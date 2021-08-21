Goals and highlights: Leeds United 2-2 Everton FC in Premier League 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
Game over!
With this scoreline, Marcelo Bielsa's men earned their first point of the season, while Rafa Benítez's men took their tally to four.
For the third matchday of the Premier League, 2021-2022 edition, the Peacocks will visit Burnley FC, and the Toffees, Brighton.
LEEDS UNITED GOAL!
EVERTON GOAL!
The second half is underway!
The first half ends!
Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, but Mateusz Klich came on for the home side to level the score. For the moment, neither club had a clear dominance.
LEEDS UNITED GOAL!
EVERTON GOAL!
It's kick-off!
Leeds, looking to break streaks
Rafa Benitez to continue good run at Leeds
Everton: substitutes
Leeds United: substitutes
Everton: confirmed lineup
Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman (C)
Demarai Gey, Adoulaye Doucouré, Alano, Alex Iwobi
Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United: confirmed lineup
Luke Ayling, Junior Fripo, Liam Cooper (C), Pascal Struijk
Rapinha, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich
Patrick Bamford.
Everton also has absentees
Leeds has some absentees
Leeds, not to make mistakes
Records between Leeds United and Everton
Everton: last lineup
Leeds United: last lineup
Designations of the match Leeds United vs Everton
Everton looking for another win
They also made their debut the previous Saturday, and did so with a 3-1 home win over Southampton FC at Goodison Park, with goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Leeds United at home
In their debut match in this tournament, which took place last Saturday at Old Trafford, they were defeated 5-1 by Manchester United; their goal was scored by Luke Ayling.