Goals and highlights: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Cambuur Leeuwarden in Eredivisie 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

4:15 PM4 days ago

4:14 PM4 days ago

4:05 PM4 days ago

The match is over!

PSV Eindhoven defeated Cambuur Leeuwarden 4-1 in emphatic fashion at the Philips Stadion.

With this result, the home side now have six points, while the visitors are still without a point in the current Erediviese season.

On the third matchday, the red-and-whites will host Groningen, and the blue-and-whites, Twente.

3:58 PM4 days ago

PSV GOAL!

Olivier Boscagli gets in on the act to further increase the lead and put the game beyond doubt.
3:51 PM4 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
3:31 PM4 days ago

70'

PSV are also making their final moves: Mario Gotze and Ibrahim Sangaré replace Davy Propper and Marco van Ginkel.
3:30 PM4 days ago

67'

Cambuur makes its last change: Mitchell Paulissen replaces Robin Maulun.
3:29 PM4 days ago

CAMBUUR GOAL!

Isaa Kallon assists Alex Bangura, who gets on the board after scoring with a shot just inside the left post.
3:19 PM4 days ago

58'

Cambuur makes one more change: Sam Hendriks replaces Tom Boere.
3:15 PM4 days ago

PSV GOAL!

On a pass from Jornada Teze, Noni Madueke, who has just come on, scores inside the box to increase his team's lead.
3:14 PM4 days ago

47'

Cambuur also makes some changes: Marco Tol and Jamie Jacobs come on for Tamás Kiss and Calvin Mac-Intosch.
3:14 PM4 days ago

46'

PSV made their first moves: Yorbe Vertessen, Ryan Thomas and Noni Madueke came on in place of Cody Gakpo, Mauro Junior and Eran Zahavi.
3:10 PM4 days ago

The second half is underway!

PSV and Cambuur are back in action.
2:50 PM4 days ago

The first half is over!

With goals from Davy Pröpper and Eran Zahavi, PSV are comfortably beating Cambuur.
2:47 PM4 days ago

45'

Two minutes of compensation are added.
2:40 PM4 days ago

38'

Almost there! Bruma once again set up Eran Zahavi, but this time the Israeli shot was too close. Cambuuer is saved from conceding a third goal.
2:34 PM4 days ago

32'

Calvin Mac-Intosch, Cambuur defender, becomes the first caution of the match.
2:25 PM4 days ago

25'

After the VAR review, the referee confirms Eran Zahavi's goal; PSV is already beating Cambuur 2-0.
2:24 PM4 days ago

PSV GOAL!

Eran Zahavi drives a few yards after being set up by Bruma and unleashes a shot from just outside the box to increase the home side's lead.
2:22 PM4 days ago

PSV GOAL!

After a corner kick by Cody Gakpo, Davy Pröpper broke free and headed the ball in to give the Red and Whites the lead.
2:18 PM4 days ago

15'

Cambuur responded, and through Issa Kallon began to generate danger; the Cameroonian winger already had two shots on goal.
2:17 PM4 days ago

12'

Sonny Stevens! The visiting goalkeeper looks good and keeps out Eran Zahavi's free kick with both hands. The most important play of the match, so far.
2:13 PM4 days ago

10'

For the moment, PSV has clearly dominated the match; however, although they have already scored a couple of shots, none of them have been a threat to their opponents.
2:03 PM4 days ago

It's kick-off!

PSV and Cambuur are already playing their second match in the current Erediviese tournament.
1:58 PM4 days ago

Cambuur reinforces its squad

The auriazul team has not yet closed its roster, and a few days ago announced the arrival of Tamás Kiss, a Hungarian winger on loan from Puskas AFC; this afternoon he will make his debut as a starter.
1:54 PM4 days ago

Cambuur finalizes details

The visiting team goes out for warm-up exercises; today they will try to get their first points in the competition. 
1:38 PM4 days ago

PSV arrives at the Philips Stadion

The red-and-white squad is already at home, where this afternoon they will be looking for their second victory of the season.
1:34 PM4 days ago

Cambuur: substitutes

Jamie Jacobs, Mitchell Paulissen, Pieter Bos, Marco Tol, Nick Doodeman, David Sambissa, Sam Hendricks, Brett Minnema, Jhondly Meer and Stefan Deuling.
1:33 PM4 days ago

PSV: substitutes

Nick Viergever, André Ramalho, Ibrahim Sangaré, Erick Gutiérrez, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Ryan Thomas, Phillip Max, Yvon Mvogo and Yorbe Vertessen.
1:32 PM4 days ago

Cambuur: confirmed lineup

Stevens; Mac-Intosch, Schouten (C), Schmidt, Hoedemakers, Kallon, Boere, Breij, Bangura, Maulun and Kiss.
1:27 PM4 days ago

PSV: confirmed lineup

Drommel; Teze, Obiscpo, Boscagli, Mwene, Propper, Van Ginkel (C), Gakpo, Mauro JR, Bruma and Zahavi.
1:22 PM4 days ago

PSV, ready to welcome Cambuur

Looking ahead to the match, Roger Schmidt, PSV's coach, spoke about what he expects from today's opponent: "Newly promoted Cambuur will come motivated and that winning momentum from last year is alive and well in their squad. We expect a good soccer match. Cambuur will present a brave approach and defend as a team. It's our responsibility to be patient and find a way to open up their defense."
1:17 PM4 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the PSV vs Cambuur live match, as well as the latest information from the Philips Stadion.
1:12 PM4 days ago

How to watch PSV vs Cambuur Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game PSV Eindhoven vs Cambuur Leeuwarden live on TV, your options is: ESPN+.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:07 PM4 days ago

Records between PSV Eindhoven and Cambuur Leeuwarden

Since 2000, the two teams have only met on five occasions; since then, there has been one draw and four wins for PSV.
1:02 PM4 days ago

Cambuur: last lineup

S. Stevens, D. Schmidt, C. Mac, E. Schouten, A. Bangura, M. Breij, M. Hoedemakers, R. Maulun, N. Doodeman, S. Hendriks and I. Kallon.
12:57 PM4 days ago

PSV: last lineup

Y. Mvogo; P. Mwene, A. Obispo, A. Ramalho, J. Teze, I. Sangaré, D. Propper, Bruma, Mauro Júnior, C. Madueke and Y. Vertessen.
12:52 PM4 days ago

How are Philips Sport Vereniging and SC Cambuur Leeuwarden coming along?

Last week, both clubs made their debut in the new Erediviese tournament; on Saturday, PSV defeated Heracles Almelo 2-0 away at the Polman Stadion, with goals from Armindo Tué and Noni Maudeke.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Cambuur suffered a last-minute 1-2 home defeat at the Cambuur Stadion against Groningen, with Robin Maulun scoring the equalizer.

12:47 PM4 days ago

Cambuur leave Leeuwarden

For their part, the team coached by Dutchman Henk de Jong will play their first away game; as underdogs, they will be looking for a surprise to get their first points in the competition.
12:42 PM4 days ago

PSV at home

The team coached by German Roger Schmidt will play their first home game this weekend and will try to take advantage of it to get their second win of the season.
12:37 PM4 days ago

PSV and Cambuur face each other

In the province of North Brabant, this Saturday afternoon, the red-and-white and the blue-and-white will face each other for the first time in the competition; despite the fact that they have very different objectives due to the difference in quality between their squads and that they did not start the competition in the same way, both will go out with the conviction of winning.
12:32 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 Dutch Erediviese Week 2: PSV Eindhoven vs Cambuur Leeuwarden Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
