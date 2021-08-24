MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in All Stars Match
Photo: VAVEL

Tune in here MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars match.
What time is MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars match for All Stars Game?

This is the start time of the game MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars of 25th August in several countries:

Argentina: 22:30 PM

Bolivia: 19:30 PM

Brazil: 22:30 PM

Chile: 19:30 PM

Colombia: 20:30 PM

Ecuador: 20:30 PM

USA (ET): 21:30 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 3:30 AM

Mexico: 20:30 PM

Paraguay: 19:30 PM

Peru: 19:30 PM

Uruguay: 22:30 PM

Venezuela: 22:30 PM

Key Player Liga MX

The current member of the Mexican soccer champion and player who won bronze with the Olympic team, Luis Romo, will be one of the most important players that Liga BBVA MX will have in its first all-star game. The midfielder, originally from Sinaloa, has played 53 games in La Liga with La máquina, has scored 8 times, assisted 13 times and played a total of 4,583 minutes in the maximum circuit.  Currently, he is one of the best players in the midfield and one of the most important elements in the national team, so throughout these 90 minutes, Luis Romo could be the player who tips the balance in favor of the Liga MX's star team.

Key Player MLS

Raul Rui Diaz will be the player to follow in this match, the Peruvian has scored more than 50 goals since he arrived in Seattle, 14 of which correspond to the current campaign and is one of the fundamental pieces of Schmetzer in each of his matches, so throughout these 90 minutes he could break the net at any time. Likewise, the Peruvian has a past in Liga MX when he played for the now extinct Monarcas Morelia team, where, as in his current team, he was one of the best strikers in the championship.

MLS call-ups:

Goalkeepers

- Pedro Gallese

- André Balke

- Matt Turner

Defenders

- Zimmerman

- Alex Roldán

- Kai Wagner

- James Sands

- Nouhou Tolo

- Jesus Murillo

- Yeimar Gómez

- Araujo

- Robinson

Midfielders

- Lucas Zelarayan

- Carles Gil

- Joao Paolo

- Damir Kreilach

- Eduard Atuesta

- Cristian Roldán

- Reynoso

Forwards:

- Rodolfo Pizarro

- George Bello

- Raúl Rui Díaz

- Nani

- Rossi

- Gustavo Bou

- Daniel Salloí

- Ricardo Pepi

- Tajon Buchanan

- Cade Cowell

Technical Director

- Bob Bradley

Called-up players of Liga MX:

Goalkeepers

- Alfredo Talavera, Universidad Nacional

- Guillermo Ochoa, América

- Nahuel Guzmán, Tigres

Defenders

- Matheus Doria, Santos Laguna

- Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul

- Víctor Guzmán, Club Tijuana

- César Montes, Rayados

- William Tesillo, Leon

Fullbacks 

- Salvador Reyes, America

- Juan Marcelo Escobar, Cruz Azul

- Jesus Gallardo, Rayados

- Jorge Sanchez, America

Midfielders

- Luis Romo, Cruz Azul

- Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna

- Rubens Sambueza, Toluca

- Javier Salas, Puebla

- Pedro Aquino, America

- Diego Valdes, Santos Laguna

- Ángel Mena, León

- Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul

- Erik Lira, Pumas

Forward

- Jonathan Rodríguez, Cruz Azul

- Pedro Canelo, Toluca

- Nicolás Ibáñez, Pachuca

- Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados

- Alexis Vega, Chivas

Technical Director

- Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul

Lastes Games:

Never before in history has a squad made up of the best players from Liga MX faced the MLS all-star team, so this will be a duel that will go down in the history books as the closest thing to a match of the same characteristics have been the matches in the CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup, where statistics show that Mexican teams have 38 titles (36 Champions League, 1 Leagues Cup and 1 Campeones Cup) while MLS clubs have 3 trophies (2 Champions League, 1 Campeones Cup and 1 Campeones Cup).
The Stadium

Banc of California Stadium is a 22,000-seat soccer stadium located in Los Angeles, California. It is located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. It is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer and as of 2022 will be the home of Angel City FC of the NWSL. 
It was the first outdoor stadium built in the city of Los Angeles since 1962. Built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, it is located next to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and just south of the main campus of the University of Southern California. The stadium opened on April 18, 2018.

Photo: AS USA

The usual mission, to demonstrate superiority

The closest thing to this all-star game has been the numerous CONCACAF Champions League clashes between Liga MX and MLS teams, most of which have ended with the Mexican teams either in the final or as champions of the tournament. With the context of what happened in the CONCACAF Nations Leagues and Gold Cup, the mission of Juan Reynoso and his companions will be to go out on the field and demonstrate that, on a sporting level, Liga MX will always be the best option to choose.

In search of the revelation

MLS is a league that has been growing steadily in recent years and in all aspects; in sports, structurally, economically and in its executive organization. It is enough to simply compare how much the value of the squads has grown since 2011 and how many new first-world venues have joined the league. Also, the number of players interested in playing in the neighboring championship is increasing, including some Mexican compatriots such as Jürgen Damm, Alan Pulido, Carlos Fierro or La "chofis" López. This will be the perfect opportunity for the MLS to give a blow on the table and show that their men can already beat ours.
A historic duel

For the first time in history, the best men of MLS will face the best representatives of Liga MX in a duel that dates back to the first CONCACAF Champions League and the creation of the Leagues Cup, with the objective of demonstrating who has the supremacy in the region. Finally the debates and questioning about who is better than the other will come to an end, this time it will be the players who will speak on the field and in 90 minutes of matches will decide who is the winner of this historic duel, however, one thing is forbidden for both teams; defeat.
Kick-off time

The MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars match will be played at The Banc of California Stadium, in L.A, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 All Stars Match: MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo