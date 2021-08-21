Summary Ross County 2-4 Rangers in the Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡WE'LL SEE YOU!
Summary
Rangers dominated the entire game, but Ross Conty was in the game all game until Arfiel's goal;
End of the match
93' Laidlaw stops
Tremendous save by the Ross goalkeeper to keep out Ryan Kent's goal.
90' 5 more minutes
The referee decided to add five minutes of extra time.
2-4
84' Rangers' fourth
Morelos' shot is saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound falls to Arfield who picks up the rebound and sends the ball into the back of the net;
Rangers react with a change
2-3 Ross County scores on penalty
74' Rangers substitution
72' Hungbo yellow card
Yellow card for the new player after a hard foul.
Change at Ross County
63' McGregor saves for Rangers
Good chance for Spittal, but the Rangers goalkeeper with a good stretch prevents the goal;
57' Ross County chance
A good cross by White that Charles-Cook Cook fails to head home;
56' Rangers' third goal by Alfredo Morales
50' Randall yellow card
Foul in favor of Rangers after Connor Randall's foul.
46' Second half begins
The protagonists return to the field after the break
Moment of Aribo's goal
Source: Rangers
Rest
1-2
After a free kick, the rebound is taken by Ben Paton and finds Clarke who manages to score.
39' Ross County gets into the game
33' Laidlaw again saves the day
The Ross County goalkeeper with a great save saves Godson's goal after his header;
29' Good play by Rangers
Combination between Aribo and Morelos to create a chance, Aribo's shot hits a defender and goes into the corner;
23' Laidlaw avoids the third
A good shot from Hagi almost made it three, but the Ross County goalkeeper kept it out;
19' Rangers' second
0-1
Nice shot by Joe Aribo to beat Laidlaw.
14' Se adelanta el Rangers en el marcador
6' Corner kick for Ross County
A shot from a corner kick by center back Lacovetti, but the referee whistles for an attacking foul;
5' Rangers start dominating
First minutes of the match and the Rangers are in control of the ball with 77% of possession;
1' Match starts
The match at the Global Energy Stadium
Warm-up begins
The players of both teams take the field for a warm-up before the start of the match;
All set
Everything is ready at the Global Energy for the start of the match between Ross County vs Rangers.
Confirmed lineups for both teams
En el Ross County juegan: Callachan, Cancola, Charles Cook, Clarke, Iacovitt, Laidaw, Paton, Randall, Spitall, Tillson y White;
While Gerrard has started with Aribo, Balogun, Bassey, David, Godson, Hagi, Kamara, Kent, McGregor, Morelos and Tevenier
Gerrard speaks before the match
Rangers lineup
Ross County lineup
Where and how to watch Ross County vs Rangers?
The match will be played at 10:00 pm ET hours and will not be available to watch on TV.
So the best option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Ross County vs Rangers?
This is the kick-off time for the Ross County vs Rangers match on August 22 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
England: 15.00 AM
Australia : 00:00 AM
India : 19:30 AM
Gerrard's statements
Ross County Warming
How does the Rangers arrive?
The Rangers won last Thursday in the qualifying round of the Europa League. Of the two matches they have played in the Scottish League, they have won one and lost another;
How does Ross County arrive?
Ross County started by being beaten, in their second match they won 4-1 and in the third match they drew 0-0 against St. Johnstone;
Background
In the past season they have faced each other three times. The Rangers won all three, with the last two goals;
Venue: The stadium for the meeting will be the Global Energy Stadium.
Preview of the game
Ross County and Rangers face each other in the third round of the Scottish League;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Ross County vs Rangers Premiership match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.