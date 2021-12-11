Goals and Highlights: Real Betis 4-0 Real Sociedad in LaLiga 2021
5:23 PM6 days ago

Goals and Highlights

2:23 PM6 days ago

93'

It's over! Betis beats Real Sociedad four goals to nil.
2:15 PM6 days ago

86'

Betis look for the fifth, Real Sociedad fail to generate danger up front.
2:14 PM6 days ago

83'

Betis changes. Fekir, Rodriguez and Moreno come on; Tello, Akouokou and Miranda take their places.
2:10 PM6 days ago

79'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Alexis Moreno appeared again, the winger overflowed and reached the opponent's goal to send an accurate shot and score his brace.
2:08 PM6 days ago

74'

Double change for Real Sociedad. Turrientes and Navarro replace Barrenetxea and Zubeldía.
Betis substitution. Isak comes off for Sorloth
1:55 PM6 days ago

66'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Carvalho's pass to Fekir, the latter finishes in great form and scores the third.
1:54 PM6 days ago

65'

Change of Betis. Andrés Guardado replaces William Carvalho 
1:52 PM6 days ago

63'

Good defensive intervention by Le Normand, preventing Betis from creating danger.
1:46 PM6 days ago

56'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Juanmi's header to increase the lead.
1:42 PM6 days ago

50'

The game started off back and forth, with both teams making some dangerous chances, but without generating much danger.
1:36 PM6 days ago

45'

Real Betis and Real Sociedad resume action
1:17 PM6 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half, the home team went into the break on top.
1:17 PM6 days ago

43'

Near Portu! The striker sent a lethal header, but the ball ended up going over the goal.
1:14 PM6 days ago

37'

Real Sociedad came close to scoring twice, but the defense intervened correctly.
1:06 PM6 days ago

28'

Betis came close to creating danger again in the opponent's area, but the defense prevented the ball from going through.
12:54 PM6 days ago

21'

Close! Portu receives the ball from Oyarzabal, but his shot goes very close to the goal.
12:46 PM6 days ago

13'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Remiro leaves the goal alone and Alex Moreno shoots at goal and the ball goes into the visitors' goal.
12:46 PM6 days ago

7'

The match is being quite close, both teams are looking for a goal.
12:37 PM6 days ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Benito Villamarín.
12:36 PM6 days ago

Real Sociedad: LineUp

R. Silva; H. Bellerín, V. Ruíz, A. Moreno; G. Rodríguez, A. Guardado, S. Canales, N. Fekir, Juanmi; W. José.
12:33 PM6 days ago

Betis: LineUp

R. Silva; H. Bellerín, V. Ruíz, A. Moreno; G. Rodríguez, A. Guardado, S. Canales, N. Fekir, Juanmi; W. José.
12:25 PM6 days ago

To warm up

Both teams take the field and warm up prior to the start of the match.
12:24 PM6 days ago

At home

Betis is also at home, ready to look for one more victory in this tournament.
12:19 PM6 days ago

They arrived

Real Sociedad is already at the Benito Villamarín, tonight will seek to return to victory and give joy to their fans.
12:14 PM6 days ago

For more victories

Real Betis has 30 points from 16 games played, its best record since the 1996 season.
12:09 PM6 days ago

What data!

After thirteen games without defeat, Real Sociedad have not won two matches without a win and have not scored in any of these matches.
12:04 PM6 days ago

Home victories

Real Sociedad have won six out of twelve visits to Betis, after a bad streak of eleven games without beating them.
11:59 AM6 days ago

What a lot of data!

Betis have won only two of the last eleven meetings between these teams, and none of these matches were played with Pellegrini in charge.
11:54 AM6 days ago

Good morning!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad, the duel corresponds to the 17th round of LaLiga, which will start in about an hour. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as the most relevant information.
11:49 AM6 days ago

11:39 AM6 days ago

Statements Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini spoke after Betis' defeat in the Europa League: "I expected a game like this. There were no sporting goals, there were many goals, important mistakes on our part. We are in the next round, which is what counts, but I am not happy with the way we lost."

"We had 19 shots, of which seven or eight were on goal. We were caught on goal after two minutes and the other two were our own mistakes. It was a game in which we could have made a difference of two or three goals and for different reasons we didn't."

"With the offensive volume we created, we can't be dissatisfied. Yes, we can be dissatisfied with the way we finished some plays that with a little more calm and precision we could have converted. It was an important offensive volume and we scored two goals. Defensively, we were very confident and unfortunately we gave away two goals today".

"It's a six-point game, we play at home, it would be an important advantage over them. I hope we play a very good game, concentrated in defense as we have been doing, and with a lot of intensity in attack, which is our characteristic".

Finally, he spoke about this match: "We are playing at home and we have an advantage over them. I hope we play a good game, to be very effective in attack, which is a characteristic of ours".

11:34 AM6 days ago

To climb positions

Real Sociedad comes to this match after losing to Real Madrid in this competition on the last matchday and after beating PSV three goals to zero in the Europa League, in this match they will be looking to climb positions.

11:29 AM6 days ago

To stay the course

Betis arrives to this match after losing to Celtic in the Europa League, however; the last day of LaLiga they defeated Barcelona by the minimum.

11:24 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Real Betis vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The capacity of the stadium is 60,721 people.
11:19 AM6 days ago

