the right footon the right side of the area, but the ball doesn't go through the defense.
19' YELLOW CARD FOR MALEN

The first yellow card of the game is for Donyell Malen for a dangerous foul.
14' DORTMUND TRIES AGAIN

This time, Erling Haaland shoots with the left foot on the right side of the area , with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the ball stays with the goalkeeper.
11' UUUUUUUUUUUUUH

 Jude Bellingham shoots with the left foot on the middle of the area, after the assist from  Dahoud, but the ball stays with Flekken!
5' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR FREIBURG

OH MY GOD! GRIFO SCORES WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL FREE KICK!
THE GAME JUST STARTED

The ball is running for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund!
ONE MINUTE OF SILENCE

A MINUTE OF SILENCE FOR GERD MÜLLER!
TEAMS ON THE PITCH

The game is about to start!
THE FANS ARE BACK

8:48 AM4 days ago

THE GOALKEEPERS ARE WARMING UP

8:43 AM4 days ago

BORUSSIA DORTMUND STARTING 11

Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji and Schulz; Jude Bellingham, Dahoud and Giovanni Reyna; Marco Reus, Malen and Erling Haaland.
FREIBURG STARTING 11

Flekken; Lienhart,  Günter, Schlotterbeck and Schmid; Keitel, Höfler and Sallai; Jeong and Höler.
WE´RE BACK

Welcome back to the live updates and commentaries about the game Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund! The Bundesliga game is schedule for 09:30 am ET.
Follow the Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Blog in VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Freiburg  vs Borussia Dortmund match.
How to watch Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund on TV, your options are: ESPN +

If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: LAST LINEUP

Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji and Schulz; Jude Bellingham, Dahoud and Giovanni Reyna; Marco Reus; Moukoko and Erling Haaland.
FREIBURG: LAST LINEUP

Flekken; Heintz, Lienhart and  Schlotterbeck; Schmid, Keitel, Höfler and Günter; Jeong and Grifo; Höler.
FIRST ROUND OF BUNDESLIGA

Arminia Bielefeld 0 X 0 Freiburg

 

Borussia Dortmund 5 X 2 Frankfurt

THE LAST GAME

The last game between these two was also in Freiburg in February, on the Bundesliga 2020/21. The match ended 2-1 for the home team with goals from Jeong and Jonathan Schmid.
09:30 am ET

The Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, in Freiburg, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:30 am ET.
HI EVERYONE

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021/22 Bundesliga Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live!

My name is Beatriz Cruz and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

