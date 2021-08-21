Goals and highlights El Salvador 0-0 Costa Rica in 2021 International friendlies

Thank you for following today´s match in VAVEL México, see you another Day. 
Highlights of today´s match

And the match ends!

A match where not many chances where created, the chances that where created where almost goals, both teams recieved a lot of yellow cards.
Change for El Salvador

Jeremy Garay enters the pitch 

Marvin Monterroza leaves the pitch 

Yellow card for Costa Rica

Ricardo Blanco gets a yellow card 
three changes for Costa Rica

Aaron Salazar enters the pitch 

Giancarlo Gonzales leaves the pitch

Alejandro Bran enters the pitch Jefferson Brenes leaves the pitch Ronaldo Anaya enters the pitch Barlon Sequeira leaves the pitch
Change for El Salvador

Roberto Molina enters the pitch

Jairo Henriquez leaves the pitch

Min 69: Yellow card for El Salvador

Roberto Dominguez gets a yellow card
Changes for both teams

El Salvador: Harold Osorio enters

Daniel Rios leaves

 Eduardo Vigil enters 

Ronald Rodriguez leaves

 

Costa Rica:  Orlando Sinclair enters 

Johan Venegas leaves

min 65: What a double save by Mario Gonzalez

two players from Costa Rica enter the area have two consecutive shots but the goalie saves them!!
Changes from both teams

Costa Rica: Rahcid Chirino enters the pitch 

Brayan Rojas leaves the pitch 

 

El Salvador: Styven Vasquez enters the pitch 

Erick Rivera leaves the pitch

And another yellow card

Narciso Orellana gets a yellow card
A yellow card for Costa Rica

Barlon Sequeira gets a yellow card 
And the second half begins!!

Costa Rica move the ball
Another change for El Salvador

Mario Gonzales enters the pitch 

Kevin Carabantes leaves the pitch 

Change for El Salvador

Entra Kevin Reyes

Sale Wilma Torres 

 

And the first half ends!

A game with much lack of chances, only one by both teams, two chances that were really clear, but they did not go in, both teams are with a yellow card.
Min 41: Crossbar!!

Johan Venegas goes alone against Carabantes, he shoots but hits the crossbar!!
Min 40: second yellow card

Johan Venegas gets a yellow card
Min 19: first yellow card

Marvin Monterroza gets a yellow card 
Min 13: What a save by Aaron Cruz

A shot outside the area, that is parried away for a corner which ends in nothing!
And the match starts!

El Salvador move the ball!
Bench for both teams

El Salvador: Kevin Carabantes, Alexis Renderos, Eduardo Vigil, Jeremy Garay, Harold Osorio, Styeven Vasquez, Ezequiel Rivas, Roberto Molina, Kevin Reyes. 

Costa Rica: Daryl Parker, Mauricio Vargas, Yael Lopez, Aaron Salazar, Ronaldo Araya Alejandro Bran, Jaylon Haden, Rachid Chirino, Orlando Sinclair

Starting XI from El Salvador

Mario Gonzalez; Miguel Lemus, Ronald Rodriguez, Roberto Dominguez; Brayan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Marvin Monterrosa, Danny Rios; Erick Rivera, Wilma Torres,  Jairo Henriquez
Starting XI from Costa Rica

Aarón Cruz; Kendall Waston, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Bryan Oviedo; Ricardo Blanco, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jefferson Brenes, Johan Venegas; Jewison Bennette, Barlon Sequiera, Brayan Rojas 
El Salvador have no injured players for today`s match

They don´t have any injured players, but the midfilder Darwin Ceren is in an MLS match 
An important player is in doubt

Kobenhavn fullback Bryan Oviedo is in doubt for the match because of a back injury
Costa Rica won by a big deficit

In one of the first games between Costa Rica and El Salvador, Costa Rica won 7-0 
A key player from Costa Rica Will miss this match

Brayan Ruiz will miss this match due to an injury in his last match 
El Salvador has always strugled when facing Costa Rica

In their entire history, the Salvadorans have beaten them only 10 times, and they have drawn 9.
Costa Rica has played El Salvador 54 times in their whole footballing career

The Ticos have had a lot of history against the Salvadorans, having won 35 times and drawn 10 times.
Tune in here El Salvador vs Costa Rica live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for El Salvador vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information about the San Mamés stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute and live on VAVEL.
Player to watch from El Salvador: Joaquin Rivas

The 29-year-old Salvadoran forward Joaquin Rivas has just scored three goals in the Gold Cup, will he be able to score today against Costa Rica ?
7:02 PM3 days ago

Player to watch from Costa Rica: Joel Campbell

The 29-year-old Costa Rican has had a good track record in recent years, and is prepared to score goals against El Salvador
Last XI from El Salvador

Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larín, Ronald Rodriguez, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Amando Moreno, Alexander Roldan, Darwin Cerén; Jairo Enríquez, Joaquin Rivas, Joshua Perez
Last XI from Costa Rica

Esteban Alvarado; Ronald Matarrita, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller; Johan Venegas, David Guzmán, Celso Borges; Ariel Lassiter, Joel Campbell, Adrian Martinez. 
When and where can you watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica

Unfortunately there is no channel, since it is a friendly match but if you want to follow it live and online VAVEL Mexico is your best option
These are the times to watch the match

This is the start time of the game El Salvador vs Costa Rica of 21st of August  in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM i
Bolivia: 11:00 PM in 
Brazil: 1:00 AM in 
Chile: 00:00 PM in 
Colombia: 10:00 PM 
Ecuador: 10:00 horas 
USA (ET): 11:00 PM 
Spain: 5: 00 AM 
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM 
Peru: 10:00 PM 
Uruguay: 12:00 AM
Costa Rica come from a Good Gold Cup

Costa Rica , like El Salvador , is coming off a good run in the Gold Cup, winning 3 of its three group stage matches, but lost to Canada .
El Salvador come from a good Gold Cup

Hugo Perez's team had a good Gold Cup, winning 2 of their three group stage matches, but when they faced Qatar they lost 3-2.
Promising Duel

The Dignity Health Sports Park located in Carson, California will be the field that will host the friendly match between El Salvador and Costa Rica. This stadium has space for 27,000 people.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers

Welcome to the transmission of The match between El Salvador and Costa Rica, corresponding to International friendlies. The venue of the match will be at the a Dignity Health Sports Park at 10:00 pm ET.
