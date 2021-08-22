Highlights and goals: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:01 AM3 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Southampton and Manchester United on Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end. Thank you for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
10:54 AM3 days ago

90+6' End of match!

The game ends at St Mary's Stadium! 1-1 draw between Southampton and Manchester United. Fair result for what each team did in each half, but the feeling remains that it could have been more for Soton.
10:50 AM3 days ago

90+1' Yellow card

Paul Pogba cautioned for Manchester United.
10:49 AM3 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
10:45 AM3 days ago

86' Substitution in United

Enter Jesse Lingard in place of Nemaja Matic.
10:44 AM3 days ago

85' Last five minutes

The end of the match is near. Southampton got some air and now look closer to a second than United themselves.
10:38 AM3 days ago

79' Substitution in Southampton

Kyle Walker-Pieters replaces Romain Perraud.
10:35 AM3 days ago

76' Yellow card

Harry Maguire is cautioned for United.
10:34 AM3 days ago

76' Substitution in United

Enter Scott McTominay in place of Fred.
10:32 AM3 days ago

74' GREAT SAVE BY DE GEA!

Maguire lost the ball in his own half and the ball fell to Amstrong, who struck the left post and the United goalkeeper prevented Soton's second.
10:28 AM3 days ago

70' Substitution in Southampton

Ibrahima Diallo replaces Moussa Djenepo.
10:27 AM3 days ago

68' Free kick for United

Bruno Fernandes was going down the right flank and was brought down by Djenepo.
10:25 AM3 days ago

65' Great save by McCarthy!

A cross from the right into the box was headed in by Bruno Fernandes, but the Soton goalkeeper's response was even better.
10:23 AM3 days ago

64' United came close!

Good through ball to Paul Pogba, who got into the box and crossed for Mason Greenwood, but the ball went over the goal.
10:18 AM3 days ago

59' Pogba had it!

The Frenchman received the ball and came out in front of three opponents, then crossed his left-footed shot and the ball went just wide of the left post.
10:16 AM3 days ago

59' Substitution in United

Jadon Sancho replaces Anthony Martial.
10:14 AM3 days ago

55' GOOOOAL for United!

It looked like the ball was lost after a cross from the right, but Paul Pogba went to the other side, played to Bruno Fernandes who played the ball back to him, the Frenchman played it into the middle and Mason Greenwood fired home in front of goal to tie the game.
10:12 AM3 days ago

53' Southampton came close

Livramento's shot went wide.
10:10 AM3 days ago

52' Yellow card

Moussa Djenepo is cautioned for Southampton.
10:06 AM3 days ago

47' United came closer

Paul Pogba's shot crashed into Salisu to send the ball to the corner kick.
10:05 AM3 days ago

Substitution at Southampton

Jan Bednarek came on in place of Theo Walcott.
10:03 AM3 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway.
9:48 AM3 days ago

45+2' Halftime

First half ends. Partial victory for Southampton at home over Manchester United thanks to a goal by Che Adams.
9:47 AM3 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:45 AM3 days ago

44' Great save by McCarthy!

Shaw's cross from the left, Nemanja Matic rose and headed down and the Soton goalkeeper caught it without giving a rebound.
9:44 AM3 days ago

42' Dangerous foul for United

Infringement on Grenwood near the area. Opportunity for the away team to wake up.
9:41 AM3 days ago

40' Soton came closer!

Livramento won the duel with Fred on the right flank, sent in the cross and no one was able to get to the ball.
9:35 AM3 days ago

35' United can't find their way

Since conceding the goal, Manchester United has failed to pass firmly into the opposition half.
9:32 AM3 days ago

31' Yellow card

Manchester United's player, Bruno Fernandes, was cautioned for an angry complaint to the referee.
9:31 AM3 days ago

30' GOOOOAL for Soton!

Stephens recovered the ball when the ball arrived for Bruno Fernandes, then Che Adams received the pass and shot against the mark of Fred, who deflected the ball and De Gea could not reach it. 1-0.
9:29 AM3 days ago

28' Southampton came closer

Adam Amstrong's shot went wide.
9:25 AM3 days ago

25' Southampton look to cause discomfort

The home team knows that United are always looking for a way out of possession and dares to press them.
9:23 AM3 days ago

20' The score remains 0-0

The game slowed down a bit. The last moments were more about ball handling on the part of the home team.
9:17 AM3 days ago

15' First quarter

Southampton try to regain possession and try to circulate the ball. Manchester United looks better in the last few minutes.
9:15 AM3 days ago

13' United came close again

A cross from the left was headed in by Pogba, but the ball went over the goal.
9:13 AM3 days ago

12' United came close!

Luke Shaw's shot from the right found its way to Pogba, who controlled and shot, but the ball hit Salisu for a corner kick.
9:09 AM3 days ago

7' Soton was saved!

Center from the right, Maguire took a touch before McCarthy's poor exit, the ball hit the post and then after a header by Martial Salisu saved it on the line.

9:06 AM3 days ago

5' First minutes

Southampton looked better at the start, and insisted a lot on the right side. For now, De Gea responds to all the approaches of the home team.
9:03 AM3 days ago

1' De Gea saves!

James Ward-Prowse take a free kick and the Spanish goalkeeper responds well to send it for a corner kick.
9:01 AM3 days ago

Match starts!

Soton moves the ball and the game against Manchester United is underway!
8:59 AM3 days ago

The teams take the field!

Southampton and Manchester United players take the field.
8:57 AM3 days ago

Alternates - Manchester United

22. Tom Heaton (GK), 08. Juan Mata, 14. Jesse Lingard, 19. Raphaël Varane, 20. Diogo Dalot, 21. Daniel James, 25. Jadon Sancho, 34. Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay.
8:54 AM3 days ago

Start XI - Manchester United

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. David De Gea |
| 29. Wan-Bissaka | 02. Victor Lindelöf | 05. Harry Maguire | 23. Luke Shaw |
| 17. Fred | 31. Nemanja Matic | 
| 11. Mason Greenwood | 18. Bruno Fernandes | 06. Paul Pogba|
| 09. Anthony Martial |

Coach: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

8:49 AM3 days ago

Alternates - Southampton

44. Fraser Forster (GK), 02. Kyle Walker-Peters, 07. Shane Long, 11. Nathan Redmond, 23. Nathan Tella, 24. Mohamed Elyonoussi, 27. Ibrahima Diallo, 35. Jan Bednarek, 43. Yan Valery.
8:47 AM3 days ago

Start XI - Southampton

1-4-4-2
| 01. McCarthy |
| 21. Livramento | 05. Stephens | 22. Salisu | 15. Perraud |
| 32. Theo Walcott | 06. Oriol Romeu | 08. Ward-Prowse | 19. Djenepo |
| 10. Che Adams | 09. Amstrong |

Coach: Ralph Hasenhüttl

8:37 AM3 days ago

Latest history at St Mary's

St Mary's is a venue that suits United well in this new millennium, having lost only two away games to Southampton since 2000. The Saints have not beaten Manchester United at home since the 2003/04 season, specifically since August 31, 2003. Since then, there have been six wins for the Red Devils and four draws.
8:28 AM3 days ago

This is how Manchester United arrived

8:27 AM3 days ago

Fans back to St Mary's

8:10 AM3 days ago

We Start!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Southampton and Manchester United.

2:25 AM3 days ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Manchester United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the Southampton vs Manchester United live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

2:20 AM3 days ago

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Southampton vs Manchester United live on TV

If you want to watch streaming it, your option is: Peacock

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:15 AM3 days ago

What time is the Southampton vs Manchester United match?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Manchester United of August 22, 2021 in several countries:

Argintina: 10:00 hrs. in ESPN
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. in ESPN
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. in ESPN
Chile: 9:00 hrs. in ESPN
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. in ESPN
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. in ESPN
Spain: 15:00 hrs. in DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. in Sky Sports
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. in ESPN
Peru: 8:00 hrs. in ESPN
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. in ESPN

2:10 AM3 days ago

Referee's Team

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant No. 1: Ian Hussin

Assistant No. 2: Richard West.

Fourth official: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

2:05 AM3 days ago

Key player - Manchester United

In the Red Devils, the work of Bruno Fernandes, one of the players with the best level in the previous season, stands out. His talent is a quality that the team must make the most of.
2:00 AM3 days ago

Key player - Southampton

Che Adams, who will be looking to make a comeback in the league like last season, when he scored nine goals, is a standout for The Saints.
1:55 AM3 days ago

History between Southampton and Manchester United

In total, these two teams have met 129 times. The numbers are in favor of Manchester United, who have won 67 meetings, while Southampton have won 27, leaving a balance of 35 draws.
1:50 AM3 days ago

Manchester United wants to repeat what it did on debut

The Red Devils come into this game highly motivated after their 5-1 thrashing of Leeds on the opening day, and will be looking to build on that win by taking all three points away from home to keep them in the top half of the table.
1:45 AM3 days ago

Southampton to get back on track

It was not the best start for The Saints, who lost 3-1 to Everton in the first matchday. The team coached by Austrian Ralph Hasenhüttl has another tough test, facing one of the Big Six, but the optimism in the squad is high and they are confident of getting a good result.
1:40 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at the St Mary Stadium

The match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at St Mary's Stadium, located in the city of Southampton, in the south of England. This venue, which was inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for approximately 32,700 people.
1:35 AM3 days ago

Welcome

Hello! Welcome to the coverage of the Southampton vs Manchester United match, corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo