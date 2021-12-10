Goal and Highlights: El Salvador 0-1 Chile en Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The only goal of the match
Thanks
End game
95'
Vegas heads in a corner kick to score the only goal of the night.
94'
90'
88'
Walmer Martínez, Jairo Henriquez and Bryan Landaverde came out.
El Salvador changes.
81'
80'
74'
73'
68'
68'
65'
Parra, Morales, Montecinos and Montes come in.
Zavala, Valencia, Ibañez and Mendez are out
63'
62'
59'
Raul Renderos and Isaac Portillo are out.
El Salvador changes.
53'
52'
46'
Half time
45'
43'
55'
36'
33'
29'
28'
18'
14'
13'
12'
9'
7'
0'
Chile took the field
🇨🇱⚽️ Así fue la salida de #LaRoja a la cancha‼️#VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/vDIh5yqWF6 — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) December 12, 2021
Details are completed
🇸🇻l El Salvador realiza su calentamiento en Banc Of California Stadium pic.twitter.com/8hULE5YEDv— La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) December 12, 2021
Already warming up
🇨🇱⚽️ Con todo muchachos‼️— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) December 12, 2021
En instantes, #LaRoja enfrenta a @LaSelecta_SLV #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/lCzl50235Y
In brief
They have arrived
El Salvador Substitutes
XI El Salvador
Chile substitutes
XI Chile
Farewell with triumph
They have arrived
🇸🇻l La Selección ya se encuentra en el Banc Of California Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VgrcggolKp— La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) December 12, 2021
Salvadoran majority
Second game in the USA
Start
Tune in here El Salvador vs Chile Live Score in Friendly Game 2021
What time is El Salvador vs Chile match for Friendly Game 2021?
Argentina: 12:30 AM
Bolivia: 11:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 PM
Colombia: 10:30 PM
Ecuador: 10:30 PM
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in TUDN
Spain: 4:30 AM
Mexico: 9:30 PM
Paraguay: 12:30 AM
Peru: 11:30 PM in DirecTV
Uruguay: 12:30 AM in DirecTV
Last games
Key player Chile