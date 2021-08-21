Goals and highlights: DC United 1-2 Atlanta in 2021 MLS Week 21

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
The match ends!
Atlanta, in Gonzalo Pineda's debut as their new coach, defeats DC United as visitors, and adds their fourth win in a row.
90'
Three minutes of reinstatement are added.
84'
DC United makes its final moves: Wanchope Abila and Felipe Martins come in for Andy Najar and Russell Canouse.
ATLANTA UNITED GOAL!
Marcelino Moreno gives the visitors the lead back after scoring with a cross-shot from outside the box.
75'
The caution cards continue! Now it was for Julian Gressel, DC United player.
72'
DC United's Junior Moreno also receives a yellow card.
70'
Atlanta United makes another change: George Campbell replaces Alan Franco.
65'
This was the goal that DC United scored to level the scoreboard.
61'
Atlanta changes its lineup: Aamar Sejdic and Edison Flores come out and Matheus Rossetto and Drew Skundrich enter.
58'
Russell Canouse, also a DC United player, joins those cautioned.
DC UNITED GOAL!
Yordy Reyna, who came on at halftime, equalizes the score after scoring from a free kick.
51'
DC United's Tony Alfaro is the second cautioned player of the match.
47'
DC United: first move: Yordy Reyna comes in for Joseph Mora.
The second half is underway!
The match between DC United and Atlanta United restarts in Washington.
The first half ends!
After 45+1', DC United is down 0-1 at home to Atlanta United, in a match that has had quite a few chances.
38'
With this score, Atlanta is beating DC United.
32¡
It's no good! Ezequiel Barco's goal is disallowed because Josef Martínez, who assisted him, was offside. DC United are saved.
29'
Atlanta United's George Bello is the first caution of the match.
ATLANTA GOAL!
Marcelino Moreno passes between the lines to Josef Martinez, who scores in front of Jon Kempin to put the visitors ahead.
18'
While Atlanta has looked clearer when attacking, DC United has also generated a couple of chances, both of which have come from mid-range shots.
5'
Close! Luiz Araújo takes a shot from outside the area, and the ball goes just wide of the left post. The first warning of the match went to Atlanta.
The match is underway!
At Audi Field, DC United and Atlanta United are already playing their 21st MLS match of the season.
Atlanta is ready
The visiting team will be looking for its fourth consecutive win tonight.
Atlanta United: substitutes
A. Kann; T. Wolff, E. Torres, M. Ambrose, G. Campbell, M. Rossetto, J. Damm, R. Hernández, E. López.
DC United: substitutes
C. Seitz; D. Skundrich, C. Odoi, G. Yow, Y. Reyna, M. Nyeman, W. Ábila y Y. Asad.
Atlanta: confirmed lineup
B. Guzan; G. Bello, A. Walkes, A. Franco, M. Robinson, B. Lenon, N. Moreno, S. Sejdic, L. Araújo, E. Barco y J. Martínez.
DC United: confirmed lineup
J. Kempin; T. Alfaro, J. Mora, S. Birnbaum, J. Gressel, J. Moreno, R. Canouse, A. Najar, K. Paredes, O. Kamara and E. Flores.
DC United, with more absentees
For their part, the home team has many absentees: Brendan Hines-Ike, Adrian Perez, Nigel Robertha, Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines and Paul Arriola are injured; in addition, Kevin Paredes, Russell Canouse and Andy Najar were in doubt to participate today.
Atlanta United's Absentees
For this match, Gonzalo Pineda will be without Emerson Hyndman and Mo Adams, who are injured; in addition, Jake Mulraney, Franco Ibarra, Santiago Sosa and Matheus Rossetto are doubts for this match due to muscular problems.
History between DC United and Atlanta
Historically, in MLS, the two teams have met ten times; so far, six wins for DC and four for Atlanta.
Referee designations for DC United vs Atlanta United
The center referee for this match will be Nima Saghafi; Michael Barwegen, first assistant; Jason White, second row; Jonathan Bilinkski, fourth official; Hilario Grajeda, VAR; and Craig Lowry, AVAR.
Atlanta United: last lineup
B. Guzan; B. Lennon, M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, G. Bello, L. Araujo, S. Sosa, M. Moreno, E. Barco and J. Martínez.
DC United: last lineup
J. Kempin; S. Birnbaum, F. Brillant, C. Odoi, J. Mora, D. Skundrich, F. Martins, Y. Asad, G. Yow, E. Flores and P. Arriola.
How does Atlanta United fare?
Meanwhile, in midweek, they made the most of their home advantage to beat Toronto FC by the narrowest of margins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a great goal by Ezequiel Barco.
How will DC United fare?
In midweek, in their visit to Gillette Stadium, they were defeated 3-2 by New England Revolution; their goals were scored by Paul Arriola and Wanchope Ábila, their new recruit.
Atlanta to continue recovering
After Gabriel Heinze's dismissal, Rob Valentino took over as interim coach for several matchdays; however, finally, this weekend, Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, who will lead the new project, will be in charge.
The good results achieved in recent weeks have placed them in ninth place with 24 points, after five wins, nine draws and six losses; they have scored 23 goals, but conceded 25.
DC United, to stay in the playoff zone
The team coached by Hernán Losada has not had a consistent performance; nevertheless, it is in sixth position, which would be enough to qualify for the next stage.
They currently have 27 points, the result of eight wins, three draws and nine defeats; they have scored 31 goals, but have conceded 29.
DC United hosts Atlanta United
This Saturday afternoon in Washington, DC and Atlanta will meet for the first time in the current competition; both have the same goal: to reach the next round, and they have several chances to achieve it, but to do so, they will have to have a good finish, given how even the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings are.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 MLS Week 21: DC United vs Atlanta United Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.