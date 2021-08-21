Goals and Highlights: Vancouver 2-1 LAFC in MLS 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for tuning in
Vancouver 2-1 LAFC
Thank you for following us
Vancouver 2-1 LAFC
¡Ryan Gauld hace explotar el BC Place con este golazo a dos minutos del final! #VamosVancouver #VANvLAFC | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/HSQGGhrcOR— MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
90´ + 7
90+ 5
90´
85´
79´
69´
69´
Vancouver 1-1 LAFC
¡Maxime Crépeau y el poste evitan el gol de #BarrioAngelino! #VANvLAFC | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/KQ4i7dYqS2 — MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
64´
56´
47´
In comes Baldisimo and Gauld, Out comes Teibert and Owusu.
Start of the second half!
Vancouver wants to get back on the scoreboard.
Vancouver 0-1 LAFC
¡Diego Rossi convierte de penalti y #BarrioAngelino se pone en ventaja justo antes de irse al descanso! 🇺🇾#VANvLAFC | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/5vlWyKGn6u — MLS Español (@MLSes) August 22, 2021
45´ + 4
45´ + 3
43´
42´
38´
34´
14´
5´
Match starts in Vancouver
Duel of the desperate for the win tonight.
Lineup: Vancouver
White, Caicedo, Dajome, Teibert, Owusu, Bikel, Newwinski, Brown, Rose, Veselinovic, Creperu
Lineup: LAFC
Venue ready for the meeting
The Vancouver stadium welcomes us with this postcard
History between the two
In the last 9 meetings Vancouver Whitecaps FC have won 2 times, there have been 3 draws and Los Angeles have won 4 times.
Tune in here Vancouver vs LAFC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Vancouver vs LAFC match.
What time is Vancouver vs LAFC match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Vancouver vs LAFC of 21st August in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 10 :00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 PM
USA (ET): 10:00 PM in ESPN
Spain: 5:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 PM in ESPN.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 PM
Key Player: Vancouver
Key Player: LAFC
Last lineup: Vancouver
Last lineup: LAFC
Vancouver: Looking to impose conditions
The locals also have 19 games played, but they have 20 points and are in 11th place in the conference. If they win, they would match their rival, which will be fundamental in their aspirations for the final part of the season.
LAFC: To climb up the rankings
With 19 games played, LAFC are in 9th position out of 13 in the corresponding conference with 23 points, so they know that if they win their pending games, they will climb up important steps with great expectations.
Kick-off time
The Vancouver vs LAFC match will be played at the BC Place, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 MLS: Vancouver vs LAFC!
My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.