Highlights and goals: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22

Highlights
90+3' End of game
90' Additional time
90' Substitution in Chelsea
86' LENO SAVES!
82' Substitution in Chelsea
79' Substitution in Arsenal
77' LENO AND CROSSBAR! ARSENAL SAVED!
74' Reece James was treated on the field
70' Chelsea came closer
66' Arsenal substitution
63' Arsenal came close
61' Arsenal substitution
60' Holding missed it!
57' Chelsea came closer
52' GREAT SAVE FROM MENDY!
50' Arsenal come out very determined
Second half begins
45+2' End of first half
45' Additional time
45' Yellow card
39' Chelsea had it!
35' GOOOOAL for Chelsea
34' Yellow card
31' Chelsea approached!
30' Half an hour into the game
29' Sambi tried
26' Arsenal fail to break Chelsea down
21' Lukaku tried!
20' Chelsea keep looking!
15' GOOOOOAL for Chelsea!
9' Arsenal unsettle Chelsea
4' Play had been stopped
2' Arsenal approached
Match starts!
Teams to the field!
Substitutes - Chelsea
Start XI - Chelsea
Coach: Thomas Tuchel
Substitutes - Arsenal
Start XI - Arsenal
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Recent history at the Emirates
2020-21: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
2019-20: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
2018-19: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea
2017-18: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
2016-17: Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea
Emirates ready to welcome the 'Gunners' fans
📍 Emirates Stadium
📍 Emirates Stadium
We start!
Referee's Team
Assistant No. 1: Constantine Hatzidakis
Assistant No. 2: y Neil Davies
Fourth official: David Coote
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
Key player - Chelsea
Key player - Arsenal
History between Arsenal and Chelsea
Chelsea on course for favoritism
Arsenal, a team that needs to pick itself up
The match will be played at Emirates
The match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in the Holloway neighborhood in the city of London, England and has a capacity of 60,000 people.
