Goals and Highlights: Levante 3-3 Real Madrid in LaLiga
Image: VAVEL

6:13 PM2 days ago

Highlights

6:00 PM2 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Levante and Real Madrid for the second round of LaLiga.
5:55 PM2 days ago

Vibrant tie

Levante could not pull out the victory despite having the lead on two occasions, but managed to draw 3-3 against Real Madrid at home.
5:50 PM2 days ago

End game

Levante 3-3 Real Madrid.
5:45 PM2 days ago

92'

For protesting, Rodrygo has been cautioned.
5:40 PM2 days ago

90'

Six more minutes will be added.
5:35 PM2 days ago

Goal Real Madrid 3-3

5:30 PM2 days ago

88'

The goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez puts his hand outside the area and is sent off.
5:25 PM2 days ago

Goal Levante 3-2

5:20 PM2 days ago

85'

Real Madrid Goal

Vinicius with the great definition that hits the post and goes in 3-3.

5:15 PM2 days ago

83'

Cantero gets past the goalkeeper, but his shot hits the base of the post in an unbelievable way.
5:10 PM2 days ago

82'

Jokic comes on, Valverde comes off, Real Madrid change.
5:05 PM2 days ago

78'

Levante Goal

Rober scores alone in the penalty area to make it 3-2

5:00 PM2 days ago

75'

Rehydration time.
4:55 PM2 days ago

73'

Real Madrid goal

Vinicius with driving and accurate finishing inside the box to level the scores.

4:50 PM2 days ago

67'

Enter Martinez and Malsa

Roger and Marti leave

Levante changes.

4:45 PM2 days ago

65'

Vázquez is replaced by Carvajal. Real Madrid substitution.
4:40 PM2 days ago

Goal Levante 2-1

4:35 PM2 days ago

Gol Levante 1-1

4:30 PM2 days ago

57'

Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius come in.

Bale, Hazard and Isco out

Real Madrid changes.

4:25 PM2 days ago

57'

Levante's goal

Campaña with a right-footed shot at the far post to put it in the corner and turn the game around.

4:20 PM3 days ago

55'

Casemiro hits the ball very hard and it goes wide.
4:15 PM3 days ago

53'

Now it's Hazard who hits a mid-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.
4:10 PM3 days ago

52'

Roger's half-turn that reaches the hands of Courtois, who gives no bounces.
4:05 PM3 days ago

50'

Campaña's shot that goes out to the goalkeeper's location.
4:00 PM3 days ago

46'

Levante Goal

Roger hits it inside the area and despite Courtois' deflection, the ball goes crying into the net.

3:55 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half begins. No changes.
3:50 PM3 days ago

Half time

Levante 0-1 Real Madrid.
3:45 PM3 days ago

45'

Three more minutes are added.
3:40 PM3 days ago

45'

Benzema over-turns his neck and the ball is smashed wide of the goal.
3:35 PM3 days ago

43'

Benzema's shot hits the defender.
3:30 PM3 days ago

40'

The goalkeeper's poor start, but Alaba doesn't manage to make a good contact inside the area. Then Isco hits a low shot, but over the top of the goal.
3:25 PM3 days ago

38'

Gareth Bale's free kick goes just wide of the post.
3:20 PM3 days ago

35'

Militao with the horrendous service that goes wide.
3:15 PM3 days ago

30'

Pause and time for rehydration.
3:10 PM3 days ago

30'

Alaba's left-footed shot from outside the area goes wide.
3:05 PM3 days ago

28'

Clerc jumps with his arms up and contacts his opponent, for which he receives a yellow card.
3:00 PM3 days ago

25'

Campaña did not know what to do inside the area and the ball went over the goal.
2:55 PM3 days ago

22'

Bale gains position inside the area, but the shot goes wide.
2:50 PM3 days ago

20'

Valverde's shot goes wide of the goal.
2:45 PM3 days ago

14'

Benzema's handball inside the area as he tried to pull the ball between two opponents.
2:40 PM3 days ago

10'

Roger's header goes wide, although the ball did not leave the field of play.
2:35 PM3 days ago

Gol Real Madrid 1-0

2:30 PM3 days ago

4'

Real Madrid Goal

Benzema with the delayed diagonal and Bale finishes it off to open the scoring.

2:25 PM3 days ago

4'

José Morales' shot goes over the top of the goal.
2:20 PM3 days ago

0'

The match between Levante and Real Madrid begins.
2:15 PM3 days ago

They jump into the field

Levante and Real Madrid under the LaLiga ceremony enter the field of play at this moment.
2:10 PM3 days ago

Almost ready

The teams are about to take the field and in a few minutes Real Madrid's game against Levante will be kicking off.
2:05 PM3 days ago

Warming up

How important will Courtois be in goal for Real Madrid tonight?
2:00 PM3 days ago

Real Madrid bench

2 Carvajal, 5 Vallejo, 11 Asensio, 13 Lunin, 16 Jovic, 19 Odriozola, 20 Vinicius, 21 Rodrygo, 27 Blanco, 35 Gutiérrez, 40 Ribera.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Levante bench

2 Son

3 Franquesa

6 Duarte

8 Hernáni

10 Bardhi

12 Malsa

17 Vukcevic

23 Coke

25 Martínez

28 López

29 Cantero

34 Cárdenas

1:50 PM3 days ago

The heating

Meanwhile, Levante took to the field for warm-up exercises.
1:45 PM3 days ago

Thus they arrived

So Real Madrid arrived with the goal of getting to the top of LaLiga and prove that they are on course for great things this season.
1:40 PM3 days ago

XI Real Madrid

1 Courtois, 4 Alaba, 3 Militao, 6 Nacho, 17 Vázquez; 15 Valverde, 14 Casemiro, 22 Isco, 7 Hazard, 9 Benzema, 18 Bale.
1:35 PM3 days ago

XI Levante

13 Fernández, 20 Miranda, 4 Rober, 14 Vezo, 19 Clerc, 22 Melero, 5 Radoja, 24 Campaña, 18 de Frutos, 9 Roger, 11 Morales.
1:30 PM3 days ago

Day 2 results

These are the results of this LaLiga matchday. So far no team has been able to score more than two goals:

Betis 1-1 Cádiz

Alavés 0-1 Mallorca

Granada 1-1 Valencia

Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal

Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona

Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche, 76th minute

1:25 PM3 days ago

The renovation

Real Madrid announced this week the renewal of Frenchman Karim Benzema's contract to 2023, ending speculation about a possible transfer after the departure of big names in recent years, most recently Sergio Ramos.
1:20 PM3 days ago

Start

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their perfect run in LaLiga when they take on Levante in the Sunday fixture. We begin with coverage of the game.
1:15 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Levante vs Real Madrid Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Levante vs Real Madrid match.
1:10 PM3 days ago

What time is Levante vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Levante vs Real Madrid of 22st August in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Chile: 4:00 PM

Colombia: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

USA (ET): 4:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM in Sky Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 PM in ESPN

Peru: 3:00 PM

Uruguay: 5:00 PM

1:05 PM3 days ago

Last games

Although Real Madrid has the advantage in the last five matches with a balance of three wins and two defeats, Levante has surprised with two victories in the last three matches, the most recent being last season's away win by a score of 2-1.
1:00 PM3 days ago

Key player Real Madrid

The Frenchman was not weighed down by the holidays and a short preseason, because Karim Benzema started the championship on fire and scored a brace in last Saturday's victory over Alavés.

12:55 PM3 days ago

Key player Levante

José Luis Morales provided good dynamism and presence in the first game where they rescued a 1-1 draw against Cádiz, where he was the only scorer for his team when he scored in the 39th minute.

12:50 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 6 Nacho, 3 Éder Militão, 4 David Alaba, 17 Lucas Vázquez, 14 Casemiro, 10 Luka Modric, 15 Federico Valverde, 9 Karim Benzema, 7 Eden Hazard, 18 Gareth Bale.
12:45 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Levante

13 Aitor Fernández, 4 Róber, 6 Óscar Duarte, 19 Carlos Clerc, 2 Son, 22 Gonzalo Melero, 24 José Campaña, 11 José Luis Morales, 18 Jorge de Frutos, 16 Roberto Soldado, 9 Roger Martí.
12:40 PM3 days ago

More signings expected

Real Madrid has not closed the transfer window and more signings are not ruled out, the most talked about being the possible arrival of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who intends to leave PSG in the face of the arrival of Argentine Lionel Messi.
12:35 PM3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing ruled out

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was clear this week in confirming that there is no interest for this season in signing the Portuguese star and idol of many Merengues.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and has all my affection and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking ahead,

12:30 PM3 days ago

Real Madrid: keep the attacking machine going

Real Madrid got off to a promising start to the season with a 4-1 away win over Deportivo Alavés, where their three-quarter attacking combination was as unbeatable as it would have been on the first day of the season. Now they will be looking for their second win in a row.
12:25 PM3 days ago

Levante: to win at home

It has been a complicated start for Levante, who will now make their debut at home and will look to do so with a victory to give the shock of the week against Real Madrid. The key will be to be organized in the defensive sector to withstand the onslaught of a Merengue team that generates a lot of damage.
12:20 PM3 days ago

The kick-off

The Levante vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Valencia City Stadium, in Valencia, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 4 pm ET.
12:15 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 LaLiga: Levante vs Real Madrid!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
