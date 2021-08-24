Highlights and goals: Norwich (6) vs (0) Bournemouth in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
MATCH FINISH!
NORWICH CITY 6 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
90'
89'
86'
83'
80'
ALL FOR NORWICH!
SARGENT MAKES IT SIX!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4xvKmf9k8s — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2021
74' NORWICH GOOOOOAAAAAL!!!
NORWICH 6 - 0 BOURNEMOUTH
70' BALL POSSESSION
66' NORWICH GOOOOOAAAL!!!!
IT'S A THRASHING! TZOLIS GETS TO TWO GOALS IN THE MATCH
61'
55'
50'
48' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!!!
NORWICH CITY 4 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
END OF THE FIRST HALF!
41'
Desperately searching for a goal
37'
34' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
33'
30' BALL POSSESSION
NORWICH 40% - BOURNEMOUTH 60%.
26' NORWICH GOOOOOOAAAAAL!
The 29-year-old assisted the first goal and scored the second, is unstoppable.
21'
17'
13' NORWICH CITY GOOOOOAAAAAAL!!!!!
100% EFFICIENCY
10'
6'
3'
THE MATCH BEGINS!
Carabao Cup united against discrimination
Ahead of tonight's matches, a reminder that we are #TogetherAgainstDiscrimination.#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/UWIzkZBjHo — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 24, 2021
AFC Bournemouth Starting XI
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Rogers in from the off
🔺 Camp makes full debut
🔺 Nyland starts in goal
🔺 Cook back and captain
Here's how we line up for this evening's @Carabao_Cup game at Carrow Road. #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 24, 2021
Norwich City Starting XI
Carrow Road Stadium is ready
🔜 pic.twitter.com/5abnODzfsk — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2021
The match will start soon
Tune in here Norwich City vs AFC BournemouthLive Score
How to watch Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Latest games between Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth key player
Norwich City key player
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant 1: Garry Maskell
Assistant 2: Darren Blunden
Fourth official: Paul Howard