Goals and highlights El Salvador 0-0 Costa Rica in 2021 International friendlies

Highlights of today´s match
And the match ends!
A match where not many chances where created, the chances that where created where almost goals, both teams recieved a lot of yellow cards.
Change for El Salvador
Jeremy Garay enters the pitch
Marvin Monterroza leaves the pitch
Yellow card for Costa Rica
Ricardo Blanco gets a yellow card
three changes for Costa Rica
Aaron Salazar enters the pitch
Giancarlo Gonzales leaves the pitchAlejandro Bran enters the pitch Jefferson Brenes leaves the pitch Ronaldo Anaya enters the pitch Barlon Sequeira leaves the pitch
Change for El Salvador
Roberto Molina enters the pitch
Jairo Henriquez leaves the pitch
Min 69: Yellow card for El Salvador
Roberto Dominguez gets a yellow card
Changes for both teams
El Salvador: Harold Osorio enters
Daniel Rios leaves
Eduardo Vigil enters
Ronald Rodriguez leaves
Costa Rica: Orlando Sinclair enters
Johan Venegas leaves
min 65: What a double save by Mario Gonzalez
two players from Costa Rica enter the area have two consecutive shots but the goalie saves them!!
Changes from both teams
Costa Rica: Rahcid Chirino enters the pitch
Brayan Rojas leaves the pitch
El Salvador: Styven Vasquez enters the pitch
Erick Rivera leaves the pitch
And another yellow card
Narciso Orellana gets a yellow card
A yellow card for Costa Rica
Barlon Sequeira gets a yellow card
And the second half begins!!
Costa Rica move the ball
Another change for El Salvador
Mario Gonzales enters the pitch
Kevin Carabantes leaves the pitch
Change for El Salvador
Entra Kevin Reyes
Sale Wilma Torres
And the first half ends!
A game with much lack of chances, only one by both teams, two chances that were really clear, but they did not go in, both teams are with a yellow card.
Min 41: Crossbar!!
Johan Venegas goes alone against Carabantes, he shoots but hits the crossbar!!
Min 40: second yellow card
Johan Venegas gets a yellow card
Min 19: first yellow card
Marvin Monterroza gets a yellow card
Min 13: What a save by Aaron Cruz
A shot outside the area, that is parried away for a corner which ends in nothing!
And the match starts!
El Salvador move the ball!
Bench for both teams
El Salvador: Kevin Carabantes, Alexis Renderos, Eduardo Vigil, Jeremy Garay, Harold Osorio, Styeven Vasquez, Ezequiel Rivas, Roberto Molina, Kevin Reyes.
Costa Rica: Daryl Parker, Mauricio Vargas, Yael Lopez, Aaron Salazar, Ronaldo Araya Alejandro Bran, Jaylon Haden, Rachid Chirino, Orlando Sinclair
Starting XI from El Salvador
Mario Gonzalez; Miguel Lemus, Ronald Rodriguez, Roberto Dominguez; Brayan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Marvin Monterrosa, Danny Rios; Erick Rivera, Wilma Torres, Jairo Henriquez
Starting XI from Costa Rica
Aarón Cruz; Kendall Waston, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Bryan Oviedo; Ricardo Blanco, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jefferson Brenes, Johan Venegas; Jewison Bennette, Barlon Sequiera, Brayan Rojas
El Salvador have no injured players for today`s match
They don´t have any injured players, but the midfilder Darwin Ceren is in an MLS match
An important player is in doubt
Kobenhavn fullback Bryan Oviedo is in doubt for the match because of a back injury
Costa Rica won by a big deficit
In one of the first games between Costa Rica and El Salvador, Costa Rica won 7-0
A key player from Costa Rica Will miss this match
Brayan Ruiz will miss this match due to an injury in his last match
El Salvador has always strugled when facing Costa Rica
In their entire history, the Salvadorans have beaten them only 10 times, and they have drawn 9.
Costa Rica has played El Salvador 54 times in their whole footballing career
The Ticos have had a lot of history against the Salvadorans, having won 35 times and drawn 10 times.
Tune in here El Salvador vs Costa Rica live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for El Salvador vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information about the San Mamés stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute and live on VAVEL.
Player to watch from El Salvador: Joaquin Rivas
The 29-year-old Salvadoran forward Joaquin Rivas has just scored three goals in the Gold Cup, will he be able to score today against Costa Rica ?
Player to watch from Costa Rica: Joel Campbell
The 29-year-old Costa Rican has had a good track record in recent years, and is prepared to score goals against El Salvador
Last XI from El Salvador
Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larín, Ronald Rodriguez, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Amando Moreno, Alexander Roldan, Darwin Cerén; Jairo Enríquez, Joaquin Rivas, Joshua Perez
Last XI from Costa Rica
Esteban Alvarado; Ronald Matarrita, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller; Johan Venegas, David Guzmán, Celso Borges; Ariel Lassiter, Joel Campbell, Adrian Martinez.
When and where can you watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica
Unfortunately there is no channel, since it is a friendly match but if you want to follow it live and online VAVEL Mexico is your best option
These are the times to watch the match
This is the start time of the game El Salvador vs Costa Rica of 21st of August in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM i
Bolivia: 11:00 PM in
Brazil: 1:00 AM in
Chile: 00:00 PM in
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
USA (ET): 11:00 PM
Spain: 5: 00 AM
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 AM
Costa Rica come from a Good Gold Cup
Costa Rica , like El Salvador , is coming off a good run in the Gold Cup, winning 3 of its three group stage matches, but lost to Canada .
El Salvador come from a good Gold Cup
Hugo Perez's team had a good Gold Cup, winning 2 of their three group stage matches, but when they faced Qatar they lost 3-2.
Promising Duel
The Dignity Health Sports Park located in Carson, California will be the field that will host the friendly match between El Salvador and Costa Rica. This stadium has space for 27,000 people.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers
Welcome to the transmission of The match between El Salvador and Costa Rica, corresponding to International friendlies. The venue of the match will be at the a Dignity Health Sports Park at 10:00 pm ET.