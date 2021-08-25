Newcastle vs Burnley: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Carabao Cup Match

2:07 AM2 hours ago

2:02 AM2 hours ago

What time is Newcastle vs Burnley match for UEFA Champions League?

 

This is the start time of the game  Newcastle vs Burnley of 25th August in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 

Brazil: 3:45 PM in 

Chile: 2:45 PM in 

Colombia: 1:45 PM in 

Ecuador: 1:45 horas in 

USA (ET): 2:45 PM in 

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM 

Paraguay: 3:45 PM 

Peru: 1:45 PM 

Uruguay: 3:45 PM 

1:57 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Newcastle

One of the jewels that Newcastle has is Ciaran Clark. For this match, the national youth international will have to show that he is mature enough to earn a place in the first team.


 

1:52 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Burnley

Norris, Burley's goalkeeper, will surely take advantage of the EFL CUP showcase to continue gaining experience that will allow him to be the first-choice goalkeeper in the not too distant future. 

1:47 AM3 hours ago

Last Lineup: Newcastle

POR: Freddie Woodman

DEF: Federico Fernández, Lascelles, Schär

MED: Manquillo, Almirón, Shelvey, Ritchie

ATA: Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton

1:42 AM3 hours ago

Last Lineup: Burnley

1. Pope

2. Lowton       5. Tarkowski         6. Mee         3. Taylor

7. Gudmundsson 8. Brownhill    4. Cork      11. McNeil

9. Wood    10. Barnes

DT. S. Dyche

1:37 AM3 hours ago

Newcastle: Two defeats - that's their league record

 

Newcastle lost 2-4 to West Ham on the first matchday of the season in a tough defeat from which they were unable to recover, while on the second matchday they accumulated another 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, who dominated the game.

1:32 AM3 hours ago

Burnley: Shaking off the malaise

 

Burnley side in their first league game, took a quick lead in the opening minutes but turned it around and ended up losing. In the second game, they lost again by a two-goal margin, so a win is urgently needed for the cause. 

1:27 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

 

The Newcastle vs Burnley match will be played at the St. James' Park. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.

1:22 AM3 hours ago

