Summary and highlights of Inter Milan 4-0 Cagliari IN Serie A
4:40 PM6 days ago

4:38 PM6 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: INTER TAKES ALL THREE POINTS

 

4:37 PM6 days ago

Zanotti makes his Inter debut

 

4:34 PM6 days ago

87' To the crossbar

Alexis Sá nchez could have scored his second goal, but his shot went against the crossbar.
4:30 PM6 days ago

83' Changes in both teams

Obert and Oliva replaced Carboni and Deiola for Genoa and Zanotti replaced Persic for Inter.
4:25 PM6 days ago

76' Yellow card

Second yellow for a Cagliari player, this one is for Deiola for his hard tackle 
4:23 PM6 days ago

4-0

 

4:22 PM6 days ago

Calhanouglu's great goal

 

4:21 PM6 days ago

And a triple change at Inter

Dumfries, Brozovic and Lautaro leave, Dimarco, Vidal and Satriano enter.
4:19 PM6 days ago

Double change at Genoa

Baldé and Cá ceres leave, Pavoletti and Zappa  enter in their place;
4:16 PM6 days ago

68'GOOOOAALL

Barella's through ball to Lautaro, who volleys in the fourth;
4:15 PM6 days ago

66' GOOOOOAALL

Calhanoglu's strike into the top corner to score the third 
4:10 PM6 days ago

62' Chance for Alexis Sánchez

Clear chance for the Chilean striker, but the shot was weak and easily caught by the goalkeeper.
4:05 PM6 days ago

59' First change for Cagliari

Grassi is replaced by Lykogiannis.
4:04 PM6 days ago

56' Shot by Dumfries

Shot by the Dutch fullback that touches Cragno, a corner kick for the home team.
4:00 PM6 days ago

2-0

 

3:58 PM6 days ago

50' GOOOOOAALLL

Barella's cross from the right flank ends with Alexis Sánchez's volley;
3:51 PM6 days ago

The second part started

The protagonists returned to the field to play the second 45 minutes.
3:37 PM6 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:35 PM6 days ago

Cragno stops the penalty

The goalkeeper guessed Lautaro's shot, Cragno again supports his team
3:34 PM6 days ago

44' Penalty for Inter

Cragno arrived late and committed a penalty in favor of Inter, and the goalkeeper received a yellow card.
3:31 PM6 days ago

42' Cragno avoids the goal

Alexis Sánchez had a clear chance against Cragno, but the Cagliari goalkeeper made a good save to prevent Inter's second goal;
3:23 PM6 days ago

1-0

 

3:23 PM6 days ago

33' Yellow card for Lautaro

The first card is for the Argentinian striker for his ugly tackle
3:19 PM6 days ago

29' GOOOOOAALL

Inter takes the lead after a corner that Calhanoglu crosses and Lautaro Martínez at the near post with a header 
3:15 PM6 days ago

23' Corner kick for Inter

Calhanoglu's shot from the corner but the ball is cleared by the Cagliari defense.
3:10 PM6 days ago

20' Now Calhanoglu is the one to try it out

The Turkish player's shot went over the goalkeeper's head.
3:03 PM6 days ago

14' Shot by Lautaro

Good chance for the local team with a shot by the Argentine, but Cragno with a good save to avoid the goal.
2:55 PM6 days ago

6' Skriniar down

The ball went to the Slovak who fell, but the referee decided to give a goal kick in favor of Cagliari.
2:50 PM6 days ago

THE MATCH BEGAN

The first possession will go to Cagliari
 
2:27 PM6 days ago

All set

In fifteen minutes the match between Inter Milan and Cagliari starts;
2:21 PM6 days ago

Inter unbeaten at home since October 2020

Inter Milan have not lost at home in Serie A since October 20, 2020, with a record of 21 wins and three draws 
2:11 PM6 days ago

Cagliari have yet to win in Serie A

Worst away team with a record of four defeats and three ties
2:06 PM6 days ago

This is the Cagliari eleven

1:51 PM6 days ago

Dumfries commented before the match as follows

"I am ready and well. I am very optimistic and confident for the match. We will give everything to win it, we have the qualities to do it. I am always feeling better and I get along well with my teammates". 
1:49 PM6 days ago

This is the Inter eleven

1:30 PM6 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour Inter vs Cagliari starts, here on VAVEL you can follow both the preview and the cró nica 

 

6:48 PM7 days ago

How to watch Inter Milan vs Cagliari live in Serie A ?

f you want to watch the match Inter de Milán vs Cagliari live on television, your option is Sky Sports 

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

6:43 PM7 days ago

What time is the match Inter vs Cagliaria in Serie A ?

This is the kickoff time for the Inter de Milán vs Cagliari match on December 12 2021 in several countries: Argentina: 3:45 PM Bolivia: 2:45 PM Brazil: 3:45 PM Chile: 2:45 PM Colombia: 1:45 PM Ecuador: 1:45 PM USA (ET): 2:45 PM Spain: 8:45 PM Mexico: 1:45 PM Paraguay: 2:45 PM Perú: 1:45 PM Uruguay: 3:45 PM Australia: 5:45 PM
6:38 PM7 days ago

Statements by Walter Mazzarri

"Regardless of who plays, I think the team has changed its attitude on a collective level. We are learning to stay as high as possible, and only back down when the opponent forces us. Drawing tables, talking about expected points and future scenarios does not make sense. Personally, I look at the game around the corner, which is always the most important, to face it to the maximum and as a decisive match. ".


 

 

6:33 PM7 days ago

Training of the Serie A champion before the match against Cagliari

 

6:28 PM7 days ago

How does Cagliari arrive ?

Cagliari is not in a good moment with four draws in the last four games and eight games without a win, the last one was on October 17 against Sampordia. With ten points they are in the relegation places, two places away from leaving the red zone;
6:23 PM7 days ago

How is Inter Milan arriving ?

Inter Milan's loss to Real Madrid in midweek ended their 11-game winning streak. Inter's last defeat in Serie A was on October 16 when they lost 3-1 to Lazio. They are second in Serie A with 37 points and are qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League;
6:18 PM7 days ago

Background

In the balance of clashes between Inter and Cagliari, it is in favor of Inter with 47 wins, Cagliari has won only 16 times. In the last five meetings, four for Inter and one draw. The última victory of Cagliari came ó in the 2018/19  season;
6:13 PM7 days ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at the Guiseppe Meazza stadium, located in the city of Milan, was built in 1926 and has a capacity for 82295 spectators.
6:08 PM7 days ago

Preview of the match

Inter Milan and Cagliari meet in Serie A matchday 17
 
6:03 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Inter Milan vs Cagliari match in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.

 
VAVEL Logo