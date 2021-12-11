Highlights: Burnley 0-0 West Ham in Premier League 2021-22
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:01 AM6 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the match between Burnley and West Ham of matchday 16 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:55 AM6 days ago

90+4' End of the match!

Match ends at Turf Moor. Goalless draw between Burnley and West Ham.
10:54 AM6 days ago

90+3' West Ham had it!

Tomas Soucek's shot went over the goal.
10:53 AM6 days ago

90+2' Yellow card

Yellow card for Craig Dawson at West Ham.
10:52 AM6 days ago

90+1' NICK POPE SAVES!

Jarrod Bowen's shot was well saved by the Burnley goalkeeper.
10:51 AM6 days ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
10:50 AM6 days ago

90' Burnley had it!

Gudmundsson's low cross and Jay Rodriguez was unable to connect with the ball.
10:49 AM6 days ago

88' Burnley substitution

Enter Aaron Lenon in place of Dwight McNeil.
10:44 AM6 days ago

85' Last five minutes

West Ham were better in the second half, however, they were ineffective in the few chances they created.
10:43 AM6 days ago

84' West Ham came close!

Declan Rice shot outside the box and the ball went just over the crossbar.
10:49 AM6 days ago

80' West Ham substitution

Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.
10:35 AM6 days ago

74' Burnley came closer

James Tarkowski headed in Dwight McNeil's cross, but the ball fell to Fabianski.
10:30 AM6 days ago

71' Burnley substitution

Enter Josh Bownhill in place of Ashley Westwood.
10:29 AM6 days ago

70' West Ham substitution

Nikola Vlasic replaces Saïd Benrahma.
10:24 AM6 days ago

65' West Ham tries

The visiting team took possession of the ball for several minutes, but they have not found Nick Pope's goal in this last stretch of play.
10:21 AM6 days ago

62' West Ham came close

Benrahma's shot went wide.
10:19 AM6 days ago

60' Burnley substitution

Matěj Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
10:17 AM6 days ago

58' West Ham came close

Declan Rice broke forward and into the box, sent in a cross that went in close, but Nick Pope reacted to handle the ball and send it to the end line for a corner kick.
10:15 AM6 days ago

56' NICK POPE SAVES!

Declan Rice's cross ball deflected off an opponent, Saïd Benrahma appeared on the left flank to head in and the Burnley goalkeeper saved the first goal of the game with a good save.
10:09 AM6 days ago

49' Burnley out for the win

The home team came out looking to tilt the game in their favor and played on their opponents' turf.
10:04 AM6 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway.
9:50 AM6 days ago

45+3' End of the first half

The first half ends at Turf Moor. Burnley and West Ham draw 0-0.
9:49 AM6 days ago

45+3' Yellow card

Ben Mee is cautioned for Burnley. Free kick for West Ham on the right and this will be the last play of the first half.
9:47 AM6 days ago

45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:41 AM6 days ago

40' Last five minutes of the first half

Burnley have regained the initiative to look for the opening goal, but are still unable to generate danger.
9:36 AM6 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

The match at Turf Moor is still tied. It has been a match with few scoring options.
9:35 AM6 days ago

33' Yellow card

Charlie Taylor was cautioned at Burnley.
9:30 AM6 days ago

29' Match stopped

Goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a collision with an opponent in the dispute for an aerial ball that affected his mouth and is being treated on the field, although it does not appear to be serious.
9:26 AM6 days ago

26' NICK POPE SAVES!

A cross sent in from the right was headed in by Issa Diop and the home team's goalkeeper kept out the Burnley goal.
9:27 AM6 days ago

25' Little to highlight in the match

The score remains level in the match. Few scoring chances so far.
9:22 AM6 days ago

20' No change in the score

The match at Turf Moor remains 0-0.
9:17 AM6 days ago

16' Lanzini tried

The Argentine midfielder's shot went wide.
9:17 AM6 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

We still don't have the first shot on goal in the match. It's a very close game so far.
9:13 AM6 days ago

11' West Ham came close

Masuaku's shot went just wide of the right post.
9:12 AM6 days ago

10' A very even game

West Ham are trying to break out of the pressure that Burnley have been exerting since the start.
9:07 AM6 days ago

6' Tribute at Turf Moor

9:06 AM6 days ago

5' First minutes

Burnley try to play a constant attacking game with long passes. So far the West Ham defense is behaving well.
9:01 AM6 days ago

Match starts

The match between Burnley and West Ham gets underway.
8:58 AM6 days ago

Teams on the field!

Burnley and West Ham players take to the field at Turf Moor.
8:41 AM6 days ago

West Ham players get ready for the match

8:40 AM6 days ago

Burnley fans arrive to support their team

8:38 AM6 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistant No.1: Darren Cann

Assistant No.2: Richard West

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

8:30 AM6 days ago

Substitutes - West Ham

13. Alphonse Areola (GK), 07. Andriy Yarmolenko, 08. Pablo Fornals, 11. Nikola Vlasic, 16. Mark Noble, 33. Alex Král, 42. Ajibola Alese, 50. Harrison Ashby, 75. Jamal Baptiste.

8:25 AM6 days ago

Starting XI - West Ham

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Lukasz Fabianski |
| 05. Vladimir Coufal | 15. Craig Dawson | 23. Issa Diop | 26. Arthur Masuaku |
| 28. Tomas Soucek | 41. Declan Rice | 
| 20. Jarrod Bowen | 10. Manuel Lanzini | 22. Saïd Benrahma |
| 09. Michail Antonio |

Coach: David Moyes

8:20 AM6 days ago

Substitutes - Burnley

13.  Wayne Hennessey (GK), 08. Josh Bownhill, 17. Aaron Lenon, 22. Nathan Collins, 23. Erik Pieters, 26. Phil Bardsley, 27. Matej Vydra, 28. Kevin Long, 37. Bobby Thomas.

8:15 AM6 days ago

Starting XI - Burnley

1-4-4-2
| 01. Nick Pope |
| 02. Matthew Lowton | 05. James Tarkowski | 06. Ben Mee | 03. Charlie Taylor |
| 07. Jóhan Gudmundsson | 18. Ashley Westwood | 04. Jack Cork | 11. Dwight McNeil |
| 09. Chris Wood  | 19. Jay Rodriguez |

Coach: Sean Dyche

8:10 AM6 days ago

Last five matches - West Ham

December 9 - UEFA Europa League: 0-1 vs Dinamo Zagreb (Lost)

December 4 - Premier League: 3-2 vs Chelsea (Won)

December 1 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Brighton

November 28 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Manchester City (Lost)

November 25 - UEFA Europa League: 0-2 vs Rapid Vienna (Won)

8:05 AM6 days ago

Last five matches - Burnley

December 4 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Newcastle (Lost)

December 1 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Wolves

November 20 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Crystal Palace

November 6 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Chelsea

October 30 - Premier League: 3-1 vs Brentford (Won)

8:00 AM6 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Burnley and West Ham from matchday 16 of the 2021-22 Premier League.
7:55 AM6 days ago

Tune in here Burnley vs West Ham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs West Ham live match, as well as the latest information from the Turf Moor Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
7:50 AM6 days ago

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Burnley vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: NBCSN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com and Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:45 AM6 days ago

What time is Burnley vs West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs West Ham of December 12th 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM at Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM at Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBCSN, Peacock, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +

7:40 AM6 days ago

Key player - West Ham

In the Hammers, Michail Antonio stands out. The Jamaican has been the most involved in the goals that the team has scored this season. In the current Premier League he has six goals and four assists.

7:35 AM6 days ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Maxwel Cornet stands out. The 25-year-old Ivorian striker is the team's top scorer in the current Premier League with five goals.

7:30 AM6 days ago

Burnley vs West Ham history

These two teams have met 92 times. The statistics favor West Ham, who have won 39 of those matches, while Burnley have been victorious in 35, for a balance of 18 draws.

In the First Division...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 60 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Ham with 26 victories, while Burnley has managed 21, for a balance of 13 draws. 

If we take into account the times Burnley have been at home in the league, there are 30 matches, where they have the advantage with 16 wins over the five that West Ham has achieved and the nine draws that have been given.

7:25 AM6 days ago

West Ham

The Hammers come into this match in very good form, despite suffering a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. David Moyes' men are fourth, nine points behind third place, so they must win to try to close the gap.

7:20 AM6 days ago

Burnley

Burnley comes into this match with a four-game winless streak, although they have only been defeated in the most recent game (against Newcastle). The team coached by Sean Dyche needs a win to get out of the relegation zone, at least momentarily.

7:15 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor.

The Burnley vs West Ham match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the city of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
7:10 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Burnley vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo