Goals and Highlights: Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö FF in Champions League 2021

Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö
An achievement
The meeting is over!
90´ + 3
In, Erdal Rakip and Mailk Abubakari.
Out, Lewicki and Colak
87´
87´
¡GOOOL de Ludogorets! ⚽— TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) August 24, 2021
Pieros Sotiriou cambia un penal por gol y acerca en el marcador global al conjunto búlgaro
🇧🇬 @Ludogorets1945 2-1 @Malmo_FF 🇸🇪 (Global: 2-3) #TNTSportsMex #LaNuevaCasa 🏠🏆
EN VIVO 📲https://t.co/VrjNczvxn2 pic.twitter.com/MJmoeea2Cy
75´
Mavis Tchibota comes in, Wanderson goes out.
70´
67´
Josue comes in, Olivier Verdon goes out
61´
56´
50´
Start of the second half!
Both go for the lead on the scoreboard.
45´ + 7
¡GOLAAAAZO DEL MALMO!— TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) August 24, 2021
Tiro libre perfecto de Veljko Birmancevic para clavar la igualdad para los suecos. 🎯
🇧🇬 @Ludogorets1945 1-1 @Malmo_FF 🇸🇪 (Global: 1-3) #TNTSportsMex #LaNuevaCasa 🏠🏆
EN VIVO 📲https://t.co/VrjNczvxn2 pic.twitter.com/s8opOxIEVt
43´
40´
35´
Dominik Yankov comes in, Sale Cauly
30´
Gooool de Nedyalkov para el Ludogorets que quiere seguir soñando— TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) August 24, 2021
🇧🇬 @Ludogorets1945 1-0 @Malmo_FF 🇸🇪 (Global: 1-2) #TNTSportsMex #LaNuevaCasa 🏠🏆
EN VIVO 📲https://t.co/VrjNczvxn2 pic.twitter.com/2GXt69YK1m
19´
11´
6´
The match is underway!
Ludogorets Razgrad wants to turn the tie around.
Lineup:Ludogorets
Lineup: Malmö Fotbollförening
Everything is ready for the meeting!
Ludogorets Arena is ready for the match.
Where will the game Ludogorets vs Malmo be played?
The match will be played at the Stadium Ludogorets.
In the first leg
The home team will start with a two-goal disadvantage, scored in the first leg of the first leg, in which they had to defend against Malmo's attacks.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Ludogorets vs Malmo match for Play-offs UEFA Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Ludogorest vs Malmo of 24th August in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 15:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Key Player Ludogorets
Key Player Malmö FF
Ludogorets: Last lineup
Malmö FF: Last lineup
Ludogorets: With sharp offense
Malmö FF: To reach the 'sky blue'.
Kick-off time
The Ludogorest vs Malmo! match will be played at The Ludogorets Arena. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Play-offs UEFA Champions League: Ludogorest vs Malmo!
My name is Claudio de Jesus and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
