Goal and highlights: Getafe 0-1 Sevilla in LaLiga 2021

Goals and highlights
The match ends!
With a last minute goal by Erik Lamela, Sevilla defeats Getafe in the second round of LaLiga, 2021-2022 edition.
SEVILLA GOAL!
Erik Lamela takes advantage of a rebound inside the box to push the ball into the net and put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
87'
Getafe makes its last changes: David Timor and José Juan Macías come in for Damián Suárez and Carlos Aleña.
86'
Fernando Reges cuts off an attack by Getafe, for which he receives a yellow card.
81'
It doesn't count! Sevilla's goal is disallowed for offside by Youssef En-Nesyri, who had scored with a lobbed shot.
75'
Last change for Sevilla: Karim Rekik comes in for Marcos Acuña.
74'
Getafe makes its fourth change: Juan Iglesias replaces Sandro Ramírez.
71'
Close! On two occasions, David Soria saved Getafe after blocking shots from Diego Carlos and Oussama Idrissi.
69'
Getafe's Damián Suarez also receives a yellow card.
67'
Sevilla also made changes: Rafa Mir and Oyssama Idrissi replaced Joan Jordán and Oscar Rodríguez.
57'
New change for Getafe: Jaime Mata replaces Enes Unal.
47'
Likewise, Getafe moves its lineup: Jakub Jankto replaces Vitolo Machín.
46'
Sevilla makes its first moves: Erik Lamela and Ivan Rakitic come in for Papu Gomez and Suso.
The second half begins!
The action resumes between Getafe and Sevilla at the Coliseum.
The first half ends!
After a hard-fought 45+2', Getafe and Sevilla are level at 0-0, in the second round of LaLiga.
45'
Two minutes of stoppage time are added.
44'
Erick Cabaco, Getafe player on the bench, is cautioned for a challenge.
42'
Papu Gómez, Sevilla, is the second player in the match to receive a yellow card.
32'
Close! Papu Gómez's cross shot that, at the far post, Kounde doesn't reach the post to score. Getafe is saved.
24'
Getafe has evened the possession of the ball in the last minutes; however, Sevilla's high pressure has prevented them from progressing with clarity.
17'
Getafe's Mauro Arambarri cuts off an opponent's attack with a foul and becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
12'
The rain is starting to make its presence felt at the Coliseum, so the match will be quicker.
6'
Sevilla have taken the initiative and taken control of the ball; although they have not generated clear opportunities, they have already touched the opposing goal with shots that have gone wide.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Getafe and Sevilla teams are already playing their second match of the season.
At Getafe they know who they are up against
Meanwhile, Míchel (Getafe's coach) acknowledged the quality of the squad of today's opponent: "It is a well-formed team, with players of excellent level, which insists on being very competitive and is one of the four teams aspiring to do anything in Spain and Europe. We are aware of the rival we will have in front of us."
Sevilla is not confident
Looking ahead to this duel, Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla's coach) spoke about how he expects it to go, warning that it will not be easy to get a positive result: "I expect a complex match against a good team that maintains the essence of last year's players. None of the important players have left and they have been able to reinforce themselves in a very attractive and interesting way, with players of quite a high level and improving the squad. Added to that is the arrival of an experienced coach who knows the club. He will try to take advantage of the good things he had with his personal touch. I expect a Getafe that maintains the virtues of previous years with a personal touch from Míchel. It will be complex, difficult and intense against players of a very high level."
Sevilla: substitutes
Dmitrovic, Iván, Augustinsson, Lamela, Rekik, Idrissi, Ortiz, Díaz, Mir, Gudelj and Rakitic.
Getafe: substitutos
Yáñez; Iglesias, Miquel, Conde, Timor, Nyam, Mata, Jankto, Chema, Macías, Duro and Cabaco.
Sevilla: confirmed lineup
For his part, Lopetegui has selected the following players for today's match: Bono, Carlos, Kounde, Navas, Acuña, Oscar, Jordán, Fernando, Suso, Gómez and En Nesyri.
Getafe: confirmed lineup
These are the players chosen by Michel to face this afternoon's match: Soria; Damián, Mitrovic, Djene, Olivera, Maksimovic, Vitolo, Aleñá, Arambarri, Unal and Sandro.
Referees for the Getafe vs Sevilla game
The central referee for this match will be José María Sánchez; Raúl Cabañero, first line; José Gallego; José Martínez, fourth official; Andrés Ceballos, delegate; Antonio Mateu Lahoz, VAR; and Pau Cebrián, AVAR.
Sevilla: last lineup
M. Dmitrovic; J. Koundé, D. Carlos, K. Rekik, J. Navas, F. Reges, J. Jordán, M. Acuña,O. Rodríguez, O. Idrissi and Y. En-Nesyri.
Getafe: last lineup
D. Soria; M. Olivera, S. Mitrovic, E. Cabaco, D. Dakonam, D. Suárez, C. Aleña, N. Maksimovic, M. Arambarri, E. Unal and S. Ramírez.
How did Sevilla debut in LaLiga?
Meanwhile, the previous Sunday, they took advantage of their home status to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 at the Sánchez Pizjuán, a team that suffered a sending-off in the sixteenth minute of play. The goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri and Erik Lamela (2).
How did your debut against Getafe go?
Last Friday, in their visit to the Mestalla Stadium, they were defeated by the minimum difference by Valencia; Geta did not take advantage of playing with an extra man for more than 70 minutes. In addition, in the final stretch they were also left with ten players due to the expulsion of Erick Cabaco.
Sevilla, on their first outing
For their part, the team coached by Julen Lopetegui will be playing their first match away from home, and will be looking to start picking up points at home. If they want to compete as well, or even better than last season, they will also have to achieve good results away from home.
Getafe makes its home appearance
The squad coached by Míchel González will play at home for the first time in the competition, and will try to take advantage of this to get their first points. If they want to aspire to do more than just avoid relegation, they will have to make their home a real fortress.
Getafe receives the visit of Sevilla
This Monday afternoon, in the Community of Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla will face each other, and with it they will play one of the two matches that will close the second day of the current competition. Although they do not aspire to the same objectives in the First Division, they are very clear about the importance of adding units from now on.
