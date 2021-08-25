Newcastle vs Burnley: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle vs Burnley Live Score
What time is Newcastle vs Burnley match for UEFA Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Burnley of 25th August in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45
Brazil: 3:45 PM in
Chile: 2:45 PM in
Colombia: 1:45 PM in
Ecuador: 1:45 horas in
USA (ET): 2:45 PM in
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Key Player Newcastle
Key Player Burnley
Last Lineup: Newcastle
DEF: Federico Fernández, Lascelles, Schär
MED: Manquillo, Almirón, Shelvey, Ritchie
ATA: Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton
Last Lineup: Burnley
2. Lowton 5. Tarkowski 6. Mee 3. Taylor
7. Gudmundsson 8. Brownhill 4. Cork 11. McNeil
9. Wood 10. Barnes
DT. S. Dyche
Newcastle: Two defeats - that's their league record
Newcastle lost 2-4 to West Ham on the first matchday of the season in a tough defeat from which they were unable to recover, while on the second matchday they accumulated another 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, who dominated the game.
Burnley: Shaking off the malaise
Burnley side in their first league game, took a quick lead in the opening minutes but turned it around and ended up losing. In the second game, they lost again by a two-goal margin, so a win is urgently needed for the cause.
Kick-off time
The Newcastle vs Burnley match will be played at the St. James' Park. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Burnley match in Carabao CUP