Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto in MLS 2021
10:04 PM3 days ago

Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto

9:57 PM3 days ago

90´ + 2

End of the match. Miami rallied for the win with their great first-half shooting and move up the standings. 
9:55 PM3 days ago

90´ + 1

Last moments of the match. The added time is played. 
9:53 PM3 days ago

88´

Inter Miami change
Julián Carranza comes out, Gonzalo Higuain comes in. 
9:46 PM3 days ago

82´

Change of Toronto
In Patrick Mullins, Out Yeferson Soteldo
9:45 PM3 days ago

Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto

9:43 PM3 days ago

79´

Two changes by Inter Miami
Leerdam and Matudi in, Robinson and Ulloa out.
9:38 PM3 days ago

73´

Change of Toronto 
In Nick DeLeon, Out Ifunanyachi Achara
9:30 PM3 days ago

65´

Warning ticket for Michael Bradley! He has been cautioned for dangerous play. 
9:28 PM3 days ago

63´

Inter Miami goal! With an own-goal the visitors are cutting the lead. 
9:23 PM3 days ago

58´

Change of Toronto
In Justin Morrow, Out Luke Singh
9:17 PM3 days ago

53´

Yellow card for Inter Miami's Robbie Robinson.
9:15 PM3 days ago

51´

Pizarro's right-footed shot put the third of the night in Miami. Assisted by Leandro González. 
9:09 PM3 days ago

The second half begins!


Miami goes for the reaffirmation of the victory 
8:57 PM3 days ago

45´ + 2

Halftime in Miami! Great play by the home side who already leads by two touchdowns.
8:53 PM3 days ago

And yes, the second came for Miami

 

This is how the home side made it 2-0. 

 

8:48 PM3 days ago

42´

Miami kept pushing forward in search of a third Huguaín struck a right-footed shot from the left side of the box. 
8:43 PM3 days ago

37´

Inter Miami goal! Robinson hits a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leandro González. 
8:38 PM3 days ago

27´

Yellow card for Inter Miami's Jorge Figal! 
8:33 PM3 days ago

26´

The game has fallen into a foul rut due to the intensity with which the ball is played. 
8:28 PM3 days ago

This was Pizarro's goal!

 

The Inter Miami team is already winning by the minimum difference.

8:23 PM3 days ago

15´

Inter Miami goal! Pizarro left footed shot from the center of the box. 
8:18 PM3 days ago

Evenly matched possession duel today in Miami. Both teams start with pressure up front in the duel.  
8:13 PM3 days ago

The match kicks off in Miami!


Week 21 MLS match between Inter and Toronto 
8:08 PM3 days ago

Beautiful scenery!


All set for Inter Miami vs Toronto

8:03 PM3 days ago

Great afternoon to play soccer

 

Inter Miami was recognizing home again.

7:58 PM3 days ago

Toronto is ready

 

This is how the visiting team arrived at the stadium.

7:53 PM3 days ago

Lineup: Inter Miami FC

Marsman Morgan Gonzalez Pirez Figal Makoun Gibbs Gregore Ulloa Robinson G. Higuain Pizarro
7:48 PM3 days ago

Lineup Toronto

Westberg, Laryea, Gonzalez, Singh, Lawrence, Delgado, Okello, Osorio, Pozuelo, Soteldo, Achara

7:43 PM3 days ago

The hope

 

Toronto FC was reinforced with Yeferson Soteldo, a young Venezuelan who had been a star at Santos in Brazil, where he was very popular during his time with the team, but even so, Toronto has not been able to raise its head in the table. 

7:38 PM3 days ago

Key Player Inter Miami FC

Rodolfo Pizarro, a Mexican player, scored the winning goal for Inter Miami in the last seconds of the match. Pizarro is looking to continue his offensive prowess. 

7:33 PM3 days ago

Key Player Toronto

Auro, a Brazilian right back, will provide the freshness required by the away team in terms of ball circulation. He has become one of the most trusted men in the starting lineup and will surely not only start the game, but he has a good chance of playing the full 90 minutes.
7:28 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Inter Miami vs Toronto Live Score

 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Toronto  match.

7:23 PM3 days ago

What time is Inter Miami vs Toronto match for MLS?

 

This is the start time of the game  Inter Miami vs Toronto of 21st August in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Bolivia: 8:00 PM

Brazil: :00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM

Colombia: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 PM

USA (ET): 8:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 3:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM in ESPN.

Paraguay: 9:00 PM

Peru: 7:00 PM

Uruguay: 9:00 PM

7:18 PM3 days ago

Last Team: Inter Miami

Marsman
Leerdam
Figal
González Pirez
Gibbs
Ulloa
Gregore
Matuidi
Morgan
Pizzaro
Higuaín
7:13 PM3 days ago

Last Team: Toronto

Q. Westberg; R. Laryea, J. Morrow, E. Zavaleta, O. González, A. de la Cruz, M. Bradley, N. Okello, J. Osorio, J. Shaffelburg y P. Mullins.
7:08 PM3 days ago

Inter Miami: Winning the slopes will be fundamental

 

On Miami's side, the lower part of the table is still keeping an eye on the home team, which has only 19 points, but with the advantage of having two pending matches, if they win them they would be in the fight for a place in the final phase of the competition. 
 

7:03 PM3 days ago

Toronto: For the honor

 

One of the worst teams in the current tournament according to statistics is Toronto, which has only 15 points in the tournament out of 20 games played. For this match, they will try to close the gap with the other league participants with a win.
 

6:58 PM3 days ago

Kick-off time

 

The Inter Miami vs Toronto match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.

6:53 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 MLS: Inter Miami vs Toronto!

 

My name is Claudio and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

