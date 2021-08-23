Goals and Highlights: Ferencvaros 2-3 in Playoffs Champions League Match 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
At the beginning, it seemed that the match would be a straightforward one for the Young Boys team, however, the locals would take the lead in the match and would consolidate it at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Swiss team scored the winning goal to seal their passage to the group stage of the Champions League.
92' | ¡GOOOOOOL de Young Boys! ¡Felix Mambimbi define todo!
🇭🇺 @Fradi_HU 2-3 @BSC_YB 🇨🇭 (Global: 4-6)
It's over!
Final Score: 2-3 (4-6)
That's how the lead goal was scored!
¡Gol de Young Boys! ⚽
Gran desborde de Elia y saca una diagonal que Fassnacht no perdona 🎯
🇭🇺 @Fradi_HU 2-2 @BSC_YB 🇨🇭(Global: 4-5)
The second half begins!
End of the first half!
Current score: 2-1
That's how we scored the tying goal on aggregate!
¡Gol del Ferencvaros! ⚽
Tiro de esquina que Ryan Mmaee mandó al fondo de las redes🔥
🇭🇺 @Fradi_HU 2-1 @BSC_YB 🇨🇭(Global: 4-4)
Admonishment!
This is how the second goal was scored
¡Gol del Ferencvaros! ⚽
Error del arquero visitante y Wingo aprovecha para empatar el juego🔥
🇭🇺 @Fradi_HU 1-1 @BSC_YB 🇨🇭(Global: 3-4)
HOW THE GOAL WAS SCORED
¡Gooool de Young Boys! ⚽
Cedric Zesiger se elevó para abrir el marcador en Hungría 👀
🇭🇺 @Fradi_HU 🆚 @BSC_YB 🇨🇭(Global: 2-4)
THE MATCH STARTS!
IN MOMENTS WE BEGIN!
A huge difference!
Warm up!
THE RIVAL TO BEAT!
THEY ARE ALREADY IN THE STADIUM!
THE FERENCVAROS STARTING ELEVEN!
THE YOUNG BOY'S STARTING ELEVEN!
They already know the playing field!
THE WAIT IS OVER!
They have half a step in the Champions League
The Hungarian team will be looking to come from behind
