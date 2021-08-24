Brondby vs Salzburg Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match
Where and how to watch Brondby vs Salzburg ?

The match will be played at 3:00 p.m. and can be seen on Galavision.

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

What time is Brondby vs Salzburg?

This is the kickoff time for the Brondy vs Salzburg match on August 25 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

Salzburg's position in the Austrian League

The Austrian team has played five games in the Admiral Bundelisga League where they have won all their matches and conceded only three goals so far in the domestic competition;
Brondby's situation in the Danish league

Brondby has yet to win a single match in the six games played, has only four points and is in ninth place;
Red Bull Salzburg losses

The German coach will not have Koita and Vallci available for this match due to injuries;
Brondy casualties

In the Danish team there are numerous absentees due to COVID-19. Coach Frederiksen will not be able to count on Borkeeiet, Cappis, Greve, Mikkelsen, Rosted. 
First leg

The Austrian team won the first leg 2-1 thanks to goals from Adeyemi and Aaronson. For the Danes, Uhre scored;
Venue: The match will be played at the Brondby Stadium in Denmark.

 

Preview of the game

Brondby and Salzburg will face each other in the second leg of their final Champions League qualifier;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brondby vs Salzburg in the Champions League.

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brondby vs Salzburg in the Champions League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
 
