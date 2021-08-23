Goal and highlights: Getafe 0-1 Sevilla in LaLiga 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:28 PMa day ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
9:27 PMa day ago

Goals and highlights

4:02 PM2 days ago

The match ends!

With a last minute goal by Erik Lamela, Sevilla defeats Getafe in the second round of LaLiga, 2021-2022 edition.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
3:57 PM2 days ago

SEVILLA GOAL!

Erik Lamela takes advantage of a rebound inside the box to push the ball into the net and put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
3:50 PM2 days ago

87'

Getafe makes its last changes: David Timor and José Juan Macías come in for Damián Suárez and Carlos Aleña.
3:48 PM2 days ago

86'

Fernando Reges cuts off an attack by Getafe, for which he receives a yellow card.
3:44 PM2 days ago

81'

It doesn't count! Sevilla's goal is disallowed for offside by Youssef En-Nesyri, who had scored with a lobbed shot.
3:36 PM2 days ago

75'

Last change for Sevilla: Karim Rekik comes in for Marcos Acuña.
3:36 PM2 days ago

74'

Getafe makes its fourth change: Juan Iglesias replaces Sandro Ramírez.
3:35 PM2 days ago

71'

Close! On two occasions, David Soria saved Getafe after blocking shots from Diego Carlos and Oussama Idrissi.
3:35 PM2 days ago

69'

Getafe's Damián Suarez also receives a yellow card.
3:30 PM2 days ago

67'

Sevilla also made changes: Rafa Mir and Oyssama Idrissi replaced Joan Jordán and Oscar Rodríguez.
3:22 PM2 days ago

57'

New change for Getafe: Jaime Mata replaces Enes Unal.
3:09 PM2 days ago

47'

Likewise, Getafe moves its lineup: Jakub Jankto replaces Vitolo Machín.
3:09 PM2 days ago

46'

Sevilla makes its first moves: Erik Lamela and Ivan Rakitic come in for Papu Gomez and Suso. 
3:07 PM2 days ago

The second half begins!

The action resumes between Getafe and Sevilla at the Coliseum.
2:49 PM2 days ago

The first half ends!

After a hard-fought 45+2', Getafe and Sevilla are level at 0-0, in the second round of LaLiga.
2:48 PM2 days ago

45'

Two minutes of stoppage time are added.
2:47 PM2 days ago

44'

Erick Cabaco, Getafe player on the bench, is cautioned for a challenge.
2:44 PM2 days ago

42'

Papu Gómez, Sevilla, is the second player in the match to receive a yellow card.
2:35 PM2 days ago

32'

Close! Papu Gómez's cross shot that, at the far post, Kounde doesn't reach the post to score. Getafe is saved.
2:28 PM2 days ago

24'

Getafe has evened the possession of the ball in the last minutes; however, Sevilla's high pressure has prevented them from progressing with clarity.
2:21 PM2 days ago

17'

Getafe's Mauro Arambarri cuts off an opponent's attack with a foul and becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
2:15 PM2 days ago

12'

The rain is starting to make its presence felt at the Coliseum, so the match will be quicker.
2:08 PM2 days ago

6'

Sevilla have taken the initiative and taken control of the ball; although they have not generated clear opportunities, they have already touched the opposing goal with shots that have gone wide.
2:01 PM2 days ago

The match is underway!

The ball is rolling! Getafe and Sevilla teams are already playing their second match of the season.
1:53 PM2 days ago

At Getafe they know who they are up against

Meanwhile, Míchel (Getafe's coach) acknowledged the quality of the squad of today's opponent: "It is a well-formed team, with players of excellent level, which insists on being very competitive and is one of the four teams aspiring to do anything in Spain and Europe. We are aware of the rival we will have in front of us."
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
1:42 PM2 days ago

Sevilla is not confident

Looking ahead to this duel, Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla's coach) spoke about how he expects it to go, warning that it will not be easy to get a positive result: "I expect a complex match against a good team that maintains the essence of last year's players. None of the important players have left and they have been able to reinforce themselves in a very attractive and interesting way, with players of quite a high level and improving the squad. Added to that is the arrival of an experienced coach who knows the club. He will try to take advantage of the good things he had with his personal touch. I expect a Getafe that maintains the virtues of previous years with a personal touch from Míchel. It will be complex, difficult and intense against players of a very high level."
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
1:37 PM2 days ago

Sevilla: substitutes

Dmitrovic, Iván, Augustinsson, Lamela, Rekik, Idrissi, Ortiz, Díaz, Mir, Gudelj and Rakitic.
1:32 PM2 days ago

Getafe: substitutos

Yáñez; Iglesias, Miquel, Conde, Timor, Nyam, Mata, Jankto, Chema, Macías, Duro and Cabaco.
1:27 PM2 days ago

Sevilla: confirmed lineup

For his part, Lopetegui has selected the following players for today's match: Bono, Carlos, Kounde, Navas, Acuña, Oscar, Jordán, Fernando, Suso, Gómez and En Nesyri.
1:22 PM2 days ago

Getafe: confirmed lineup

These are the players chosen by Michel to face this afternoon's match: Soria; Damián, Mitrovic, Djene, Olivera, Maksimovic, Vitolo, Aleñá, Arambarri, Unal and Sandro.
1:17 PM2 days ago

Referees for the Getafe vs Sevilla game

The central referee for this match will be José María Sánchez; Raúl Cabañero, first line; José Gallego; José Martínez, fourth official; Andrés Ceballos, delegate; Antonio Mateu Lahoz, VAR; and Pau Cebrián, AVAR.
1:12 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Getafe vs Sevilla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Getafe vs Sevilla live match, as well as the latest information from the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
1:07 PM2 days ago

How to watch Getafe vs Sevilla Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Getafe vs Sevilla live on TV, your options is: ESPN+.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:02 PM2 days ago

Sevilla: last lineup

M. Dmitrovic; J. Koundé, D. Carlos, K. Rekik, J. Navas, F. Reges, J. Jordán, M. Acuña,O. Rodríguez, O. Idrissi and Y. En-Nesyri.
12:57 PM2 days ago

Getafe: last lineup

D. Soria; M. Olivera, S. Mitrovic, E. Cabaco, D. Dakonam, D. Suárez, C. Aleña, N. Maksimovic, M. Arambarri, E. Unal and S. Ramírez.
12:52 PM2 days ago

How did Sevilla debut in LaLiga?

Meanwhile, the previous Sunday, they took advantage of their home status to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 at the Sánchez Pizjuán, a team that suffered a sending-off in the sixteenth minute of play. The goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri and Erik Lamela (2).
12:47 PM2 days ago

How did your debut against Getafe go?

Last Friday, in their visit to the Mestalla Stadium, they were defeated by the minimum difference by Valencia; Geta did not take advantage of playing with an extra man for more than 70 minutes. In addition, in the final stretch they were also left with ten players due to the expulsion of Erick Cabaco.
12:42 PM2 days ago

Sevilla, on their first outing

For their part, the team coached by Julen Lopetegui will be playing their first match away from home, and will be looking to start picking up points at home. If they want to compete as well, or even better than last season, they will also have to achieve good results away from home.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
12:37 PM2 days ago

Getafe makes its home appearance

The squad coached by Míchel González will play at home for the first time in the competition, and will try to take advantage of this to get their first points. If they want to aspire to do more than just avoid relegation, they will have to make their home a real fortress.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
12:32 PM2 days ago

Getafe receives the visit of Sevilla

This Monday afternoon, in the Community of Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla will face each other, and with it they will play one of the two matches that will close the second day of the current competition. Although they do not aspire to the same objectives in the First Division, they are very clear about the importance of adding units from now on.
12:27 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 LaLiga Week 2: Getafe vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo