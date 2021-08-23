Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield vs Everton in the Carabao Cup
Huddersfield Town vs Everton Premier League 2019 | Photo: Getty Images

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:43 PM12 hours ago

4:41 PM12 hours ago

Full Time

Full time! Huddersfield 1-2 Everton!

What a great match has been lived at John's Smith Stadium. The toffees qualify to the next round after defeating Huddersfield by the minimum. 

Everton took the lead at the start but the home side replied on the verge of the break with a header. However, André Gomes set up Townsend after a great move down the left flank. 

Huddersfield pressed until the last second of the match but could not take the game to penalties.

4:38 PM12 hours ago

90+3´

That was Huddersfield's last chance!

Sarr puts it to the far post and a bad save by Begovic could have cost the equalizer. The Terriers are very dangerous from set pieces.

4:35 PM12 hours ago

Added time: +4

Four minutes more due to the changes, the goal and the fight.
4:31 PM12 hours ago

85´

Time is running out for the locals who push until the end in search of an equalizer but without luck. Five more minutes to go until the end of the match.
4:27 PM12 hours ago

81´

Yellow card. The card of desperation. Late tackle by Sarr that runs over Townsend.
4:26 PM12 hours ago

80´

Substitution. Last change for the local team.

 

4:24 PM12 hours ago

79´

GOAL! Goal Everton! (1-2)

A great play by André Gomes who created the play all by himself. Combining with his teammates, he reaches the back line and gives the killer pass to Townsend who only has to push it in.

 

4:20 PM12 hours ago

75´

Substitution. Last change for Everton:

 

4:18 PM12 hours ago

73´

Counterattack that came to nothing! The locals builded up the counterattack well to the point of reaching the opponent's field but failed in the last pass!
4:14 PM12 hours ago

69´

Substitution. More subs from the terriers:

 

4:09 PM12 hours ago

64´

Substitution. Benítez goes on the offensive:

 

4:08 PM12 hours ago

59´

Yellow card, Sorba does not get off. The Huddersfield player also gets a card after the fight with Kean.
4:06 PM12 hours ago

59´

Red card and a fight starts! Red card for Kean!

Sorba and Kean are involved in a brawl following a challenge in the middle of the play. The Italian is stopped and hits him in the face with his hand. A rookie move that will cost Everton dearly.

4:04 PM12 hours ago

58´

Substitution. Huddersfield make their first sub. 

 

4:03 PM12 hours ago

57´

GOAL DISALLOWED FOR HUDDERSFIELD!

Again from the corner! It looks like a blunder by the referee who is wrong to disallow it.

4:01 PM12 hours ago

56´

Saca la puntera Begovic! Holmes desde 30 metros intentó soprender al potero que tuvo que estirarse al límite.
3:58 PM12 hours ago

54´

Yellow card. Davies gets the first yellow card of the match after taking his elbow for a walk in an aerial duel.
3:57 PM12 hours ago

52´

What a danger that cross was! Vallejo put in a cross with music that sailed through the area and even gave Begovic a scare. The ball almost went in unintentionally.
3:51 PM13 hours ago

47´

Sinani drives without the Everton defense getting in his way and from the edge of the area he hits it but it goes wide.
3:49 PM13 hours ago

46´

The referee signals the start of the second half. Everton start with a long ball for nobody.
3:34 PM13 hours ago

Halftime

Halftime at the John Smith! What a finish we have had. The home side equalized from a set piece.

The players are walking to the changing rooms after the final whistle of the referee. The home side were in better spirits than the visitors.

3:32 PM13 hours ago

45´

GOAL! Huddersfield goal (1-1)

You could see it coming, the home side were pushing at the end of the first half and the ball went in on the stroke of half-time.

A corner kick taken by Sobra, which was headed by Lees. The player headed the ball in to level the match!

3:30 PM13 hours ago

42´

Huddersfield are coming closer!

Campbell has come within a whisker of scoring the equalizer. He steals in the opponent's half, drives and shoots with his right foot and his shot is just wide of the top corner.

3:26 PM13 hours ago

40´

Nkounkou over the bar!

Kenny puts a curling cross straight to the feet of the left-back with the misfortune to send it into the clouds again.

3:22 PM13 hours ago

35´

Town's best move of the game, as High sends Sorba flying down the right.

Sorba pulls the ball back to Sinani - Begovic saves his first effort and when the rebound falls back to Danel, he misses the target on his right!

3:15 PM13 hours ago

27´

GOAL DISALLOWED FOR OFFSIDE!

Not a minute after the goal and Everton almost scored their second of the game. Nkounkou runs the length of the pitch and assists Kean with a through ball to clear the cobwebs from the goal. However, the Italian was in an illegal position and the linesman disallows the goal.

3:13 PM13 hours ago

26´

GOAL! Goal Everton (0-1)

Townsend starts, gives the pass to Davies and the Englishman gives it to Iwobi who defines low alone against the goalkeeper.

First combination play that Everton manages to string together and that ends in a goal.

3:11 PM13 hours ago

23´

Equator of the first half and everything remains the same. Both teams are stuck, unable to find the formula to break through the defense. The best solution so far are the balls to the back of the defenses.
3:06 PM13 hours ago

19´

Nkounkou skies it! Davies put in a cross to the far post where the left-back was ready to volley it but the ball went into the clouds.
3:04 PM13 hours ago

15´

First quarter of the match and little happened in the game. Timid arrivals in the opponent's area but without any clear chances. The game flows slowly so it is more difficult to catch the defense off guard.
3:00 PM13 hours ago

12´

Townsend tried but timidly. The player was slanting to the outside so he had to look for the shot that went wide of the goal.
2:55 PM13 hours ago

Pearson was attentive! A deep ball for Townsend, who made a run but the center-back was there to save the ball.
2:50 PM14 hours ago

And another one from Kean! This time down the right flank, Nkounkou ran in and put a low cross to Kean's boots that he failed to convert.
2:49 PM14 hours ago

Moise Kean had the first chance! The Italian was attentive to the home team's defensive mistake. He faced the central defender but his shot went just wide of the post.
2:46 PM14 hours ago

The ball is rolling! Ball to Huddersfield who will enjoy the first possession.
2:44 PM14 hours ago

John´s Smith ready for the game

With a few minutes to go, Huddersfield's stands are afilling up for tonight's clash.

Benitez comes out with his less usual players while the home side comes out all guns blazing.

2:08 PM14 hours ago

Huddersfield starting XI

Huddersfield starting XI | Photo: Huddersfield Town
2:05 PM14 hours ago

Gbamin returns to the starting XI!

 
 
 

9:39 PMa day ago

9:34 PMa day ago

Everton: Last starting XI

POR: Pickford

DEF: Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne

MED: Iwobi, Doucure, Allan, Gray

DEL: Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

9:29 PMa day ago

Huddersfield: Last starting XI

POR: L. Nicholls

DEF: Pearson, Sarr, Colwill

MED: Turton, High, Hogg, O´Brien, Thomas

ATA: Koroma, Ward
 

9:24 PMa day ago

Previous clashes

In their entire history, they have met only four times, in the 17/18 and 18/19 seasons. Everton have come close to a full house, having won three times and drawn the other.

Huddersfield have a difficult task to accomplish, to defeat the Toffees for the first time.

9:19 PMa day ago

Keep an eye on Calvert-Lewin

There is no need for a presentation card for this player. Calvert-Lewin has been on a roll since last season. He nails them of all colors from all distances.

Physical power in the air and on the ground. In the last two seasons he has scored more than 30 goals and in this season he has already scored two.

9:14 PMa day ago

Keep an eye on Harry Toffolo

Huddersfield have been on the edge for a couple of years. However, Harry Toffolo has been one of the highlights of the team. The English left-back was the man of the team last season.

From his boots came five assists and two goals, really good numbers for a left back. 

9:09 PMa day ago

Everton´s start to the season

Rafa Benitez's men face this match as the clear favorites. A catastrophe would be if they were eliminated but everything indicates that it should be a pleasant match for the visitors.

Their start in the Premier League has lived up to expectations. In two games, a win and a draw. 

9:04 PMa day ago

Huddersfield start to the season

Huddersfield come into the clash as the underdogs. They are playing their third season in the Championship as one of the relegation candidates despite their good start.

The Terriers have started the season with two wins and a draw in four games, which places them tenth in the table.

8:59 PMa day ago

Feelings ahead of the match

Spanish coach Carlos Corberan's team, Huddersfield Town, currently playing in the Championship, faces Everton at the John Smith's Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The 'toffees' have yet to lose a game this season in the Premiership.
8:54 PMa day ago

