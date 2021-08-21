Goals and Highlights: Vancouver 2-1 LAFC in MLS 2021

Vancouver 2-1 LAFC

On a night of surprises, Vancouver came out on top at home and with a late comeback, surprising LAFC, who were forced to lose one of their best players (Carlos Vela) due to injury early in the first half. 
Vancouver 2-1 LAFC

Gauld blows up BC Place with go-ahead goal

 

90´ + 7

¡Fuera de juego de Vancouever! Michael Baldismo intentó un pase pero es pillado en posición fuera de juego.
90+ 5

Yellow card for Cristian Arango!
90´

Vancouver goal! Gauld heads a shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. 
 
85´

Desperate to score the go ahead goal, both teams fell into repeated fouls. 
79´

Diego Rossi's right-footed shot from outside the area went too high. Assisted by Latif Blessing. 
69´

In Raheem Edwards, Out Marco Farfan. 
69´

After the touchdown! LAFC tries to respond and regain the lead.
 
Vancouver 1-1 LAFC

64´

And the tying goal was scored! White ties the score in favor of the home team, with a right-footed shot. 
56´

It stays even! Possession for the second half in the opening minutes of the match. Both teams want the goal so they can score different scenarios. 
 
47´

Vancouver Whitecaps changes!
In comes Baldisimo and Gauld, Out comes Teibert and Owusu.
 
Start of the second half!


Vancouver wants to get back on the scoreboard. 
Vancouver 0-1 LAFC

45´ + 4

End of the first half! Los Angeles is winning it with a goal in added time by penalty kick.
45´ + 3

LAFC goal! Diego Rossi converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the right side of the goal. 
43´

LAFC's response! But Arango shoots and the ball goes too high. 
42´

Shot saved under the post at ground level. Vancouver's Caicedo right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
38´

Stopped shot. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. 
34´

Cristian Arango right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the right side of the goal. Assisted by Eduard Atuesta.
14´

Although the visitors clearly dominated the game, only the home side had a shot on goal in the match. 
Jose Cifuentes's right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide. Assisted by Vela. 
Match starts in Vancouver


Duel of the desperate for the win tonight. 
Lineup: Vancouver

 

White, Caicedo, Dajome, Teibert, Owusu, Bikel, Newwinski, Brown, Rose, Veselinovic, Creperu

 

Lineup: LAFC

Romero, Hwan, Murillo, Fall, Farfan, Atuesta, Cifuentes, Blessing, Rossi, Vela, Rodríguez.

Venue ready for the meeting

 

The Vancouver stadium welcomes us with this postcard

History between the two

 

In the last 9 meetings Vancouver Whitecaps FC have won 2 times, there have been 3 draws and Los Angeles have won 4 times. 

Tune in here Vancouver vs LAFC Live Score

 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

What time is Vancouver vs LAFC match for MLS?

 

This is the start time of the game  Vancouver vs LAFC of 21st August in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Bolivia: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10 :00 PM

Chile: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 PM

USA (ET): 10:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 5:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM in ESPN.

Paraguay: 11:00 PM

Peru: 9:00 PM

Uruguay: 11:00 PM

Key Player: Vancouver

Maxime Crépeau is the goalkeeper for Vancouver and they will have to come out with the firm decision that no ball should go into the home goal. Should this be the case, the visitors will be quicker to fall into despair and it could be to their advantage. 

 

Key Player: LAFC

Carlos Vela, for the visitors, will be fundamental. Under his feet run the most dangerous opportunities and for this occasion his effective striking will be no exception.

Last lineup: Vancouver

M. Crepeau, J. Nerwinski, A. Rose, R. Veselinovic, J. Brown, R. Teibert, J. Bikel, L. Owusu, D. Caicedo, B. White y R. Raposo.
Last lineup: LAFC

30 Romero, 22 Farfán, 5 Fall, 94 Murillo, 27 Backmon, 22 Palacios, 7 Blessing, 20 Atuesta, 10 Vela, 9 Rossi, 17 Rodríguez.
Vancouver: Looking to impose conditions


The locals also have 19 games played, but they have 20 points and are in 11th place in the conference. If they win, they would match their rival, which will be fundamental in their aspirations for the final part of the season. 
LAFC: To climb up the rankings

 

With 19 games played, LAFC are in 9th position out of 13 in the corresponding conference with 23 points, so they know that if they win their pending games, they will climb up important steps with great expectations.
 

Kick-off time

 

The Vancouver vs LAFC match will be played at the BC Place, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 MLS: Vancouver vs LAFC!

 

My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your host for this game.

