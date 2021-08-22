Goal and highlights: Wolverhampton 0-1 Tottenham in Premier League 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

11:11 AM3 days ago

11:11 AM3 days ago

Goal and highlights

11:06 AM3 days ago

The match ends!

Despite a good collective performance, Wolverhampton is defeated at home by Tottenham, who won by the minimum difference, after Dele Alli scored from the penalty spot.

After this result, the home team remains without points in the current campaign, while the visitors reached six points.

On the third matchday of the Premier League, Wolves will host Manchester United, and Spurs, Watford.

(Photo: Getty)
11:01 AM3 days ago

90'

Three minutes of stoppage time are added.
10:56 AM3 days ago

89'

Tottenham make their final move: Steven Bergwijn is replaced by Harry Winks.
10:51 AM3 days ago

85'

Tottenham's Pierre Hojbjerg joins the cautioned.
10:46 AM3 days ago

83'

Wolverhampton makes more changes: Rayan Ait and Fabio Silva take the place of Romain Siss and Trincao.
10:41 AM3 days ago

80'

José Sá! The home keeper prevents Spurs' second goal after holding shots from Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane.
10:36 AM3 days ago

73'

Wolverhampton also makes a change: Leander Dendoncker replaces Joao Moutinho.
10:31 AM3 days ago

72'

Tottenham makes another change: Son Heung-Min comes off and Harry Kane comes on.
10:26 AM3 days ago

68'

Tottenham makes its first move: Giovani Lo Celso comes on for Lucas Moura.
10:21 AM3 days ago

64'

Great intensity from both teams in the final minutes; it was back and forth in the penalty areas.
10:16 AM3 days ago

59'

Hugo Lloris! The visiting goalkeeper makes the right save and blocks Adama Traoré's shot with his foot. Wolverhampton let go the most important chance they have ever had.
10:11 AM3 days ago

55'

For a foul on Sergio Reguilón, Raúl Jiménez is the third player of the match to receive a yellow card.
10:06 AM3 days ago

52'

At the moment, the tone of the first game is being repeated in the second: Wolves has the ball and, through long possessions, seeks to generate danger.
10:01 AM3 days ago

The second half begins!

Wolverhampton and Tottenham resume at Molineux.
9:56 AM3 days ago

The first half ends!

With Dele Alli's goal from the penalty, Tottenham is beating Wolverhampton away.
(Photo: Getty)
9:51 AM3 days ago

45'

Five minutes of stoppage time are added.
9:46 AM3 days ago

43'

Oliver Skipp, Tottenham player, also receives a caution card.
9:41 AM3 days ago

38'

Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga, becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
9:36 AM3 days ago

34'

Wolves maintain control of the match, but have yet to generate any play to really trouble visiting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
9:31 AM3 days ago

26'

Almost there! Great collective play by Wolves that ends with Raúl Jiménez's shot that goes just over the Spurs crossbar.
9:26 AM3 days ago

20'

Thus, Dele Alli took the penalty to give Tottenham the lead over Wolverhampton. 
9:21 AM3 days ago

15'

After the visitors' goal, Wolves took possession of the ball and began to worry the opposing defense.
9:16 AM3 days ago

TOTTENHAM GOAL!

Dele Alli correctly takes the spot-kick, and quickly gives Spurs the lead.
9:11 AM3 days ago

7'

Penalty for Tottenham! José Sá comes off badly and brings down Dele Alli inside the area.
9:06 AM3 days ago

4'

The match is stopped due to a clash of heads between Japhet Tanganga and Marcal; it seems that both will be able to continue.
9:01 AM3 days ago

The match begins!

Wolverhampton and Tottenham are already playing their second match of the Premier League season.
8:56 AM3 days ago

Bruno Lage introduces himself to Wolves fans

Similarly, for this match, the Wolverhampton coach spoke about what will be for him his first home game at Molineux: "I was here before, and I felt the environment, now I want to feel the environment as a manager. No doubt, it will be a special day, but the most important thing, is the way we want to play the game, the people at the end will feel how we want to play, this is the most important thing for our first game."
(Photo: Getty)
8:51 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton and Tottenham both out of action

Spurs will be without Joe Rodon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tanguy Ndombele and Cristian Romero for this morning's match, while Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly, who are injured.
8:46 AM3 days ago

Tottenham: substitutes

Pierluigi Gollini; Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Cleso, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Kanes, Bryan Gil y Dane Scarlett.
8:41 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton: substitutes

John Rudy; Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Christian Marques, Morgan Gibbs, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Fabio Silva y Chem Cambell.
8:36 AM3 days ago

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux Stadium

On the other hand, in a press conference, the Tottenham coach acknowledged what this game means, considering that he will face his former team: "So, it will be special, but everything comes to an end and everything has a beginning. We're at Spurs now, and we'll be facing Wolves, and my focus is just (with all my love and respect for the Wolves fan base, players and staff) that we do everything we can to compete well on Sunday. They're a good team, good players, new coach, so it's going to be tough, but we're ready and we want to play."
(Photo: Getty)
8:31 AM3 days ago

Tottenham: confirmed lineup

H. Lloris; S. Reguilón, E. Dier, D. Sánchez, J. Tanganga, D. Alli, P. Hojbjerg, O. Skipp, S. Bergwijn, S. Heung-Min y L. Moura.
8:26 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton: confirmed lineup

J. Sá; M. Kilman, C. Coady, R. Saiss, N. Semedo, R. Neves, J. Moutinho, F. Marcal, F. Trincao, R. Jiménez y A. Traoré.
8:21 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton reconnects with its fans

Ahead of today's game, Conor Coady, one of Wolves' leaders, highlighted the significance that after a season, they will once again have the support of their fans in the stands: "This moment, having our house full again, it's been a long time coming, having Molineux bouncing is everything to us. It hit us hard last season, we have no excuses, but I can't put into words how important our fans are and we miss them more than anything."
(Photo: Getty)
8:16 AM3 days ago

Tune in here Wolverhampton vs Tottenham Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wolverhampton vs Tottenham live match, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:11 AM3 days ago

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Tottenham Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Wolverhampton vs Tottenham live on TV, your options is: NBC Sports and Telemundo.

If you want to directly stream it: NBC App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:06 AM3 days ago

Records between Wolverhampton vs Tottenham

In the history of the Premier League, both teams have faced each other 14 times; so far, there have been three draws, four wins for Wolverhampton and seven for Tottenham.
8:01 AM3 days ago

Tottenham: last lineup

H. Lloris; J. Tanganga, D. Sánchez, E. Dier, S. Reguilón, P. Hojbjerg, O. Skipp, D. Alli, L. Moura, S. Heung-MIn and S. Bergwijn.
7:56 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton: last lineup

J. Sa; R. Saiss, C. Coady, M. Kliman, F. Marcal, J. Moutinho, R. Neves, K. Hoever, A. Traoré, R. Jiménez and F. Trincao.
7:51 AM3 days ago

Referees for the match between Wolverhampton vs Tottenham

The referee for the match will be Stuart Attwell; Dan Cook, first assistant; Marc Perry, second row; Peter Bankes, fourth official; Martin Atkinson, VAR; and James Mainwaring, AVAR.
7:46 AM3 days ago

Tottenham, looking for another win

On the other hand, this game will be the first away game of the competition for the London squad; they are aiming for their second win to move up to the top of the standings.

The previous Sunday, they took advantage of their local condition to have a triumphant debut against Manchester City, the current Premier League champions; they won by the minimum difference with a goal by Son Heung-Min.

(Photo: Getty)
7:41 AM3 days ago

Wolverhampton at home

This weekend, the team now coached by Portuguese Bruno Lage will play their first home game, and will look to take advantage of it to get their first points of the competition.

Last Saturday, they visited the King Power Stadium, where they made their debut in this tournament; the score did not favor them, as they lost (1-0) by the minimum difference against Leicester City.

(Photo: Getty)
7:36 AM3 days ago

Wolves welcomes Spurs led by an old acquaintance

This Sunday morning, in the West Midlands, Wolverhampton and Tottenham will play their second match of the competition, and it will have a special touch due to the return of Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo to Molineux Stadium, who left Wolves to coach Spurs.
7:31 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 Premier League Week 2: Wolverhampton vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo