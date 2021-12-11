Summary and highlights of Inter Milan 4-0 Cagliari IN Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting final, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡SEE YOU ALL AGAIN!
END OF THE MATCH: INTER TAKES ALL THREE POINTS
Zanotti makes his Inter debut
87' To the crossbar
Alexis Sá nchez could have scored his second goal, but his shot went against the crossbar.
83' Changes in both teams
Obert and Oliva replaced Carboni and Deiola for Genoa and Zanotti replaced Persic for Inter.
76' Yellow card
Second yellow for a Cagliari player, this one is for Deiola for his hard tackle
4-0
Calhanouglu's great goal
And a triple change at Inter
Dumfries, Brozovic and Lautaro leave, Dimarco, Vidal and Satriano enter.
Double change at Genoa
Baldé and Cá ceres leave, Pavoletti and Zappa enter in their place;
68'GOOOOAALL
Barella's through ball to Lautaro, who volleys in the fourth;
66' GOOOOOAALL
Calhanoglu's strike into the top corner to score the third
62' Chance for Alexis Sánchez
Clear chance for the Chilean striker, but the shot was weak and easily caught by the goalkeeper.
59' First change for Cagliari
Grassi is replaced by Lykogiannis.
56' Shot by Dumfries
Shot by the Dutch fullback that touches Cragno, a corner kick for the home team.
2-0
50' GOOOOOAALLL
Barella's cross from the right flank ends with Alexis Sánchez's volley;
The second part started
The protagonists returned to the field to play the second 45 minutes.
END OF THE FIRST PART
Cragno stops the penalty
The goalkeeper guessed Lautaro's shot, Cragno again supports his team
44' Penalty for Inter
Cragno arrived late and committed a penalty in favor of Inter, and the goalkeeper received a yellow card.
42' Cragno avoids the goal
Alexis Sánchez had a clear chance against Cragno, but the Cagliari goalkeeper made a good save to prevent Inter's second goal;
1-0
33' Yellow card for Lautaro
The first card is for the Argentinian striker for his ugly tackle
29' GOOOOOAALL
Inter takes the lead after a corner that Calhanoglu crosses and Lautaro Martínez at the near post with a header
23' Corner kick for Inter
Calhanoglu's shot from the corner but the ball is cleared by the Cagliari defense.
20' Now Calhanoglu is the one to try it out
The Turkish player's shot went over the goalkeeper's head.
14' Shot by Lautaro
Good chance for the local team with a shot by the Argentine, but Cragno with a good save to avoid the goal.
6' Skriniar down
The ball went to the Slovak who fell, but the referee decided to give a goal kick in favor of Cagliari.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The first possession will go to Cagliari
All set
In fifteen minutes the match between Inter Milan and Cagliari starts;
Inter unbeaten at home since October 2020
Inter Milan have not lost at home in Serie A since October 20, 2020, with a record of 21 wins and three draws
Cagliari have yet to win in Serie A
Worst away team with a record of four defeats and three ties
This is the Cagliari eleven
Dumfries commented before the match as follows
"I am ready and well. I am very optimistic and confident for the match. We will give everything to win it, we have the qualities to do it. I am always feeling better and I get along well with my teammates".
This is the Inter eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour Inter vs Cagliari starts, here on VAVEL you can follow both the preview and the cró nica
How to watch Inter Milan vs Cagliari live in Serie A ?
f you want to watch the match Inter de Milán vs Cagliari live on television, your option is Sky Sports
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Inter vs Cagliaria in Serie A ?
This is the kickoff time for the Inter de Milán vs Cagliari match on December 12 2021 in several countries: Argentina: 3:45 PM Bolivia: 2:45 PM Brazil: 3:45 PM Chile: 2:45 PM Colombia: 1:45 PM Ecuador: 1:45 PM USA (ET): 2:45 PM Spain: 8:45 PM Mexico: 1:45 PM Paraguay: 2:45 PM Perú: 1:45 PM Uruguay: 3:45 PM Australia: 5:45 PM
Statements by Walter Mazzarri
"Regardless of who plays, I think the team has changed its attitude on a collective level. We are learning to stay as high as possible, and only back down when the opponent forces us. Drawing tables, talking about expected points and future scenarios does not make sense. Personally, I look at the game around the corner, which is always the most important, to face it to the maximum and as a decisive match. ".
Training of the Serie A champion before the match against Cagliari
How does Cagliari arrive ?
Cagliari is not in a good moment with four draws in the last four games and eight games without a win, the last one was on October 17 against Sampordia. With ten points they are in the relegation places, two places away from leaving the red zone;
How is Inter Milan arriving ?
Inter Milan's loss to Real Madrid in midweek ended their 11-game winning streak. Inter's last defeat in Serie A was on October 16 when they lost 3-1 to Lazio. They are second in Serie A with 37 points and are qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League;
Background
In the balance of clashes between Inter and Cagliari, it is in favor of Inter with 47 wins, Cagliari has won only 16 times. In the last five meetings, four for Inter and one draw. The última victory of Cagliari came ó in the 2018/19 season;
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Guiseppe Meazza stadium, located in the city of Milan, was built in 1926 and has a capacity for 82295 spectators.
Preview of the match
Inter Milan and Cagliari meet in Serie A matchday 17
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Inter Milan vs Cagliari match in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.