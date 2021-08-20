Goals and highlights: LA Galaxy 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

1:10 AM4 days ago

1:09 AM4 days ago

Goals and highlights

12:41 AM4 days ago

The match ends!

With goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Eduardo López, San José Earthquakes defeated Los Angeles Galaxy, who scored through Víctor Vázquez, 2-1.

After this victory, the home team continues with 35 points, while the visitors have 26.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
12:28 AM4 days ago

90'

Four minutes of stoppage time are added.
12:28 AM4 days ago

86'

JT Marcinkowski, SJ Earthquakes goalkeeper, is shown the yellow card.
12:21 AM4 days ago

81'

New SJ Earthquakes' change: Paul Marie replaces Javier López.
12:20 AM4 days ago

78'

With this goal from Chofis, San Jose Earthquakes is triumphing.
12:12 AM4 days ago

74'

SJ Earthquakes moves its starting lineup: Carlos Fierro and Cade Cowell come in for Shea Salinas and Luciano Abecasis.
12:10 AM4 days ago

72'

In this way, LA Galaxy scored their goal tonight.  
12:09 AM4 days ago

71'

LA Galaxy's Jonathan dos Santos joins the list of those cautioned.
12:08 AM4 days ago

SAN JOSÉ EARTHQUAKES GOAL!

Eduardo Lopez defined inside the box and after a deflection scored to give the visitors the lead back.
12:03 AM4 days ago

LA GALAXY GOAL!

Víctor Vázquez scores from the corner kick after a mistake by JT Marcinkowski. The score is level.
11:58 PM4 days ago

61'

LA Galaxy make three moves: Samuel Grandsir, Víctor Vázquez and Jonathan dos Santos come in for Sacha Kljestan, Nick DePuy and Efraín Álvarez.
11:53 PM4 days ago

58'

With this score, San Jose Earthquakes is beating LA Galaxy. 
11:48 PM4 days ago

SAN JOSÉ EARTHQUAKES GOAL!

On a pass from Luciano Abecasis, Jeremy Ebobisse heads home to put the visitors ahead.
11:43 PM4 days ago

The second half begins!

LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes are back in action.
11:38 PM4 days ago

The first half ends!

After 45+2', Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes are tied at 0-0 in California.
11:33 PM4 days ago

45+1'

Almost there! Jeremy Ebobisse shoots inside the box, but Jonathan Bond reacts to prevent the goal. LA Galaxy are saved.
11:28 PM4 days ago

41'

San Jose Earthquakes' Eric Remedi also receives a yellow card.
11:23 PM4 days ago

37'

JT Marcinkowski! The visiting goalkeeper holds and saves the shot from Efraín Álvarez, who had made a great individual play.
11:18 PM4 days ago

31'

After half an hour, the game continues to be quite even; both teams have tried to generate danger, but neither has been able to do so continuously.
11:13 PM4 days ago

23'

LA Galaxy's Kevin Cabral is the second caution of the match.
11:08 PM4 days ago

21'

Crossbar! Luciano Abecasis tries to surprise from outside the box, but his shot hits the metal. LA Galaxy are saved.
11:03 PM4 days ago

13'

San Jose Earthquakes' Luciano Abecasis becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
10:58 PM4 days ago

8'

The minutes were quite disputed by both teams; at the moment, neither team had a clear dominance.
10:53 PM4 days ago

The match begins!

LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes are in action for another edition of the California Clasico.
10:48 PM4 days ago

The Californian fans are also arriving at the facility

San Jose Earthquakes fans are already present at the Dignity Health Tennis Center.
10:43 PM4 days ago

LA Galaxy finalize details

Tonight, in front of their home fans, the LA Galaxy will be looking for their twelfth win of the season. 
10:38 PM4 days ago

San Jose Earthquakes: substitutes

Paul Marie, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Jack Skahan, Mario Vega, Siad Haji, Tommy Thompson, Andrés Ríos and Cade Cowell.
10:33 PM4 days ago

Los Angeles Galaxy: substitutes

Derrick Williams, Víctor Vázquez, Jonathan dos Santos, Samuel Grandsir, Jorge Villafaña, Ethan Zubak, Jonathan Klinsmann, Adam Saldana and Oniel Fisher.
10:28 PM4 days ago

SJ Earthquakes: confirmed lineup

J. Marcinkowski; M. López, T. Beason, O. Alanís, L. Abecasis, E. Remedi, Judson, S. Salinas, J. Yueil, E. López and J. Ebobisse.
10:23 PM4 days ago

LA Galaxy: confirmed lineup

J. Bond; J. Araujo, S. Coulibaly, N. DePuy, N. Hamalainen, R. Raveloson, S. Kljestan, S. Lletget, E. Álvarez, K. Cabral, D. Jovelic.
10:18 PM4 days ago

San Jose Earthquakes arrive at the stadium

The visitors will be looking for their sixth match without defeat tonight, and with it, move closer to the qualification zone for the next round. 
10:13 PM4 days ago

Referees for Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

The referee for this match will be Armando Villarreal; Chantal Boudreau, first assistant; Chris Elliott, second assistant; Mark Allatin, fourth official; Edvin Jurisevic, VAR; Fabio Tovar, AVAR.
10:08 PM4 days ago

History between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes

Historically, in Major League Soccer, the two teams have met 35 times; so far, there have been nine draws, twelve wins for LA Galaxy and fourteen for SJ Earthquakes.
10:03 PM4 days ago

Tune in here LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes live, as well as the latest information from the Dignity Health Tennis Center. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
9:58 PM4 days ago

How to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs San José Earthquakes Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes live on TV, your options is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:53 PM4 days ago

How are the San Jose Earthquakes doing?

On the same day and also playing at home, they drew 1-1 against Minnesota United; they had taken the lead with Bakaye Dibassy's own goal. Since the 21st minute, they played with one less player due to the expulsion of Nathan Cardoso.
9:48 PM4 days ago

How are the Los Angeles Galaxy coming along?

Last Tuesday, at home, they were defeated 1-2 by Colorado Rapids, a team that came from behind; their goal was scored by Rayan Raveloson, who gave them a partial lead.
9:43 PM4 days ago

SJ Earthquakes: last lineup

J. Marcinkowski; L. Abecasis, Nathan, T. Beason, M. López, Judson, E. Remedi, C. Espinoza, J. Yueill, S. Salinas and J. Ebobisse.
9:38 PM4 days ago

LA Galaxy: last lineup

J. Bond; J. Araujo, S. Coulibaly, D. Williams, N. Hamaleinen, J. dos Santos, R. Raveloson, S. Lletget, S. Grandsir, D. Joveljic and V. Vazquez.
9:33 PM4 days ago

San José Earthquakes, to get closer to the playoff zone

Meanwhile, the team coached by Matías Almeyda is in ninth place, two points away from qualifying for the next round; they have accumulated 23 points, after five wins, eight draws and seven defeats, and have 22 goals scored and 28 conceded.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
9:28 PM4 days ago

Los Angeles Galaxy, looking to stay at the top of the table

After 20 matches played, the team coached by Greg Vanney is in third place with 35 points, the result of eleven wins, two draws and seven losses; they have scored 31 goals and conceded 30.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
9:23 PM4 days ago

LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes, back to winning ways

This Friday night, in the state of California, the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes will face each other for the second time this season; both are looking for a win to climb up the overall standings in the MLS Western Conference.
9:18 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 MLS Week 20: Los Ángeles Galaxy vs San José Earthquakes Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
