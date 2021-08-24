Goals and Highlights: Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö FF in Champions League 2021
5:27 PM11 hours ago

5:21 PM11 hours ago

Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö

5:21 PM11 hours ago

Malmo fought until the end to get their pass, even with the score down, and did not give up. Great achievement for the Swedes who will have the opportunity to shine from the highest levels.
5:11 PM11 hours ago

An achievement

He did it! Malmo has qualified for the next round of the Champions League and will fight from the group stage for a place in the group stage of the competition. 

 

5:06 PM11 hours ago

The meeting is over!


 Ludogorets 2-1 Malmo the score in the match.
5:01 PM11 hours ago

90´ + 3

Change Malmo FF!
In, Erdal Rakip and Mailk Abubakari.

Out, Lewicki and Colak 

4:53 PM11 hours ago

87´

Despodov right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. 
4:51 PM12 hours ago

87´

Yellow card for Ahmedhodzic! 
4:44 PM12 hours ago

Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö FF

This puts the home team ahead on the scoreboard. 

 

4:40 PM12 hours ago

75´

Ludogorets Change
Mavis Tchibota comes in, Wanderson goes out.
4:35 PM12 hours ago

70´

Missed shot by Colak on behalf of Malmo.
4:31 PM12 hours ago

67´

Changeover of Ludogorets
Josue comes in, Olivier Verdon goes out
4:26 PM12 hours ago

61´

Ludogorets goal! Pieros Sotiriou converts the penalty from eleven yards with a right footed shot to the right side of the goal.
4:20 PM12 hours ago

56´

Pieros Sotiriou header from the center of the box is close, but misses the right post.
4:15 PM12 hours ago

50´

Yellow card for Yankow! He has been shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
4:10 PM12 hours ago

Start of the second half!


Both go for the lead on the scoreboard. 
3:54 PM12 hours ago

45´ + 7

The first half is over! With the next goal, Malmo tied the game. 

 

3:49 PM13 hours ago

43´

Malmo goal! The score is already tied. Veljko did not hesitate to score from a direct free kick. 
3:44 PM13 hours ago

40´

Yellow card for Badji of Ludogorests
3:39 PM13 hours ago

35´

Change of Ludogorets 
Dominik Yankov comes in, Sale Cauly
3:34 PM13 hours ago

30´

Slow play in the midfield. Constant repetition of fouls. 
3:29 PM13 hours ago

Ludogorets 1-0 Malmo

The home team is getting closer on the scoreboard.

 

3:24 PM13 hours ago

19´

Goal disallowed for Malmo! The visitors' reaction came but they were offside, Rieks shot right-footed from the left side of the box.
3:19 PM13 hours ago

11´

Ludogorets goal! Nedyalkov right footed shot from close range on the right side of the goal following a corner. 
3:14 PM13 hours ago

Good pace of play in these first minutes. The repetition of fouls slightly reduces the hostilities.
3:09 PM13 hours ago

The match is underway!


Ludogorets Razgrad wants to turn the tie around. 
3:04 PM13 hours ago

Lineup:Ludogorets

will play its qualification to the next round with the following roster for tonight: Kahlina, Ikoko, Verdon, Kastun, Nedyalkov, Cauly, Badji, Goncalves, Despodov, Soteriou, Wanderson.
2:59 PM13 hours ago

Lineup: Malmö Fotbollförening

Malmö Fotbollförening will start with the following line-up looking to qualify for the next round of the Champions League tonight: Dahlin, Ahmedhodzic, Nielsen, Brorsson, Rieks, Innocent, Christiansen, Lewicki, Berget, Birmancevick, Colak
2:54 PM13 hours ago

Everything is ready for the meeting!

 

Ludogorets Arena is ready for the match.

2:49 PM14 hours ago

Where will the game Ludogorets vs Malmo be played?

 

The match will be played at the Stadium Ludogorets. 

2:44 PM14 hours ago

In the first leg

 

The home team will start with a two-goal disadvantage, scored in the first leg of the first leg, in which they had to defend against Malmo's attacks.

2:39 PM14 hours ago

2:34 PM14 hours ago

What time is Ludogorets vs Malmo match for Play-offs UEFA Champions League?

 

This is the start time of the game Ludogorest vs Malmo of 24th August in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 PM

Bolivia: 15:00 PM

Brazil: 16:00 PM

Chile: 15:00 PM

Colombia: 14:00 PM

Ecuador: 14:00 PM

USA (ET): 15:00 PM

Spain: 21:00 PM

Mexico: 14:00 PM

Paraguay: 15:00 PM

Peru: 15:00 PM

Uruguay: 16:00 PM

Venezuela: 15:00 PM

2:29 PM14 hours ago

Key Player Ludogorets

Kristijan Kahlina, Croatian goalkeeper, will have to be fundamental for this match, as the advantage that the opposing team has for this match is wide and they do not want it to be extended. 
 
2:24 PM14 hours ago

Key Player Malmö FF

Jo Inge Berget, volante ofensivo del cuadro de Malmö FF, participó con anotación en el encuentro de ida, partido en el cual Malmö partió con ventaja de dos anotaciones y para la vuelta va querer repetir la hazaña.
2:19 PM14 hours ago

Ludogorets: Last lineup

Ludogorets: Kahlina, Ikoko, Plastun, Verdon, Nedyalkov, Goncalves, Santana, Badji, Cauly, Tekpetey, Sotiriou.
2:14 PM14 hours ago

Malmö FF: Last lineup

Malmö FF: Dahlin, Moisander, Nielsen, Brorsson, Lewicki, Birmancevic, Rakip, Christiansen, Rieks, Berget y Colak.
2:09 PM14 hours ago

Ludogorets: With sharp offense

Ludogorets, which has been a goal machine in its local competition, beat Lokomotiv Sofia 5-0 in its last match and added its third win in a row this season. Although they are not in a bad position, they are two points short of the leader. Ludogorests, which has two matches pending due to its participation in the Champions League qualifiers, has a good chance to continue climbing up the league standings.

 

2:04 PM14 hours ago

Malmö FF: To reach the 'sky blue'.

Malmö FF, the away team, will arrive at the match after beating Degerfors 3-0 in their local league in Sweden, where they are chasing the first position with a one-unit disadvantage. The 'celeste' team will have the boost they needed after two games without a win, which is why they will be more than motivated. 

 

 

1:59 PM14 hours ago

Kick-off time

 

The Ludogorest vs Malmo! match will be played at The  Ludogorets Arena. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.

1:54 PM14 hours ago

