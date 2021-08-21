Goals and highlights: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Cambuur Leeuwarden in Eredivisie 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
The match is over!
PSV Eindhoven defeated Cambuur Leeuwarden 4-1 in emphatic fashion at the Philips Stadion.
With this result, the home side now have six points, while the visitors are still without a point in the current Erediviese season.
On the third matchday, the red-and-whites will host Groningen, and the blue-and-whites, Twente.
PSV GOAL!
Olivier Boscagli gets in on the act to further increase the lead and put the game beyond doubt.
90'
Four minutes are added.
70'
PSV are also making their final moves: Mario Gotze and Ibrahim Sangaré replace Davy Propper and Marco van Ginkel.
67'
Cambuur makes its last change: Mitchell Paulissen replaces Robin Maulun.
CAMBUUR GOAL!
Isaa Kallon assists Alex Bangura, who gets on the board after scoring with a shot just inside the left post.
58'
Cambuur makes one more change: Sam Hendriks replaces Tom Boere.
PSV GOAL!
On a pass from Jornada Teze, Noni Madueke, who has just come on, scores inside the box to increase his team's lead.
47'
Cambuur also makes some changes: Marco Tol and Jamie Jacobs come on for Tamás Kiss and Calvin Mac-Intosch.
46'
PSV made their first moves: Yorbe Vertessen, Ryan Thomas and Noni Madueke came on in place of Cody Gakpo, Mauro Junior and Eran Zahavi.
The second half is underway!
PSV and Cambuur are back in action.
The first half is over!
With goals from Davy Pröpper and Eran Zahavi, PSV are comfortably beating Cambuur.
45'
Two minutes of compensation are added.
38'
Almost there! Bruma once again set up Eran Zahavi, but this time the Israeli shot was too close. Cambuuer is saved from conceding a third goal.
32'
Calvin Mac-Intosch, Cambuur defender, becomes the first caution of the match.
25'
After the VAR review, the referee confirms Eran Zahavi's goal; PSV is already beating Cambuur 2-0.
PSV GOAL!
Eran Zahavi drives a few yards after being set up by Bruma and unleashes a shot from just outside the box to increase the home side's lead.
PSV GOAL!
After a corner kick by Cody Gakpo, Davy Pröpper broke free and headed the ball in to give the Red and Whites the lead.
15'
Cambuur responded, and through Issa Kallon began to generate danger; the Cameroonian winger already had two shots on goal.
12'
Sonny Stevens! The visiting goalkeeper looks good and keeps out Eran Zahavi's free kick with both hands. The most important play of the match, so far.
10'
For the moment, PSV has clearly dominated the match; however, although they have already scored a couple of shots, none of them have been a threat to their opponents.
It's kick-off!
PSV and Cambuur are already playing their second match in the current Erediviese tournament.
Cambuur reinforces its squad
The auriazul team has not yet closed its roster, and a few days ago announced the arrival of Tamás Kiss, a Hungarian winger on loan from Puskas AFC; this afternoon he will make his debut as a starter.
Cambuur finalizes details
The visiting team goes out for warm-up exercises; today they will try to get their first points in the competition.
🌱🏃🏻♂️#PSVCAM #TerugWaarWeHoren pic.twitter.com/JIjpAIUULp— SC Cambuur (@SCCambuurLwd) August 21, 2021
PSV arrives at the Philips Stadion
The red-and-white squad is already at home, where this afternoon they will be looking for their second victory of the season.
Welkom thuis mannen! ♥️#PSVCAM @ESPNnl pic.twitter.com/UUzuLFT45v— PSV (@PSV) August 21, 2021
Cambuur: substitutes
Jamie Jacobs, Mitchell Paulissen, Pieter Bos, Marco Tol, Nick Doodeman, David Sambissa, Sam Hendricks, Brett Minnema, Jhondly Meer and Stefan Deuling.
PSV: substitutes
Nick Viergever, André Ramalho, Ibrahim Sangaré, Erick Gutiérrez, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Ryan Thomas, Phillip Max, Yvon Mvogo and Yorbe Vertessen.
Cambuur: confirmed lineup
Stevens; Mac-Intosch, Schouten (C), Schmidt, Hoedemakers, Kallon, Boere, Breij, Bangura, Maulun and Kiss.
PSV: confirmed lineup
Drommel; Teze, Obiscpo, Boscagli, Mwene, Propper, Van Ginkel (C), Gakpo, Mauro JR, Bruma and Zahavi.
PSV, ready to welcome Cambuur
Looking ahead to the match, Roger Schmidt, PSV's coach, spoke about what he expects from today's opponent: "Newly promoted Cambuur will come motivated and that winning momentum from last year is alive and well in their squad. We expect a good soccer match. Cambuur will present a brave approach and defend as a team. It's our responsibility to be patient and find a way to open up their defense."
Records between PSV Eindhoven and Cambuur Leeuwarden
Since 2000, the two teams have only met on five occasions; since then, there has been one draw and four wins for PSV.
Cambuur: last lineup
S. Stevens, D. Schmidt, C. Mac, E. Schouten, A. Bangura, M. Breij, M. Hoedemakers, R. Maulun, N. Doodeman, S. Hendriks and I. Kallon.
PSV: last lineup
Y. Mvogo; P. Mwene, A. Obispo, A. Ramalho, J. Teze, I. Sangaré, D. Propper, Bruma, Mauro Júnior, C. Madueke and Y. Vertessen.
How are Philips Sport Vereniging and SC Cambuur Leeuwarden coming along?
Last week, both clubs made their debut in the new Erediviese tournament; on Saturday, PSV defeated Heracles Almelo 2-0 away at the Polman Stadion, with goals from Armindo Tué and Noni Maudeke.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Cambuur suffered a last-minute 1-2 home defeat at the Cambuur Stadion against Groningen, with Robin Maulun scoring the equalizer.
Cambuur leave Leeuwarden
For their part, the team coached by Dutchman Henk de Jong will play their first away game; as underdogs, they will be looking for a surprise to get their first points in the competition.
PSV at home
The team coached by German Roger Schmidt will play their first home game this weekend and will try to take advantage of it to get their second win of the season.
PSV and Cambuur face each other
In the province of North Brabant, this Saturday afternoon, the red-and-white and the blue-and-white will face each other for the first time in the competition; despite the fact that they have very different objectives due to the difference in quality between their squads and that they did not start the competition in the same way, both will go out with the conviction of winning.
