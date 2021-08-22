Goals and Highlights: West Ham 4-1 Leicester City in Premier League
Picture: VAVEL

5:29 PMa day ago

Highlights

5:03 PMa day ago

5:02 PMa day ago

FINAL SCORE

Great triumph of the Hammers.
4:56 PMa day ago

90'+3'

The match ends in London:

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City.

4:54 PMa day ago

90'+1'

Offside West Ham.
4:53 PMa day ago

90'

Foul. Free kick for West Ham.
4:52 PMa day ago

88'

West Ham change

Andriy Yarmolenko enters replacing Michail Antonio.

Enter Mark Noble replacing Said Benrahma.

4:50 PMa day ago

86'

Foul. Free kick for Leicester.
4:47 PMa day ago

84' GOAL

Goal! West Ham

Michail Antonio right footed shot from the centre of the box.

4:45 PMa day ago

81'

Change Leicester City

Boubakary Soumaré enters replacing James Maddison.

Kelechi Iheanacho enters replacing Jamie Vardy.

4:42 PMa day ago

80' GOAL

Goal! West Ham 

Michail Antonio right footed shot from the centre of the box.

4:41 PMa day ago

78'

Foul. Free kick for Leicester.
4:40 PMa day ago

77'

Corner kick for West Ham.
4:39 PMa day ago

76'

Attempt missed. Craig Dawson header from the centre of the box following a corner.
4:38 PMa day ago

75'

Attempt missed by Craig Dawson.
4:36 PMa day ago

75'

Corner kick for West Ham.
4:35 PMa day ago

71'

Yellow card for Ricardo Pereira.
4:33 PMa day ago

69' GOAL

Goal Leicester

Youri Tielemans right footed shot from the centre of the box.

4:31 PMa day ago

67'

Attempt missed by Craig Dawson.
4:30 PMa day ago

66'

Corner kick for West Ham
4:29 PMa day ago

64'

Change Leicester City

Enter Patson Daka replacing Harvey Barnes.

4:28 PMa day ago

64'

Offside West Ham
4:27 PMa day ago

63'

Aaron Cresswell's shot goes too high.
4:26 PMa day ago

63'

Corner kick for West Ham
4:25 PMa day ago

63'

Michail Antonio's shot from outside the area.
4:23 PMa day ago

61'

Corner kick for West Ham.
4:21 PM2 days ago

58'

Attempt blocked from James Maddison.
4:19 PM2 days ago

56' GOAL

Goal West Ham

Saïd Benrahma right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

4:17 PM2 days ago

53'

Foul. Free kick for Leicester.
4:15 PM2 days ago

52'

Michail Antonio heads in from very close to the goal and Schmeichel saves.
4:14 PM2 days ago

51'

The ball that goes, corner kick for West Ham.
4:12 PM2 days ago

49'

Attempt missed by Tomas Soucek.
4:11 PM2 days ago

47'

West Ham starts with intensity this second half.
4:06 PM2 days ago

Second half

Second half begins at London Stadium.
3:55 PM2 days ago

HALFTIME

HALF-TIME West Ham 1-0 Leicester City

Pablo Fornals' well taken goal separates the two sides. Leicester are down to 10 men after Ayoze Perez saw red for his challenge on Fornals.

3:52 PM2 days ago

45'+4'

The First Half ends.
3:50 PM2 days ago

45'+3'

Free kick for Leicester.
3:50 PM2 days ago

45'+2'

Corner kick for West Ham
3:47 PM2 days ago

45'

Time served on the field of the London stadium. Four minutes are added.
3:43 PM2 days ago

40'

Red card for Ayoze Pérez after checking in the VAR.
3:42 PM2 days ago

39'

VAR Review: Possible Red Card.
3:39 PM2 days ago

35'

Attempt missed by Craig Dawson.
3:36 PM2 days ago

34'

Corner kick for West Ham.
3:35 PM2 days ago

33'

Attempt missed by Ayoze Pérez.
3:33 PM2 days ago

30'

Attempt missed by Ricardo Pereira.
3:32 PM2 days ago

29'

Header missed by Tomas Soucek.
3:29 PM2 days ago

26' GOAL

Goal West Ham

Pablo Fornals left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

3:28 PM2 days ago

24'

Attempt blocked by Tomás Soucek.
3:26 PM2 days ago

24'

Foul. Free kick for West Ham.
3:25 PM2 days ago

22'

22 minutes now and the Goal does not come.
3:23 PM2 days ago

20'

Foul. Free kick for Leicester.
3:22 PM2 days ago

19'

Corner kick for West Ham
3:18 PM2 days ago

16'

Attempt missed by Michail Antonio
3:17 PM2 days ago

14'

Attempt missed by Declan Rice
3:16 PM2 days ago

13'

Foul. Free kick for West Ham
3:14 PM2 days ago

10'

Free kick for Leicester.
3:12 PM2 days ago

8'

Aaron Cresswell goes down after colliding with Ricardo Pereira.
3:09 PM2 days ago

7'

Antonio's shot at Schmeichel's goal.
3:07 PM2 days ago

3'

Both teams try to get the ball and impose their style of play
3:01 PM2 days ago

Kick off

The referee whistles and we go with the first half.

West Ham vs Leicester City.

2:43 PM2 days ago

Time to warm-up

The emotion is present in the stadium. The players go out for warm-up drills again with the supporters from the stands.
2:35 PM2 days ago

Beautiful London Stadium

Spectacular the London Stadium, which hosted the Olympic Games in 2012, for this match. The field is in optimal condition and the fans will be present with all the safety and hygiene measures.
2:27 PM2 days ago

Lineup Leicester City

This is the starting eleven that Brendan Rodgers sends to the field of the London Stadium:
2:23 PM2 days ago

Lineup West Ham

This is the starting eleven that David Moyes sends to the field of play:
2:14 PM2 days ago

Leicester City News

Leicester City has established itself as a careful rival in the Premier League by being the protagonist, so in this new season the objective will be to stay in the top positions and fight for European competitions, but they know that each duel will be vital for that objective in the most complicated league in Europe.

Last week they had a great debut when they welcomed the Wolves, in a close duel that they managed to liquidate with a solitary score by Jamie Vardy.

2:10 PM2 days ago

West Ham News

West Ham is very optimistic for tonight's match, after taking a 4-2 away win at St. James' Park against Newcastle United, with goals from Soucek, Cresswell, Antonio and Benrahma.

The team is in the fourth position of the table and now in its stadium it will seek to obtain the victory.

2:05 PM2 days ago

Get Started!

Everything ready for the closing of day two of the Premier League, live from the London Stadium we will experience this great match, then West Ham vs Leicester City.
6:52 PM2 days ago

6:42 PM2 days ago

6:37 PM2 days ago

Latest games between West Ham vs Leicester City

The two rivals have met before at the London Stadium, with a balance of eight wins, four losses and two draws for West Ham. The last time both teams played in this competition was in April 2021 and the match ended with a 3-2 scoreline in favor of West Ham.
6:32 PM2 days ago

Key player of Leicester City

A Leicester City Champion survivor in 2015-16 and top scorer in 2019-20, Jamie Vardy is a key player in Brendan Rodgers' scheme. A great center forward, very versatile, capable of playing multiple roles on the offensive front. Very fast, feat that makes him particularly effective on reboots, he is often praised for his spirit of sacrifice and strength of character. Equipped with an excellent sense of position, he is also adept as an assistant.
6:27 PM2 days ago

Key player of West Ham

The Algerian Said Benrahma is a player with a tremendous offensive impact, capable of being the brain that creates the game and makes the last pass. But the greatest characteristic of him is the dominance of the ball and the overflow. He is a very technical player who loves to touch the ball. But not in the sense of retaining possession, but always offensively. He asks for the ball a lot, but always facing and looking for that dribble that breaks lines in the rival team.
6:22 PM2 days ago

Probable lineups of West Ham vs Leicester City

West Ham:

L. Fabiański; A. Cresswell, A. Ogbonna, C. Dawson, V. Coufal; T. Souček, D. Rice, Pablo Fornals, S. Benrahma, J. Bowen; M. Antonio.

Coach: David Moyes.

 

Leicester City:

K. Schmeichel; Ricardo, D. Amartey, C. Söyüncü, L. Thomas; Y. Tielemans, O. Ndidi; A. Pérez, H. Barnes; J. Maddison, J. Vardy.

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

6:17 PM2 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this West Ham vs Leicester City will be Michael Oliver; Stuart Burt, first row; Simon Bennett; second row; Graham Scott, fourth assistant.
6:12 PM2 days ago

The Foxes arrive motivated

For its part, Leicester City, a squad led by Brendan Rodgers, also started the season with a win by the smallest difference against Raúl Jiménez's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the Goal of Vardy it was enough to win in his stadium. The team is ranked ninth in the general table with three points.

6:07 PM2 days ago

The Hammers for their second win

Last week, at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League, David Moyes' Hammers surprised by beating Newcastle United on the road with a resounding 4-2.
The team is undefeated, in eighth place in the general table with three units. And he will seek to take the triumph is his presentation at home.
6:02 PM2 days ago

Leicester City

After its foundation they received the nickname of Fossils, since the first name of the team was Leicester Fosse. After moving to Filbert Street and swapping the Fosse for the City, they became known for a few years as Filberts.
Their current nickname, Foxes, is inspired by the fox hunting tradition of the Leicestershire area and, of course, by the adoption of a new emblem for the club. The rather simple fox design first appeared on Leicester City jerseys in the 1948-49 season.
5:57 PM2 days ago

West Ham United

The club was founded in 1895 and did so under the name Thames Ironworks FC, as the idea came from the owner of the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company. Around 1900 it would adopt the current name of West Ham United. His industrial roots led him to adopt the nicknames of Irons or Hammers, by which they are universally known.
5:52 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the London Stadium

The West Ham vs Leicester City match will be played at the London Stadium, in London, UK, with a capacity of 60,000 people.
5:47 PM2 days ago

