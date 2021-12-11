Goals and Highlights: Atlas (4)1-0(3) Leon in Final Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Atlas vs. Leon live stream.
How to watch Atlas vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Statements León
"The second leg will be a game that will have other spices. We must see with what resources we can fight to win the title. This series is not defined."
"The team played good soccer, wore down the opponent and won deservedly. I leave happy with those two issues because we played against a tough and difficult team."
"Mena is an extraordinary footballer, a national team player. He is a great person and professional, I am happy with him and he has been important in these matches. I am happy with the way he has given his all for the team".
"The fans transmitted a positive energy as always, this has been important for the team not to give up in adversity. I am very grateful and it is good for soccer to see the fans back in the stands filling the stadiums."
Atlas Statements
"We could have won something, the team made a great effort, we took the lead, they tied us and we made mistakes that cost us goals, the opponent took advantage of them, found them and we could have avoided them, these are things that happen, it's a rare thing in this team, It was a very nice match for the spectator, very nice and with emotions, there is still a lot to correct and the key remains open, we will go out to look for the win and this team has shown that it has risen, we will have a lot of faith on Sunday to win and to see the possibility of winning by one or two goals".
"Like what we talked about, this team has identity, it goes out to the field to defend the identity, if it is a semifinal or if it is full, we put on the shirt and go out to win, we do what we know, without changing our identity."
"Camilo (Vargas) has saved us a lot of times, the goalkeeper's position is very thankless, we fully trust in Camilo and we have no doubts that on Sunday he will be in one piece as always".
What time is the match Atlas vs. León for the Liga MX final?
Mexico: 20:10 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:10 hours
United States: 18:10 PT / 21:10 ET
Colombia: 21:10 hours
Ecuador: 21:10 hours
Uruguay: 11:10 p.m.
Leon's final lineup
Last Atlas lineup
To leave everything on the pitch
The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.