Highlights: Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata 1-1 River Plate in argentinean league 2021

End of transmission
We end the coverage of the tie between Gimnasia and River Plate 1-1 as part of the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
Statistics of the match
Goals: 1 Gimnasia - River 1
Possession: 35% Gimnasia - River 65%
Total Shots: 3 Gimnasia - River 12
Shots on Goal: 1 Gimnasia - River 3
Total Passes: 290 Gimnasia - River 534
Fouls: 17 Gimnasia - River 19
End of the match
Gimnasia and River tied 1-1 thanks to goals by 'El Pulga' Rodríguez for Gimnasia at minute 7' and Matias Suárez for River at minute 3'.
Minute 90'
Five more minutes will be played in the match.
Minute 87'
Yellow card for Licht of Gimnasia for a foul on Alvarez.
Minute 82'
A shot by Paradela of River that goes just wide.
Minute 81'
Double change in Gimnasia, Ramírez and Rodríguez leave the field and are replaced by Licht and Colazo.
Minute 77'
Change in River, Simon leaves the field and Paradela enters in his place.
Minute 74'
Yellow card for Gimnasia's Melluso for a foul on De La Cruz.
Minute 72'
River presses high, recovers the ball and gets close to Gimnasia's goal.
Minute 69'
Gimnasia substitution, Miranda leaves the field and Alemán enters in his place.
Minute 67'
Gimnasia is saved after a shot by Suárez that goes just wide.
Minute 65'
First change in Gimnasia, goalkeeper Rey comes out due to injury and substitute goalkeeper Durso comes in.
Minute 63'
Corner kick for River after a defensive breakdown.
Minute 60'
Yellow card for De La Cruz in River for a foul on Miranda.
Minute 57'
River presses Gimnasia's exit and gets close to the opponent's goal.
Minute 52'
River dominates the match and approaches Gimnasia's goal.
Minute 49'
Tarjeta amarilla en River para Zuculini por falta sobre Ramírez.
Second half starts
At the moment, Gimnasia and River are tied 1-1.
First half statistics
Goals: 1 Gimnasia - River 1
Possession: 37,7% Gimnasia - River 62,3%.
Total Shots: 1 Gimnasia - River 5
Shots on goal: 1 Gimnasia - River 2
Total Passes: 166 Gimnasia - River 264
Fouls: 5 Gimnasia - River 9
First half ends
Both teams go to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45'
River stopped his entire team in the opponent's half and repeatedly earned corner kicks and free kicks close to Gimnasia's area.
Minute 42'
Fifth corner kick for River in the match.
Minute 38'
The match is stopped due to a collision between goalkeeper Rey and striker Suárez.
Minute 32'
Gimnasia's speedy arrival almost ended in a goal.
Minute 29'
River continues to play in the opposite field, while Gimnasia is looking for a counterattack.
Minute 25'
Free kick to River for a foul on Matias Suarez.
Minute 22'
River plays in the opposite field in search of space to advance.
Minute 19'
Corner for Gimnasia, who are playing for the moment in River's field.
Minute 14'
Yellow card for Romero at River for dangerous play.
Minute 12'
River tries to dominate the match and plays in Gimnasia's field.
Minute 7' | GOAL
GOAL for Gimnasia, scored by Luis Miguel 'El Pulga' Rodríguez.
Minute 3' | GOAL
Goal for River, scored by Matias Suarez with a right-footed shot.
Minute 2'
The match begins with a dispute between the two teams in the middle of the field.
Match starts
The ball rolls in Gimnasia's field.
Clothing
Gimnasia wears its all-white uniform with a blue stripe on the chest.
River wears a white and red striped uniform, black shorts and black socks.
Field trip
Both teams, together with the refereeing team, take the field.
River Plate Substitutes
Lux, Rojas, Palavecino, Fernández, Carrascal, Paradela, Galván, Rolheiser, Álvarez, Fontana, Girotti.
River Plate starters
Roster: Armani; Vigo, Díaz, Martínez, Casco; Pérez, Zuculini, Simón, De La Cruz; Suárez, Romero.
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo.
Gimnasia Substitutes
Durso, Coronel, Fratta, Licht, Cecchini, Miramón, Colazo, Jara, Alemán, Chávez, Domínguez, Contín.
Gimnasia starters
Roster: Rey, Gerometta, Morales, Guiffrey, Melluso, Mancilla, Miranda, Ramírez, Rodríguez, Carbonero, Holgado.
Coach: Mariano Messera.
Get ready!
In a few minutes we will share the lineups and all the details of the match between Gimnasia and River Plate.
Squad Players - River Plate
Squad Players - Gimnasia
How to watch Gimnasia vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Gimnasia vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Gimnasia vs River Plate match?
This is the kick-off time for the Gimnasia vs River match on August 22, 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hrs. - TNT sports
Bolivia: 19:15 hrs. -
Brazil: 20:15 hrs. - Fox Sports 1
Chile: 19:15 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:15 hrs. ESPN 2
Ecuador: 18:15 hrs. -
Spain: 1:15 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:15 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 19:15 hrs. -
Peru: 18:15 hrs. -
Uruguay: 20:15 hrs. -
Referee's team
Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant Referee 1: Diego Bonfa
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Pablo Giménez
Top player at River Plate
One of the players to watch out for at River is Braian Romero, the 30-year-old center forward arrived at River in July 2021 and already has three goals in the five games he has played in the current league.
Top player at Gimnasia
One of the most outstanding players in Gimnasia is Matias Perez, the 36-year-old attacking midfielder has already scored two goals in five games played in the current edition of the league.
History Gimnasia vs River Plate
Both teams have met 65 times, River Plate dominates the record with 30 wins, there have been 19 draws and Gimnasia has won 15 times.
River also dominates in terms of goals, having scored 109 goals to Gimnasia 69.
The match will be played at theJuan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium
The match between Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata and River Plate will take place at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in the city of La Plata (Argentina). This stadium is where Gimnasia plays its home matches, it was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 24,500 spectators.
Transmission start
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata vs River Plate match, valid for the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.