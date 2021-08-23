Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield vs Everton in the Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
What a great match has been lived at John's Smith Stadium. The toffees qualify to the next round after defeating Huddersfield by the minimum.
Everton took the lead at the start but the home side replied on the verge of the break with a header. However, André Gomes set up Townsend after a great move down the left flank.
Huddersfield pressed until the last second of the match but could not take the game to penalties.
90+3´
Sarr puts it to the far post and a bad save by Begovic could have cost the equalizer. The Terriers are very dangerous from set pieces.
Added time: +4
85´
81´
80´
79´
A great play by André Gomes who created the play all by himself. Combining with his teammates, he reaches the back line and gives the killer pass to Townsend who only has to push it in.
75´
73´
69´
64´
59´
59´
Sorba and Kean are involved in a brawl following a challenge in the middle of the play. The Italian is stopped and hits him in the face with his hand. A rookie move that will cost Everton dearly.
58´
57´
Again from the corner! It looks like a blunder by the referee who is wrong to disallow it.
56´
54´
52´
47´
46´
Halftime
The players are walking to the changing rooms after the final whistle of the referee. The home side were in better spirits than the visitors.
45´
You could see it coming, the home side were pushing at the end of the first half and the ball went in on the stroke of half-time.
A corner kick taken by Sobra, which was headed by Lees. The player headed the ball in to level the match!
42´
Campbell has come within a whisker of scoring the equalizer. He steals in the opponent's half, drives and shoots with his right foot and his shot is just wide of the top corner.
40´
Kenny puts a curling cross straight to the feet of the left-back with the misfortune to send it into the clouds again.
35´
Sorba pulls the ball back to Sinani - Begovic saves his first effort and when the rebound falls back to Danel, he misses the target on his right!
27´
Not a minute after the goal and Everton almost scored their second of the game. Nkounkou runs the length of the pitch and assists Kean with a through ball to clear the cobwebs from the goal. However, the Italian was in an illegal position and the linesman disallows the goal.
26´
Townsend starts, gives the pass to Davies and the Englishman gives it to Iwobi who defines low alone against the goalkeeper.
First combination play that Everton manages to string together and that ends in a goal.
23´
19´
15´
12´
9´
4´
3´
1´
John´s Smith ready for the game
Benitez comes out with his less usual players while the home side comes out all guns blazing.
Huddersfield starting XI
Gbamin returns to the starting XI!
Everton: Last starting XI
DEF: Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne
MED: Iwobi, Doucure, Allan, Gray
DEL: Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Huddersfield: Last starting XI
DEF: Pearson, Sarr, Colwill
MED: Turton, High, Hogg, O´Brien, Thomas
ATA: Koroma, Ward
Previous clashes
Huddersfield have a difficult task to accomplish, to defeat the Toffees for the first time.
Keep an eye on Calvert-Lewin
Physical power in the air and on the ground. In the last two seasons he has scored more than 30 goals and in this season he has already scored two.
Keep an eye on Harry Toffolo
From his boots came five assists and two goals, really good numbers for a left back.
Everton´s start to the season
Their start in the Premier League has lived up to expectations. In two games, a win and a draw.
Huddersfield start to the season
The Terriers have started the season with two wins and a draw in four games, which places them tenth in the table.
Feelings ahead of the match
