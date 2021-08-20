Goals and Highlights: Freiburg 2 vs 1 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME
WHAT A WIN! With goals from Grifo and Sallai, Freiburg beats Borussia Dortmund and goes up on the Bundesliga table!
90' + 4 minutes
The referee gives four more minutes!
86' SUB ON FREIBURG
Out: Keitel
In: Eggestein
86' YELLOW CARD FOR DEMIROVIC
Demirovic takes the yellow card for a dangerous foul.
84' SUB ON FREIBURG
Out: Grifo
In: Kübler
80' SUBS ON DORTMUND
Out: Witsel, Passlack and Malen
In: Hummels, Can and Moukoko
76' YELLOW CARD FOR GUERREIRO
Raphael Guerreiro takes a yellow cardfor a dangerous foul.
71' SUBS ON FREIBURG
Out: Sallai, Höler and Yeong
In: Schade, Demirovic and Haberer
70' SUB ON DORTMUND
Out: Reyna
In: Brandt
68' HAALAND TRIES
Erling Haaland tries with the left foot from the middle of the area, with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the ball goes out!
61' YELLOW CARD FOR AKANJI
Akanji receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul!
59' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR DORTMUND
OWN GOAL, GUYS! Yannik Keitel touches the ball with the knee after the shot from Bellingham!
57' DORTMUND TRIES AGAIN
Raphael Guerreiro tries with the left foot from outside the area, with assist from Mahmoud Dahoud, but the ball goes out.
52' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL FROM FREIBURG
Sallai makes it 2 with a shoot with the right foot from the middle of the area on the right side of the goal!
48' UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUH
Erling Haaland tries with a header from the middle of the area, but the ball goes out of the pitch.
THE SECOND HALF STARTS
The second half starts! For now, 1-0 for Freiburg!
END OF FIRST HALF
With a beautiful goal from Grifo, Freiburg is leading the sore against Borussia Dortmund at the Bundesliga game!
45' +3 minutes
The referee gives three more minutes!
38' SUB ON BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Out: Schulz
In: Raphaël Guerreiro
38' BORUSSIA TRIES AGAIN
Jude Bellingham shoots with the right foot from outside the area, with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the goalkeeper stays with the ball. On the next move, Dahoud tries with the right foot from outside the area, but the ball goes out of the pitch.
34' YELLOW CARD FOR DAHOUD
Mahmoud Dahoud gets a yellow card for a dangerous foul.
30' FREIBURG TRIES
Another chance after a free kick from Grifo. This time, Nico Schlotterbeck's header goes in the middle of the goal and Kobel stays with the ball.
29' UUUUUUUUUUUUUUH
Erling Haaland tries a shoot with the left foot from the middle of the area, but loses the chance to tie the game!
24' FREIBURG TRIES
Jeong Woo-Yeong tries to shoot with the right footon the right side of the area, but the ball doesn't go through the defense.
19' YELLOW CARD FOR MALEN
The first yellow card of the game is for Donyell Malen for a dangerous foul.
14' DORTMUND TRIES AGAIN
This time, Erling Haaland shoots with the left foot on the right side of the area , with assist from Giovanni Reyna, but the ball stays with the goalkeeper.
11' UUUUUUUUUUUUUH
Jude Bellingham shoots with the left foot on the middle of the area, after the assist from Dahoud, but the ball stays with Flekken!
5' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR FREIBURG
OH MY GOD! GRIFO SCORES WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL FREE KICK!
THE GAME JUST STARTED
The ball is running for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund!
ONE MINUTE OF SILENCE
A MINUTE OF SILENCE FOR GERD MÜLLER!
TEAMS ON THE PITCH
The game is about to start!
THE FANS ARE BACK
THE GOALKEEPERS ARE WARMING UP
BORUSSIA DORTMUND STARTING 11
Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji and Schulz; Jude Bellingham, Dahoud and Giovanni Reyna; Marco Reus, Malen and Erling Haaland.
FREIBURG STARTING 11
Flekken; Lienhart, Günter, Schlotterbeck and Schmid; Keitel, Höfler and Sallai; Jeong and Höler.
WE´RE BACK
Welcome back to the live updates and commentaries about the game Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund! The Bundesliga game is schedule for 09:30 am ET.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND: LAST LINEUP
Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji and Schulz; Jude Bellingham, Dahoud and Giovanni Reyna; Marco Reus; Moukoko and Erling Haaland.
FREIBURG: LAST LINEUP
Flekken; Heintz, Lienhart and Schlotterbeck; Schmid, Keitel, Höfler and Günter; Jeong and Grifo; Höler.
FIRST ROUND OF BUNDESLIGA
Arminia Bielefeld 0 X 0 Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund 5 X 2 Frankfurt
THE LAST GAME
The last game between these two was also in Freiburg in February, on the Bundesliga 2020/21. The match ended 2-1 for the home team with goals from Jeong and Jonathan Schmid.
09:30 am ET
The Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, in Freiburg, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:30 am ET.
HI EVERYONE
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021/22 Bundesliga Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live!
My name is Beatriz Cruz and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.