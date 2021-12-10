Goal and Highlights: Dorados 0-1 Tampico Madero in Liga Expansion MX
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:58 PM6 days ago

The winning goal

11:55 PM6 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the game between Dorados and Tampico Madero. La Jaiba Brava is in the final after winning 2-0 on aggregate.
11:50 PM6 days ago

End game

Dorados 0-1 Tampico Madero.
11:45 PM6 days ago

94'

Lopez's shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
11:40 PM6 days ago

90'

Five more minutes are added.
11:35 PM6 days ago

90'

Paolo Yrizar with a header that barely goes over the goal.
11:30 PM6 days ago

88'

Muñoz receives a double yellow card and is sent off.
11:25 PM6 days ago

85'

Vázquez's ill-timed sweep and he is cautioned.
11:20 PM6 days ago

81'

Hernandez with a direct free kick that goes over the top of the goal.
11:15 PM6 days ago

77'

From Yrizar to Zúñiga, but the Panther doesn't make good contact on the volley and puts it into the stands.
11:10 PM6 days ago

72'

Yrizar and Marín enter

Félix and Suárez leave

Dorados changes

11:05 PM6 days ago

70'

Ramos, Salas and Loroña join the team.

Perez, Medina and Hernandez leave

Tampico Madero changes

11:00 PM6 days ago

68'

Zamora's overflow and shot at the near post was saved by Millán.
10:55 PM6 days ago

64'

Betancourt's shot hit the post and Dorados came close to scoring a goal.
10:50 PM6 days ago

60'

Nava's shot from half distance goes wide.
10:45 PM6 days ago

53'

Micolta's overflow and delayed diagonal that is rejected by the golden defense.
10:40 PM6 days ago

50'

Betancourt with a half-volley shot that crashes into the defense.
10:35 PM6 days ago

46'

Gómez went out and Micolta came in for Tampico Madero.
10:30 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Dorados de Sinaloa and Tampico Madero.
10:25 PM6 days ago

Half time

Dorados 0-1 Tampico Madero.
10:20 PM6 days ago

44'

Hernandez with the defensive sweep that almost ended in his own goal.
10:15 PM6 days ago

41'

Hernandez's long-range shot into the hands of goalkeeper Millán.
10:10 PM6 days ago

40'

Zúñiga's shot at the near post was saved by the Tampico goalkeeper and sent to the corner kick.
10:05 PM6 days ago

35'

Vega leaves and Nava enters, change for Dorados de Sinaloa.
10:00 PM6 days ago

Gol Tampico 1-0

9:55 PM6 days ago

29'

Dominguez's shot with a deflection that ends in a corner kick.
9:50 PM6 days ago

25'

Perez's shot is blocked by the goalkeeper and sent to a corner.
9:45 PM6 days ago

20'

Goal Tampico Madero

Diego Medina steals the ball and sends it into the net to make it 1-0.

9:40 PM6 days ago

17'

Gómez responds with a mid-range shot that misses the target.
9:35 PM6 days ago

17'

Dominguez's shot from inside the area goes over the goal.
9:30 PM6 days ago

14'

Giovany León's left-footed shot goes wide and wide.
9:25 PM6 days ago

10'

Dorados dominated the game, but still could not find enough space to threaten the opponent's goal.
9:20 PM6 days ago

5'

Yrizar with a direct free kick that crashes into the wall.
9:15 PM6 days ago

4'

Free kick just outside the area that will be in favor of Dorados de Sinaloa.
9:10 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between Dorados and Tampico Madero begins.
9:05 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

The second leg of the semifinal between Dorados de Sinaloa and Tampico Madero will kick off in a few minutes.
9:00 PM6 days ago

They are applauded

Family and fans cheer on the Dorados de Sinaloa team on one of the most important nights in recent years for the "Gran Pez" team.
8:55 PM6 days ago

Tampico Madero substitutes

1 Héctor Holguín, 4 Luis Flores, 16 José Hernández, 30 Santiago Ramos, 5 Germán Eguede, 7 Joel Pérez, 23 Jared Simental, 21 Luis Loroña, 25 Santiago Micolta, 31 Jesús Salas.
8:50 PM6 days ago

Dorados substitutes

13 Carlos Higuera, 18 Salvador Manríquez, 6 Jesús Vázquez, 11 Antonio Nava, 22 Isaac Aguilar, 25 José Lupo, 32 Mirsha Herrera, 158 Miguel Díaz, 8 Paolo Yrizar, 9 Adrián Marín.
8:45 PM6 days ago

XI Tampico Madero

18 Marco Millán, 2 César Bernal, 3 Oscar Manzanárez, 13 Carlos Robles, 19 Edson García, 6 Alan López, 11 Diego Hernández, 14 Nahúm Gómez, 9 Eduardo Pérez, 10 Emmanuel Hernández, 12 Diego Medina.
8:40 PM7 days ago

XI Dorados

12 Luis López, 14 Luis Félix, 17 Alonso Zamora, 20 Jesús Vega, 30 Luis Hernández, 33 Hiram Muñoz, 16 Adolfo Domínguez, 19 Jonathan Suárez, 23 Giovanny León, 26 José Zúñiga, 27 Jonathan Betancourt.
8:35 PM7 days ago

They have arrived

This was the arrival of the Jaiba Brava with the mission of giving Dorados de Sinaloa a third and definitive blow in the season:
8:30 PM7 days ago

All set

Dorados de Sinaloa are ready to turn the tie around at Estadio Banorte.

8:25 PM7 days ago

Continue with the domain

Tampico Madero has only lost two games this season and both were at home, so they remain undefeated away from Estadio Tamaulipas and will have to keep the streak going if they want to advance to the final.
8:20 PM7 days ago

Recovering the mystique

Dorados will have to evoke everything they have done throughout the season to turn the championship around, remembering that they need a win to advance to the final.
8:15 PM7 days ago

Start

Dorados and Tampico Madero define the first finalist of the Liga de Expansión MX when they clash this Saturday at La Pecera. We begin our coverage of the game.
8:10 PM7 days ago

Tune in here Dorados vs Tampico Madero Live Score in Liga Expansion MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dorados vs Tampico Madero in Liga Expansion MX.
8:05 PM7 days ago

What time is Dorados vs Tampico Madero match for Liga Expansion MX?

This is the start time of the game Dorados vs Tampico Madero of 11th December in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM

Bolivia: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Chile: 11:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 PM

USA (ET): 10:00 PM in TUDN

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM in TUDN, Marca Claro, Fox Sports and ESPN

Paraguay: 12:00 AM

Peru: 11:00 PM in DirecTV

Uruguay: 12:00 AM in DirecTV

8:00 PM7 days ago

Last games

In addition to the fact that Dorados has not been able to beat Tampico in the last five games, with two draws and three defeats, and in the most recent four games they have not even been able to score a goal against them:

Tampico Madero 1-0 Dorados Sinaloa, 2021.

Dorados Sinaloa 0-3 Tampico Madero 2021

Tampico Madero 0-0 Dorados Sinaloa, 2021

Dorados Sinaloa 0-1 Tampico Madero, 2020

Dorados Sinaloa 2-2 Tampico Madero, 2020

7:55 PM7 days ago

Key player Tampico Madero

Marcos Millán has had a great season and has been key for La Jaiba to reach this stage. Due to the circumstances of the match, he will surely have a lot of work to do and his saves will be key to give his team a place in the final.

7:50 PM7 days ago

Key player Dorados Sinaloa

Although the goal-scoring title is a great achievement, the playoffs are a different competition and striker José Zúñiga will have to make his presence felt more frequently in the opponent's box to find the net again and help the 'Gran Pez' stay alive in the season.

7:45 PM7 days ago

Last Team Tampico Madero

18 Marcos Millán, 2 César Bernal, 3 Oscar Manzanarez, 13 Carlos Robles, 19 Edson García, 6 Aldo López, 11 Diego Hernández, 14 Nahúm Gómez, 9 Eduardo Pérez, 10 Emmanuel Hernández, 12 Diego Medina.
7:40 PM7 days ago

Last Team Dorados Sinaloa

12 Luis López, 14 Luis Félix, 17 Alonso Zamora, 20 Jesús Vega, 30 Luis Hernández, 33 Hiram Muñoz, 16 Adolfo Domínguez, 19 Jonathan Suárez, 8 Paolo Yrizar, 26 José Zúñiga, 27 Jonathan Betancourt.
7:35 PM7 days ago

He invites them to the final

Dorados' technical director, Rafael García, made an attentive call to the fans to make the stadium count next Saturday with the mission to come back and be in contention for the championship.

"On Saturday we will have a great entrance. We will try to give our fans as much joy as possible, we invite them to join us in our quest to reach the final," he commented.

7:30 PM7 days ago

Tampico Madero: not to trust

On this occasion, Tampico Madero has the advantage and should not go into a corner. Although the first 15 minutes will be key to contain the opponent's attack, they must not stop attacking in order to be able to increase the aggregate score.
7:25 PM7 days ago

Dorados de Sinaloa: to shake off their paternity

The best team in this category, Dorados, have only lost twice in the semester and both times to the Jaiba Brava, which is why they will be looking to get rid of the paternity and must be more offensive than in the first game in order to get the longed-for victory.
7:20 PM7 days ago

What do they need to advance?

If Dorados de Sinaloa want to return to the final, they will have to win by any score because, in the event of a draw on aggregate, they would advance due to their better position in the general table; while Tampico Madero needs a win or a draw by any score to reach their second final of the Liga de Expansión MX.
7:15 PM7 days ago

Kick-off time

The Dorados vs Tampico Madero match will be played at the Banorte Stadium, in Sinaloa, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
7:10 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga Expansion MX: Dorados vs Tampico Madero!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo