Goals and Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Venezia in Serie A 2021
IMAGE: VAVEL

5:29 PM2 days ago

Highlights

4:48 PM2 days ago

Insigne goal

4:41 PM2 days ago

Game over

Napoli win with a man down in their first game of the season
4:38 PM2 days ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added
4:33 PM2 days ago

86'

Change Napoli. Andrea Petagna comes on, Lorenzo Insigne comes off.
4:25 PM2 days ago

75'

Tanner Tessmann is cautioned
4:24 PM2 days ago

74'

Change of Venezia. Daan Heymans and Don Peretz are replaced by Jacopo Dezi and Nicolas Galazzi.
4:22 PM2 days ago

73'

GOAL. Napoli scores the second of the night through Elif Elmas, Lozano gets the assist in his first minute on the pitch.
4:20 PM3 days ago

72'

Double change for Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano and Hirving Lozano come on, Matteo Politano and Fabián Ruiz Peña come off.
4:19 PM3 days ago

67'

Peretz had the clearest chance for the visiting squad but the ball hit the post
4:14 PM3 days ago

63'

Double change for Venezia. Arnor Sigurosson and Tanner Tessmann enter, Luca Fiordilino and Francesco Di Mariano come off.
4:11 PM3 days ago

62'

GOAL. Inisgne does not miss twice, 'Il capitano' scores the first for the home side this season.
4:10 PM3 days ago

61'

Peretz commits a foul to give Napoli a penalty kick
4:10 PM3 days ago

57'

He missed it! Lorenzo Insigne misses the penalty against Maenpaa and continues the 0-0 draw
4:05 PM3 days ago

55'

Penalty for Napoli for Caldara's handball. Yellow for Ruiz Peña
3:58 PM3 days ago

51'

Change by Venezia. Michael Svoboda goes in, Tyronne Ebuehi goes up.
3:57 PM3 days ago

50'

Francesco Forte takes the yellow card
3:52 PM3 days ago

45'

Second half kicks off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
3:35 PM3 days ago

Half time

The scoreboard remains unchanged at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Napoli and Venezia played to a goalless draw
3:34 PM3 days ago

45'+1'

Tyronne Ebuehi is cautioned.
3:32 PM3 days ago

44'

Close! Heymans crosses but Johnsen fails to close and the chance is lost for Venezia.
3:26 PM3 days ago

37'

Daan Heymans is cautioned for a foul on Insigne. Free kick for Napoli
3:19 PM3 days ago

30'

Preventive cardboard for Mattia Caldara
3:12 PM3 days ago

23'

Victor Osihmen gets the red card
3:02 PM3 days ago

15'

Oshimen shoots for the third time in search of Venezia's goal after a defensive lapses.
3:00 PM3 days ago

12'

Yellow card for Luca Fiordilino for inopportune sweeping and save ball for Napoli
2:56 PM3 days ago

Kickoff

Serie A returns as Napoli hosts Venezia on its return to the top flight after 19 years
2:33 PM3 days ago

Stay here!

Stay tuned, we will soon start with the direct narration of this match.
2:32 PM3 days ago

Beautiful view

This is what the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium looks like as Napoli and newly promoted Venezia await the opening whistle.
2:20 PM3 days ago

Napoli bench

Kevin Malcuit

Juan Jesus

 Elif Elmas
Hirving Lozano
Davide Marfella
Amir Rrahmani
Luca Palmiero
David Ospina
Adam Ounas
Andrea Petagna 
Alessandro Zanoli
Gianluca Gaetano

2:14 PM3 days ago

Venecia Starting lineup

N. Maenpaa, C.Molinaro, P.Ceccaroni, M.Caldara, T.Ebuehi, D.Heymans, D.Peretz, A.Diordilino. D.Johnsen, F.Forte, F, Di Mariano
2:09 PM3 days ago

Iván Ramiro Córdoba at the helm of Venezia

With a great preparation and business vision, he obtained the qualities that led him to Venezia to become the general manager of the sports area and partner. "Seriousness and coherence, the reasons why I chose Venezia F.C.", the Colombian assured on the club's official website. 

In just three months of management, he achieved the club's first objective, which was to reach the first division. The other points stand out in strengthening youth categories or giving visibility to the international field in order to sell players and generate income by this method. Joe Tacopina, owner of Venezia believes that former players have the can make the club more recognized. In 2016 he hired Filippo Inzaghi as coach.

2:04 PM3 days ago

Napoli starting lineup

1Meret
22 Di Lorenzo
44 Manolas
26 Koulibaly
6 Mario Rui
8 Fabián
68 Lobotka
20 Zielinski
21 Politano
9 Osimhen
24 Insigne
1:59 PM3 days ago

Chucky appears in the call for applications

Chucky suffered an injury to his left eye and neck on July 10 in the debut of the Mexican national team in the Gold Cup, from which he has recovered and is ready to make his debut with the Neapolitan team.

Luciano Spalleti recently arrived at the Napoli bench and recognized the quality of the Mexican. He has positioned him as one of the Italian league's benchmarks, recalling the match against Inter Milan, where the Mexican prevented Inter from qualifying for the Champions League.

1:54 PM3 days ago

1:49 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Napoli vs Venezia Live Score

 Do not miss a detail of the match Napoli vs Venezia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:44 PM3 days ago

How to watch Napoli vs Venezia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Napoli vs Venezia live on TV, your options is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:39 PM3 days ago

What time is Napoli vs Venezia match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Venezia of 22 th August 2021}} in several countries:

USA:14 :45 PM 
Spain: 18:45 PM 
Mexico: 13:40 PM in ESPN

1:34 PM3 days ago

Venezia key player

Venice's top scorer in the league last season was Francesco Forte with 14 goals, and he also scored his team's last goal in seven of the 12 Serie B matches in which he was on target for his opponents.
1:29 PM3 days ago

Napoli key player

Lorenzo Insigne finished last season with 19 goals, his best-ever tally in a Serie A campaign, and nine of those goals were the first of the match.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Venezia

Venezia recorded 11 away draws in Serie B last season. Returning to the top level of Italian soccer after 19 years following their Serie B promotion playoff triumph, Venezia have brought in some interesting players, including Mattia Caldara from AC Milan, as they look to maintain their status for the third time in the last 50 years.

The 'Lagunari' start with three away league games due to the modernization of their stadium and will be hoping to avoid the dreadful start of their last campaign in SA in the 2001/02 season, when they lost seven of their first eight games on rival soil .

1:19 PM3 days ago

Napoli

 Napoli failed to finish in the top four for the second straight season last season and are still unsure whether their key player, Lorenzo Insigne, will play for the club for a tenth consecutive season. A top-four result remains the priority for new coach Luciano Spalletti, and Napoli are heavy favorites to start the season on the right foot -- that's on top of their unbeaten opening day record from 2015 onwards.

 Expectations for a multi-goal game here at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona are high, as Napoli scored more than 50 home goals at SA level for the first time last season and have also won 16 of their last 18 home league games against newly promoted sides in SA . They scored at least three goals in ten of those matches (55.56%).

1:14 PM3 days ago

San Paolo Stadium

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (in Italian, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona) or San Paolo is a multipurpose stadium (mainly dedicated to soccer) located in the Fuorigrotta district, in the city of Naples, capital of Campania, Italy. It is the main multi-sports facility in the city, equipped with multi-purpose gymnasiums and martial arts facilities, an athletics track and a basketball court. It is the regular home of S.S.C. Napoli.

It has a capacity of 54,726 spectators, making it the fourth largest stadium in Italy, after the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, the Olympic Stadium in Rome and the San Nicola stadium.

Its original name was Stadio del Sole and it was later renamed Stadio San Paolo. On November 25, 2020, after Diego Maradona's death, the mayor of Naples announced that he would rename the stadium in his honor, due to his successful time with Napoli.

1:09 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Serie A match: Napoli vs Venezia Live Updates!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
