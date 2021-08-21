Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto in MLS 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto
90´ + 2
90´ + 1
88´
Julián Carranza comes out, Gonzalo Higuain comes in.
82´
In Patrick Mullins, Out Yeferson Soteldo
Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto
¡Yeferson Soteldo provoca un autogol y #TFCLive aún tiene vida en Miami!#MIAvTOR | 3-1 pic.twitter.com/ZisY8nIG9M — MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
79´
Leerdam and Matudi in, Robinson and Ulloa out.
73´
In Nick DeLeon, Out Ifunanyachi Achara
65´
63´
58´
In Justin Morrow, Out Luke Singh
53´
51´
The second half begins!
Miami goes for the reaffirmation of the victory
45´ + 2
And yes, the second came for Miami
This is how the home side made it 2-0.
¡Esto es pura calidad de @RobbieRobinson7! 👏#LAFamiliaIMCF #MIAvTOR | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/ghD9QQIeVx— MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
42´
37´
27´
26´
This was Pizarro's goal!
The Inter Miami team is already winning by the minimum difference.
.@Rpizarrot está en 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
¡Segundo golazo en igual número de partidos para el mexicano!#LAFamiliaIMCF #MIAvTOR | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/RBX2CJ3Ydp
15´
9´
The match kicks off in Miami!
Week 21 MLS match between Inter and Toronto
Beautiful scenery!
All set for Inter Miami vs Toronto
Great afternoon to play soccer
Inter Miami was recognizing home again.
Toronto is ready
This is how the visiting team arrived at the stadium.
Lineup: Inter Miami FC
Lineup Toronto
The hope
Toronto FC was reinforced with Yeferson Soteldo, a young Venezuelan who had been a star at Santos in Brazil, where he was very popular during his time with the team, but even so, Toronto has not been able to raise its head in the table.
Key Player Inter Miami FC
Key Player Toronto
Tune in here Inter Miami vs Toronto Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Toronto match.
What time is Inter Miami vs Toronto match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Toronto of 21st August in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: :00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in ESPN
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM in ESPN.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Last Team: Inter Miami
Leerdam
Figal
González Pirez
Gibbs
Ulloa
Gregore
Matuidi
Morgan
Pizzaro
Higuaín
Last Team: Toronto
Inter Miami: Winning the slopes will be fundamental
On Miami's side, the lower part of the table is still keeping an eye on the home team, which has only 19 points, but with the advantage of having two pending matches, if they win them they would be in the fight for a place in the final phase of the competition.
Toronto: For the honor
One of the worst teams in the current tournament according to statistics is Toronto, which has only 15 points in the tournament out of 20 games played. For this match, they will try to close the gap with the other league participants with a win.
Kick-off time
The Inter Miami vs Toronto match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 MLS: Inter Miami vs Toronto!
My name is Claudio and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.