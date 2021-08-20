Highlights and Best Moments: Minnesota United 0-0 Sporting Kansas City in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Alan Pulido's best plays
Thanks
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Minnesota United-Kansas City game of the 2021 MLS season. See you next time.
Does not take advantage of
Minnesota was unable to take advantage of two extra men down the stretch and settled for an insipid scoreless draw with Kansas City.
End game
Minnesota 0-0 Kansas City.
94'
Heavy collision inside the box between a Kansas player and a Minnesota player where both were looking for the ball.
93'
Hunou misses a good header that goes wide.
Reynoso goes off
McMaster enters.
Minnesota change.
90'
Roger Espinoza is sent off for assaulting an opponent.
Five more minutes are added.
86'
Sallói pushes and is cautioned.
The lost option
¡Enorme @TimMelia28! 🧤#VamosKC #MINvSKC | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/pGD9nb9KzO — MLS Español (@MLSes) August 21, 2021
79'
In comes Weah and out comes Findley, Minnesota United change.
77'
Sanchez managed to get away from the defender, but was unable to beat the goalkeeper, who blocked the first goal of the afternoon with his leg.
74'
Boxall with a header from a corner kick that reaches the goalkeeper.
69'
Métanire is cautioned for a strong sweep from behind.
68'
Dibassy is encouraged with a shot from outside the area that went wide.
64'
He missed it. Shelton at the far post and all alone does not make good contact and the ball goes wide.
62'
Kansas City Changes
Sallói and Espinoza join the team.
Pulido and Duke leave
58'
Métanire is cautioned after a foul on Alan Pulido.
57'
The desperation in the Minnesota team is starting to show as they cannot find the space to open the scoreboard.
47'
Reynoso takes off two and takes the shot from half distance that hits the base of the post.
46'
The second half begins between Minnesota and Kansas City.
Half time
Minnesota 0-0 Kansas City.
45'
Three more minutes are added.
36'
Hunou's long-range shot goes wide.
31'
Minnesota has tilted the field and is dominating the game. The first goal could come at any moment.
28'
Hunou had shot inside the area, but it had already been ruled offside.
27'
Defensive sweep by Fontás that easily reaches the goalkeeper.
20'
Remi Walter makes a strong tackle and is sent off.
10'
Kinda with a shot just outside the box that the goalkeeper manages to deflect.
7'
Mexican Alan Pulido is left lying on the field of play and assistance is called.
5'
Shelton's cross from the left flank reaches the goalkeeper with ease.
0'
The game between Minnesota and Kansas City begins.
In this moments
Kansas City and Minnesota are now taking the field.
Minutes away
We are minutes away from kickoff of the MLS match between Minnesota and Kansas City.
Goes as a starter
Mexican Alan Pulido will once again be in the starting eleven as a center forward, in charge of scoring the goals this afternoon.
Luxury
Minnesota United will take the field in this shirt, with the return of its captain Alonso.
They jump to warm up
Minnesota United takes the field to begin their warm-up.
Brand new boots with a brand new goose down coat pic.twitter.com/Ll2aVhq6Xu— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 21, 2021
XI Kansas City
29 Melia, 50 Martins, 3 Fontás, 6 Ilie, 8 Zusi, 17 Kinda, 54 Walter, 28 Duke, 11 Shelton, 9 Pulido, 7 Russell.
XI Minnesota
1 Miller, 19 Metánire, 15 Boxall, 12 Dibassy, 77 Gasper, 6 Alonso, 20 Trapp, 13 Finlay, 10 Reynoso, 31 Hudson, 23 Hunou.
Recognizing the playing field
Kansas City took to the field for pre-game scouting prior to kickoff.
4 unbeaten games
Kansas City, on the other hand, is on a positive streak with four games unbeaten, although they are coming off a draw against the Portland Timbers.
Two games without a win
Minnesota has failed to win in its last two games with a loss to the LA Galaxy and a midweek draw against San Jose as a visitor.
Start
Saturday's MLS action kicks off with a real train wreck when Minnesota United hosts Kansas City. We begin our coverage.
Tune in here Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City match.
What time is Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City of 21st August in several countries:
Argentina: 4:030 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 3:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 horas
USA (ET): 3:30 PM in TUDN
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM in ESPN.
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Last games
The balance in the last five meetings has been very even, with Minnesota winning three and losing two; the last time they met at this venue was in 2020, when the visitors won 2-1.
Key player Sporting Kansas City
Daniel Salloi once again saved his team and with a goal in extra time equalized against Portland last Wednesday; he is the second best scorer of the championship with 12 goals, tied with Gustavo Bou of the New England Revolution and only behind Raúl Ruidíaz of Seattle who has 14 goals.
Key player Minnesota United
Will Trapp is a guarantee of unbalance due to his conditions and his contribution in the midfield, besides being able to collaborate with goals, as he did in midweek in the tie against San Jose.
Last Team Sporting Kansas City
29 Tim Melia, 3 Andreu Fontàs, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 36 Luís Martins, 8 Graham Zusi, 15 Roger Espinoza, 17 Gadi Kinda, 54 Rémi Walter, 9 Alan Pulido, 20 Daniel Salloi, 7 Johnny Russell.
Last Team Minnesota United
1 Tyler Miller, 12 Bakaye Dibassy, 14 Brent Kallman, 26 D.J. Taylor, 19 Romain Métanire, 10 Emanuel Reynoso, 20 Wil Trapp, 8 Jan Gregus, 23 Adrien Hunou, 31 Hassani Dotson, 13 Ethan Finlay.
Kansas City: reaching for the lead
Kansas City is in contention with Seattle to see which team finishes higher and at the top of the Western Conference, where Sporting has 38 points, one less than the Sounders; they drew 1-1 with Portland Timbers in midweek.
Minnesota: stay in playoff zone
Minnesota's goal will be to get back to winning ways after taking just one point from the last six, and that includes making home advantage count. They are coming off a 1-1 midweek draw with San Jose and have 27 points on the season.
Kick-off time
The Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City match will be played at the Allianz Field, in Minneapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 MLS: Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.