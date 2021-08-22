Highlights: Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata 1-1 River Plate in argentinean league 2021
Image: Twitter River Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

9:20 PM2 days ago

End of transmission

We end the coverage of the tie between Gimnasia and River Plate 1-1 as part of the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports. 
9:16 PM2 days ago

Statistics of the match

Goals: 1 Gimnasia - River 1

Possession: 35% Gimnasia - River 65% 

Total Shots: 3 Gimnasia - River 12

Shots on Goal: 1 Gimnasia - River 3

Total Passes: 290 Gimnasia - River 534

Fouls: 17 Gimnasia - River 19 

9:13 PM2 days ago

End of the match

Gimnasia and River tied 1-1 thanks to goals by 'El Pulga' Rodríguez for Gimnasia at minute 7' and Matias Suárez for River at minute 3'.
9:06 PM2 days ago

Minute 90'

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
9:05 PM2 days ago

Minute 87'

Yellow card for Licht of Gimnasia for a foul on Alvarez. 
8:57 PM2 days ago

Minute 82'

A shot by Paradela of River that goes just wide. 
8:56 PM2 days ago

Minute 81'

Double change in Gimnasia, Ramírez and Rodríguez leave the field and are replaced by Licht and Colazo.
8:52 PM2 days ago

Minute 77'

Change in River, Simon leaves the field and Paradela enters in his place.
8:49 PM2 days ago

Minute 74'

Yellow card for Gimnasia's Melluso for a foul on De La Cruz. 
8:47 PM2 days ago

Minute 72'

River presses high, recovers the ball and gets close to Gimnasia's goal.
8:44 PM2 days ago

Minute 69'

Gimnasia substitution, Miranda leaves the field and Alemán enters in his place. 
8:42 PM2 days ago

Minute 67'

Gimnasia is saved after a shot by Suárez that goes just wide. 
8:40 PM2 days ago

Minute 65'

First change in Gimnasia, goalkeeper Rey comes out due to injury and substitute goalkeeper Durso comes in.
8:38 PM2 days ago

Minute 63'

Corner kick for River after a defensive breakdown.
8:35 PM2 days ago

Minute 60'

Yellow card for De La Cruz in River for a foul on Miranda. 
8:33 PM2 days ago

Minute 57'

River presses Gimnasia's exit and gets close to the opponent's goal.
8:28 PM2 days ago

Minute 52'

River dominates the match and approaches Gimnasia's goal. 
8:25 PM2 days ago

Minute 49'

Tarjeta amarilla en River para Zuculini por falta sobre Ramírez.
8:20 PM2 days ago

Second half starts

At the moment, Gimnasia and River are tied 1-1.
8:09 PM2 days ago

First half statistics

Goals: 1 Gimnasia - River 1

Possession: 37,7% Gimnasia - River 62,3%.

Total Shots: 1 Gimnasia - River 5

Shots on goal: 1 Gimnasia - River 2

Total Passes: 166 Gimnasia - River 264

Fouls: 5 Gimnasia - River 9 

8:04 PM2 days ago

First half ends

Both teams go to their respective dressing rooms.
8:02 PM2 days ago

Minute 45'

River stopped his entire team in the opponent's half and repeatedly earned corner kicks and free kicks close to Gimnasia's area. 
7:58 PM2 days ago

Minute 42'

Fifth corner kick for River in the match.
7:55 PM2 days ago

Minute 38'

The match is stopped due to a collision between goalkeeper Rey and striker Suárez. 
7:48 PM2 days ago

Minute 32'

Gimnasia's speedy arrival almost ended in a goal.
7:44 PM2 days ago

Minute 29'

River continues to play in the opposite field, while Gimnasia is looking for a counterattack. 
7:41 PM2 days ago

Minute 25'

Free kick to River for a foul on Matias Suarez. 
7:38 PM2 days ago

Minute 22'

River plays in the opposite field in search of space to advance. 
7:35 PM2 days ago

Minute 19'

Corner for Gimnasia, who are playing for the moment in River's field. 
7:30 PM2 days ago

Minute 14'

Yellow card for Romero at River for dangerous play.
7:27 PM2 days ago

Minute 12'

River tries to dominate the match and plays in Gimnasia's field. 
7:25 PM2 days ago

Minute 7' | GOAL

GOAL for Gimnasia, scored by Luis Miguel 'El Pulga' Rodríguez.
7:21 PM2 days ago

Minute 3' | GOAL

Goal for River, scored by Matias Suarez with a right-footed shot. 
7:19 PM2 days ago

Minute 2'

The match begins with a dispute between the two teams in the middle of the field.
7:17 PM2 days ago

Match starts

The ball rolls in Gimnasia's field. 
7:16 PM2 days ago

Clothing

Gimnasia wears its all-white uniform with a blue stripe on the chest.
River wears a white and red striped uniform, black shorts and black socks.
7:12 PM2 days ago

Field trip

Both teams, together with the refereeing team, take the field.
7:05 PM2 days ago

River Plate Substitutes

Lux, Rojas, Palavecino, Fernández, Carrascal, Paradela, Galván, Rolheiser, Álvarez, Fontana, Girotti. 
7:03 PM2 days ago

River Plate starters

Roster: Armani; Vigo, Díaz, Martínez, Casco; Pérez, Zuculini, Simón, De La Cruz; Suárez, Romero.
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo.
7:00 PM2 days ago

Gimnasia Substitutes

Durso, Coronel, Fratta, Licht, Cecchini, Miramón, Colazo, Jara, Alemán, Chávez, Domínguez, Contín.
6:56 PM2 days ago

Gimnasia starters

Roster: Rey, Gerometta, Morales, Guiffrey, Melluso, Mancilla, Miranda, Ramírez, Rodríguez, Carbonero, Holgado.
Coach: Mariano Messera.
6:24 PM2 days ago

Get ready!

In a few minutes we will share the lineups and all the details of the match between Gimnasia and River Plate.
1:01 AM3 days ago

Squad Players - River Plate

12:56 AM3 days ago

Squad Players - Gimnasia

12:51 AM3 days ago

How to watch Gimnasia vs River Plate live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Gimnasia vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international. 
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:46 AM3 days ago

What time is the Gimnasia vs River Plate match?

This is the kick-off time for the Gimnasia vs River match on August 22, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:15 hrs. - TNT sports
Bolivia: 19:15 hrs. - 
Brazil: 20:15 hrs. - Fox Sports 1
Chile: 19:15 hrs. - 
Colombia: 18:15 hrs. ESPN 2
Ecuador: 18:15 hrs. - 
Spain: 1:15 hrs. -  
Mexico: 18:15 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 19:15 hrs. - 
Peru: 18:15 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 20:15 hrs. - 

12:41 AM3 days ago

Referee's team

Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant Referee 1: Diego Bonfa
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Pablo Giménez
12:36 AM3 days ago

Top player at River Plate

One of the players to watch out for at River is Braian Romero, the 30-year-old center forward arrived at River in July 2021 and already has three goals in the five games he has played in the current league. 
12:31 AM3 days ago

Top player at Gimnasia

One of the most outstanding players in Gimnasia is Matias Perez, the 36-year-old attacking midfielder has already scored two goals in five games played in the current edition of the league.
12:26 AM3 days ago

History Gimnasia vs River Plate

Both teams have met 65 times, River Plate dominates the record with 30 wins, there have been 19 draws and Gimnasia has won 15 times.
River also dominates in terms of goals, having scored 109 goals to Gimnasia 69.
12:21 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at theJuan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium

The match between Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata and River Plate will take place at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in the city of La Plata (Argentina). This stadium is where Gimnasia plays its home matches, it was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 24,500 spectators. 
12:16 AM3 days ago

Transmission start

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata vs River Plate match, valid for the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo