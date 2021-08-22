Goals and Highlights: West Ham 4-1 Leicester City in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
FINAL SCORE
West Ham 4-1 Leicester City.
Andriy Yarmolenko enters replacing Michail Antonio.
Enter Mark Noble replacing Said Benrahma.
84' GOAL
Michail Antonio right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Boubakary Soumaré enters replacing James Maddison.
Kelechi Iheanacho enters replacing Jamie Vardy.
80' GOAL
Michail Antonio right footed shot from the centre of the box.
69' GOAL
Youri Tielemans right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Enter Patson Daka replacing Harvey Barnes.
56' GOAL
Saïd Benrahma right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Second half
HALFTIME
Pablo Fornals' well taken goal separates the two sides. Leicester are down to 10 men after Ayoze Perez saw red for his challenge on Fornals.
26' GOAL
Pablo Fornals left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick off
West Ham vs Leicester City.
Time to warm-up
Beautiful London Stadium
Lineup Leicester City
Lineup West Ham
Leicester City News
Last week they had a great debut when they welcomed the Wolves, in a close duel that they managed to liquidate with a solitary score by Jamie Vardy.
West Ham News
The team is in the fourth position of the table and now in its stadium it will seek to obtain the victory.
Get Started!
Tune in here West Ham vs Leicester City Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Let's have fun together!
Latest games between West Ham vs Leicester City
Key player of Leicester City
Key player of West Ham
Probable lineups of West Ham vs Leicester City
L. Fabiański; A. Cresswell, A. Ogbonna, C. Dawson, V. Coufal; T. Souček, D. Rice, Pablo Fornals, S. Benrahma, J. Bowen; M. Antonio.
Coach: David Moyes.
Leicester City:
K. Schmeichel; Ricardo, D. Amartey, C. Söyüncü, L. Thomas; Y. Tielemans, O. Ndidi; A. Pérez, H. Barnes; J. Maddison, J. Vardy.
Coach: Brendan Rodgers.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The Foxes arrive motivated
With the Goal of Vardy it was enough to win in his stadium. The team is ranked ninth in the general table with three points.
The Hammers for their second win
The team is undefeated, in eighth place in the general table with three units. And he will seek to take the triumph is his presentation at home.
Leicester City
Their current nickname, Foxes, is inspired by the fox hunting tradition of the Leicestershire area and, of course, by the adoption of a new emblem for the club. The rather simple fox design first appeared on Leicester City jerseys in the 1948-49 season.
West Ham United
The match will be played at the London Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League 2021-22: West Ham vs Leicester City Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.