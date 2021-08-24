Goals and Highlights Wigan 0(5)-(4)0 Bolton in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL SCORE
Wigan Athletic 0 (5) - (4) 0 Bolton Wanderers.
Jordan Jones replaces James McClean.
Kieran Lee is shown the yellow card.
Gethin Jones replaces Harry Brockbank.
Thelo Aasgaard replaces Tendayi Darikwa.
Antoni Sarcevic replaces George Thomason.
Callum Lang replaces Gwion Edwards.
Eoin Doyle replaces Elias Kachunga.
Second Half begins
Half Time
Wigan 0-0 Bolton
Warming up
All set
Lineup Bolton
Gilks; Johnston, Delfouneso, Sheehan, Afolayan; Lee, Brockbank, Kachunga, Thomason; Baptiste, Gordon.
Lineup Wigan
Jones; Darikwa, Naylor, Watts, Pearce; Power, Smith, Massey, Edwards; McClean, Humphrys.
Coach: Leam richardson
Bolton News
The visitors also seem to have no injury concerns before the trip to DW Stadium, allowing manager Ian Evatt to rotate his team as he wishes.
Wigan News
On the other hand, they seem to be looking to move forward without injury concerns despite this schedule. On the weekend they beat Charlton in League One.
There is only one health concern for Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson to cope with thanks to an almost completely healthy team. Midfielder Gwion Edwards will not be in the game.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM
Latest games between Wigan vs Bolton
The last match in which these two clubs met was on Championship matchday 38 on March 16, 2019, when Wigan Athletic beat Bolton Wanderers 5-2.
Key player of Bolton
Key player of Wigan
After several injuries and many team changes, he trained for a few weeks with Wigan until, finally, last year, he was offered a professional contract in the third division of English football.
Probable lineups of Wigan vs Bolton
B. Amos; M. Power, J. Whatmough, K. Watts, T. Darikwa; C. Lang, T. Naylor, J. Cousins, J. Jones; W. Keane, C. Wyke.
D.T. Leam Richardson.
Bolton:
J. Dixon; G. Jones, R. Santos, G. Johnson, D. John; J. Williams, J. Sheehan, L. Isgrove, O. Afolayan; A. Sarcevic, E. Doyle.
D.T. Ian Evatt.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Bolton seeks to surprise
Barnsley visited the University of Bolton Stadium but were eliminated by Bolton on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
In addition to this, they have also found themselves in financial chaos in recent years, which has seen them fall from the Premier League to League One over time.
The Trotters will look to surprise and eliminate Wigan, thus advancing to the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Wigan for the ticket to the next round
After improving a lot and advancing to the round, coach Leam Richardson will be hoping that his team can triumph over Bolton Wanderers, in order to advance to the third round and use that emotional boost in the English Football League as well.
The match will be played at the DW Stadium
Tomorrow night from Wigan, in the North West of England, the activity of the Second Round of the Carabao Cup will continue.
In a match of great rivalry, Leam Richardson's Latics host Ian Evatt's Trotters at DW Stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Carabao Cup: Wigan vs Bolton Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens this afternoon.