Highlights: PSV 0-0 Benfica in Champions League 2021/2022
Image: AFP via Getty Images

5:10 PM11 hours ago

4:59 PM11 hours ago

Match statistics

Goals: 0 PSV - Benfica 0

Possession: 73% PSV - Benfica 27% 

Total shots: 21 PSV - Benfica 4

Shots on goal: 8 PSV - Benfica 1

Total passes: 654 PSV - Benfica 243

Fouls: 14 PSV - Benfica 12

4:53 PM11 hours ago

Match ends

Benfica qualifies for the group stage after winning the first leg 2-1.
4:47 PM12 hours ago

Minute 90'

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
4:42 PM12 hours ago

Minute 86'

Double save by Odisseas Vlachodimos saves Benfica.  
4:39 PM12 hours ago

Minute 83'

Yellow card for Ramos in Benfica for a foul on Ramalho.
4:34 PM12 hours ago

Minute 78'

PSV play very forward and arrive several times with great danger to Benfica's goal.
4:31 PM12 hours ago

Minute 74'

Double change for Benfica, Everton and Meite come on, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario leave the field.
4:28 PM12 hours ago

Minute 71'

Triple change for PSV, Obispo, Vertessen and Brumma are substituted by Boscagli, Madueke and Van Ginkel.
4:24 PM12 hours ago

Minute 67'

Yellow card for Joao Mario for a foul on Gakpo.
4:19 PM12 hours ago

Minute 62'

PSV's dangerous chance, Zahavi's shot hits the post. 
4:16 PM12 hours ago

Minute 59'

PSV dominates the game and keeps Benfica at bay.
4:12 PM12 hours ago

Minute 54'

Change in Benfica, Taarabat comes off the field and Vertonghen enters the field.
4:10 PM12 hours ago

Minute 52'

PSV for their entire team on Benfica's field.
4:07 PM12 hours ago

Minute 50'

After having an extra man, PSV took the initiative in the match.
4:03 PM12 hours ago

Second half starts

Benfica is qualifying for the group stage for the moment.
3:52 PM12 hours ago

First half statistics

Goals: 0 PSV - Benfica 0

Possession: 66% PSV - Benfica 34% 

Total Shots: 9 PSV - Benfica 2

Shots on goal: 2 PSV - Benfica 0

Total Passes: 315 PSV - Benfica 160

Fouls: 7 PSV - Benfica 6

3:48 PM13 hours ago

First half ends

For the moment, Benfica qualifies for the group stage after a 2-1 win in the first leg. 
3:46 PM13 hours ago

Minute 45'

One more minute will be played at the Philips Stadion.
3:43 PM13 hours ago

Minute 43'

PSV had a dangerous chance but it was well controlled by goalkeeper Vlachodimos.
3:40 PM13 hours ago

Minute 40'

PSV plays on the opposite side of the field after Verissimo's dismissal. 
3:36 PM13 hours ago

Minute 36'

PSV's shot from outside the box goes just wide.
3:34 PM13 hours ago

Minute 34' | Red card

Red card for Verissimo, second yellow card for a foul on Gakpo.
3:31 PM13 hours ago

Minute 31'

The match enters a back-and-forth state and both teams arrive with danger.
3:29 PM13 hours ago

Minute 28'

Benfica had a very dangerous attack that ended in a corner kick.
3:23 PM13 hours ago

Minute 24'

Benfica presses PSV's exit in search of winning the ball back and being in front of goal.
3:20 PM13 hours ago

Minute 20'

Both teams try to reach the opponent's goal by means of long passes.
3:16 PM13 hours ago

Minute 16'

The game enters a state of calm and is played in the middle of the field.
3:11 PM13 hours ago

Minute 11'

PSV are the first to take the initiative and put their foot down on Benfica's ground.
3:08 PM13 hours ago

Minute 8'

Yellow card for Verissimo for a foul on Gakpo.
3:06 PM13 hours ago

Minute 7'

The game was very short and neither team was able to reach the opposing goal with danger. 

 

3:03 PM13 hours ago

Minute 3'

The match starts very intense and is played in the middle of the field.
3:01 PM13 hours ago

Match starts

The ball is rolling at the Philips Stadion.
2:59 PM13 hours ago

Clothing

PSV will wear its traditional red and white vertical striped uniform.
Benfica will be in their all-white alternate uniform.
2:57 PM13 hours ago

Field trip

Both teams, together with the refereeing team, take the field at the Philips Stadion.
2:35 PM14 hours ago

Substitutes - Benfica

Leite, Vinicius, Dias, Fernandes, Pizzi, Almeida, Meite, Luis, Pinho, Ramos, Everton, Vertonghen.
2:29 PM14 hours ago

Benfica starters

Roster: Vlachodimos; Verissimo, Otamendi, Morato; Gilberto, Taarabat, Weigl, Grimaldo; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Yeremchuk.
Coach: Jorge Jesus. 
2:26 PM14 hours ago

Substitutes - PSV

Doan, Junior, Fofana, Gutierrez, Mvogo, Müller, Obispo, Teze, Thomas, Bruma, Vertessen, Viergever.
2:22 PM14 hours ago

PSV starters

Roster: Drommel; Mweve, Ramalho, Boscagli, Max; Sangare, Ginkel; Madueke, Götze, Gakpo; Zahavi.
Coach: Roger Schmidt
2:15 PM14 hours ago

Get ready!

In a few minutes we will share the lineups and all the details of the match between PSV and Benfica.
10:46 PMa day ago

10:41 PMa day ago

What time is the PSV vs Benfica match?

This is the kick-off time for the PSV vs Benfica match on August 24, 2021 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - TNT Brazil
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - TNT Mexico
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN 
10:36 PMa day ago

Referee's team

Referee: Slavko Vinčić SVN

Assistant referees: Tomaž Klančnik SVN and Andraž Kovačič SVN

Fourth official: Rade Obrenovič SVN

VAR: Bastian Dankert GER

AVAR: Jure Praprotnik SVN

10:31 PMa day ago

Last match - Benfica

Benfica's last match was against Gil Vicente F.C. in the framework of the Portuguese League and the lineup was:
Vlachodimos; Veríssimo, Otamendi, Morato; Gilberto, Taarabat, Meite, Dias; Ramos, Everton; Yeremchuk.
10:26 PMa day ago

Last match - PSV

PSV's last match was against Cambuur in the Dutch League and the lineup was:
Dommel; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Mwene; Ginkel, Pröpper; Mauro, Bruma, Gakpo; Zahavi.
10:21 PMa day ago

Top player at Benfica

One of the most outstanding players in Benfica is Luis Alfonso 'Pizzi', the 31-year-old attacking midfielder stands out for his mid-distance shooting and his playmaking. Throughout his career he has won 16 titles, including four Portuguese leagues, all of them with Benfica.
10:16 PMa day ago

Top player at PSV

One of the players to keep in mind in PSV is Cody Gakpo, the 22 year old attacker despite his youth stands out for his speed on the flanks and his good mid-distance shot, in his career he already has two titles, he also has two goals in the current edition of the Champions League. 
10:11 PMa day ago

History Benfica vs PSV

The two teams have met eight times, the record slightly favors Benfica who have won three times, there have been four draws and PSV have claimed victory once.
In terms of goals, Benfica has the advantage with 13 goals scored to PSV's nine.
10:06 PMa day ago

First leg

The first match of this series was played on August 18 at the da Luz stadium and ended in a 2-1 win for Benfica, with goals from Rafa Silva at minute 10' and Julian Weigl at minute 42'. PSV's goal was scored by Cody Gakpo at minute 51'.
10:01 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Philips Stadion

The match between PSV and Benfica will take place at the Philips Stadion in the city of Eindhoven (Netherlands), the stadium is where PSV plays its home matches, it was built in 1910 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators. 
9:56 PMa day ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV vs Benfica match, valid for the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs 2021/2022. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
