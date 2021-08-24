Shakhtar vs Monaco: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Shakhtar vs Monaco Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Shakhtar vs Monaco match in UEFA Champions League.
What time is Shakhtar vs Monaco match for UEFA Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Shakhtar vs Monaco of 25th August in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM in ESPN.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM in ESPN.
Brazil: 4:00 PM in ESPN.
Chile: 3:00 PM in ESPN.
Colombia: 2:00 PM in ESPN.
Ecuador: 2:00 horas in ESPN.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM in HBO.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM in ESPN.
Peru: 2:00 PM in ESPN.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM in ESPN.
First leg
This will be the second official match between the two teams, remembering that the first of them took place in the first leg in Monaco, where Pedrinho scored a goal in the 19th minute to make the difference at the Louis II Stadium.
Key player Monaco
Cesc Fabregas is a man who makes a difference on and off the field, so his contribution in the dressing room and in midfield will help a Monaco team that has many young players in its squad.
Key player Shakhtar
Brazilian Pedro Victor da Silva scored the only goal of the series and with his ability on the flanks and to enter the box and generate dangerous options, he can be a lethal weapon to help the Ukrainian team.
Last Team Monaco
1 Majecki, 19 Sidibe, 5 Badiashile, 3 Maripan, 12 Caio Henrique, 22 Fofana, 8 Tohouameni, 7 Gerson Martins, 17 Golovin, 10 Ben Yedder, 31 Volland.
Last Team Shakhtar
81 Trubin, 22 Matvienko, 5 Marlon, 3 Vitao, 2 Dodo, 7 Maycon, 8 Marcos Antonio, 38 Pedrinho, 19 Solomon, 14 Martins, 23 Traore.
Monaco: no choice but victory
If Monaco want to stay alive in this edition, they have no choice but to win: if they win by one, they will force extra time and if they win by two or more, they will qualify; any other result will send them directly to the UEFA Europa League.
Shakhtar: the winning combination
The Ukrainian team has the advantage on aggregate and this Wednesday needs not to lose in order to qualify for the group stage draw, which will take place this Thursday. In the local league they defeated Odessa 3-0 at the weekend.
Kill or be killed
The illusion of both Shakhtar and Monaco to reach the group stage is 90 minutes away and they will leave everything on the field to try to achieve their goal; it is worth remembering that away goals are no longer valid as a tie-breaker criterion.
Kick-off time
The Shakhtar vs Monaco match will be played at the Metalist Stadium, in Kiev, Ukraine. The kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 UEFA Champions League: Shakhtar vs Monaco!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.