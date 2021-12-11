Highlights: Burnley 0-0 West Ham in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4' End of the match!
90+3' West Ham had it!
90+2' Yellow card
90+1' NICK POPE SAVES!
90' Additional time
90' Burnley had it!
88' Burnley substitution
85' Last five minutes
84' West Ham came close!
80' West Ham substitution
74' Burnley came closer
71' Burnley substitution
70' West Ham substitution
65' West Ham tries
62' West Ham came close
60' Burnley substitution
58' West Ham came close
56' NICK POPE SAVES!
49' Burnley out for the win
Second half begins
45+3' End of the first half
45+3' Yellow card
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes of the first half
35' Final stretch of the first half
33' Yellow card
29' Match stopped
26' NICK POPE SAVES!
25' Little to highlight in the match
20' No change in the score
16' Lanzini tried
15' First quarter of the match
11' West Ham came close
10' A very even game
6' Tribute at Turf Moor
Today we will pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with a sixth-minute applause.
Today we will pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with a sixth-minute applause.
Our thoughts are with all those who loved you. Rest in peace, Arthur.
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field!
West Ham players get ready for the match
West Ham players get ready for the match
Burnley fans arrive to support their team
Burnley fans arrive to support their team
Whether you're joining us today or cheering us on from around the globe, send your pictures in the comments 👇#UTC pic.twitter.com/bWd4euQL8K — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 12, 2021
Match Officials
Referee: Graham Scott
Assistant No.1: Darren Cann
Assistant No.2: Richard West
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Jonathan Moss
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood
Substitutes - West Ham
13. Alphonse Areola (GK), 07. Andriy Yarmolenko, 08. Pablo Fornals, 11. Nikola Vlasic, 16. Mark Noble, 33. Alex Král, 42. Ajibola Alese, 50. Harrison Ashby, 75. Jamal Baptiste.
Starting XI - West Ham
Coach: David Moyes
Substitutes - Burnley
13. Wayne Hennessey (GK), 08. Josh Bownhill, 17. Aaron Lenon, 22. Nathan Collins, 23. Erik Pieters, 26. Phil Bardsley, 27. Matej Vydra, 28. Kevin Long, 37. Bobby Thomas.
Starting XI - Burnley
Coach: Sean Dyche
Last five matches - West Ham
December 9 - UEFA Europa League: 0-1 vs Dinamo Zagreb (Lost)
December 4 - Premier League: 3-2 vs Chelsea (Won)
December 1 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Brighton
November 28 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Manchester City (Lost)
November 25 - UEFA Europa League: 0-2 vs Rapid Vienna (Won)
Last five matches - Burnley
December 4 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Newcastle (Lost)
December 1 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Wolves
November 20 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Crystal Palace
November 6 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Chelsea
October 30 - Premier League: 3-1 vs Brentford (Won)
Key player - West Ham
In the Hammers, Michail Antonio stands out. The Jamaican has been the most involved in the goals that the team has scored this season. In the current Premier League he has six goals and four assists.
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Maxwel Cornet stands out. The 25-year-old Ivorian striker is the team's top scorer in the current Premier League with five goals.
Burnley vs West Ham history
These two teams have met 92 times. The statistics favor West Ham, who have won 39 of those matches, while Burnley have been victorious in 35, for a balance of 18 draws.
In the First Division...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 60 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Ham with 26 victories, while Burnley has managed 21, for a balance of 13 draws.
If we take into account the times Burnley have been at home in the league, there are 30 matches, where they have the advantage with 16 wins over the five that West Ham has achieved and the nine draws that have been given.
West Ham
The Hammers come into this match in very good form, despite suffering a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. David Moyes' men are fourth, nine points behind third place, so they must win to try to close the gap.
Burnley
Burnley comes into this match with a four-game winless streak, although they have only been defeated in the most recent game (against Newcastle). The team coached by Sean Dyche needs a win to get out of the relegation zone, at least momentarily.
