Highlights and goals: Norwich (6) vs (0) Bournemouth in Carabao Cup


60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:06 PM12 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you very much for following the Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth match for the second round of the Carabao Cup 2021. For more sports information, stay tuned to VAVEL.com.
3:58 PM12 hours ago

Results of the day

3:53 PM12 hours ago

MATCH FINISH!

IT WAS AN ANTHOLOGY THRASHING FOR NORWICH

NORWICH CITY 6 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

3:51 PM13 hours ago

90'

The central referee adds three more minutes
3:48 PM13 hours ago

89'

NORWICH TRIES FROM THE OUTSIDE, BUT NOOO, THE BOURNEMOUTH KEEPER SAVES.
3:47 PM13 hours ago

86'

Christoph Zimmermann is yellow carded for Norwich. He is the only caution for the home team.
3:45 PM13 hours ago

83'

Sørensen teams up with Tzolis, they try to find the goal but find the opposing defensive lines very tight. Great cut back by Cook for Bournemouth
3:41 PM13 hours ago

80'

Bournemouth have no other option but to completely delay their lines towards the defensive zone. Right now the focus is on not conceding any more goals
3:38 PM13 hours ago

ALL FOR NORWICH!

3:37 PM13 hours ago

74' NORWICH GOOOOOAAAAAL!!!

JOSH SARGENT SCORES THE SIXTH GOAL OF THE MATCH. IT COULD BE A HISTORIC RESULT IN FAVOR OF THE HOME SIDE.

NORWICH 6 - 0 BOURNEMOUTH

3:32 PM13 hours ago

70' BALL POSSESSION

NORWICH CITY 45% - AFC BOURNEMOUTH 55%
3:27 PM13 hours ago

66' NORWICH GOOOOOAAAL!!!!

Christos Tzolis scores Norwich's fifth goal of the match. 

IT'S A THRASHING! TZOLIS GETS TO TWO GOALS IN THE MATCH

3:23 PM13 hours ago

61'

Kieran Dowell shoots from outside and the ball goes very close, it could have been Norwich's fifth and they are not letting up.
3:19 PM13 hours ago

55'

Brennan Camp gets second yellow card for Bournemouth
3:16 PM13 hours ago

50'

Gavin Kilkenny commits a tackle with inordinate force and is yellow carded for Bournemouth.
3:12 PM13 hours ago

48' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!!!

SARGENT SCORES THE FOURTH GOAL OF THE MATCH

NORWICH CITY 4 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

3:10 PM13 hours ago

THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!

The second half of the engagement begins
2:48 PM14 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF!

NORWICH CITY 3 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
2:44 PM14 hours ago

41'

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker changes the position of Emiliano Marcondes, who previously played as a midfielder and is now a center forward.

Desperately searching for a goal

2:41 PM14 hours ago

37'

Kenny McLean is unstoppable on Norwich's left flank. Great overflow that unfortunately for him does not generate danger.
2:37 PM14 hours ago

34' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

LUKAS RUPP SCORES NORWICH CITY'S THIRD, IT'S A CLEAN SWEEP
2:34 PM14 hours ago

33'

Great intervention by Bournmouth goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland who comes out to clear a dangerous ball into his own area.
2:32 PM14 hours ago

30' BALL POSSESSION

Incredibly, possession of the ball favors Bournemouth, but the clearest chances are for Norwich who win it 2-0.

NORWICH 40% - BOURNEMOUTH 60%.

2:29 PM14 hours ago

26' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAL!

Kenny McLean scores Norwich's second goal of the match.

The 29-year-old assisted the first goal and scored the second, is unstoppable.

2:27 PM14 hours ago

21'

Bournemouth's first approach thanks to an individual action by Kyle Taylor, unfortunately for him, the ball does not go in.
2:22 PM14 hours ago

17'

Kieran Dowell looks for partnerships down the middle, finds Sargent who shoots and the ball goes wide. Bournemouth are not out of the game.
2:16 PM14 hours ago

13' NORWICH CITY GOOOOOAAAAAAL!!!!!

Christos Tzolis advances down the left, shoots and scores Norwich City's first goal of the match. One shot, one goal.

100% EFFICIENCY

2:13 PM14 hours ago

10'

There are still no significant approaches to the goal, but Norwich tries to get through on the flanks with sharp interventions.
2:10 PM14 hours ago

6'

Kenny McLean runs down the left flank, attempts a cross but is unsuccessful.
2:06 PM14 hours ago

3'

Norwich City keeps possession as Bournemouth waits in their own territory
2:04 PM14 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGINS!

Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth ya juegan en el Estadio Carrow Road
1:44 PM15 hours ago

Carabao Cup united against discrimination

1:40 PM15 hours ago

AFC Bournemouth Starting XI

1:38 PM15 hours ago

Norwich City Starting XI

1:30 PM15 hours ago

Carrow Road Stadium is ready

1:29 PM15 hours ago

The match will start soon

In a few minutes the match will start and we will bring you all the details about the game between Norwich City vs Bournemouth for the second round of the Carabao Cup.
5:28 AMa day ago

Tune in here Norwich City vs AFC BournemouthLive Score

Here you will have all the details of the match between Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth, corresponding to the second round of the Carabao Cup 2021.
5:23 AMa day ago

How to watch Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth live on TV, your options is: Sky Sports.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:18 AMa day ago

Latest games between Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

The last match played between Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth took place on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Canaries lost 1-3 at home in the English League Championship in the 2020-2021 season.
5:13 AMa day ago

Bournemouth key player

Bournemouth's right winger has already scored three times during the 2021 season. The 24-year-old Welshman is the great figure of his team on the right wing.

5:08 AMa day ago

Norwich City key player

Todd Cantwell is a great reference in the Canaries' attack. At 23 years of age, Cantwell stands out in his position of inside left, generating great partnerships in Norwich City's offense.

5:03 AMa day ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Central Referee: Charles Breakspear
Assistant 1: Garry Maskell
Assistant 2: Darren Blunden
Fourth official: Paul Howard
4:58 AMa day ago

AFC Bournemouth: Unbeaten for the season

AFC Bournemouth come into this match on the back of a two-goal draw against Blackpool in the fourth round of the Football League Championship 2021 in England.
4:53 AMa day ago

Norwich City: Respecting the house

Norwich City are looking to emerge victorious from their own stadium in the second round of the 2021 Carabao Cup. The yellow and green team is coming off an abrupt five goals to nil defeat against Manchester City in the second round of the 2021 Premier League.
4:48 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Carrow Road

Carrow Road Stadium has a capacity of 27,244 spectators. It was built in 1935 and is known for being the home of Norwich City.
4:43 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Carabao Cup match: Norwich Cityvs AFC Bournemouth Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
