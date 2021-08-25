Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Damir Krznar, coach of the Croatian side stated: 'The most important thing is that we all, regardless of the difficulties with the composition, believe that this team has the strength, energy and knowledge to reach Tiraspol. I believe that we can reach a positive result in this match, which leads us to the Champions League. In sport everything is possible, especially in soccer, it has been proven many times. After all, we have proved it in the recent past, and that is one of the moments when we are building optimism. I really believe that we can leave the stadium with our hands up'.
Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Cristiano, Arboleda, Dulanto, Julien; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Luvannor
Livakovic; Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Peric, Franjic; Misic, Majer, Jakic; Ivanusec, Petkovic, Orsic
Sheriff surprised every fan of this competition by beating Dinamo in the first leg. Adama Traoré with two goals and one more by Dimiris Kolovos made their fans dream about a possible Champions League.
Sheriff was supported by their league and all their matches were postponed in order to have more focus and preparation for their match against Dinamo, in order for the team to make history and qualify to the group stage of the Champions League.
Dinamo Zagreb won their match in Liga Hrvatski Telekom Prva against Lokomotiva with a goal by Mislav Orsic. The Croatian team is in fifth place and has 10 points.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff match will be played at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia with a capacity of 35,123 people. The match will have a percentage of their fans, however it will not be the full house and there will be no spectators from the opposing team.
