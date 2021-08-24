Goals and Highlights Wigan 0(5)-(4)0 Bolton in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:24 PM9 hours ago

Highlights

5:02 PM11 hours ago

FINAL SCORE

So we say goodbye to the DW Stadium, win Wigan on penalties and advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup:

Wigan Athletic 0 (5) - (4) 0 Bolton Wanderers.

 

4:57 PM11 hours ago

Thank you very much to all of you

Thank you very much to all our readers for following this Carabao Cup match that went to penalties.

It's all for now, have a nice afternoon and have a great time.

4:52 PM12 hours ago

Game Over

Penalty Shootout ends, Wigan Athletic 0(5)-(4)0 Bolton Wanderers.
4:50 PM12 hours ago

Penalty missed!

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers).
4:49 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Jamie Jones (Wigan Athletic) converts.
4:48 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) converts.
4:48 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) converts.
4:47 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) converts.
4:47 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) converts.
4:46 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers) converts.
4:45 PM12 hours ago

Penalty saved!

Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic) fails.
4:45 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Antoni Sarcevic (Bolton Wanderers) converts.
4:44 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) converts.
4:43 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) converts.
4:43 PM12 hours ago

Goal

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) converts.
4:41 PM12 hours ago

Definition by penalties

Penalty Shootout begins.
4:39 PM12 hours ago

90'+4'

Seconda Half ends.

Wigan 0-0 Bolton

4:38 PM12 hours ago

90'+3'

Attempt saved. Alex Baptiste header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
4:38 PM12 hours ago

90'+2'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
4:36 PM12 hours ago

90'+1'

Attempt missed. Max Power left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
4:35 PM12 hours ago

90'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
4:35 PM12 hours ago

89'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
4:34 PM12 hours ago

87'

Corner kick for Wigan.
4:33 PM12 hours ago

86'

Substitution Wigan

Jordan Jones replaces James McClean.

4:32 PM12 hours ago

86'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.

Kieran Lee is shown the yellow card.

4:29 PM12 hours ago

84'

Corner kick for Wigan.
4:28 PM12 hours ago

84'

Attempt saved. Thelo Aasgaard right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
4:26 PM12 hours ago

81'

Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
4:24 PM12 hours ago

80'

80 minutes now and "His Majesty" (the Goal) does not arrive at the DW Stadium.
4:22 PM12 hours ago

76'

Attempt saved. James McClean left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
4:22 PM12 hours ago

75'

Oladapo Afolayan is shown the yellow card.
4:20 PM12 hours ago

75'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
4:19 PM12 hours ago

73'

Corner kick for Wigan.
4:18 PM12 hours ago

72'

Substitution Bolton

Gethin Jones replaces Harry Brockbank.

4:17 PM12 hours ago

71'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
4:16 PM12 hours ago

70'

Substitution Wigan

Thelo Aasgaard replaces Tendayi Darikwa.

4:15 PM12 hours ago

68'

Substitution Bolton

Antoni Sarcevic replaces George Thomason.

4:14 PM12 hours ago

68'

Hand ball by Kelland Watts.
4:14 PM12 hours ago

66'

Attempt missed. Max Power left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
4:13 PM12 hours ago

66'

Substitution Wigan

Callum Lang replaces Gwion Edwards.

 

4:12 PM12 hours ago

66'

Substitution Bolton

Eoin Doyle replaces Elias Kachunga.

4:09 PM12 hours ago

65'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
4:08 PM12 hours ago

62'

Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
4:07 PM12 hours ago

62'

Attempt blocked. Tendayi Darikwa right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked
4:06 PM12 hours ago

61'

Tom Pearce is shown the yellow card.
4:05 PM12 hours ago

60'

60 minutes now and "His Majesty" (the Goal) does not arrive at the DW Stadium.
4:03 PM12 hours ago

58'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
4:02 PM12 hours ago

58'

Attempt blocked. Elias Kachunga right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4:01 PM12 hours ago

56'

Offside Bolton.
4:00 PM12 hours ago

53'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
3:59 PM12 hours ago

52'

Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
3:58 PM12 hours ago

52'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:57 PM12 hours ago

51'

Corner kick for Wigan.
3:55 PM12 hours ago

50'

Attempt saved. James McClean right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
3:55 PM12 hours ago

50'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:50 PM13 hours ago

Second Half begins

Whistle from the referee and here we are starting the second half!
3:40 PM13 hours ago

Half Time

A feisty first half comes to an end at the DW Stadium. Goalless at the break.

Wigan 0-0 Bolton

3:36 PM13 hours ago

45'+2'

First half ends.
3:35 PM13 hours ago

45'+1'

Elias Kachunga is shown the yellow card.
3:34 PM13 hours ago

44'

Max Power is shown the yellow card.
3:33 PM13 hours ago

43'

Foul. James McClean is shown the yellow card.
3:32 PM13 hours ago

43'

Corner kick for Wigan.
3:31 PM13 hours ago

41'

Tendayi Darikwa is shown the yellow card.
3:30 PM13 hours ago

41'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
3:29 PM13 hours ago

40'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:28 PM13 hours ago

38'

Scott Smith is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
3:28 PM13 hours ago

38'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
3:26 PM13 hours ago

37'

Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
3:20 PM13 hours ago

32'

Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan right footed shot from the centre of the box.
3:17 PM13 hours ago

30'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:15 PM13 hours ago

26'

Attempt missed. Kelland Watts header from the centre of the box following a corner.
3:14 PM13 hours ago

26'

Corner kick for Wigan.
3:12 PM13 hours ago

23'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
3:11 PM13 hours ago

23'

Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3:10 PM13 hours ago

21'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:09 PM13 hours ago

20'

Corner kick for Bolton.
3:08 PM13 hours ago

18'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
3:06 PM13 hours ago

17'

Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
3:05 PM13 hours ago

16'

Attempt missed. Nathan Delfouneso header from the centre of the box following a corner.
3:04 PM13 hours ago

16'

Corner kick for Bolton.
3:02 PM13 hours ago

14'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
3:00 PM13 hours ago

10'

Corner kick for Bolton.
2:59 PM13 hours ago

10'

Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2:58 PM13 hours ago

9'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
2:56 PM13 hours ago

8'

Attempt saved. Gavin Massey header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
2:56 PM13 hours ago

7'

Foul. Free kick for Wigan.
2:53 PM13 hours ago

5'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
2:52 PM13 hours ago

3'

Foul. Free kick for Bolton.
2:48 PM14 hours ago

Kick off

Starts the match
Fans who live the intensity of soccer!
2:41 PM14 hours ago

Warming up

The players are already warming up on the field. The coaches fine-tune details and prepare to start this match, corresponding to the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.
2:36 PM14 hours ago

All set

All ready ladies and gentlemen for the start of this Wigan vs Bolton, live from DW Stadium.
The unbeatable setting to enjoy a good soccer game.
2:31 PM14 hours ago

Lineup Bolton

These are the eleven chosen by Ian Evatt to start the game:

Gilks; Johnston, Delfouneso, Sheehan, Afolayan; Lee, Brockbank, Kachunga, Thomason; Baptiste, Gordon.

2:26 PM14 hours ago

Lineup Wigan

This is the starting eleven with which Wigan takes to the field:

Jones; Darikwa, Naylor, Watts, Pearce; Power, Smith, Massey, Edwards; McClean, Humphrys.

Coach: Leam richardson

2:21 PM14 hours ago

Bolton News

Bolton is also likely to rotate his lineup for tonight's game, after a hectic schedule to start the season with many games in a few days.

The visitors also seem to have no injury concerns before the trip to DW Stadium, allowing manager Ian Evatt to rotate his team as he wishes.

2:16 PM14 hours ago

Wigan News

Wigan will likely look to rotate the team after another midweek game.

On the other hand, they seem to be looking to move forward without injury concerns despite this schedule. On the weekend they beat Charlton in League One.

There is only one health concern for Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson to cope with thanks to an almost completely healthy team. Midfielder Gwion Edwards will not be in the game.

2:11 PM14 hours ago

Get Started

Welcome VAVEL friends to this Wigan vs Bolton, live from the DW Stadium in England.
2:06 PM14 hours ago

Tune in here Wigan vs Bolton Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Hopefully they can join us.

2:01 PM14 hours ago

How to watch Wigan vs Bolton Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
1:56 PM14 hours ago

What time is Wigan vs Bolton match for Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game Wigan vs Bolton of August 24th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM 

Bolivia: 2:45 PM 

Brazil: 3:45 PM 

Chile: 2:45 PM

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM 

USA (ET): 3:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 2:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

Venezuela: 3:45 PM

1:51 PM15 hours ago

Latest games between Wigan vs Bolton

Since 2014 they have met in 6 games, of which Wigan Athletic has won 1 game and Bolton Wanderers 2, drawing 3 times.

The last match in which these two clubs met was on Championship matchday 38 on March 16, 2019, when Wigan Athletic beat Bolton Wanderers 5-2.

1:46 PM15 hours ago

Key player of Bolton

Talented player Antoni Sarcevic is a key piece in Ian Evatt's scheme. A great attacking midfielder, very versatile, capable of playing multiple roles on the offensive front. Very fast, a feat that makes him particularly effective on the attack front, he is often praised for his spirit of sacrifice and strength of character. Equipped with an excellent sense of position, he is also adept as an assistant.
1:41 PM15 hours ago

Key player of Wigan

Will Keane was the striker who at Old Trafford thought would make it to the first team. He was the center forward of the generation that won the youth cup in 2011, still remembered today. There were also Lingard, Johnstone, or even his twin brother Michael, today Everton center-back, then right-back.
After several injuries and many team changes, he trained for a few weeks with Wigan until, finally, last year, he was offered a professional contract in the third division of English football.
1:36 PM15 hours ago

Probable lineups of Wigan vs Bolton

Wigan:

B. Amos; M. Power, J. Whatmough, K. Watts, T. Darikwa; C. Lang, T. Naylor, J. Cousins, J. Jones; W. Keane, C. Wyke.

D.T. Leam Richardson.

 

Bolton:

J. Dixon; G. Jones, R. Santos, G. Johnson, D. John; J. Williams, J. Sheehan, L. Isgrove, O. Afolayan; A. Sarcevic, E. Doyle.

D.T. Ian Evatt.

1:31 PM15 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Wigan vs Bolton will be Thomas Bramall; Steven Meredith, first row; Andrew Dallison; second row; and Thomas Parsons, fourth official.
1:26 PM15 hours ago

Bolton seeks to surprise

Bolton is in a similar situation to Wigan, like their hosts, they also advanced from the first round earlier this month.

Barnsley visited the University of Bolton Stadium but were eliminated by Bolton on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

In addition to this, they have also found themselves in financial chaos in recent years, which has seen them fall from the Premier League to League One over time.

The Trotters will look to surprise and eliminate Wigan, thus advancing to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

1:21 PM15 hours ago

Wigan for the ticket to the next round

At the Carabao Cup, The Latics struggled to reach the second round of the competition, after beating Hull City on penalties in the first round. This after a tough 1-1 draw in regular time, played at the MKM Stadium.

After improving a lot and advancing to the round, coach Leam Richardson will be hoping that his team can triumph over Bolton Wanderers, in order to advance to the third round and use that emotional boost in the English Football League as well.

1:16 PM15 hours ago

The match will be played at the DW Stadium

The Wigan vs Bolton match will be played at the DW Stadium, in Wigan, with a capacity of 25,138 people.

Tomorrow night from Wigan, in the North West of England, the activity of the Second Round of the Carabao Cup will continue.

In a match of great rivalry, Leam Richardson's Latics host Ian Evatt's Trotters at DW Stadium.

1:11 PM15 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Carabao Cup: Wigan vs Bolton Live Updates!

My name is Alex and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens this afternoon.

VAVEL Logo