Goals and Highlights: Levante 3-3 Real Madrid in LaLiga

92'
90'
Goal Real Madrid 3-3
#LevanteRealMadrid
Levante 3-3 Real Madrid | GOAL! Vinicius 🔥🔥🎥
Follow me @IFAST66 pic.twitter.com/C0RqyyxMeg — 𝖥𝖠𝖲𝖳 𝖦𝖮𝖠𝖫𝖲 (@IFAST66) August 22, 2021
88'
Goal Levante 3-2
#LevanteRealMadrid
Levante 3-2 Real Madrid | GOAL! Pier 🔥🎥
Follow me @IFAST66 pic.twitter.com/STElYTLgA0 — 𝖥𝖠𝖲𝖳 𝖦𝖮𝖠𝖫𝖲 (@IFAST66) August 22, 2021
85'
Vinicius with the great definition that hits the post and goes in 3-3.
83'
82'
78'
Rober scores alone in the penalty area to make it 3-2
75'
73'
Vinicius with driving and accurate finishing inside the box to level the scores.
67'
Roger and Marti leave
Levante changes.
65'
Goal Levante 2-1
Goal!!another for levante making it 2:1 against Real Madrid 🌚 pic.twitter.com/hsNH2UNNPp — loki💡(football highlights) (@kinggloki) August 22, 2021
Gol Levante 1-1
Goals!!levante draws the match making it 1:1 silly goal though 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QDggWfFdhL — loki💡(football highlights) (@kinggloki) August 22, 2021
57'
Bale, Hazard and Isco out
Real Madrid changes.
57'
Campaña with a right-footed shot at the far post to put it in the corner and turn the game around.
55'
53'
52'
50'
46'
Roger hits it inside the area and despite Courtois' deflection, the ball goes crying into the net.
46'
Half time
45'
45'
43'
40'
38'
35'
30'
30'
28'
25'
22'
20'
14'
10'
Gol Real Madrid 1-0
BALE GOAL FOR REAL MADRID 😁😁😁🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/KETcNZF1pn — John McAllister (@john_mcal) August 22, 2021
4'
Benzema with the delayed diagonal and Bale finishes it off to open the scoring.
4'
0'
They jump into the field
Almost ready
Warming up
🧤 @thibautcourtois 🧤#LevanteRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DYRKMJuRRn— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 22, 2021
Real Madrid bench
Levante bench
3 Franquesa
6 Duarte
8 Hernáni
10 Bardhi
12 Malsa
17 Vukcevic
23 Coke
25 Martínez
28 López
29 Cantero
34 Cárdenas
The heating
ESTO ARRANCA 🔥🏟#LevanteRealMadrid ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1acqug1CIH— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) August 22, 2021
Thus they arrived
📍🏟️ ¡Estamos en el Ciudad de Valencia!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 22, 2021
#LevanteRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/g6ks6AVgxS
XI Real Madrid
XI Levante
Day 2 results
Betis 1-1 Cádiz
Alavés 0-1 Mallorca
Granada 1-1 Valencia
Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal
Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona
Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche, 76th minute
The renovation
Start
Tune in here Levante vs Real Madrid Live Score
What time is Levante vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 5:00 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 4:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
USA (ET): 4:00 PM in ESPN
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 PM in Sky Sports
Paraguay: 5:00 PM in ESPN
Peru: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Last games
Key player Real Madrid
Key player Levante
Last lineup Real Madrid
Last lineup Levante
More signings expected
Cristiano Ronaldo's signing ruled out
"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and has all my affection and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking ahead,