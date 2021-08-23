Rodolfo Pizarro named MLS All-Star

The Major League Soccer All-Star Game is right around the corner, and is only right that multiple Mexican players make the squad as they will face the stars from the LIGA MX.

Due to injuries, LA Galaxy's Javier Hernández and LAFC's Carlos Vela won't be part of the game despite being voted in, but that does not mean there will not be Mexican representation for the United States side.

Pizarro makes the team

Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has become the Club’s first-ever player to be selected to the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster.

He joins the league’s best talents in the fixture set to be played on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium.

Miami's designated player, who has scored three goals in his last two matches for Phil Neville's side, scored the first-ever goal for the team, and scored the first game-winning goal in the first-ever match at DRV PNK Stadium.

Prior to joining the MLS side for a total fee of 10,00 mill. €, Pizarro won the LIGA MX Clausura title twice, the LIGA MX Apertura title once, and the Copa MX Clausura title once. He also won the CONCACAF Champions League twice during his time in LIGA MX.

Voting format

Due to the MLS regulations, the roster for the All-Star game was determined via a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players), designations by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (13 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

In total, Pizarro has registered three goals and two assists thus far in 2021.