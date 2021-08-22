Goals and Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Venezia in Serie A 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Insigne goal
⏱ 62’ | GGOOOOOOOLLLLL ⚽️
¡El capitán, @Lor_Insigne, nos pone en ventaja! 🎯 #NapoliVenezia 1-0
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
pic.twitter.com/FNpEfr2My5 — Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) August 22, 2021
Game over
Kickoff
Beautiful view
Iván Ramiro Córdoba at the helm of Venezia
In just three months of management, he achieved the club's first objective, which was to reach the first division. The other points stand out in strengthening youth categories or giving visibility to the international field in order to sell players and generate income by this method. Joe Tacopina, owner of Venezia believes that former players have the can make the club more recognized. In 2016 he hired Filippo Inzaghi as coach.
Chucky appears in the call for applications
Luciano Spalleti recently arrived at the Napoli bench and recognized the quality of the Mexican. He has positioned him as one of the Italian league's benchmarks, recalling the match against Inter Milan, where the Mexican prevented Inter from qualifying for the Champions League.
Venezia key player
Napoli key player
Venezia
The 'Lagunari' start with three away league games due to the modernization of their stadium and will be hoping to avoid the dreadful start of their last campaign in SA in the 2001/02 season, when they lost seven of their first eight games on rival soil .
Napoli
Expectations for a multi-goal game here at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona are high, as Napoli scored more than 50 home goals at SA level for the first time last season and have also won 16 of their last 18 home league games against newly promoted sides in SA . They scored at least three goals in ten of those matches (55.56%).
San Paolo Stadium
It has a capacity of 54,726 spectators, making it the fourth largest stadium in Italy, after the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, the Olympic Stadium in Rome and the San Nicola stadium.
Its original name was Stadio del Sole and it was later renamed Stadio San Paolo. On November 25, 2020, after Diego Maradona's death, the mayor of Naples announced that he would rename the stadium in his honor, due to his successful time with Napoli.