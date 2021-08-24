Brondby vs Salzburg Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Brondby vs Salzburg ?
What time is Brondby vs Salzburg?
This is the kickoff time for the Brondy vs Salzburg match on August 25 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Salzburg's position in the Austrian League
The Austrian team has played five games in the Admiral Bundelisga League where they have won all their matches and conceded only three goals so far in the domestic competition;
Brondby's situation in the Danish league
Brondby has yet to win a single match in the six games played, has only four points and is in ninth place;
Red Bull Salzburg losses
The German coach will not have Koita and Vallci available for this match due to injuries;
Brondy casualties
In the Danish team there are numerous absentees due to COVID-19. Coach Frederiksen will not be able to count on Borkeeiet, Cappis, Greve, Mikkelsen, Rosted.
First leg
The Austrian team won the first leg 2-1 thanks to goals from Adeyemi and Aaronson. For the Danes, Uhre scored;
Venue: The match will be played at the Brondby Stadium in Denmark.
Preview of the game
Brondby and Salzburg will face each other in the second leg of their final Champions League qualifier;
