Highlights: PSV 0-0 Benfica in Champions League 2021/2022

60 LIVE UPDATES
End of transmission
We end the coverage of the 0-0 draw between PSV and Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League 2021/2022 Playoffs, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.
Match statistics
Goals: 0 PSV - Benfica 0
Possession: 73% PSV - Benfica 27%
Total shots: 21 PSV - Benfica 4
Shots on goal: 8 PSV - Benfica 1
Total passes: 654 PSV - Benfica 243
Fouls: 14 PSV - Benfica 12
Match ends
Benfica qualifies for the group stage after winning the first leg 2-1.
Minute 90'
Five more minutes will be played in the match.
Minute 86'
Double save by Odisseas Vlachodimos saves Benfica.
Minute 83'
Yellow card for Ramos in Benfica for a foul on Ramalho.
Minute 78'
PSV play very forward and arrive several times with great danger to Benfica's goal.
Minute 74'
Double change for Benfica, Everton and Meite come on, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario leave the field.
Minute 71'
Triple change for PSV, Obispo, Vertessen and Brumma are substituted by Boscagli, Madueke and Van Ginkel.
Minute 67'
Yellow card for Joao Mario for a foul on Gakpo.
Minute 62'
PSV's dangerous chance, Zahavi's shot hits the post.
Minute 59'
PSV dominates the game and keeps Benfica at bay.
Minute 54'
Change in Benfica, Taarabat comes off the field and Vertonghen enters the field.
Minute 52'
PSV for their entire team on Benfica's field.
Minute 50'
After having an extra man, PSV took the initiative in the match.
Second half starts
Benfica is qualifying for the group stage for the moment.
First half statistics
Goals: 0 PSV - Benfica 0
Possession: 66% PSV - Benfica 34%
Total Shots: 9 PSV - Benfica 2
Shots on goal: 2 PSV - Benfica 0
Total Passes: 315 PSV - Benfica 160
Fouls: 7 PSV - Benfica 6
First half ends
For the moment, Benfica qualifies for the group stage after a 2-1 win in the first leg.
Minute 45'
One more minute will be played at the Philips Stadion.
Minute 43'
PSV had a dangerous chance but it was well controlled by goalkeeper Vlachodimos.
Minute 40'
PSV plays on the opposite side of the field after Verissimo's dismissal.
Minute 36'
PSV's shot from outside the box goes just wide.
Minute 34' | Red card
Red card for Verissimo, second yellow card for a foul on Gakpo.
Minute 31'
The match enters a back-and-forth state and both teams arrive with danger.
Minute 28'
Benfica had a very dangerous attack that ended in a corner kick.
Minute 24'
Benfica presses PSV's exit in search of winning the ball back and being in front of goal.
Minute 20'
Both teams try to reach the opponent's goal by means of long passes.
Minute 16'
The game enters a state of calm and is played in the middle of the field.
Minute 11'
PSV are the first to take the initiative and put their foot down on Benfica's ground.
Minute 8'
Yellow card for Verissimo for a foul on Gakpo.
Minute 7'
The game was very short and neither team was able to reach the opposing goal with danger.
Minute 3'
The match starts very intense and is played in the middle of the field.
Match starts
The ball is rolling at the Philips Stadion.
Clothing
PSV will wear its traditional red and white vertical striped uniform.
Benfica will be in their all-white alternate uniform.
Field trip
Both teams, together with the refereeing team, take the field at the Philips Stadion.
Substitutes - Benfica
Leite, Vinicius, Dias, Fernandes, Pizzi, Almeida, Meite, Luis, Pinho, Ramos, Everton, Vertonghen.
Benfica starters
Roster: Vlachodimos; Verissimo, Otamendi, Morato; Gilberto, Taarabat, Weigl, Grimaldo; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Yeremchuk.
Coach: Jorge Jesus.
Substitutes - PSV
Doan, Junior, Fofana, Gutierrez, Mvogo, Müller, Obispo, Teze, Thomas, Bruma, Vertessen, Viergever.
PSV starters
Roster: Drommel; Mweve, Ramalho, Boscagli, Max; Sangare, Ginkel; Madueke, Götze, Gakpo; Zahavi.
Coach: Roger Schmidt
Get ready!
In a few minutes we will share the lineups and all the details of the match between PSV and Benfica.
How to watch PSV vs Benfica live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game PSV vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the PSV vs Benfica match?
This is the kick-off time for the PSV vs Benfica match on August 24, 2021 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - TNT Brazil
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - TNT Mexico
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - ESPN
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - ESPN
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN
Referee's team
Referee: Slavko Vinčić SVN
Assistant referees: Tomaž Klančnik SVN and Andraž Kovačič SVN
Fourth official: Rade Obrenovič SVN
VAR: Bastian Dankert GER
AVAR: Jure Praprotnik SVN
Last match - Benfica
Benfica's last match was against Gil Vicente F.C. in the framework of the Portuguese League and the lineup was:
Vlachodimos; Veríssimo, Otamendi, Morato; Gilberto, Taarabat, Meite, Dias; Ramos, Everton; Yeremchuk.
Last match - PSV
PSV's last match was against Cambuur in the Dutch League and the lineup was:
Dommel; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Mwene; Ginkel, Pröpper; Mauro, Bruma, Gakpo; Zahavi.
Top player at Benfica
One of the most outstanding players in Benfica is Luis Alfonso 'Pizzi', the 31-year-old attacking midfielder stands out for his mid-distance shooting and his playmaking. Throughout his career he has won 16 titles, including four Portuguese leagues, all of them with Benfica.
Top player at PSV
One of the players to keep in mind in PSV is Cody Gakpo, the 22 year old attacker despite his youth stands out for his speed on the flanks and his good mid-distance shot, in his career he already has two titles, he also has two goals in the current edition of the Champions League.
History Benfica vs PSV
The two teams have met eight times, the record slightly favors Benfica who have won three times, there have been four draws and PSV have claimed victory once.
In terms of goals, Benfica has the advantage with 13 goals scored to PSV's nine.
First leg
The first match of this series was played on August 18 at the da Luz stadium and ended in a 2-1 win for Benfica, with goals from Rafa Silva at minute 10' and Julian Weigl at minute 42'. PSV's goal was scored by Cody Gakpo at minute 51'.
The match will be played at the Philips Stadion
The match between PSV and Benfica will take place at the Philips Stadion in the city of Eindhoven (Netherlands), the stadium is where PSV plays its home matches, it was built in 1910 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV vs Benfica match, valid for the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs 2021/2022. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.