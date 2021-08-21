Goals and highlights: Leeds United 2-2 Everton FC in Premier League 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

10:29 PM3 days ago

10:28 PM3 days ago

Goals and highlights

12:01 PM4 days ago

Game over!

In a very entertaining match, Leeds United and Everton FC tied at two goals; the visitors took the lead twice through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Grey, but the home team equalized through Mateusz Klich and Rapinha.

With this scoreline, Marcelo Bielsa's men earned their first point of the season, while Rafa Benítez's men took their tally to four.

For the third matchday of the Premier League, 2021-2022 edition, the Peacocks will visit Burnley FC, and the Toffees, Brighton.

(Photo: Getty)
11:54 AM4 days ago

87'

Everton make their final two changes: Fabian Delph and Moise Kean for Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
11:46 AM4 days ago

81'

The caution cards continue! Now it was Abdoulaye Doucouré, Everton player.
11:42 AM4 days ago

78'

Séamus Coleman, element of Everton, also receives the yellow card.
11:40 AM4 days ago

75'

Everton make one more change: Andros Townsend replaces Alex Iwobi.
11:36 AM4 days ago

LEEDS UNITED GOAL!

Inside the box, Rapinha scored beautifully with a cross-shot and a half-volley to tie the score.
11:31 AM4 days ago

67'

Lucas Digne, Everton defender, joins those cautioned.
11:27 AM4 days ago

60'

Leeds United make their first moves: Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts come on for Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo.
11:27 AM4 days ago

57'

Almost there! Once again, Illan Meslier prevents Dominic Calvert-Lewin from scoring, this time after ducking and blocking his shot. Everton continue to be clearer in their attacks.
11:18 AM4 days ago

52'

Almost there! Dominic Calvert-Lewin shoots inside the box, but Illan Meslier responds and avoids his double by keeping the ball out with his legs. Leeds are saved from conceding a third goal.
11:14 AM4 days ago

EVERTON GOAL!

On a pass from Abdoulaye Doucouré, Demarai Grey crossed inside the box to give his team the lead.
11:08 AM4 days ago

The second half is underway!

The match between Leeds and Everton restarts at Elland Road.
10:52 AM4 days ago

The first half ends!

After 45+6', Leeds United and Everton FC are tied at one goal, in the second matchday of the Premier League, 2021-2022 edition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, but Mateusz Klich came on for the home side to level the score. For the moment, neither club had a clear dominance.

(Photo: Getty)
10:46 AM4 days ago

45'

Six minutes of compensation are added.
10:44 AM4 days ago

LEEDS UNITED GOAL!

Patrick Bamford set up Mateusz Klich inside the box, who calmly finished past Jordan Pickford's diving Jordan Pickford. The score was again level.
10:42 AM4 days ago

39'

Another Leeds team move that also ends with a deflected shot by Rapinha.
10:39 AM4 days ago

37'

Leeds' Patrick Bamford and Everton's Yerry Mina are yellow-carded for a brawl between the two.
10:33 AM4 days ago

33'

Close! Good shot from Rapinha that goes just wide of the Everton goal. So far, it's Leeds' most important move.
10:32 AM4 days ago

EVERTON GOAL!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin takes the penalty perfectly and puts the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
10:30 AM4 days ago

28'

There is a penalty! Following the VAR review, a foul is called in the area and Liam Cooper is cautioned for the foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
10:28 AM4 days ago

26'

VAR! At this moment, a possible penalty by Liam Cooper on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in favor of Everton, is reviewed.
10:20 AM4 days ago

18'

While Leeds United has the lion's share of possession, Everton has looked more dangerous with its vertical attacks.
10:15 AM4 days ago

13'

Good defensive work by Pascal Struijk to block Richarlison's shot that was heading for the Leeds goal.
10:09 AM4 days ago

7'

Quite intense minutes from both clubs; for now, Leeds United have taken the initiative.
10:03 AM4 days ago

It's kick-off!

Leeds and Everton are already playing their second match of the Premier League season.
10:01 AM4 days ago

Leeds, looking to break streaks

Marcelo Bielsa's side will be looking for their third consecutive win at Elland Road (counting the last two home games of last season), something they have not achieved since 2001.
(Photo: Getty)
9:58 AM4 days ago

Rafa Benitez to continue good run at Leeds

In his three previous visits to Ellan Road, Rafa Benitez has come away with the win, and it is worth noting that this streak has done so with three different teams in charge: Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle. 
(Foto: Getty)
9:46 AM4 days ago

Everton: substitutes

Asmir Begovic; Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Fabián Delph, Andros Townsend, Jean Gbamin, Toman Davies and Moise Kean.
9:44 AM4 days ago

Leeds United: substitutes

Kristoffer Klaesson; Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Jamie Schackleton, Tyler Roberts, Helder Costa and Rodrigo.
9:39 AM4 days ago

Everton: confirmed lineup

Jordan Pickford

Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman (C)

Demarai Gey, Adoulaye Doucouré, Alano, Alex Iwobi

Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

(Foto: Everton) | Demarai Grey saludó a los seguidores al salir a la cancha.
9:34 AM4 days ago

Leeds United: confirmed lineup

Illan Meslier

Luke Ayling, Junior Fripo, Liam Cooper (C), Pascal Struijk

Rapinha, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich

Patrick Bamford.

(Photo: LUFC) | Illan Meslier to be the starting goalkeeper
9:29 AM4 days ago

Everton also has absentees

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the visitors will not be able to count on their full squad; however, Moise Kean will return to the squad after missing the first matchday.
9:24 AM4 days ago

Leeds has some absentees

For this morning's match, the home side will still be without Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente: "After another week of work, Kalvin is physically better and closer to being in the team; with Diego, he is likely to have a chance to compete again next week," said Marcelo Bielsa on the fitness of these players.
9:19 AM4 days ago

Leeds, not to make mistakes

Looking ahead to this match, Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United coach, spoke about the qualities of Everton, his opponent: "What has made him successful is that he forms a very compact team, difficult to beat and always manages to get the most out of the players he manages."
9:14 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Leeds United vs Everton Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leeds United vs Everton live stream, as well as the latest information from the Elland Road Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
9:09 AM4 days ago

9:04 AM4 days ago

Records between Leeds United and Everton

Historically, the two clubs have met 26 times in the Premier League; so far, there have been ten draws and eight wins for both, which shows how evenly matched this rivalry has been over the years.
8:59 AM4 days ago

Everton: last lineup

J. Pickford; S. Coleman, M. Holgate, M. Keame, L. Digne, Allan, A. Douncouré, A. Townsend, D. Gray, Richarlison and D. Calvert.
8:54 AM4 days ago

Leeds United: last lineup

I. Meslier; S. Dallas, L. Cooper, P. Struijk, L. Ayling, R. Koch, J. Harrison, M. Kilch, Rodrigo, Raphael and P. Bamford.
8:49 AM4 days ago

Designations of the match Leeds United vs Everton

The central referee for this match will be Darren England; Eddie Smart, first assistant; Adrian Holmes, second row; Andre Marriner, fourth official; Kevin Friend, VAR; and Marc Perry, AVAR.
8:44 AM4 days ago

Everton looking for another win

For their part, the team managed by Rafa Benítez will play their first away game, where they will try to get their second win to move up to the top of the overall standings.

They also made their debut the previous Saturday, and did so with a 3-1 home win over Southampton FC at Goodison Park, with goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

(Photo: Getty)
8:39 AM4 days ago

Leeds United at home

The squad coached by Marcelo Bielsa will play their first home game of the campaign, and will be looking to take advantage of it to get their first points.

In their debut match in this tournament, which took place last Saturday at Old Trafford, they were defeated 5-1 by Manchester United; their goal was scored by Luke Ayling.

(Photo: Getty)
8:34 AM4 days ago

Leeds receives the visit of Everton

This Saturday morning, in the West Yorkshire, the Peacocks and the Toffees will play their second match of the competition; and despite the fact that they started their participation in a different way and that their objectives are not the same either, they will be looking for three points from three this weekend.
8:29 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 Premier League Week 2: Leeds United vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
