Goal and Highlights: El Salvador 0-1 Chile en Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

12:31 AM6 days ago

The only goal of the match

12:29 AM6 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between El Salvador and Chile in preparation match 2021.
12:24 AM6 days ago

End game

El Salvador 0-1 Chile.
12:19 AM6 days ago

95'

Chile Goal

Vegas heads in a corner kick to score the only goal of the night.

12:14 AM6 days ago

94'

Montecinos' shot and Romero's save, the ball hits the crossbar and goes over the top.
12:09 AM6 days ago

90'

Add 4 more minutes.
12:04 AM6 days ago

88'

Irving Herrera, Darwin Cerén and Roberto Molina were added.

Walmer Martínez, Jairo Henriquez and Bryan Landaverde came out.

El Salvador changes.

11:59 PM6 days ago

81'

Baeza leaves and Saavedra enters, change for Chile.
11:54 PM6 days ago

80'

Morales' pass, Morales' shot and the goalkeeper's save to keep the ball out of his net.
11:49 PM6 days ago

74'

Núñez enters and Allende leaves, changes for Chile.
11:44 PM6 days ago

73'

Landaverde had the first and a saving leg prevented the goal.
11:39 PM6 days ago

68'

Cerén is cautioned for a hard tackle.
11:34 PM6 days ago

68'

Parra tries on frame, but his attempt is wide of the mark.
11:29 PM6 days ago

65'

Changes for Chile

Parra, Morales, Montecinos and Montes come in.

Zavala, Valencia, Ibañez and Mendez are out

11:24 PM6 days ago

63'

Kuscevic was cautioned for Chile.
11:19 PM6 days ago

62'

A small brawl broke out between Salvadorans and Chileans which, fortunately, did not escalate.
11:14 PM6 days ago

59'

Kevin Reyes and Christian Martínez

Raul Renderos and Isaac Portillo are out.

El Salvador changes.

11:09 PM6 days ago

53'

Portillo takes advantage of the rebound to fire a shot that goes high over the opponent's goal.
11:04 PM6 days ago

52'

A timely defensive sweep and El Salvador will have its third corner kick of the match.
10:59 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins between El Salvador and Chile.
10:54 PM6 days ago

Half time

El Salvador 0-0 Chile.
10:49 PM6 days ago

45'

Add one more minute.
10:44 PM6 days ago

43'

Eric Calvillo's shot from half distance hits the goalkeeper's hands.
10:39 PM6 days ago

55'

José Zúñiga is late with his shot and in his sweep takes the defender with him, for which he is cautioned.
10:34 PM6 days ago

36'

Zavala's header from Zavala's header goes over the top of the goal.
10:29 PM6 days ago

33'

Rojas is fouled and there will be a direct free kick for El Salvador.
10:24 PM6 days ago

29'

Valencia's header where he turns his neck, but it goes out to the goalkeeper's location.
10:19 PM6 days ago

28'

Dangerous service that no Chilean player was able to finish and the ball went wide.
10:14 PM6 days ago

29'

Claudio Baeza is cautioned for Chile.
10:09 PM6 days ago

18'

Valencia's left-footed shot goes over the top of the goal.
10:04 PM6 days ago

14'

Suazo took advantage of the rebound and headed the ball just wide.
9:59 PM6 days ago

13'

Allende's free kick is deflected by the defensive wall and the ball ends up in the corner.
9:54 PM6 days ago

12'

Rómulo Villalobos brings down the opposing player just outside the area and is cautioned.
9:49 PM6 days ago

9'

Henríquez's shot from half distance into the goalkeeper's hands.
9:44 PM6 days ago

7'

A lot of inaccuracy from both teams in the first minutes of the game.
9:39 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between El Salvador and Chile begins.
9:34 PM6 days ago

Chile took the field

9:29 PM6 days ago

Details are completed

El Salvador finishes warming up at the Banc of America and in a few minutes they will be kicking the ball around against Chile:
9:24 PM6 days ago

Already warming up

Chile is already on the field performing the final warm-up exercises.
9:19 PM6 days ago

In brief

El Salvador and Chile are already preparing the final details to take the field and seek victory in their last game of 2021.
9:14 PM6 days ago

They have arrived

The Chilean national team arrived at the Banc of America with the objective of winning against El Salvador.

9:09 PM6 days ago

El Salvador Substitutes

22 Edgar Alguera, 13 Roberto Molina, 16 Christian Martínez, 3 Milton Molina, 21 Chrisian Gil, 7 Darwin Cerén, 19 Irving Herrera, 12 Marlon Vargas.
9:04 PM6 days ago

XI El Salvador

1 Tomás Romero, 4 Rómulo Villalobos, 15 Raúl Renderos, 5 Ronald Rodríguez, 2 Nelson Blanco, 20 Isaac Portillo, 8 Bryan Landaverde, 10 Eric Calvillo, 17 Jairo Henríquez, 9 Walmer Martínez, 11 Joaquín Rivas.
8:59 PM6 days ago

Chile substitutes

1 Sebastián Pérez, 23 Eduardo Villanueva, 2 Nicolás Díaz, 3 Ignacio Tapia, 6 Ignacio Saavedra, 7 Joaquín Montecinos, 10 Marcelino Núñez, 11 Iván Morales, 14 Pablo Parra, 22 Vicente Pizarro, 25 Bruno Gutiérrez, 27 Luciano Arriagada, 28 Clemente Montes.
8:54 PM6 days ago

XI Chile

12 Zacarías López, 4 Benjamín Kuscevic, 8 Bastián Yáñez, 13 Marcelo Allende, 15 Felipe Méndez, 16 Claudio Baeza, 17 Gabriel Suazo, 18 Sebastián Vegas, 20 Diego Valencia, 21 Cristian Zavala, 24 Jeyson Rojas.
8:49 PM6 days ago

Farewell with triumph

This is what Chile's dressing room looks like at the Banc of America, where the Andean people are also expected to support La Roja in its last match of 2021:

8:44 PM6 days ago

They have arrived

This is how El Salvador arrived at the Banc of California in search of the best way to close this complicated 2021 for them where, at the moment, they are out of the World Cup.
8:39 PM7 days ago

Salvadoran majority

Due to all the Salvadorans living in the United States, a good entry is expected in Los Angeles, with a majority of fans from El Salvador to cheer on their fans.
8:34 PM7 days ago

Second game in the USA

Chile already played a game in the United States last Wednesday in a 2-2 draw against Mexico, so the coach will continue to test players for the final stretch of the Conmebol qualifiers.
8:29 PM7 days ago

Start

El Salvador and Chile will play their last match of 2021 in search of a victory that will help motivate them for the crucial year of 2022. We begin with coverage of the game.
8:24 PM7 days ago

Tune in here El Salvador vs Chile Live Score in Friendly Game 2021

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this El Salvador vs Chile in Friendly Game 2021 in United States.
8:19 PM7 days ago

What time is El Salvador vs Chile match for Friendly Game 2021?

This is the start time of the game El Salvador vs Chile of 11th December in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM

Bolivia: 11:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 AM

Chile: 11:30 PM

Colombia: 10:30 PM

Ecuador: 10:30 PM

USA (ET): 10:30 PM in TUDN

Spain: 4:30 AM

Mexico: 9:30 PM

Paraguay: 12:30 AM

Peru: 11:30 PM in DirecTV

Uruguay: 12:30 AM in DirecTV

8:14 PM7 days ago

Last games

The last and only precedent in this millennium took place on June 5, 2015, also in a friendly match where "La Roja" managed to win by the minimum to "La Selecta" with a goal by Jorge Valdivia.
8:09 PM7 days ago

Key player Chile

Joaquín Montecinos was the most unbalanced player against Mexico and, in fact, attracted the attention of several teams in Liga MX but, beyond that, he will have to continue with that performance to help his national team to obtain a victory that will help them to lift their spirits.

8:04 PM7 days ago

Key player El Salvador

A man of great experience and with a great technical contribution, Darwin Cerén's performance could make the difference the minutes he is on the field, highlighting the importance he has had in the Salvadoran country in recent years.
Photo: AS
Photo: AS
7:59 PM7 days ago

Last Team Chile

1 Sebastián Pérez, 18 Sebastián Vegas, 4 Benjamín Kuscevic, 2 Nicolás Diaz, 24 Jeyson Rojas, 16 Claudio Baeza, 14 Pablo Parra, 10 Marcelino Núñez, 11 Iván Morales, 28 Clemente Montes, 7 Joaquín Montecinos.
7:54 PM7 days ago

Last Team El Salvador

1 Tomas Romero, 4 José Villalobos, 5 Ronald Gómez, 6 Christian Martínez, 2 Nelson Blanco, 21 Bryan Tamacas, 7 Darwin Cerén, 8 Joshua Pérez, 17 Jairo Henríquez, 10 Eric Calvillo, 19 Irvin Herrera.
7:49 PM7 days ago

Chile: closing the year with a victory

The Chilean national team held a friendly match against Mexico in which it tied 2-2 but, beyond the result, some players stood out and have raised their hands for future qualifiers in which the Andean country is in trouble because it could be left out of Qatar 2022.
7:44 PM7 days ago

El Salvador: testing players

With a view to the definition of the World Cup qualifiers for next year, where they still have a chance to qualify, this friendly game will serve to test players and for Hugo Ernesto Perez to define which elements could be useful for the fast-paced closing of the CONCACAF.
7:39 PM7 days ago

Kick-off time

The El Salvador vs Chile match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
7:34 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Friendly Game 2021: El Salvador vs Chile!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
