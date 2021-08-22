Highlights and goals: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+6' End of match!
90+1' Yellow card
90' Additional time
86' Substitution in United
85' Last five minutes
79' Substitution in Southampton
76' Yellow card
76' Substitution in United
74' GREAT SAVE BY DE GEA!
70' Substitution in Southampton
68' Free kick for United
65' Great save by McCarthy!
64' United came close!
59' Pogba had it!
59' Substitution in United
55' GOOOOAL for United!
53' Southampton came close
52' Yellow card
47' United came closer
Substitution at Southampton
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
44' Great save by McCarthy!
42' Dangerous foul for United
40' Soton came closer!
35' United can't find their way
31' Yellow card
30' GOOOOAL for Soton!
28' Southampton came closer
25' Southampton look to cause discomfort
20' The score remains 0-0
15' First quarter
13' United came close again
12' United came close!
7' Soton was saved!
Center from the right, Maguire took a touch before McCarthy's poor exit, the ball hit the post and then after a header by Martial Salisu saved it on the line.
5' First minutes
1' De Gea saves!
Match starts!
The teams take the field!
Alternates - Manchester United
Start XI - Manchester United
Coach: Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Alternates - Southampton
Start XI - Southampton
Coach: Ralph Hasenhüttl
Latest history at St Mary's
This is how Manchester United arrived
¡Buenas tardes, muchachos!
¡Buenas tardes, muchachos!
Fans back to St Mary's
Fans back to St Mary's
We Start!
We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Southampton and Manchester United.
Tune in here Southampton vs Manchester United Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the Southampton vs Manchester United live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Referee's Team
Assistant No. 1: Ian Hussin
Assistant No. 2: Richard West.
Fourth official: Jarred Gillett
VAR: Andre Marriner
Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.
Key player - Manchester United
Key player - Southampton
History between Southampton and Manchester United
Manchester United wants to repeat what it did on debut
Southampton to get back on track
The match will be played at the St Mary Stadium
Welcome
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.