Summary Ross County 2-4 Rangers in the Premiership

11:56 AM3 days ago

11:55 AM3 days ago

Summary

Rangers dominated the entire game, but Ross Conty was in the game all game until Arfiel's goal;
 
11:53 AM3 days ago

End of the match

 

11:52 AM3 days ago

93' Laidlaw stops

Tremendous save by the Ross goalkeeper to keep out Ryan Kent's goal.
11:47 AM3 days ago

90' 5 more minutes

The referee decided to add five minutes of extra time.
11:43 AM3 days ago

2-4

 

11:42 AM3 days ago

84' Rangers' fourth

Morelos' shot is saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound falls to Arfield who picks up the rebound and sends the ball into the back of the net;
11:37 AM3 days ago

Rangers react with a change

 

11:35 AM3 days ago

2-3 Ross County scores on penalty

 

11:31 AM3 days ago

74' Rangers substitution

 

11:30 AM3 days ago

72' Hungbo yellow card

Yellow card for the new player after a hard foul.
11:29 AM3 days ago

Change at Ross County

 

11:20 AM3 days ago

63' McGregor saves for Rangers

Good chance for Spittal, but the Rangers goalkeeper with a good stretch prevents the goal;
11:18 AM3 days ago

57' Ross County chance

A good cross by White that Charles-Cook  Cook  fails to head home;
11:15 AM3 days ago

56' Rangers' third goal by Alfredo Morales

 

11:09 AM3 days ago

50' Randall yellow card

Foul in favor of Rangers after Connor Randall's foul. 
11:07 AM3 days ago

46' Second half begins

The protagonists return to the field after the break 
11:06 AM3 days ago

Moment of Aribo's goal

10:47 AM3 days ago

Rest

 

10:44 AM3 days ago

1-2

After a free kick, the rebound is taken by Ben Paton and finds Clarke who manages to score. 
10:44 AM3 days ago

39' Ross County gets into the game

 

10:34 AM3 days ago

33' Laidlaw again saves the day

The Ross County goalkeeper with a great save saves Godson's goal after his header;
 
10:33 AM3 days ago

29' Good play by Rangers

Combination between Aribo and Morelos to create a chance, Aribo's shot hits a defender and goes into the corner;
10:26 AM3 days ago

23' Laidlaw avoids the third

A good shot from Hagi almost made it three, but the Ross County goalkeeper kept it out;
10:22 AM3 days ago

19' Rangers' second

 

10:20 AM3 days ago

0-1

Nice shot by Joe Aribo to beat Laidlaw. 
10:16 AM3 days ago

14' Se adelanta el Rangers en el marcador

 

10:09 AM3 days ago

6' Corner kick for Ross County

A shot from a corner kick by center back Lacovetti, but the referee whistles for an attacking foul;
10:07 AM3 days ago

5' Rangers start dominating

First minutes of the match and the Rangers are in control of the ball with 77% of possession;
 
10:02 AM3 days ago

1' Match starts

The match at the Global Energy Stadium 
9:39 AM3 days ago

Warm-up begins

The players of both teams take the field for a warm-up before the start of the match;
9:37 AM3 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Global Energy for the start of the match between Ross County vs Rangers.
9:36 AM3 days ago

Confirmed lineups for both teams

En el Ross County juegan: Callachan, Cancola, Charles Cook, Clarke, Iacovitt, Laidaw, Paton, Randall, Spitall, Tillson y White;

While Gerrard has started with Aribo, Balogun, Bassey, David, Godson, Hagi, Kamara, Kent, McGregor, Morelos and Tevenier
 

9:30 AM3 days ago

Gerrard speaks before the match

 

9:29 AM3 days ago

Rangers lineup

 

9:28 AM3 days ago

Ross County lineup

 

5:49 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Ross County vs Rangers?

The match will be played at 10:00 pm ET hours and will not be available to watch on TV.

5:44 PM3 days ago

What time is Ross County vs Rangers?

This is the kick-off time for the Ross County vs Rangers match on August 22 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
England: 15.00 AM
Australia : 00:00 AM
India : 19:30 AM

5:39 PM3 days ago

Gerrard's statements

 

5:34 PM3 days ago

Ross County Warming

 

5:29 PM3 days ago

How does the Rangers arrive?

The Rangers won last Thursday in the qualifying round of the Europa League. Of the two matches they have played in the Scottish League, they have won one and lost another;
5:24 PM3 days ago

How does Ross County arrive?

Ross County started by being beaten, in their second match they won 4-1 and in the third match they drew 0-0 against St. Johnstone;
5:19 PM3 days ago

Background

In the past season they have faced each other three times. The Rangers won all three, with the last two goals;
5:14 PM3 days ago

Venue: The stadium for the meeting will be the Global Energy Stadium.

 

5:09 PM3 days ago

Preview of the game

Ross County and Rangers face each other in the third round of the Scottish League;
 
5:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Ross County vs Rangers Premiership match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
