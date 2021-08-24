Goals and highlights: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves in Carabao Cup 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

Goals and highlights

The match is over!

Wolverhampton defeats Nottingham 4-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup and eliminates Nottingham; their opponent for the second round will be known in the following days.
(Photo: Wolves)
(Photo: Wolves)
90'

Last change for Wolverhampton: Luke Cundle replaces Fabio Silva.
WOLVERHAMPTON GOAL!

Leander Dendoncker assists Morgan Gibbs-White, who converts the Wolves' fourth goal.
WOLVERHAMPTON GOAL!

Francisco Trincao, after another Fabio Silva assist, finishes and increases Wolves' lead.
82'

Wolverhampton also makes another move: Adam Traoré replaces Rayan Ait-Nouri. 
73'

Nottingham make further changes: Alex Mighten and Carlos Ribeiro come in for Oliver Jack and James Garner.
68'

Wolverhampton also changed its lineup: Francisco Trincao replaced Daniel Podence.
63'

Nottingham made their first move: Lyle Taylor came on and Lewis Grabban came off.
WOLVERHAMPTON GOAL!

After several attempts, and after being assisted by Fábio Silva, Daniel Podence gets on the scoreboard to increase Wolves' lead.
WOLVERHAMPTON GOAL!

On a pass from Ki-Jana Hoever, Romain Saïss scored to put the Wolves ahead on the scoreboard.
54'

For their part, Wolverhampton continued to insist, especially through Daniel Podence; this time, the Portuguese striker's shot went just wide.
49'

Oliver Jack Hammond pops up at the far post to head in, but his shot is just wide. It was one of the few moves that Nottingham finish.
The second half is underway!

The match between Nottingham and Wolverhampton restarts.
End of the first half!

Wolverhampton have looked better than Nottingham, but have failed to reflect it on the scoreboard.
32'

Another warning from Wolves, now after a shot from Fábio Silva, which goes wide of the goal.
21'

Metal! Again, Daniel Podence gets a shot off, but it hits the post and the rebound falls into the hands of Ethan Horvarth. It was a close call for Wolverhampton's first goal.
12'

Close! Ethan Horvath dives and one-handedly blocks Daniel Podence's shot. Nottingham is saved.
7'

Close! Ethan Horvath dives and one-handedly blocks Daniel Podence's shot. Nottingham is saved.
Game on!

Nottingham and Wolverhampton look to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Nottingham is ready

This afternoon, the Reds will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage to spring a surprise and advance to the next stage. 
Wolverhampton: substitutes

A. Sondergaard, L. Cundle, A. Traoré, N. Semedo, F. Trincao, R. Neves y R. Jiménez.
Nottingham Forest: substitutes

L. Taylor, J. Lawrene, C. Ribeiro, A. Mighten, J. Clifford, J. Carvalho y T. Figuereido.
Nottingham Forest: confirmed lineup

E. Horvath; F. Back, B. Fernandes, R. Harbottle, J. Richardson, T. Fornah, J. Colback, O. Hammond, J. Garner, A. Konaté y L. Grabban.
Wolverhampton: confirmed lineup

J. Ruddy; R. Saiss, C. Coady, M. Kilman, R. Ait Nouri, J. Moutinho, L. Dendoncker, K. Hoever, M. Gibbs, D. Podence y F. Silva.
Wolves arrives at the stadium

The Wolverhampton side is finalizing details for its first match in this competition, in which it will seek to advance to the next round.  
How is Wolverhampton coming along?

On the other hand, last Sunday, they lost 0-1 against Tottenham Hotspur; after two games played, they are in sixteenth place in the Premier League standings with no points.
How is Nottingham Forest coming along?

Last Saturday, in their visit to the Britannia Stadium, they were defeated 1-0 by Stoke City; after four dates in the Championship, they occupy the last place (24) after losing all their matches.
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham vs Wolves live, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Nottingham vs Wolves Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton will not be televised in the United States.

If you want to directly stream it: Wolves TV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Wolverhampton: last lineup

J. Sá; M. Kilman, C. Coady, R. Saiss, N. Semedo, R. Neves, J. Moutinho, F. Marcal, F. Trincao, R. Jiménez and A. Traoré.
Nottingham Forest: last lineup

B. Samba; G. Bong, S. McKenna, T. Figueiredo, F. Back, Cafu, R. Yates, A. Mighten, J. Carvalho, P. Zinckernagel and L. Taylor.
Refereeing for Nottingham vs Wolves match

The central referee for this match will be Andy Davies; Craig Taylor, first row; Bhuponder Gill, second assistant, and Carl Boyeson, fourth official.
How did Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton fare in the last Carabo Cup?

In the 2020-2021 edition of the competition, Nottingham Forest lost in the first round after being defeated 1-0 by Barnsley, a team from the same division; meanwhile, Wolves were eliminated in the second round by Stoke City, a team from the Championship.
How did Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton advance to the EFL Cup?

A couple of weeks ago, as a Championship side, Nottingham had to compete in the first round, where they beat League Two side Bradford City 2-1, with goals from Joao Carvalho.
(Photo: Nottingham)
(Photo: Nottingham)

On the other hand, after being part of the Premier League and not being one of the clubs that qualified for European competitions, Wolves reached this stage directly.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
Carabao Cup Qualifying Format

The Cup competition begins with the first round, in which 70 clubs participate: 24 (Two), 24 (One) and 22 (Championship); then, in the second round, the 35 that advanced will be joined by 2 (Championship) and 13 from the Premier League; then, the 25 winners will be joined by seven from the Premier League; the fourth round will be played with the 16 winners, and from then on, the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played.
What is the EFL Cup?

The now called Carabo Cup is the English League Cup, in which teams from the first four divisions of that country participate: League Two, League One, Championship and Premier League. It is worth mentioning that all stages are played in a single match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Second round of Carabao Cup 2021: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
