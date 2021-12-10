Goal and Highlights: Dorados 0-1 Tampico Madero in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
The winning goal
Thanks
End game
94'
90'
90'
88'
85'
81'
77'
72'
Félix and Suárez leave
Dorados changes
70'
Perez, Medina and Hernandez leave
Tampico Madero changes
68'
64'
60'
53'
50'
46'
46'
Half time
44'
41'
40'
35'
Gol Tampico 1-0
¡GOOOOOOOOOOL! ¡GOOOOOOL DE @TMFCoficial!⚽️
Error GARRAFAL de la defensa que termina coronando Medina y la ventaja se aumenta para la 'Jaiba' en esta semifinal de la @LigaMXExpansion 😎
🐠(0)0⃣-1⃣(2)🦀
EN VIVO: https://t.co/h0MurXaStp
29'
25'
20'
Diego Medina steals the ball and sends it into the net to make it 1-0.
17'
17'
14'
10'
5'
4'
0'
Minutes away
They are applauded
💛 ¡SALIMOS COMO FAMILIA DORADA!
¡VAMOS POR ESA FINAL! 👊🏻@LigaMXExpansion #SinaloaEsPEZial
Tampico Madero substitutes
Dorados substitutes
XI Tampico Madero
XI Dorados
They have arrived
¡YA ESTAMOS EN LA SEDE DE LA BATALLA! 🏟️📌
Así llegamos al Estadio Banorte para la vuelta de las semifinales, ¡VENGA, JAIBOS! 👊#AmorALaBrava 🦀
All set
Continue with the domain
Recovering the mystique
Start
Tune in here Dorados vs Tampico Madero Live Score in Liga Expansion MX
What time is Dorados vs Tampico Madero match for Liga Expansion MX?
Argentina: 12:00 AM
Bolivia: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 PM
USA (ET): 10:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 PM in TUDN, Marca Claro, Fox Sports and ESPN
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 PM in DirecTV
Uruguay: 12:00 AM in DirecTV
Last games
Tampico Madero 1-0 Dorados Sinaloa, 2021.
Dorados Sinaloa 0-3 Tampico Madero 2021
Tampico Madero 0-0 Dorados Sinaloa, 2021
Dorados Sinaloa 0-1 Tampico Madero, 2020
Dorados Sinaloa 2-2 Tampico Madero, 2020
Key player Tampico Madero
Key player Dorados Sinaloa
Last Team Tampico Madero
Last Team Dorados Sinaloa
He invites them to the final
"On Saturday we will have a great entrance. We will try to give our fans as much joy as possible, we invite them to join us in our quest to reach the final," he commented.