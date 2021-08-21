Goals and highlights: DC United 1-2 Atlanta in 2021 MLS Week 21
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

10:31 PM3 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
10:30 PM3 days ago

Goals and highlights

10:08 PM3 days ago

The match ends!

Atlanta, in Gonzalo Pineda's debut as their new coach, defeats DC United as visitors, and adds their fourth win in a row.
9:57 PM3 days ago

90'

Three minutes of reinstatement are added.
9:51 PM3 days ago

84'

DC United makes its final moves: Wanchope Abila and Felipe Martins come in for Andy Najar and Russell Canouse.
9:50 PM3 days ago

ATLANTA UNITED GOAL!

Marcelino Moreno gives the visitors the lead back after scoring with a cross-shot from outside the box.
9:48 PM3 days ago

75'

The caution cards continue! Now it was for Julian Gressel, DC United player.
9:41 PM3 days ago

72'

DC United's Junior Moreno also receives a yellow card.
9:40 PM3 days ago

70'

Atlanta United makes another change: George Campbell replaces Alan Franco.
9:33 PM3 days ago

65'

This was the goal that DC United scored to level the scoreboard.  
9:29 PM3 days ago

61'

Atlanta changes its lineup: Aamar Sejdic and Edison Flores come out and Matheus Rossetto and Drew Skundrich enter.
9:28 PM3 days ago

58'

Russell Canouse, also a DC United player, joins those cautioned.
9:26 PM3 days ago

DC UNITED GOAL!

Yordy Reyna, who came on at halftime, equalizes the score after scoring from a free kick.
9:21 PM3 days ago

51'

DC United's Tony Alfaro is the second cautioned player of the match.
9:15 PM3 days ago

47'

DC United: first move: Yordy Reyna comes in for Joseph Mora.
9:14 PM3 days ago

The second half is underway!

The match between DC United and Atlanta United restarts in Washington.
8:57 PM3 days ago

The first half ends!

After 45+1', DC United is down 0-1 at home to Atlanta United, in a match that has had quite a few chances.
8:47 PM3 days ago

38'

With this score, Atlanta is beating DC United.  
8:44 PM3 days ago

32¡

It's no good! Ezequiel Barco's goal is disallowed because Josef Martínez, who assisted him, was offside. DC United are saved.
8:43 PM3 days ago

29'

Atlanta United's George Bello is the first caution of the match.
8:37 PM3 days ago

ATLANTA GOAL!

Marcelino Moreno passes between the lines to Josef Martinez, who scores in front of Jon Kempin to put the visitors ahead.
8:26 PM3 days ago

18'

While Atlanta has looked clearer when attacking, DC United has also generated a couple of chances, both of which have come from mid-range shots.
8:13 PM3 days ago

5'

Close! Luiz Araújo takes a shot from outside the area, and the ball goes just wide of the left post. The first warning of the match went to Atlanta.
8:11 PM3 days ago

The match is underway!

At Audi Field, DC United and Atlanta United are already playing their 21st MLS match of the season.
8:03 PM3 days ago

Atlanta is ready

The visiting team will be looking for its fourth consecutive win tonight. 
7:52 PM3 days ago

Atlanta United: substitutes

A. Kann; T. Wolff, E. Torres, M. Ambrose, G. Campbell, M. Rossetto, J. Damm, R. Hernández, E. López.
7:50 PM3 days ago

DC United: substitutes

C. Seitz; D. Skundrich, C. Odoi, G. Yow, Y. Reyna, M. Nyeman, W. Ábila y Y. Asad.
7:35 PM3 days ago

Atlanta: confirmed lineup

B. Guzan; G. Bello, A. Walkes, A. Franco, M. Robinson, B. Lenon, N. Moreno, S. Sejdic, L. Araújo, E. Barco y J. Martínez.
7:33 PM3 days ago

DC United: confirmed lineup

J. Kempin; T. Alfaro, J. Mora, S. Birnbaum, J. Gressel, J. Moreno, R. Canouse, A. Najar, K. Paredes, O. Kamara and E. Flores.
7:27 PM3 days ago

DC United, with more absentees

For their part, the home team has many absentees: Brendan Hines-Ike, Adrian Perez, Nigel Robertha, Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines and Paul Arriola are injured; in addition, Kevin Paredes, Russell Canouse and Andy Najar were in doubt to participate today.
7:20 PM3 days ago

Atlanta United's Absentees

For this match, Gonzalo Pineda will be without Emerson Hyndman and Mo Adams, who are injured; in addition, Jake Mulraney, Franco Ibarra, Santiago Sosa and Matheus Rossetto are doubts for this match due to muscular problems.
7:11 PM3 days ago

History between DC United and Atlanta

Historically, in MLS, the two teams have met ten times; so far, six wins for DC and four for Atlanta.
7:09 PM3 days ago

Referee designations for DC United vs Atlanta United

The center referee for this match will be Nima Saghafi; Michael Barwegen, first assistant; Jason White, second row; Jonathan Bilinkski, fourth official; Hilario Grajeda, VAR; and Craig Lowry, AVAR.
8:45 AM4 days ago

Tune in here DC United vs Atlanta United Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for DC United vs Atlanta United live, as well as the latest information from Audi Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:40 AM4 days ago

How to watch DC United vs Atlanta United Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game DC United vs Atlanta United live on TV, your options is: NBC, ESPN, Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:35 AM4 days ago

Atlanta United: last lineup

B. Guzan; B. Lennon, M. Robinson, A. Franco, A. Walkes, G. Bello, L. Araujo, S. Sosa, M. Moreno, E. Barco and J. Martínez.
8:30 AM4 days ago

DC United: last lineup

J. Kempin; S. Birnbaum, F. Brillant, C. Odoi, J. Mora, D. Skundrich, F. Martins, Y. Asad, G. Yow, E. Flores and P. Arriola.
8:25 AM4 days ago

How does Atlanta United fare?

Meanwhile, in midweek, they made the most of their home advantage to beat Toronto FC by the narrowest of margins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a great goal by Ezequiel Barco.
8:20 AM4 days ago

How will DC United fare?

In midweek, in their visit to Gillette Stadium, they were defeated 3-2 by New England Revolution; their goals were scored by Paul Arriola and Wanchope Ábila, their new recruit.
8:15 AM4 days ago

Atlanta to continue recovering

After Gabriel Heinze's dismissal, Rob Valentino took over as interim coach for several matchdays; however, finally, this weekend, Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, who will lead the new project, will be in charge.

The good results achieved in recent weeks have placed them in ninth place with 24 points, after five wins, nine draws and six losses; they have scored 23 goals, but conceded 25.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:10 AM4 days ago

DC United, to stay in the playoff zone

The team coached by Hernán Losada has not had a consistent performance; nevertheless, it is in sixth position, which would be enough to qualify for the next stage.

They currently have 27 points, the result of eight wins, three draws and nine defeats; they have scored 31 goals, but have conceded 29.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:05 AM4 days ago

DC United hosts Atlanta United

This Saturday afternoon in Washington, DC and Atlanta will meet for the first time in the current competition; both have the same goal: to reach the next round, and they have several chances to achieve it, but to do so, they will have to have a good finish, given how even the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings are.
8:00 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 MLS Week 21: DC United vs Atlanta United Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo