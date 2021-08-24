MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in All Stars Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars Live Score
What time is MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars match for All Stars Game?
Argentina: 22:30 PM
Bolivia: 19:30 PM
Brazil: 22:30 PM
Chile: 19:30 PM
Colombia: 20:30 PM
Ecuador: 20:30 PM
USA (ET): 21:30 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 3:30 AM
Mexico: 20:30 PM
Paraguay: 19:30 PM
Peru: 19:30 PM
Uruguay: 22:30 PM
Venezuela: 22:30 PM
Key Player Liga MX
Key Player MLS
MLS call-ups:
- Pedro Gallese
- André Balke
- Matt Turner
Defenders
- Zimmerman
- Alex Roldán
- Kai Wagner
- James Sands
- Nouhou Tolo
- Jesus Murillo
- Yeimar Gómez
- Araujo
- Robinson
Midfielders
- Lucas Zelarayan
- Carles Gil
- Joao Paolo
- Damir Kreilach
- Eduard Atuesta
- Cristian Roldán
- Reynoso
Forwards:
- Rodolfo Pizarro
- George Bello
- Raúl Rui Díaz
- Nani
- Rossi
- Gustavo Bou
- Daniel Salloí
- Ricardo Pepi
- Tajon Buchanan
- Cade Cowell
Technical Director
- Bob Bradley
Called-up players of Liga MX:
- Alfredo Talavera, Universidad Nacional
- Guillermo Ochoa, América
- Nahuel Guzmán, Tigres
Defenders
- Matheus Doria, Santos Laguna
- Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul
- Víctor Guzmán, Club Tijuana
- César Montes, Rayados
- William Tesillo, Leon
Fullbacks
- Salvador Reyes, America
- Juan Marcelo Escobar, Cruz Azul
- Jesus Gallardo, Rayados
- Jorge Sanchez, America
Midfielders
- Luis Romo, Cruz Azul
- Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna
- Rubens Sambueza, Toluca
- Javier Salas, Puebla
- Pedro Aquino, America
- Diego Valdes, Santos Laguna
- Ángel Mena, León
- Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul
- Erik Lira, Pumas
Forward
- Jonathan Rodríguez, Cruz Azul
- Pedro Canelo, Toluca
- Nicolás Ibáñez, Pachuca
- Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados
- Alexis Vega, Chivas
Technical Director
- Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul
Lastes Games:
The Stadium
It was the first outdoor stadium built in the city of Los Angeles since 1962. Built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, it is located next to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and just south of the main campus of the University of Southern California. The stadium opened on April 18, 2018.
Photo: AS USA
The usual mission, to demonstrate superiority
In search of the revelation
#MLSAllStar x #NERevs@headdturnerr serving looks 👀 pic.twitter.com/7JWOurDymS— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2021
A historic duel
F I G U R A— Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) August 24, 2021
Desde Los Ángeles, así se anuncia en las calles, el All Star Game entre la @LigaBBVAMX y @MLSes .
¡Ojo, Henry Cavill! Aún sin poder jugar, @Chapomontes10 te está robando los reflectores… pic.twitter.com/uGPPJwGdxS