Highlights and goals: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

90+3' End of game

Game over at the Emirates Stadium, CHELSEA WON! Victory for the Blues with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.
90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
90' Substitution in Chelsea

Timo Werner replaces Kai Havertz.
86' LENO SAVES!

Lukaku set up Havertz, who finished, but Leno prevented the third goal.
82' Substitution in Chelsea

Enter Hakim Ziyech in place of Mason Mount.
79' Substitution in Arsenal

Folarin Balogun replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
77' LENO AND CROSSBAR! ARSENAL SAVED!

A cross from the right was headed by Lukaku, but Leno's reaction was phenomenal and he managed to deflect the ball onto the crossbar with his hand.
74' Reece James was treated on the field

The Chelsea player received a blow and had to be treated on the pitch for a couple of minutes. However, he has fortunately recovered.
70' Chelsea came closer

Reece James' shot deflected off an opponent. Corner kick for Chelsea.
66' Arsenal substitution

Enter Nuno Tavares in place of Kieran Tierney, who leaves the game due to injury.
63' Arsenal came close

Aubameyang's shot was headed into the hands of Mendy.
61' Arsenal substitution

Entra Pierre-Emerick Aybameyang en lugar de Bukayo Saka.
60' Holding missed it!

A cross from the left, it was brought down in the area and Holding's second header was just wide of the left post.
57' Chelsea came closer

Reece James received the ball down the right, played to Lukaku, who pivoted for Mason Mount, who ended up shooting wide.
52' GREAT SAVE FROM MENDY!

Saka shot from just outside the box, the ball deflected off someone and the Chelsea goalkeeper handled to send the ball for a corner.
50' Arsenal come out very determined

The home team is looking for the discount by all means. There is more aggressiveness from Arteta's team.
Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway.
Match statics

45+2' End of first half

The first half ends at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea wins convincingly 2-0 over Arsenal with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.
45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
45' Yellow card

Rob Holding cautioned at Arsenal.
39' Chelsea had it!

Mason Mount broke down the left flank, put in the cross, Kai Havertz tried to head it and deflected it but it ended up being kicked out to Lukaku, who was already waiting behind him.
35' GOOOOAL for Chelsea

Reece James received Mount's pass in the right side of the box and fired a powerful cross-shot to make it 2-0.
34' Yellow card

Pablo Marí cautioned for Arsenal.
31' Chelsea approached!

Mason Mount's ball into the box and calmly into Leno's hands.
30' Half an hour into the game

The score is still in favor of Chelsea by the minimum. The Blues try to control the game by keeping possession of the ball.
29' Sambi tried

The Arsenal midfielder's shot went wide. The home team finally managed to shake things up a bit.
26' Arsenal fail to break Chelsea down

The Gunners are unable to find the way to the equalizer. There is more feeling that Chelsea's second goal could come.
21' Lukaku tried!

The ball was left in the box after a cross, Lukaku appeared to head the ball, but it went over the goal.
20' Chelsea keep looking!

The goal gave Chelsea, who had started the game a bit more conservative, a lot more encouragement.
15' GOOOOOAL for Chelsea!

WHO ELSE BUT HIM? ROMELU LUKAKU! The Belgian popped up to receive a cross from Reece James and 15 minutes was enough for his first goal on his return to the Premier League!
9' Arsenal unsettle Chelsea

The home team looks for play on the flanks. The one they have tried to use the most is the left. Chelsea's defense is responding well for now.
4' Play had been stopped

Granit Xhaka was hit by a ball that left him lying on the ground for a while, but he recovered after being treated by doctors.
2' Arsenal approached

Smith Rowe's shot was calmly caught by Mendy.
Match starts!

The match between Arsenal and Chelsea is already underway!
Teams to the field!

Arsenal and Chelsea players take the field at the Emirates Stadium.
Substitutes - Chelsea

01. Kepa (GK), 06. Thiago Silva, 07. N'Golo Kanté, 11. Timo Werner, 15. Trevoh Chalobah, 15. Kurt Zouma, 20. Callum Hudson Odoi, 21. Ben Chilwell, 22. Hakim Ziyech.
Start XI - Chelsea

1-3-4-2-1
| 16. Edouard Mendy |
| 28. César Azpilicueta | 04. Andreas Christensen | 02. Antonio Rüdiger |
| 24. Reece James | 05. Jorginho | 08. Mateo Kovacic | 03. Marcos Alonso |
| 19. Mason Mount | 29. Kai Havertz |
| 09. Romelu Lukaku  |

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Substitutes - Arsenal

32. Aaron Ramsdale (GK), 14. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, 15. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 20. Nuno Tavares, 21. Calum Chambers, 24. Reiss Nelson, 25. Mohamed Elneny, 26. Folarin Balogun, 31. Sead Kolasinac.
Start XI - Arsenal

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Bernd Leno |
| 17. Cédric Soares | 16. Rob Holding | 22. Pablo Marí | 03. Kieran Tierney |
| 23. Albert Lokonga | 34. Granit Xhaka |
| 19. Nicolas Pépé | 10. Emile Smith | 07. Bukayo Saka |
| 35. Gabriel Martinelli  |

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Recent history at the Emirates

In the last five games, Arsenal have managed to keep Chelsea at bay. Three wins, one draw and only one defeat have come at the Emirates Stadium.

2020-21: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

2019-20: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

2018-19: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

2017-18: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

2016-17: Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Emirates ready to welcome the 'Gunners' fans

10:41 AM3 days ago

We start!

We're ready to bring you the action from this, one of London's derbies, Arsenal vs Chelsea in few minutes!
Referee's Team

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant No. 1: Constantine Hatzidakis

Assistant No. 2: y Neil Davies

Fourth official: David Coote

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Key player - Chelsea

In the blues, the work of Marcos Alonso stands out. The defender is important in the game in both areas, showing personality and proving to be very useful.... He even scored in the first matchday
Key player - Arsenal

In the Gunners, the presence of Granit Xhaka stands out, a player with many qualities who can lend a hand in the midfield of the team.
History between Arsenal and Chelsea

This match will be special, as it will be the 200th duel between these two teams. The numbers favor the Gunners, who have won 78 games to date, while the Blues have won 63, leaving a balance of 58 draws.
Chelsea on course for favoritism

Chelsea comes into this match with a lot of motivation, as they opened their home season with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. After winning the Champions League and the European Super Cup, Tomas Tuchel's team is starting to look like a title contender.
Arsenal, a team that needs to pick itself up

It has not been the best of days for Mikel Arteta's team. Their debut against Brentford left much to be desired, so now against one of the greats they will have the great obligation to win. Criticism towards the Spanish coach does not cease, but this is an unbeatable opportunity to regain confidence.
The match will be played at Emirates

The match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in the Holloway neighborhood in the city of London, England and has a capacity of 60,000 people.

