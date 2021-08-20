Goals and highlights: LA Galaxy 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
The match ends!
With goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Eduardo López, San José Earthquakes defeated Los Angeles Galaxy, who scored through Víctor Vázquez, 2-1.
After this victory, the home team continues with 35 points, while the visitors have 26.
90'
Four minutes of stoppage time are added.
86'
JT Marcinkowski, SJ Earthquakes goalkeeper, is shown the yellow card.
81'
New SJ Earthquakes' change: Paul Marie replaces Javier López.
78'
With this goal from Chofis, San Jose Earthquakes is triumphing.
74'
SJ Earthquakes moves its starting lineup: Carlos Fierro and Cade Cowell come in for Shea Salinas and Luciano Abecasis.
72'
In this way, LA Galaxy scored their goal tonight.
71'
LA Galaxy's Jonathan dos Santos joins the list of those cautioned.
SAN JOSÉ EARTHQUAKES GOAL!
Eduardo Lopez defined inside the box and after a deflection scored to give the visitors the lead back.
LA GALAXY GOAL!
Víctor Vázquez scores from the corner kick after a mistake by JT Marcinkowski. The score is level.
61'
LA Galaxy make three moves: Samuel Grandsir, Víctor Vázquez and Jonathan dos Santos come in for Sacha Kljestan, Nick DePuy and Efraín Álvarez.
58'
With this score, San Jose Earthquakes is beating LA Galaxy.
SAN JOSÉ EARTHQUAKES GOAL!
On a pass from Luciano Abecasis, Jeremy Ebobisse heads home to put the visitors ahead.
The second half begins!
LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes are back in action.
The first half ends!
After 45+2', Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes are tied at 0-0 in California.
45+1'
Almost there! Jeremy Ebobisse shoots inside the box, but Jonathan Bond reacts to prevent the goal. LA Galaxy are saved.
41'
San Jose Earthquakes' Eric Remedi also receives a yellow card.
37'
JT Marcinkowski! The visiting goalkeeper holds and saves the shot from Efraín Álvarez, who had made a great individual play.
31'
After half an hour, the game continues to be quite even; both teams have tried to generate danger, but neither has been able to do so continuously.
23'
LA Galaxy's Kevin Cabral is the second caution of the match.
21'
Crossbar! Luciano Abecasis tries to surprise from outside the box, but his shot hits the metal. LA Galaxy are saved.
13'
San Jose Earthquakes' Luciano Abecasis becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
8'
The minutes were quite disputed by both teams; at the moment, neither team had a clear dominance.
The match begins!
LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes are in action for another edition of the California Clasico.
The Californian fans are also arriving at the facility
San Jose Earthquakes fans are already present at the Dignity Health Tennis Center.
LA Galaxy finalize details
Tonight, in front of their home fans, the LA Galaxy will be looking for their twelfth win of the season.
San Jose Earthquakes: substitutes
Paul Marie, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Jack Skahan, Mario Vega, Siad Haji, Tommy Thompson, Andrés Ríos and Cade Cowell.
Los Angeles Galaxy: substitutes
Derrick Williams, Víctor Vázquez, Jonathan dos Santos, Samuel Grandsir, Jorge Villafaña, Ethan Zubak, Jonathan Klinsmann, Adam Saldana and Oniel Fisher.
SJ Earthquakes: confirmed lineup
J. Marcinkowski; M. López, T. Beason, O. Alanís, L. Abecasis, E. Remedi, Judson, S. Salinas, J. Yueil, E. López and J. Ebobisse.
LA Galaxy: confirmed lineup
J. Bond; J. Araujo, S. Coulibaly, N. DePuy, N. Hamalainen, R. Raveloson, S. Kljestan, S. Lletget, E. Álvarez, K. Cabral, D. Jovelic.
San Jose Earthquakes arrive at the stadium
The visitors will be looking for their sixth match without defeat tonight, and with it, move closer to the qualification zone for the next round.
Referees for Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes
The referee for this match will be Armando Villarreal; Chantal Boudreau, first assistant; Chris Elliott, second assistant; Mark Allatin, fourth official; Edvin Jurisevic, VAR; Fabio Tovar, AVAR.
History between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes
Historically, in Major League Soccer, the two teams have met 35 times; so far, there have been nine draws, twelve wins for LA Galaxy and fourteen for SJ Earthquakes.
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes live, as well as the latest information from the Dignity Health Tennis Center. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs San José Earthquakes Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.
How are the San Jose Earthquakes doing?
On the same day and also playing at home, they drew 1-1 against Minnesota United; they had taken the lead with Bakaye Dibassy's own goal. Since the 21st minute, they played with one less player due to the expulsion of Nathan Cardoso.
How are the Los Angeles Galaxy coming along?
Last Tuesday, at home, they were defeated 1-2 by Colorado Rapids, a team that came from behind; their goal was scored by Rayan Raveloson, who gave them a partial lead.
SJ Earthquakes: last lineup
J. Marcinkowski; L. Abecasis, Nathan, T. Beason, M. López, Judson, E. Remedi, C. Espinoza, J. Yueill, S. Salinas and J. Ebobisse.
LA Galaxy: last lineup
J. Bond; J. Araujo, S. Coulibaly, D. Williams, N. Hamaleinen, J. dos Santos, R. Raveloson, S. Lletget, S. Grandsir, D. Joveljic and V. Vazquez.
San José Earthquakes, to get closer to the playoff zone
Meanwhile, the team coached by Matías Almeyda is in ninth place, two points away from qualifying for the next round; they have accumulated 23 points, after five wins, eight draws and seven defeats, and have 22 goals scored and 28 conceded.
Los Angeles Galaxy, looking to stay at the top of the table
After 20 matches played, the team coached by Greg Vanney is in third place with 35 points, the result of eleven wins, two draws and seven losses; they have scored 31 goals and conceded 30.
LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes, back to winning ways
This Friday night, in the state of California, the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes will face each other for the second time this season; both are looking for a win to climb up the overall standings in the MLS Western Conference.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 MLS Week 20: Los Ángeles Galaxy vs San José Earthquakes Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.